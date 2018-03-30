60 Festival Clothing Essentials for Awesome Outfits (2018)

You know why festivals are exciting? You get to wear whatever the heck you want. In other words, festival clothing is the best. No more restrictive office wear, no more forced formalwear, no more anything. It’s all on you, and having the right festival clothing brings the awesomeness to a whole different level.

Yes, you could just show up in shorts and a t-shirt. But that’s not really in the spirit of a festival, and you might be disappointed you’re not all decked out.

But, it’s important to figure out the rest of your festival gear, so be sure to give this ultimate festival list a look, as well.

Festival clothing, of course, is more than just holographic one-piece suits (although there are tons of cute ones to choose from!). Instead, festival clothing covers everything from tops and bottoms, to footwear, and head gear.

You may already have a number of these pieces in your closet. If that’s the case, dust them off, and choose a stand-out piece or two. By no means do you need to purchase brand new festival clothing for every day. Mix and match what you already have, and invest in something cool, to expand the posibilites.

This list specifically focuses on women’s cut clothing, but that’s not to say a guy can’t rock something from this, too. (For men’s festival clothing, head here). It’s broken down into the following sections: Tops, bottoms, one-pieces, headwear, footwear, and accessories.

Get ready to build an amazing festival outfit.

Festival Tops

“Festival tops” covers a wide variety of apparel, including crop tops, jackets, and other eye-catching pieces. Choose a single item from this portion, or layer up for a more decked out look. Give this other weed clothing a peep for more ideas.

1. Best Festival Top: Hoodie

If you’re heading to a festival, you might have an amazing outfit planned for the day. But what about the nighttime? Will you actually be warm enough? If you don’t have a built-in way to keep warm, having a hoodie on-hand will make your time that much better.

This Cannabis Hooded Sweatshirt will keep you warm all night, thanks to an 80% cotton/20% polyester blend. Pop your hands into the pocket, and pull up the hood. You’ll be roasty toasty, in no time.

And if you like the concept of a hoodie, but want something more 420-themed, be sure to check out these weed hoodies.

Price: $34.99

2. Best Festival Top: Crop Top

If there’s one over-arching type of top you’ll see at a festival, it’s definitely a crop top. It’s usually hot, the person wearing is feels confident, and it’s generally a super versatile piece.

This Self-Tie Crop Top is made of faux suede–no animals we’re hurt in the process. It features a high-neck, hollow front cut. A strappy detail makes it easy to dress-up or -down, and a zipper makes for simple on-and-off. Pair with shorts, leggings, or a cute skirt, for a super boho chic look.

Price: $11.04 – $13.99

3. Best Festival Top: Sparkle Bra

Festivals are truly the only time you can let out your inner lion(ness). No more societal constrictions as to what you can or cannot wear. Booty shorts, skimpy tops, and sparkly bras are all acceptable festival clothing. It’s really your time to shine, especially in something as eye-catching as the SeaWhisper Tribal Glitter Bra.

This amazing piece features both sequins and fringe. It’s available in sizes 32B – 40D. There are hooks in the back, in order to adjust the bra to your body. Pair it with more demure bottoms, or go with something just as aesthetically appealing.

Price: $19.99 – $28.99

4. Best Festival Top: Kimono

iheartraves

When you’re traipsing around a festival, there may be times where you wish you had a cover up. Kimonos are the festival clothing equivalent of a beach cover up. In fact, you can easily use a beach cover up as a kimono–or vice versa.

This iHeartRaves Sheer and Sequin Kimono, is sure to be a head-turner. Made of 100% polyester, it features 3/4 length sleeves, and is billed as One-size-fits-most (OSFM). The oversized iridescent sequins flutter in the wind, and reflect sunlight brilliantly. Add this baby to any outfit, to really spice it up.

Price: $89.95 (10 percent off MSRP)

5. Best Festival Wear: Rain Gear

Ok, so technically this isn’t “fun” festival clothing. Instead, it should be chalked up to “just in case” festival clothing. There’s always a chance it will rain, and you don’t want to be left soaked, like the masses. Bring a rain poncho, throw it in your bag, and you’re set if you need it.

This totes Unisex Rain Poncho is made of vinyl, and features a hood, as well as side snaps. Measuring 38-inches long, it should fit most adults. Choose from a variety of colors and quantities, to fulfill your needs.

Price: $10.89

6. Best Festival Top: Drug Rug

If there’s one piece of festival clothing almost anyone can point out, it’s definitely a drug rug. There’s a reason these bad boys are so popular: They’re insanely comfortable, warm, and quite stylish.

Drug rugs, of course, come in many colors and sizes. This particular piece is 100% authentic–it’s from Baja, Mexico. A soft fleece on the inside will keep you cuddle cozy, while a lavender and pink with white color-scheme keeps you fashionable. You’ll be thrilled you have such a piece of staple festival clothing.

Interested in other stoner-specific wear? Check out these cannabis t-shirts.

Price: $29.99

7. Best Festival Top: Faux Fur Jacket

When it comes to festival clothing, faux fur jackets are important. While you don’t need a jacket, it provides warmth in a different way than a drug rug, or hoodie. It allows you to add to your look, rather than cover it up.

This Long Sleeve Fluffy Faux Fur Jacket is chic as all get out. Available in black, white, gray, and pink, to deck out any outfit, and it comes in sizes 0 – 12. Wear it over a one-piece, or romper, or pair it with a fabulous set of monster wedges. A faux fur jacket takes your look to the next level.

Price: $44.99

8. Best Festival Top: Bralette

A bralette, while very similar to a bra, differs in a few ways. First, it doesn’t have as much structure, and thus can be more comfortable. And second, it’s generally made of lighter materials, such as mesh, or delicate lace. The Sheer Sugar Plum Mesh Bralette, relies on the former.

This bralette just screams festival clothing. Made of 100% polyester, it features long sparkling baby pink holographic sequin fringe, which hits at the bottom of the torso. Available in sizes XS – XXL. Pair with a cute pair of booty shorts, or underneath a sheer dress, for an eye-catching look.

Price: $28.95 (14 percent off MSRP)

9. Best Festival Top: Off-Shoulder

Many outfits you see at a festival are in one of two camps: Rave, or hippie. Of course, that’s not a hard and fast rule, but you can categorize many looks in this way. Hippie clothing is a classic at festivals. I’m looking at you, Woodstock. And what better way to deck yourself out in hippie clothes, than with an off-the-shoulder top?

This Roxy Women’s Paradise Ocean Printed Top is the perfect choice for festival clothing tops. It’s made of 100% viscose, and has adjustable spaghetti straps. Available in sizes XS – XL, but keep in mind it is junior’s sizing. Pair with jean shorts, wide-leg pants, or leggings for a super boho look.

Price: $28.35 – $39.50

10. Best Festival Top: With Fringe

Building off of the hippie festival clothing idea, fringe is another popular addition to any outfit. It adds a nice bit of movement when you walk, and it looks chic as heck.

This Women’s Sexy Lace Spaghetti Strap Cami has the perfect amount of fringe. It’s long enough to look great, but won’t get tangled up when you wear it. It’s made of 95% polyester and 5% spandex, and available in sizes small – XL. Choose from nine awesome colors. Pair with a skirt, shorts, or pants–this is a very versatile piece.

Price: $6.99 – $15.99

Festival Bottoms

This section includes everything you’d wear on the bottom half of your body, excluding footwear. These include various pants, shorts, and skirts.

11. Best Festival Bottoms: Harem Pants

As far as festival bottom go, Harem pants are some of the most popular. You may think of them as “Aladdin” pants. They’re tight at the waist, super baggy as they go down, and cuff at the ankle or calf. These Boho Harem Pants are a magnificent choice.

They’re made from 100% soft, breathable rayon. The waist features an elastic band. Choose from a smattering of colors and designs. And these bad boys come in sizes small to 4XL. Almost anyone can comfortably wear this festival clothing.

Price: $13.95 – $25

12. Best Festival Bottoms: Leggings

As far as versatile pieces of clothing go, leggings are definitely at the top of the list. After all, they’re amazing for working out, chilling on the couch, and dressing-up or -down. So, it comes as no surprise that they’re an amazing choice in festival clothing.

These Lanruosi Fish Scale Leggings add an awesome twist–they allow you to let out your inner-mermaid. They’re made of 88% polyester, and 12% spandex, and are available in sizes small to XL. And if you aren’t feeling the multi-colored pattern, there are plenty of others to choose from. Pair with a cute bra, long shirt, crop top, or whatever else you feel comfortable in.

Price: $10.99 – $15.19

13. Best Festival Bottoms: Wide Leg Pants

As mentioned before, when people think of festival clothing, a hippie style comes to mind. We already covered off-the-shoulder tops. As far as bottoms go, though, wide-leg (otherwise known as bell bottom) stretchy pants are an amazing choice at a festival.

These Sejora Satina Wide Leg Pants are fantastic. They’re made of 92% polyester, and eight-percent spandex, which the company calls “peachskin fabric”, owing to its super soft feel. Thanks to a high-waist cut, these babies are a flattering for many body types. And if patterns aren’t your thing, there are tons of other options. Pair with a cute crop, off-the-shoulder top, or bralette.

Price: $14.99 – $16.99

14. Best Festival Bottoms: Overalls

As far as nostalgic clothing from childhood goes, overalls are super high on the list. They’re comfy as heck, and are a great choice outside of festival clothing.

These Ripped Denim Overall Shorts by American Bazi are a phenomenal option. In terms of pricing, they don’t break the bank. And, they’re entirely machine-washable, so you can pop them in with the rest of your festival clothes. Choose from nine colors and sizes small to XXXL. Pair with almost any top, to be totally stylin’.

Price: $24.95 – $25.99

15. Best Festival Bottoms: Jean Shorts

Ah summertime (or at least warmer weather!). It’s a time for ice cream, pool parties, and jean shorts. Jean shorts are a staple in just about any regular closet. But, they’re an incredible choice when it comes to picking out your festival clothing, too.

These Denim High Waist Cutoff Shorts are truly a must-have. They’re made with 98% cotton, and two-percent spandex, so there’s just enough stretch for your comfort. They feature the traditional five pockets, and have a button closure. Machine-washable in cold water. Choose from five colors, and sizes small to large. Pair with almost any top, and thigh highs.

If you’re not feeling these high-waisters, peep these sparkly jean shorts.

Price: $24.23 – $33.70

16. Best Festival Bottoms: Booty Shorts

We’ve covered a fair amount of hippie festival clothing. But don’t worry, we’ve got rave festival clothing covered, too. When you think of raves, you think of bright, holographic, tight pieces, such as these Cut Out Booty Shorts.

This ultra sexy pair of shorts will make your booty pop, thanks to the well-placed front and back cutouts. Made in the USA, they’re crafted with 85% nylon, and 15% lycra material. And they’re available in four colors: Black, blue, cotton kandi disco, and silver. Choose from sizes small/medium and medium/large. Pair with a skimpy top and thigh highs for the ultimate rave look.

Price: $24.95 – $29.95

17. Best Festival Bottoms: High-Waisted Booty shorts

As far as booty shorts go, you may not feel entirely comfortable shuffling in skimpy bottoms. But, you still may want to show off your nice butt. That’s where high-waisted booty shorts come in, like the Hologram High Waisted Rave Booty Shorts.

These babies will keep you locked and loaded, and mentally sane. Rather than worrying if all your pieces parts are covered, you know they will be, thanks to 80% nylon and 20% spandex. They feature a criss-cross pattern across the front, for a super sexy twist. These midnight-colored booty shorts are available in sizes small to XL. Play around with your flow toys with ease, in this festival clothing.

Price: $34.95 (22 percent off MSRP)

18. Best Festival Bottom: Maxi Skirt

Skirts are such a versatile piece of apparel, it comes as no surprise they’re awesome festival clothing. Continuing on the hippie vibe, a maxi skirt is a fantastic choice, especially the Afibi Maxi Skirt.

Flowy might as well be this skirt’s middle name. It’s made of chiffon, a lightweight, super comfortable fabric. Thanks to an A-line cut, this skirt is flattering for almost any body type. Pair with a crop top, or something just as flowy, for an amazing look.

Price: $15.99 – $24.99

19. Best Festival Bottom: Long Skirt With Slit

You may like the concept of a maxi skirt, but poopoo it because it’s not revealing enough. Well, the answer to your long-skirt prayers comes in the form of a maxi skirt with a slit, such as the Yonala Skirt With Slit.

This super lightweight skirt is totally adjustable, so don’t worry about a perfect fit up front. Available in apricot, gray, navy blue, and white, so you can match it to just about anything. And, it comes in sizes small to XL. Show off a little bit of leg, and keep the hippie vibe. Pair with an off-the-shoulder shirt, cami, or other flowy top.

Price: $15.99 – $16.99

20. Best Festival Bottoms: Wrap Skirt

The great things about skirts, is they come in tons of different cuts. Maxi skirts, and those with a slit are always an awesome festival clothing choice. But what if you want something lighter? Sexier? The Simlu Drap Wrap Skirt is what you’re looking for.

This baby is made in the USA, and crafted with 95% rayon and five-percent spandex. An elastic waist holds it up, and keeps it comfortable all day. Comes in more than 15 colors, and sizes small to XXL. Pair with with a crop top and barefoot sandals, for an awesome look.

Price: $17.99

21. Best Festival Bottom: Boho Shorts

Shorts are a total classic, with regard to festival clothing. They’re comfortable, easy to wear, and allow you to keep your bits and pieces covered. Since we’ve already covered jean shorts, and booty shorts, it’s time to take a look at super boho shorts, like these Lace Trim Shorts.

The great thing about these babies is how easy it is to dress them up or down. They’re made from 95% cotton and five-percent spandex. They’re available in four different color schemes and patterns, and come in sizes small to 2XL. Pair with a plain tshirt, or something hippier.

Price: $13.99

22. Best Festival Bottoms: With Fringe

What makes festival clothing stand out from everyday wear, is how unique it is. You don’t generally see people walking around in feather chest pieces, or tie dye thigh highs. These Fierce in Fringe High Waisted Suede Booty Shorts are no exception.

Made with a blend of 92% polyester, and eight-percent spandex, they’ll be comfortable throughout the day, and into the night. Thanks to a high-waist, you’ll stay locked and loaded, while a flattering cut will make your booty look amazing. Choose from sizes small to XL. Pair with a crop top, or sparkly bra for a dazzling look.

Price: $39.95 (20 percent off MSRP)

One-Piece Festival Clothing

This is a relatively broad category, covering everything from onesies, to bodysuits, and dresses. Add pieces from other sections, or rock as a standalone.

23. Best One-Piece Festival Clothing: Onesie

There’s nothing better than being totally warm, while rocking an amazing look at a festival. There are a number of ways to accomplish this, but the easiest one is definitely with a onesie. Onesies, of course, come in tons of different colors and designs, but this Unicorn Onesie really takes the cake.

This cotton one piece features a hood with a unicorn horn. A cute little tail finishes off the look. It comes in seven different colors, and is available in sizes small to XL. Keep in mind that these onesies are Asian sizing, so take a peek at the sizing chart, and order accordingly. I personally own one of these and love it. All you need is some comfy shoes, and you’re good to go.

If the unicorn onesie didn’t tickle your fancy, give these other onesies a look.

Price: $25.99 – $28.99

24. Best One-Piece Festival Clothing: Romper

Rompers, otherwise known as playsuits, are an absolute god-send when it comes to festival clothing. First, they don’t require a bra (but wear one if you’re more comfortable!), and second, they look cute as heck. The Akery Women’s Boho V Neck is an amazing choice.

Made from 100% polyester, so it won’t shrink in the wash. Flare sleeves and a plunging V-neck line make this piece super sexy, while retaining a boho vibe. It comes in two colors: Blue and rose, and is available in sizes small to large. Pair with some cute sandals, or go entirely barefoot.

Price: $17.99 – $18.98

25. Best One-Piece Festival Clothing: Metallic Bodysuit

As far as bodysuits go, there are a significant number of materials that can be used. As a general rule of thumb, though, the more eye-catching the better. This iHeartRaves Hologram Opal High Cut Rave Bodysuit does the trick.

It’s made with 85% nylon, and 15% spandex, and crafted on American soil. Available in three sizes: Small/medium, medium/large, and large/extra large, so it fits a wide variety of body types. Wear as a standalone piece, or deck it out with tons of other awesome festival clothing and accessories.

Price: $39.95 (11 percent off MSRP)

26. Best One-Piece Festival Clothing: Mesh One-Piece

There’s just something so unbelievably sexy about mesh. Perhaps it’s the fact that it’s see-through. Or maybe it’s because it hugs the body in all the right ways. Mesh bodysuits are a common piece of festival clothing. But this Swirling Sequin Bodysuit takes it up a notch.

This one-piece features a scoop neck and back, and thick straps. It’s made from 85% nylon, and 15% spandex. Choose from two colors: black and turquoise, or black and fuchsia. Thanks to a cheeky cut back, your booty will be looking amazing, like the rest of your body. Frolic at your favorite festival in this amazing outfit. Pair with awesome glasses and platform boots, for an upgraded look.

Give these other sparkly bodysuits a look, for more options.

Price: $46.35 – $46.40

There’s just something truly amazing about dresses at a festival. First, they’re comfy as all get out. Second, you don’t have to wear a bra if you don’t want to. And third, they’re pretty much the epitome of hippie festival clothing.

This Myobe Women Floral Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress is an incredible pick. It combines two well-known boho designs: Maxi length, and off-the-shoulder. Made of polyester and chiffon, it’s super lightweight. But don’t worry about it being too see-through, there’s a lining, as well. Choose from khaki, white, and wine red. Pair with a floppy hat for a super boho look.

Price: $17.99 – $20.99

28. Best One-Piece Festival Clothing: Dress With a Hood

The only unfortunate thing about dresses, is that they’re not ideal when it comes to cold weather. Yes, you can put on some tights or a jacket, but that kind of negates the awesomeness of a dress. Instead of covering up your outfit entirely, consider the Cold Shoulder Hoodie Dress.

This bad boy is the perfect choice for a chilly night, as well as overcast days. It’s made of 95% polyester, and five-percent spandex. Available in sizes small to XXL, and gray and wine red. Pair with an awesome headpiece, and some comfy shoes, and you’ll be rocking it.

Price: $13.99 – $22.99

29. Best One-Piece Festival Clothing: Mesh Dress

So we’ve talked a little bit about how festival wear really allows you to let out your wild side. Most of the pieces have been somewhat tame. But, if you really want to take it up a notch, consider this Women’s Mesh Mermaid Dress.

This beauty features white mesh on top, with green seashells, acting as breast covers. The skirt features pink mermaid scales (although, you can choose from a variety of color combinations). It’s available in sizes small to large. Letting out your inner-mermaid has never been easier.

If you’re looking for pure mesh, check out this Stella Dress.

Price: $19.38 – $61.95

Festival Headwear

If you can put it on your face or head, you’ll find it in this festival clothing section. Things range from hats, to eyewear, and face masks.

30. Best Festival Headwear: Flat Bill

You’re going to want a hat. It’s bright and sunny during the day. A hat provides great protection for your face (but don’t forget the sunscreen, either), and shades your eyes. The beauty of a flat bill, is you can easily add any new pins you may acquire via trade or purchase.

This Flat Bill Snapback is made with 100% cotton, and features an adjustable back. There are six structured panels, and six embroidered eyelets. If floral really isn’t your flavor, you can opt for tons of other colors and patterns. Flat bills go with just about everything.

Price: $14.99

31. Best Festival Headwear: Captain’s Hat

As far as festival clothing goes, there are a few super common pieces you may see–especially at EDM-type fests. Mickey mouse ears, sparkly booty shorts, and captain’s hats all fit the bill. The latter is literally a decked out captain’s hat, often with sequins, sparkles, and chains.

This Burning Man Hat truly takes the captain’s hat cake. It’s embellished with hundreds of crystals and sequins. Plus, there’s a chin strap to hold it in place, while you dance like crazy. An entirely handmade piece, so no one is the exact same. Get your hands on this head-turning hat.

Price: $232

32. Best Festival Headwear: Cowboy Hat

It really doesn’t matter what kind of festival you’re attending, from country, to rock, and EDM, you’re bound to find a slew of people in cowboy hats. They’re fantastic protection for the sun, and quite frankly are an easy way to spice up an outfit.

This Unisex Woven Straw Cowboy Hat is a blend of straw and raffia. Don’t worry about your head getting super sweaty, as it’s well-ventilated. An adjustable chin strap holds it in place, as you dance and walk around. Choose from a number of different colors.

Price: $19.99

33. Best Festival Headwear: Floppy Hat

The great thing about big, floppy hats is they’re super stylish, and they do a phenomenal job of shading your face. Pair them with any hippie outfit, and you’ll have the perfect look.

This Women’s Big Bowknot Straw Hat is made with a skin-friendly straw material. It provides UV-ray protection, boasting a rating of 50+ UPF. And if beige isn’t your fave, there are a number of different colors to choose from. Wear this baby at a festival, and as a cute accessory the rest of the summer.

Price: $13.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

34. Best Festival Headwear: Flower Crown

Ah, the flower child stereotype. So cliche when it comes to festivals, yet so amazing. Let out your inner-flower-child with a flower crown.

This Valdler Exquisite Flower Crown is entirely allergen-free. Silk flowers give a life-like look to the crown, and they’re more sturdy than their real counterparts. The crown should fit most heads–both adult and big child. Choose from a variety of colors, and pair with any boho outfit to make it ethereal.

Price: $18.99 (27 percent off MSRP)

35. Best Festival Headwear: Mickey Ears

In one of the capsules above, I mentioned that Mickey Ears are a popular piece of festival clothing. They really allow you to bring out your inner-love for Disney.

These Cinderella Inspired Disney Minnie Mouse Ears help you accomplish that goal. They’re made with a one-inch plastic headband, covered in cotton fabric, for ultimate comfort. Since they’re handmade, they can be customized to your liking. Simply get ahold of the seller, and you’ll have your perfect set of ears.

If you’re more of a cat ears person, check out these babies.

Price: $30.95

36. Best Festival Headwear: Crystal Crown

Let’s be honest with ourselves. Most of us have wanted to be a princess at some time or another. So, why not allow yourself to indulge in your inner-princess at a festival? The easiest way to do so is with this stunning Silver Sapphire Tiara.

This beauty is made from cobalt aura quartz crystals, wrapped in silver wire, and then attached to a steel crown. When the sun hits it, it’ll dazzle everyone around you. An absolutely beautiful piece, it pairs phenomenally with a maxi skirt and crop top, or a shiny one-piece.

Price: $69.49

37. Best Festival Headwear: Glasses

When you’re heading to a festival, you want to ensure your eyewear is in order. After all, if you can’t see, you’re going to have a bad time. Rather than bringing an old pair of glasses with an incorrect prescription, opt to get a pair of glasses specifically for the festival. If they break, oh well. If they survive, you’ve got an awesome second pair.

I want to thank the team over at Liingo for sending me a pair of glasses to review. Their Draft House line features seven different lenses, in a multitude of colors. I received the Santiam frame in porter. I’m super picky about eyewear, and let me tell you, these bad boys knocked it out of the park. They fit my face perfectly, the nose pads are super comfortable, and they don’t squeeze my head too much. Plus, I’ve worn them to go workout at a spin class, and they stay glued to my face.

They’re a phenomenal price, which includes lenses. Rather than possibly breaking your “good” glasses, have an awesome pair of backups…just in case.

Price: $129

38. Best Festival Headwear: Sunglasses

Having a pair of sunglasses on-hand is super necessary at a festival. Rather than squinting all day, leaving yourself with a headache, opt for a pair of solid shades, like the Classic Small Round Retro Sunglasses.

These babies have a plastic frame, and plastic lens. The lenses are also mirrored, providing high-impact resistance. Choose from a variety of numbers and quantities. Cheap sunglasses are great because if you lose them, you won’t be freaking out.

Price: $9.99 (67 percent off MSRP)

39. Best Festival Headwear: Kaleidoscope Glasses

So we’ve covered regular glasses and sunglasses. But, how do you take your festival experience up a notch, when it comes to eyewear? Without a doubt, it’s with Kaleidoscope glasses. Kaleidoscope glasses provide an incredible light show, more so than just with the naked eye.

These Kaleidoscope Rave Rainbow Crystal Lenses are a fantastic choice. Made with real kaleidoscope lenses, they sit in a plastic frame. Plus, they come with an adjustable strap, so they won’t fly off your face as you head bang. Pair them with just about any outfit, to change your festival experience.

Price: $13.99

40. Best Festival Headwear: Facemask

Whether you’re attending a festival in the desert, or it just hasn’t rained in what seems like forever, you may want a face mask. They work much like a mask you’d wear snowboarding, but they’re far more lightweight.

This Seamless Face Mask features a kitten puking rainbows, although there are a bunch of other designs to choose from, too. Made with 100% polyester fiber, it should be washed in cold water. If you get tired of it as a face mask, use it as a bandana, wrist band, and more.

Price: $9.95 (50 percent off MSRP)

41. Best Festival Headwear: Animal Hood

Perhaps hats just aren’t your thing. Or maybe they’re just too boring for your taste. Instead of going without any type of headwear, you may want to consider an animal hood. As the name would suggest, it’s a hood of sorts, with long, wide straps, and pockets on the end. The hood itself portrays an animal, like this panther.

Made with 70% acrylic, and 30% polyester, it should keep you semi-warm if it gets chilly at night. There’s a small, hidden pocket, so you can store some cash or your ID. Keep your hands warm in the paws, and button the hood in-place, so it won’t slide off your head. Channel your favorite animal.

Price: $15.95 (65 percent off MSRP)

Festival Footwear

Everything in this section covers your feet. These include everything from thigh highs, to regular shoes. Keep your feet happy, and you’ll be in a fantastic mood. Give these light up shoes for adults a look, for more ideas.

42. Best Festival Footwear: Socks

Socks are super important at a festival. At night, you’ll definitely want to have a pair handy. During the day, slip some on if you’re choosing to wear regular shoes. Your feet will be happier, and they won’t be nearly as stanky.

Fits socks are the best things on the planet. They’re made of merino wool, which wicks away sweat, and keeps your feet at a neutral temperature. I personally own a few pairs of these babies, and they’re my go-tos. Moreover, you can wear merino wool for a few days, and it still won’t stink. Socks are a must-have.

And if you’re feeling more of a stoner vibe, give this list of weed socks a look.

Price: $15.45 – $55.07

43. Best Festival Footwear: Sandals

As far as festival footwear goes, you want to bring something that’s super comfortable, will leave your feet happy at the end of the night, and is easy to clean. If you opt for regular shoes and it rains, you’re going to be SOL with muddy, wet shoes. I highly recommend finding something like Chacos.

These sandals provide incredible support, thanks to a hard, thick rubber sole. They come in a variety of colors and straps. And if you hate a toe loop, you’re can choose a single strap across the top. People hike in these in the mountains, so your feet are bound to be happy at the end of the day.

Looking for men’s sizing? Check here.

Price: $42.99 – $129.95

44. Best Festival Footwear: Thigh Highs

In a number of capsules, thigh highs have been mentioned. You’ll see people of all shapes and sizes wearing them, and for good reason. They add a layer of fun to your outfit, and they make your legs look fantastic. These Athletic Ribbed Thigh Highs are an awesome choice.

They’re made of 100% nylon, and are super lightweight. You won’t have to worry about getting to sweaty. While this pair is black with three white stripes, there are plenty of other colors to choose from. And if you want multiple pairs, you can purchase four-packs. Pair these babies with just about anything.

If you’re a taller person, consider these extra long thigh highs instead.

Price: $9.05

45. Best Festival Footwear: Fishnets

Oh fishnets. Fishnets, fishnets, fishnets. These babies are well known for bringing an outfit from sexy to fire. So, it should come as no surprise they’re an amazing choice in festival clothing.

This pair of Fishnet Stockings are opaque, hollowed out leggings. A stretch fit ensures they won’t be rolling down any time soon. They’re made of 85% nylon and 15% spandex. One size fits most up to 5’10”, under 170 pounds. And if you’re feeling something other than black, consider one of the many other colors, like red or white.

Price: $7.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

46. Best Festival Footwear: Wedge Sneakers

Just like the rest of your festival outfit, footwear is a great way to let your personality shine. There are certain pieces of clothing you may feel silly wearing outside of festival grounds (or not!), but make you feel amazing at the venue. Metallic sneakers may just be one of those things.

These Wedge Lace Up Chelsea Boots have a total height of approximately 4.7″, with a platform of two-inches. Since the shoes run a bit narrow, it’s suggested you order up a size. Choose from any of these four eye-catching colors: Black, gold, silver, and red. These babies take your outfit from wow to holy cow.

Price: $34.98 – $43.98

47. Best Festival Footwear: Rave Boots

Rave boots are a frequently-seen piece of footwear at a festival. They’re comfortable and add a huge touch of flair to any outfit. While rave boots come in a couple of looks, this capsule focuses on ones without a huge platform, like the ‘SLAYR’ Festival Rave Boots in Rose Gold.

These bad boys have a platform of 1.5″, and are made with both fabric and leather. They’re super easy to slip on, and have cool lace-up details. Choose from US women’s size six-to-ten–they fit true to size. Add these babies to any sparkly outfit–or any outfit you please.

Price: $119

48. Best Festival Footwear: Barefoot Sandals

If you had to choose a pair of festival shoes that are by far the easiest to clean, no questions asked, it’s barefoot sandals. What are they? They’re essentially foot jewelry, allowing you to go barefoot, while wearing something pretty.

These Barefoot Sandals are made with bright white pearl and metal. The total length is 9.8″, and it does stretch. If you like the concept but not the design, there are loads of other ones to choose from. Barefoot sandals are perfect for absolutely any outfit.

Price: $10.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Festival Clothing Accessories

Everything in this section can be paired with other sections. They can’t be worn alone because, well, you can’t go naked. But, they can up your entire look tremendously. Items in this portion of the list range from leg wraps, to body glitter, and belts.

49. Best Festival Clothing Accessory: Jingle Belt

When you’re at a festival, you just want to make some noise. That could be everything from yelling for your friends, to screaming at the top of your lungs during an awesome set. And, you can make noise while you walk, with a jingle belt.

This Dangling Coins Chains Belt is more or less a belly dancing belt. It features a hook and eye closure, and is made of metal. Wear it over a shirt, or against your bare tummy. As far as belts go, this one goes with just about everything.

Price: $13.95

50. Best Festival Clothing Accessory: Nipple Covers

There are a number of pieces of festival clothing on this list that are pretty darn see-through. You may want (or need) to cover up your nipples. The easiest way to do so is with pasties.

Pasties don’t have to be super boring black Xs. Instead, there are a million-and-one styles to fit your outfit. This particular set is of sequin mermaid shells. They’re made from locally sourced material, and last for 10-12 hours. They stick on with a hypoallergenic, latex-free, medical-grade adhesive.

Price: $9.99

51. Best Festival Clothing Accessory: Feathers

Feathers are a festival must-have. They look amazing on tops, as a part of skirts, and woven into hair. But if you don’t want to get feathers professionally put in your hair, you can wear a feather headband.

This baby features a woven micro velvet strap, with a bead and feathers. Adjust the head portion to customize the fit. It measures approximately 9.8″, and is available in a variety of designs. Feathers are an all-around amazing choice.

Price: $2.95

52. Best Festival Clothing Accessory: Body Chain

Jewelry can take any festival outfit from eh to BAM. Necklaces, bracelets, earrings, it doesn’t matter. But there’s one piece of jewelry you don’t generally get to wear every day: A body chain.

Body chains are super popular amongst festival-goers. This particular set comes with a harness and a belly chain. They’re made of 100% alloy, ensuring it’s lightweight and durable. Easily clean with a soft cloth. Add to any outfit, for a touch of flair.

Price: $11.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

53. Best Festival Clothing Accessory: Chest Harness

In the above capsule, we talked about a chain harness. But, you may want to consider a more durable harness, or one that stands out more. This Strappy Harness definitely fits the bill.

It’s made of elastic spandex, providing a comfortable wear over the course of the day. An adjustable closure allows you to fit the piece to your body. And if you don’t love the design, there are six more to choose from. Pop this baby underneath any top for a super sexy look.

Price: $9.90 (38 percent off MSRP)

54. Best Festival Clothing Accessory: Garters

In the same vein as the capsule above, garters are another awesome choice for festival clothing. That’s not to say fancy ones with clips are ideal. Rather, leg cages–garters without a clip–are worth considering.

These bad boys are made of 100% polyester, and they stretch a ton–up to twice the size. Available in sizes small/medium and medium/large. And you can snag either black or white. Garters are sexy, and work well with just about any non-pants outfit.

Price: $9.95

55. Best Festival Clothing Accessory: Leg Wraps

It’s been well-established how sexy leg cages are. But, what if you want to up the amplitude even more? You should consider investing in some leg wraps.

These puppies are made of 70% nylon, and 22% rubber, measuring 46″ each. A non-slip silicone lining keeps them from rolling up your legs randomly. They’re super stretchy, and one size should fit most. Choose from a wide variety of colors.

Price: $10.95 (35 percent off MSRP)

56. Best Festival Clothing Accessory: Leg Warmers

You knew they’d eventually make it onto this list. Fuzzy leg warmers are an absolute staple in many festival clothing collections. Rave babies love them, and for good reason.

These Furry Leg Warmers are by Leg Avenue, a well-known clothing company. They’re 100% polyester, and must be hand-washed. They measure 4.72″ high by 1.57″ wide. And they’re also available in pink, rainbow, green, and blue. Stand out with these fuzzies.

Price: $20.63

57. Best Festival Clothing Accessory: Glitter

So technically glitter isn’t apparel. But it is something you wear. Thus, it’s made its way onto this list of festival clothing. And honestly, who the heck doesn’t love glitter?

This Holographic Chunky Glitter is a 50 ml pot with 30 g of cosmetic glitter. It has a high-intensity pigment, so it’s sure to last. Plus, it comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. Use it on yourself, and share with your new festie besties.

Price: $20

58. Best Festival Clothing Accessory: Face Gems

Very similar to glitter, face gems are something you can wear, but aren’t technically festival clothing. Gems, of course, aren’t limited to your face, but that’s where people wear them most often.

These Mermaid Face Gems are reusable a few times. Simply reapply with eyelash glue. Apply them to your face, and you’ll have an entirely different look.

Price: $7.50

59. Best Festival Clothing Accessory: Temporary Tattoos

Temporary tattoos really bring up childhood nostalgia. Applying tattoos was pretty much the coolest thing ever. Let out that fun side as an adult, with these Colorful Premium Waterproof Tattoos.

You’ll receive four separate sheets, with more-than-34 brilliant tattoos. Colors range from metallic gold, to blue, pink, and orange. They last for four-to-six days, and are sweat- and waterproof. The best thing about them? You can share and hand them out as goodies, too.

Price: $25

60. Best Festival Clothing Accessory: Choker

Festival jewelry comes in a ton of different forms. We already saw body chains, but chokers are just as sexy. These Tattoo Choker Necklaces are the exact right choice.

Similar to the chokers of the 90s, these babies are made of a super elastic, stretchy material. They’re easy to take on and off. And, it comes with a dozen chokers, in a variety of colors. Keep a few for yourself, and hand some out to your new festie friends.

Price: $5.43 (51 percent off MSRP)

