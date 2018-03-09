Top 10 Best Men’s Rain Boots 2018

When you get the right boot, you got the right look. And you can look really good, really rugged, really stylish and really ready in the right pair of rain boots.

Men’s Rain Boots: A Boot for All Seasons

The obvious is that rain boots are great for the rainy season. We get that. But there are other seasons and reasons that call out for the use of the rain boot. One reason they can be used year round is because rain boots tend to not be lined with cold weather protection. Rain boots are, by and large, men’s rubber boots that are just that: rubber boots.

Winter is the other obvious time for rain boots. Men’s rain boots work just great in the snow or, if you’re not in a snowy locale, they work great when Mr. Winter brings on Mr. Muck and you need some protection (which is why they’re sometimes called “muck boots.”) But even when it’s summertime, there are times when you might be doing some yard work…some volunteer work…some kinda messy job that will let you say, “Aha! I’ve got my Wellingtons!” (another type of rain boot). There’s just something very satisfying about getting the rain boots messy instead of the hiking boots, the tennies, the sandals or, Shoe Gods forbid, the Chelseas.

Men’s Rain Boots: Some Go Withs

The presupposition when you talk about men’s rain boots is that they’re going to be worn, usually, for practical reasons. You gonna get wet and muddy, you gonna need boots that can handle it. But maybe you’re just going for a look. Some of the styles in our list would work well with a pair of jeans from our Top 20 Best Men’s Jeans: Skinny, Slim or Relaxed Fit or, maybe (just maybe) something from our list of the Top 15 Best Men’s Sweatpants. But maybe you’re just saying: all I need is a raincoat to go with my rain boots. This very affordable piece from Portwest is Amazon’s number one best seller in the rain jacket category.

As for the boots, we’re listing the 10 arbitrarily, we’re not ranking them. We do point out the height of the boot (which is determined by measuring from the arch to the top of the “shaft” — the top part of the boot) and we have included a variety of heights. Now take a look at our list of the Top 10 Best Men’s Rain Boots and get out there and be dry and fashionable, no matter what time of year it is.

1. Hunter Original Short Men’s Rain Boots

Boots from Hunter are about as close as you can get to the catwalk in a fashion show. That is, Hunter — which was founded in 1856 — created two new categories in 2013: the “Hunter Original” (these boots) and the “Hunter Field” were launched during “four pioneering catwalk shows at London Fashion Week,” according to Hunter. These men’s rain boots measure 10″ from the arch to the top of the shaft, which features an adjustable buckle just a couple inches below the top. The boots are all rubber and waterproof and they do feature a nylon lining. If you’re looking for a pair of Hunters in a taller size, the Hunter Original Tall Men’s Rain Boots are just what you need.

2. Helly Hansen Midsund Men’s Rain Boots

Price: $93.95 and up (depending on size/color selected)

These men’s rubber boots from Helly Hansen are fully waterproof slip-ons that feature a back tab on the top of the shaft for getting your boots on easy. The shaft measures 9.5 inches from the arch and the heel is about 1.25 inches high. The outsole is gum rubber for better gripping. Helly Hansen, which has been making outdoor gear since 1877, makes a variety of men’s rubber boots and if you’re looking for something a bit shorter than the Midsunds, the Herman Men’s Rain Boots are a great option.

Price: $49.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

3. Bogs Solid Men’s Rain Boots

Bogs, from Eugene, Oregon, is all about creating boots that withstand plenty of muck, water and work. These men’s waterproof boots are 12.75 inches from the arch to the top of the shaft. That shaft, by the way, features easy-on hand holds so you can pull those babies on easy. These men’s rubber boots feature Bogs’ “max-wick” lining to keep the feet dry. The insole is removable and the footbed is molded EVA with “Durafresh” technology, which fights odor. These aren’t insulated but if you do want some insulated men’s rain boots, Bogs has got ya covered. Their Classic Ultra High Insulated Waterproof Winter Boots work very well as muck boots/Wellingtons. They also go low — as in a lower cut — with the Bogs Carson Men’s Rain Boot, which is about as close to the very stylish and on-trend Chelsea boot as you can get in the men’s rain boots category.

4. Muck Boot Muckmaster Hi Wellington Men’s Rain Boots

Price: $79 and up (depending on size selected)

The Original Muck Boot Company says it started operation in 1999 with “the sole purpose of building the most comfortable, high-performance footwear on the market.” They certainly bring a huge array of men’s rain boots and muck boots. These Muckmaster Hi Wellingtons are neoprene rubber waterproof Wellington boots. They’re about mid-calf high and they feature thermal foam under the footbed, as well as a contoured molded midsole that adjusts to the contours of the wearer’s foot. Another pair of traditional Wellington boots, and at a significantly lower price point, is the Baffin Enduro Men’s Rain Boots, which are an Amazon’s Choice product. If you want to stay with Muck Boot, they offer the Original MuckBoots Scrub Boot, which measures 8″ from the arch.

5. Palladium Tactical WPN Zip Men’s Rain Boots

Price: $139.45 and up (depending on size/color selected)

These are the outlier on the list, but they’re appealing in a rugged, almost military-like way. These men’s waterproof boots are made of leather and synthetic uppers and feature a rubber lug sole for traction. They have 10 eyelets for the lace ups, but note the zipper on the inside portion of the shaft: these boots are easy in, easy out because all you have to do is zip ’em on and off. The shaft measures 8.5″ from the arch and they have a logo button-down flap on the front. The insole, which is removable, features an Ortholite cushioned footbed for support and comfort. The lining is cotton for wicking moisture. On the opposite side of the spectrum from “tactical” men’s rain boots — but still with laces — are the very traditional “duck boots” for men. This pair from Sperry is called a Chukka Boot (another classic).

Outdoor Easter Decorations

6. Frye Riley Men’s Rain Boots

Price: $119.99 and up (depending on size selected)

Who says men’s rain boots or muck boots can’t be fashionable? Well known fashion footwear maker Frye brings it with the Riley pull-on rain boot. These are all leather uppers with a rubber, lug traction sole. The uppers feature a contrasting look between the foot and shaft portions of the boot. They are fully waterproof and they are lined with a shearling lining. Note the great detail with the buckle at the top of the shaft. Another “higher fashion” model of men’s rain boots is from Timberland. The Timberland Pro Excave Wellingtons feature a 10 inch rise and they are waterproof leather.

7. Kamik Larslo Men’s Rain Boots

Price: $279.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Kamik, which is a family owned company in Canada and has been in business for more than 100 years, makes a huge range of men’s rain boots. We’ve put the Larslo Men’s Rain Boots here because it’s another great pair of waterproof men’s rubber boots that are lower profile. These measure six inches from the arch. The Larslos feature the side gore panels (flexible panels at the ankle) that make it easy to get the boot on and off, not to mentioin the front and back pull loops that really make it easy. If you’re looking for something that goes up to the knees, the Kamik Men’s Hunter Boot is also waterproof and features a lace closure at the top of the boot (near the knee).

8. Tretorn Gus Men’s Rain Boots

Price: $69.95 and up (depending on size/color selected)

This is another pair of men’s rain boots that are lower profile, with a 5.5 inch rise from the arch. These feature the elastic gores (on either side of the ankle) so they’re easy to pull on. The heel tab makes them easy to pull off, too. They feature Treton’s “EcoOrtholite high performance sock” interior. A good looking muck boot that would look great with jeans. As one reviewer puts it: “These are great for urban contexts where you have to step over water, but you want too look good doing it.” If you’re looking for something that is lower profile, Muck Boot offers a lower profile men’s rain boot called the Muckster II Ankle All-Purpose Lightweight Shoe. Which, despite the name, is a pair of men’s rubber boots and they are waterproof.

9. Tingley 31151 Men’s Work Boots

Price: $91.92 and up (depending on size/color selected)

This boot, from Tingley, as well as the next boot in the list, are considered “work boots.” Make no mistake: they’re waterproof men’s rain boots. It’s just that they’re made to be durable for people who work in industries that require heavy duty boot protection. The Tingley 31151’s are 15″ high and feature a plain toe. They also feature cleated soles for traction and the “flexible upper material stays supple in cold temperatures to make walking easier,” according to Tingley. A bonus here is that the uppers are made from 30 percent recycled materials. The real, real bonus is the incredibly low price. The triple bonus is that they get HUGE reviews from customers: out of more than 550 reviews, they have a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average.

10. Servus Comfort Technology Steel Toe Men’s Work Boots

Price: $11.50 and up (depending on size selected)

When your need for a good pair of muck boots is accompanied by a need to get some work done in those boots, the Servus brand is a great place to look. These are called “work boots,” to be sure, but they work absolutely fine as a simple men’s rain boot. These feature a steel toe and the polyblend injection molded construction features a material that is resistant to degradation from agricultural chemicals, fertilizers and animal waste. Using the animal theme: these boots are work horses. And they’re extraordinarily popular: out of nearly 1,700 reviews, they have a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average. Tingley also makes a steel toe waterproof boot with a 15″ rise.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

Price: $15.62 and up (depending on size/color selected)