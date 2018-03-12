Top 10 Best Men’s Silk Underwear on Amazon

It’s been said by GQ recently that silk underwear for men is making a big comeback. This is based, mostly, on the fact that high-end fashion designer Tom Ford featured a line of silk boxers in his runway show during his Fall 2018 men’s show. They’re not yet available on Tom Ford’s website, but when they are, they’re undoubtedly going to be very high-priced, as are all Tom Ford pieces.

Our goal here is to find some men’s silk underwear that are affordable and high quality. And, given that these are all available on Amazon, they’re easy to get, especially for Prime members. Don’t forget, you get Prime for free for 30 days and you can cancel anytime.

Men’s Silk Underwear: It’s All About the Feel

We know that comfort is a big concern for guys when it comes to wearing underwear. Our list of the Most Comfortable Men’s Underwear: Top 10 Best Styles is all about the comfy undies. None of the brands on that list are silk (or satin) because we’re operating from the assumption that the silk undies seeker is looking for something very specific. We’ve got you covered here.

A Quick Silk Education: Watch the Video

Just in case you were wondering why silk is considered a luxury — and why, often, silk clothing usually comes at a higher price — it’s because of the process used to make silk thread. It all start with — are you ready of this? — spit from a worm. (Yes, the silk worm.)

Silk vs Satin

Our list is comprised of several pairs of men’s silk underwear and a handful of satin. The difference between silk and satin is mostly in where the material comes from. Silk is a natural material from silk worms, while satin is a synthetic material. Satin is also usually made with a tighter weave, thereby mimicking the feel of silk. Satin is usually “silky” on one side and “dull” on the other.

One big benefit of either silk or satin underwear is their lack of “bulk.” They both lay flat, which is a plus for packing a bag (takes very little room in the suitcase) or when you’re wearing, say, some tighter jeans. But the other big benefit is more personal: they look good when you’re just hanging out in the silk undies. She’ll like it, he’ll like it, you’ll like whatever you choose from our list of the Top 10 Best Men’s Silk Underwear on Amazon.

1. Intimo Classic Men’s Silk Boxers

These are a traditional cut men’s boxer and they are 100 percent silk. Notably, these men’s silk boxers feature a two button closure on the fly. This is, basically, a small detail that nudges these boxers over into the “loungewear” category, too. These are machine washable, although you may want to play it safe and either hand wash or send to a dry cleaner.

2. TexereSilk Men’s Silk Boxers

Price: $24.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

These are TexereSilk’s “Board Room” cut, which is a bit more fitted than a regular pair of men’s silk boxers. They’re also a bit shorter. These boxers are available in six different colors. They feature French seams, small side slits at the hems for extra movement freedom, an elasticized waist and a hidden single-button fly closure. Hand washing recommended and the manufacturer also recommends buying a size up if you’re concerned that the fit may be too tight. TexereSilk makes three cuts of men’s silk boxers: The Board Room; The Country Club; The Executive Lounge. The Board Room fit shown is very popular, with 190 reviews and a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average.

Price: $24.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

3. Fishers Finery Silk Boxers

These men’s silk boxers from Fishers Finery are made of 100 percent pure mulberry silk, which is said to be among the highest quality of all types of silk. Basically, the silkworms are fed an exclusive diet of mulberry leaves only. These boxers are a full, relaxed cut with a double layered cross over button fly. French seams and a crotch panel for extra comfort. Hand washing recommended. Available in five different colors.

Price: $21.99

4. Oscar Rossa Men’s Silk Boxers

These men’s silk boxers from Oscar Rossa are 100 percent pure mulberry silk. They feature French seams and a button fly. Available in five different colors and hand washing or dry cleaning is recommended. An option to the boxers is a two piece set, the silk short sleeve top and boxer bottom pajama set from OR. Oscar Rossa is located in San Marino, California, and they specialize in high-end, affordable silk wear for men and women.

Price: $24.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

5. Royal Silk 2-Pack Men’s Silk Boxers

These men’s silk boxers from Royal Silk are available in 20 different colors. The silk is 100 percent Madras silk, which is loomed in the city of Chennai — formerly known as Madras — in India. The assortment of patterns available hearkens back to the tradition in Madras of making colorful wraps in many different colors and patterns. This is a 2-pack of boxers, which are a three-panel construction with a single button fly.

6. Alexander Del Rossa 5-Pack Satin Men’s Boxers

Price: $67

This is a 5-pack of 100 percent poly satin men’s boxers. Alexander Del Rossa weaves these boxers into a tight weave, which is how satin gets its classic “silky” feel. These have an elastic waist and a button fly and are machine washable. A three-pack of men’s satin boxers is available from Tony & Candice, at a lower price point.

7. Noble Mount 2-Pack Satin Men’s Boxers

Price: $40.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

These men’s boxers from Noble Mount are unique in that they’re satin on the outside and brushed cotton on the inside. They feature an elastic waistband and a single button fly front. This is a 2-pack and they’re available in a variety of colors and patterns.

8. Up2date Fashion 6-Pack Satin Men’s Boxers

Price: $19.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

A great bargain here, with this 6-pack of men’s satin boxers coming in just under 30 bucks. These are 100 percent poly satin and they feature a stretch waistband and a single button fly. While they don’t have a lot of reviews yet (around 45), they do come in with a 4.1 out of a 5-star rating average.

9. Winday 4-Pack Ice Silk Men’s Bikini Briefs

Price: $29.99

This is a 4-pack of men’s breathable bikini briefs. The white/black/blue/red 4-pack is $17.99, but they can be purchased individually (for just under nine bucks apiece). The manufacturer recommends that careful attention is paid to the sizing chart. Windays are very popular with customers: more than 225 reviews with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average. Nylon/Spandex material.

10. Neiku “Silk” Men’s Boxer Briefs

Price: $8.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

These men’s boxer briefs from Neiku are 90 percent nylon, 10 percent Spandex. The elastic waistband is tagless and they are reinforced at the hems to keep them from stretching out or riding up while being worn. These can be purchased in single packs at just under $10.

Price: $23.99