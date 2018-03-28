Top 10 Best Slip On Sneakers for Men 2018

It’s not just that sneakers are exhibiting world domination lately in the global fashion industry. Yeah, they’ve got the looks and the street cred and the versatility that makes them The Don of the shoe universe. But I think we gotta get back to basics. To the foundational reason sneakers are it. Comfort. And when you’re talking about a comfortable sneaker, you have got to include slip on sneakers for men in the conversation. And the great thing about men’s slip on sneakers is they bring more attributes to the table than simple comfort.

Men’s Slip On Sneakers: A Definition

The obvious definition here is that they, um, slip on. Beyond that, we just made sure that we included a wide variety of styles. Some are more performance/technical oriented, some are dressier and some are just plain cool. I think they’re all cool, but I realize that cool’s subjective. Just because I think I look cool in my trilby hat doesn’t mean my wife will ever come around to seeing the hat (or me) as cool. It is because of this in-the-eye-of-the-beholder thing that we’re presenting the list below in no particular order. We like ’em all the same and they all get fantastic reviews.

Men’s Slip On Shoes: The Trend Continues

A quick jog around the headlines of the past few years shows that slip on sneakers for men — heck, slip on sneakers for anyone — really started gaining momentum in 2015. By 2016, it appeared that everyone was making them and everyone else was wearing them. How can you argue with the slip on idea? Convenient as heck, they’re also fashionable. While lace up sneakers are an even bigger planet in the Shoe Solar System, the fact is that, with laceless sneakers, you immediately and effortlessly add a tiny level of on-trend to your wardrobe. Which is great if you’re looking for the latest style. If you’re not interested in what’s trending, then you can just focus on how simple, handy and comfortable your slip ons are.

Slip On Sneakers for Men: Versatile Looks and Great Go-Withs

The fact that laceless sneakers are so versatile makes them a great addition to your closet. They work extremely well with just about any pair of jeans in existence. Take a look at the 20+ pairs we point out in our list of the Top 20 Best Men’s Jeans: Skinny, Slim or Relaxed Fit. They also work great with a good pair of sweats, and there are plenty of those to choose from in our list of the Top 15 Best Men’s Sweatpants. If you’re looking to complete the casual look, every size of Hawaiian shirt is available in all the styles included in this list of Big Men’s Hawaiian Summer Shirts: 10 Must Have Styles.

Men’s Slip On Shoes: The Sock Question

If you’re wearing your slip on shoes with pants that break (rest at the top of the ankle part of the shoe), you can easily get away with socks (dark or fun). However, going sockless is a very reasonable idea, especially if you’re wearing shorts or casual linen beach pants.

Because you will often want to go without socks, you may suffer from sweaty feet. To help fight the sweat and stinky stink, no-show shoe liners are a great idea. They’re like super low cut athletic socks, only they’re made specifically to not show and to wick away moisture and they’re a lighter fabric than socks. These babies from Thirty 48 are made of “Coolplus” fabric, which is a patented synthetic fiber designed to release hot air from your skin. The little sockies can’t be seen by anyone, you won’t notice they’re on, and you’ll be a step ahead of schweaty feet. They come in three-packs and six-packs (they’re $11.98 and up, depending on the pack) and a variety of colors, including neutral grey, black, brown, blue and white. Do yourself, and your feet, a favor.

If the options below don’t fit your style, there are plenty more options. But we’re sure you’re going to slip very well into a pair of men’s slip on sneakers that you cop from our list of the Top 10 Best Slip On Sneakers for Men.

1. Nike Men’s Stefan Janoski Canvas Skate Shoe

First cool thing to notice about these laceless sneakers is the truncated Nike Swoosh. To put it more simply, it cuts off just under the collar of the shoe. You don’t see that all the time, and, yes, we are saying this is one reason to cop these shoes. The other reasons are that they’re Nikes, they’re skate shoes, they made of sturdy canvas and they have mesh in the uppers, as well as Nike’s proprietary “Zoom Air Cushioning” for comfort. These shoes come in an amazing 50+ different color combinations, so have fun shopping. More than 520 reviews and a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average. Skate shoes usually come as lace-ups, but if you’re interested in another make of slip on sneakers for men from the skate category, Supra makes its Cuba Sneaker in a huge variety of colors.

2. Converse Men’s Chuck Taylor All Star Slip

Price: $42.19 and up (depending on size/color selected)

One of the all-time classics, one of the all-time greats. These slip on sneakers for men are constructed a bit differently than regular Chucks – they hold their shape and snug-up to the foot better. They’re canvas – we’re showing them in the faded charcoal color, but they’re available in 10 different colors. Of course, they have the classic Converse Chuck Taylor white rubber toe cap. Very popular, with more than 450 reviews and a 4.1 out of 5-star rating average. It’s no surprise that Chucks have been admired, copied and built upon many times. Designer John Varvatos has an interesting pair of Distressed Painted Nylon Chucks that you may want to check out.

Price: $33.60 and up (depending on size/color selected)

3. Adidas x Pharrell Williams Men Vulc Slip-On

The collaboration between Pharrell Williams and Adidas has been making headlines for several years now. Men’s slip-on sneakers is lucky for that fact. The silhouette of these is a very on-trend look. The Vulc slip-on is woven – we’re showing it in blue, but it’s also available in a granite color, but all sizes in the granite can be hard to come by. The upper is elastic chambray and the heel features a leather cap with the embossed logo. Cushioned footbed with a graphic print.

Price: $75 and up (depending on size/color selected)

4. Adidas Originals Men’s Matchcourt Slip Skate Shoe

Another unique look from Adidas, this time from their Originals line. These men’s slip on shoes come in either a white/white combo or a black/white. Both colorways feature a white rubber toe cap with a mid-sole that’s layered over it. Tonal stiching goes around the upper to the heel and the heel features a pull-on/pull-off loop for more convenience. One reviewer says “I get questions and comments on these all the time, as they are not the most common shoes to see.” The shoes feature a removable insole and an EVA midsole for “lightweight cushioning,” according to Adidas. They’re also available in a dark camouflage, but the size you need may be tough to get in the camo. Very similar to the Matchcourts, Adidas has its Adi-Ease Kung-Fu Fashion Sneakers, which are a great looking option.

Price: $36.49 and up (depending on size/color selected)

5. Vans Classic Slip-On Shoes

Hey man, you need these. Vans practically invented the slip on sneakers for men category, and they’ve been going strong for decades. These are the classic Vans look: plain upper, contrasting stitching around the tongue and heel area, elastic banding toward the front of the collar, for easier in-and-out. And, of course, the Vans logo tab. They are available in dozens and dozens of different color combinations. We’re showing them in charcoal. Maybe you want the Peanuts style . Maybe the checkerboard. The list goes on and you pretty much can’t miss with any of them. Something very Vans-like is the Lugz Men’s Clipper Fashion Sneaker, which comes in at a lower price point.

6. Puma Men’s El Rey Fun Fashion Sneaker

Price: $22.74 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Despite the fact that Puma’s signature side swoosh is absent, there’s no mistaking that these are Pumas. The El Reys feature a big PUMA callout on the tongue area (it looks like a Velcro strap: it’s not). But fear not, lovers of the Puma cat logo: these slip on sneakers for men feature the cat on the fabric heel strap. The heel strap is looped, by the way, for easier on/off. These shoes are a synthetic material, both he uppers and the sole. Available in seven different color combinations.

7. Champion Men’s Encore Slip-On

Price: $35.13 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Champion has been riding an on-trend comeback wave for a couple years now, and cool styles like these slip on sneakers for men are one reason why. The Encore features a synthetic fabric upper and a non-marking outsole. The insole is memory foam, which ups the comfort game. The lining is mesh, so the shoes are designed to be cool, in more than one way. Available in three different colors, we’re showing them in navy. A discreet “C” – the Champion logo – lives on the back heel area.

8. Skechers Performance Men’s Go Walk 4 Incredible Walking Shoe

Price: $29.99 (14 percent off MSRP)

This is from Skechers’ “Performance” line of products, which are designed more with the technical aspects in mind. Obviously, since these are Skechers, that doesn’t mean the price shoots up: these are very affordable – and popular – men’s slip on shoes. The “Incredible” features Skechers’ proprietary “5GEN” midsole cushioning, tapering midfoot design for improved arch support and a bamboo lined footbed for anti-bacterial odor control. Skechers says it uses “Goga Max” (another proprietary manufacturing process) for “next generation cushioning and support.” The upper is mesh (i.e. very breathable) and it naturally expands with the foot while you walk. In a nutshell, these are great for people who do a lot of walking or who are on their feet for extended periods of time. They’re also not bad looking. The shoe has more than 1,200 reviews with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average. An older version – the aptly named Go Walk 3 – has more than 4,400 reviews with a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average. Skechers also offers a few other styles in its Go Walk 4 line: the Expert, the Remarkable and the Deliver, to just name a few. The styles are differentiated by features and small differences in pricing.

9. Vibram Men’s CVT-Hemp Sneaker

Price: $31.49 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Well this is certainly a shoe. It does, in fact, fit right into the slip on sneakers for men category because they are laceless sneakers. And the shoe looks like pretty much nothing else you’ve seen. It certainly is the odd ball of the list. However, I do think it merits attention because of the interesting details that set the Vibram Men’s CVT-Hemp Sneaker apart: Vibram calls it a “sustainable” shoe because it is made with hemp (and some polyester). It’s a “casual minimalist” shoe that Vibram says “offers nature lovers a breathable, sustainable slip-on shoe with a true barefoot feel.” (The “minimalist” shoe movement was spawned several years ago when barefoot running became popular.) These shoes get super reviews: more than 160 with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average. One reviewer says “the hemp material feels fantastic against the skin of the feet” while another, who used them on a four day hiking trip, says “I was blown away at how comfortable they were.” Yes, your toes fit individually into the “toe sockets” and, yes, these do have the famous Vibram sole, meaning they will last 4ever. Vibram makes several versions of this shoe – most with a lacing system – including these also very unusual wool units.

10. ECCO Men’s Kyle Slip On Fashion Sneaker

Price: $57.49 and up (depending on size/color selected)

This list of slip on sneakers for men needs something a bit more fashionable, and there are plenty of options. I’m suggesting the ECCO Kyle for the same main reason I ever put ECCO in any list: they are extremely durable. I still own (and will not part with) a pair of ECCO sandals that I bought when dinosaurs were roaming the earth. These, of course, are not sandals. They’re a very nice looking pair of men’s slip on shoes and they can be worn up or down (dressier or less dressy) depending on what you’re pairing the shoes with. The Kyle is an all-leather upper and a synthetic sole with a textile lining. While I point out ECCO’s durability, the company goes to great lengths to describe many other features found in this shoe: the “exclusive” inlay sole; the “freedom fit”; the leather that comes from ECCO’s own tannery. If you’re looking for a laceless sneaker that’s more fashionable, other options include the Polo Vito (heavy on the Polo logo), the Steve Madden Gallagher; the 206 Collective Shaw. If you want to consider fashionable tennis shoes that include laces, check out our list of the Top 10 Best Men’s Dress Sneakers.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

Price: $71.25 and up (depending on size/color selected)