Top 10 Best Trucker Hats for Men 2018

If you’re new to the world of trucker hats, you should know right off the top: they’re apparently a divisive item of apparel. Take a look at fashion and style magazines, and you’ll see that mesh trucker hats are bashed or loved. But we know that kind of thing doesn’t matter to you because anyone who’s got the style to wear one of these fun, cool, still-on-trend hats is someone who doesn’t care what anyone else says.

Trucker Hats: A Quick History

According to Trucks.com, cheap trucker hats were mass produced in the 1980s (or as early as the 60s, depending on where your research takes you) by companies like John Deere and given away as promotional items. In fact, they are sometimes known as “gimme hats.” (We prefer to stick with the category “trucker hats for men.”) It was in the early 2000s, when shows like The Simple Life (with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie) and Punk’d (with Ashton Kutcher) were popular. The hosts of the show often wore the cheap trucker hats (or not-so-cheap). So there you go: celebrities bust out the trucker hats, and they’re a thing. To bring things up to date, one of the Kardashian clan has been seen sporting the hats, so has The Beebs, and so has rapper Lil Uzi Vert. They’re still a thing.

Men’s Trucker Hats: A Simple List of 10

Since trucker hats are, more than probably anything, just fun, we’ve chosen a handful that have funny logos or colorful fabric. We’ve chosen some that are pretty down-the-middle, too. There’s a wide variety here and we’re not ranking them — they’re just numbered for convenience. With each one we let you know (when possible) if the bill can be molded or it’s flat and we point out if the hat shown is available in other colors, as well as what other styles each maker offers. All the hats are adjustable (usually called “snapback” or adjusted with a metal buckle), not fitted.

Since man does not live by covering his lid alone, you might want to consider some casual go-withs as you consider which hat is going on the dome. Obviously, trucker hats for men are casual, so they’d go great with a pair of jeans and a Hawaiian shirt or plaid short sleeve shirt.

The prices are all pretty good in this list. There’s a reason that people talk about the “cheap trucker hat.” Some of them are very affordable, but some of them are a little more expensive, especially if they’re organic. (You read that right. We won’t spoil it; there’s just one that fits that description.) Whatever hat you choose, you’ll have fun and wear it proud after you choose one from our list of the Top 10 Best Trucker Hats for Men.

1. Von Dutch Unisex USA So Cal Blue Trucker

We’re starting with the mesh trucker hat that had everything to do with making the style cool. The Von Dutch brand was very popular with the Paris-Nicole-Justin-Britney crowd back in the day. And in the present day, rapper Lil Uzi Vert was recently sporting the brand. It has seen a resurgence — not only the Von Dutch brand, but the entire category of trucker hats for men. This blue number is navy, but it really looks like a denim style fabric. It’s got the reinforced brim and the back is adjustable with a metal slide buckle. The crown features the big Von Dutch U.S.A. logo. The hat is 50 percent cotton, 50 percent poly.

2. Patagonia P6 Lopro Trucker Hat

Price: $29.95

We’re showing the Patagonia “Big Camo Fatigue Green w/Drifter Grey” style, but suffice to say that there are a ton of Patagonia trucker hats on Amazon. The trick is to find your style in stock. We didn’t find any that are unavailable, but plenty of them are low in stock and plenty more say they’ve got additional hats on the way. This isn’t a cheap trucker hat and there’s good reason why: it’s an organic cap. Not 100 percent, but the canvas bill and brim are organic cotton. The back is polyester mesh and the six-panel, low-crown design does feature a pliable bill. It’s a snapback so you can find your just-right fit.

Price: $58.49

3. Goorin Bros. Men’s Animal Farm Snap Back Trucker Hat

Goorin Bros. has been around for more than 120 years and they make a ton of different hats, including a well repped line of trucker hats for men. This one is called “Be Reckless” and it features a black sheep and the words “Black Sheep” (clever). The hat is black, made of 55 percent poly, 45 percent cotton. The bill can be shaped: either rolled or flattened. It’s got an adjustable snap closure. Goorin calls their line the “Animal Farm Truckers” and, indeed, there’s just about every creature on the farm, in the jungle, up in the mountains represented. A total of 25 different styles.

Price: $24.88

4. Lindo Trucker Hat – The Great Outdoors

This is a super popular hat – it’s got a 4.7 out of 5-star rating average. Lindo is a Pacific Northwest company and the founder, Rod Linder, says he created his line of hats because he couldn’t find anything of the quality he was looking for. One of the interesting things about this trucker hat is that it doesn’t feature company branding (by design). It’s a black front with a white mesh back. The crown features a stylized mountain range with an embroidered evergreen tree in the foreground. It’s got the plastic adjustable snapback and a curved bill that can be shaped. They’ve got 15 different styles, a lot of them very colorful.

Price: $22.99

5. AC Racing USA American Flag Patch Snapback Trucker Mesh Cap

This hat is from the same company that makes the “Make America Great Again” cap that President Donald Trump made famous during his campaign. Army Crew has a wide variety of mesh trucker hats available, this one is the USA American Flag Patch Snapback. It does have the adjustable closure and the bill is shapable. It’s 65 percent cotton, 35 percent poly. Very popular, the hat has a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average. If you take a moment to read the reviews, you’ll find some interesting and, sometimes, very funny comments. One reviewer says “Be a rebel and wear it backwards so the flag is strongly flying behind you as you ride into battle.” Easy, turbo.

6. NASA Logo Embroidered Patched Mesh Back Cap

Price: $12.99

This is where cheap trucker hat meets U.S. space agency. It’s a great price that doesn’t allow us to describe the money you’ll spend as “out of this world,” but that’s cool because this is a simple, cool hat. It features the official NASA logo — red lettering on a white patch — on the all-blue crown. The hat comes in 35/65 cotton/poly. It’s got the adjustable snapback closure and the bill is pre-shaped but is stiff. It’s got more than 200 reviews, with a 4.1 out of 5-star rating average. One reviewer says “So I got this hat. And my wife saw it. And do you know what she said? She said, ‘Boy what is that thing on your head?’ And I said ‘A hat.’ She said ‘Wow.’ I said ‘Thanks,’ and now she’s pregnant.” Who doesn’t love the man who believes in trucker hats for men?

7. John Deere Men’s Quality Equipment Foam Trucker

Price: $9.28

Well, shucks, if this isn’t just about the epitome of trucker hats for men, we’ll eat it. The hat. Anyway, this is a classic, featuring that John Deere green that’s so well known. The cap is 100 percent poly and features the foam crown. The embroidered insignia patch says “John Deere Quality Farm Equipment.” It’s got the adjustable snap closure. It gets great reviews, with a 4.8 out of 5-star rating. One reviewer says “I don’t usually give five stars but this is an authentic high quality hat with great workmanship.” Another reviewer, who gave it as a gift to a family member, says “Needless to say it took him seconds to put it on. Now the problems is how to get him to take it off.” You won’t wanna take it off either. But if you do want a different type of John Deere hat, there are a ton of different styles to choose from. Represent!

8. Billabong Pitstop Trucker Hat

Price: $14.46

Some may wonder how trucker-like the message on the crown is, but there’s no doubt that it is one of those good old mesh trucker hats. This is from Billabong, which makes a wide variety of hats. The hat is 55 percent cotton and 45 percent poly and it does feature the adjustable snapback closure. Almost 400 customer reviews, with a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average. The color of the hat shown is charcoal, but it is available in seven different colors. At first glance, you might think the design on the crown is the State of California emblem, but it’s a bit more stylized than that. It says “California Love” and features a bear with a little red heart “thought bubble.” You can tell everyone who sees the hat that you love bears, or the state, or both.

Price: $13.95

9. Carhartt Men’s Buffalo Sandstone Meshback Cap

From the venerable and on-trend work-wear company, Carhartt, this one features the company logo on the crown, and the company name on the back. The front part of the cap is 100 percent cotton while the mesh portion of this trucker is 100 percent poly. It has the adjustable snap back closure. An added bonus with this cap is that the sweatband is moisture wicking, which will come in handy should you actually be doing some work in this hat, rather than just looking chill. It gets a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average, with more than 350 reviews. It’s shown in black, but a handful of reviewers say it’s more a dark grey. This particular hat is available in six different colors. Carhartt makes a wide variety of hats, some that would fit the definition of trucker hats for men, others not so much.

10. Joe’s USA Koloa Surf Classic Mesh Back Trucker Hat

Price: $9.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

This one barely squeaks its way into the trucker hats for men category. It does, though, feature the classic mesh trucker hats construction. The bill is flat and the logo is decidedly non-trucker. It says “Koloa Surf Company” and features a stylized wave. It is super popular with customers, with a 4.5 out of 5-star rating average and more than 325 reviews. It does have the 5-panel cotton/poly construction with Buckram front lining and a quilted comfort sweatband. Snapback closure and eight rows of stitching on that flat bill. Shown in black, it’s available in 15 different colors/styles.

Price: $14.95