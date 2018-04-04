Just in case you think kitten heel shoes are a little too old school for you, there’s a reason they’ve had style staying power for the last 70 years. They embody the most sophisticated, on trend styles, without killing your feet in the process. Why suffer the wrath of aching tootsies and legs, when you can slip into a pair of sassy patent pumps with a heel height that’s less than two inches tall? Kitten heel shoes better transfer your weight, so even your back is going to feel better. Find the right pair, and you can steal the shoe show, and spend hours on your feet, with a smile on your face.

Audrey Hepburn rocked them in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Michelle Obama wowed Washington’s power players in her kitten heel pumps, as did another former First Lady and style icon, Jackie Kennedy. Who could dispute being in such fine company? That’s why we’ve sleuthed out some wickedly cute kitten heel sandals, slingbacks and pumps that will amp up the look of everything in your closet, from your business suits to summer dresses and jeans. And, as some of the trendiest shoes for summer, we’ve found styles that run the gamut from elegant to downright edgy. They come in all the most popular neutrals, and vivid colors too. They’re beaded and bowed, simple and studded.

Tall women love kitten heel shoes because they don’t need, or want, a lot of added height. Petite women favor them for their ability to create a long leg look, without resorting to stilettos. Just a pair or two, mixed in with your other seasonal favorites from block heel shoes, to summer sandals, will definitely cement your reputation as the shoe fashionista among your friends. And it’s okay to keep that comfort secret all to yourself – but we’ll bet that you’re first to arrive at every after work function because of it. Here are our picks for the Best Kitten Heel Shoes: 16 Cute Sandals, Slingbacks & Pumps.

Best Kitten Heel Sandals & Mules 1. Nine West Women’s Leisa Kitten Heel Sandal

They might call them nude, but we’d call them Champagne, because these elegant kitten heel sandals look like the good stuff, don’t they? These two piece Nine West sandals feature a closed heel cup with a delightful and dainty ankle strap, and a cute medium width toe strap that gives your tootsies plenty of wiggle room. The two inch kitten heel is super comfy, but even better, they also have a padded insole for extra cushioning. These suede kitten heel shoes would look super cute with business or casual wear, and because they’re so comfortable, you could totally amp up the look of your favorite skinny jeans.

Price: $$43.45 – $79.99 (Up to 46 percent off MSRP)

2. Comfity Toe Buckle Kitten Heel Sandals

These sweet suede kitten heel sandals feature a classic buckle toe style that never gets stale. They have an ultra-soft, comfortable lining and cushioned footbed for all day walking comfort. The simple slide in, and two inch heel, make them must haves for your summer closet. Plus they come in nine colors to match nearly any outfit, from blue and purple, to this awesome olive tone that matches all your fave neutral and khaki colored clothes. At less than $50, you can afford more than one pair.

Price: $29.99 – $47.98 (Up to 37 percent off MSRP)

3. SUNROLAN April Peep Toe Bow Kitten Heel Sandals

Perfect in patent leather, these peep toe kitten heel sandals really are the cat’s meow. These cuties come in eight awesome colors. The front vamp features a patent base, covered with a wide grosgrain ribbon and wide bow, with a gold metallic center. Your feet will look like they’ve been packaged for gift giving. With a little 1.77 inch heel, these kitten heel slides are as comfy as they are cute. They’ve got a lightly padded insole, and also offer a grippy rubber sole to keep you steady on your feet at the next wedding reception. Another pair of SUNROLAN kitten heel slides features an even larger, more abstract bow detail on the front that will get everyone’s attention. They’d be perfect when you’ve got your funkiest clothes out for the day.

Price: $35.99 – $45.99 (Up to 22 percent off MSRP)

4. Women’s Clear Kitten Heel Slides

Clear is near and dear to the fashion world’s heart this year. Clear coats, purses and accessories are hot, hot, hot. These clear sandals are the perfect way to let your pedi shine, and let’s face it, they go with absolutely everything. No stressing about color match with these kitten heel sandals. They feature a synthetic upper, and tan sueded insole with enough padding to make them super comfy for all day wear. Their clear lucite kitten heel is another clever eye catcher. Pair them with a clear crossbody bag or clutch, and a clear jacket, and you’ll clearly be the fashionista for every occasion. These clever slingbacks combine clear with color, in fun and fashionable kitten heel shoes.

Price: $62.95

5. Pelle Moda Women’s Fabia Kitten Heel Sandal

Every woman needs and awesome pair of gold sandals to slip on for a fancy occasion, or simply to boost your day when you’ve got the blahs. These gold kitten heels are particularly fetching, because their toe strap is studded with crystals to add extra sparkle and shine. The heel and ankle straps are a subtle gold, with an adjustable buckle. Made from natural leather, they’ll flex to fit your feet, and we love the addition of a bit of stretchy stuff at the heel, meaning they won’t dig in after a night on the dance floor. These cute kitten heel shoes have a comfortable height of just 2.5 inches, and you can also get them in other cool metallics like silver and pewter, as well as classic black.

Price: $39.89 – $155 (Up to 74 percent off MSRP)

6. Massimo Matteo Women’s Betty Kitten Heel Mules

It’s not often you can treat yourself to the sumptuous feel of Italian leather, handcrafted into a gorgeous pair of designer shoes, for under $100. But we’re here to sing the praises of these adorable Mossimo Matteo kitten heel mules. Simply slide into them with your jeans, slacks or suits and you’ll feel like you’re in heaven. The two inch kitten heels are topped by a pebbled finish leather upper reminiscent of classic loafer styling, but with pointy toes to give them an edge. Overstitching adds that extra detail that makes these kitten heel pumps a total standout.

Price: $85

Best Kitten Heel Slingbacks 7. The Fix Women’s Fatina Kitten Heel Slingbacks

Dressed down or dressed up, these kitten heel slingbacks are bound to become some of your favorite summer footwear. Their pointier toe adds that touch of style and elegance you’ll love, and the elasticized striped ribbon heel strap adds more than a little sass, coming to a faux closure, with a half bow detail on the side. These kitten heel shoes are sure to add a cool vibe to anything you slip into, and with a scant 2.25 inch heel, they’re going to be comfortable after hours of wear. Their synthetic sole is textured for traction. You can also get these cute slingbacks in a gorgeous green tropical print, or plain black with a black and white ribbon strap.

Price: $79

8. Sam Edelman Women’s Ludlow Kitten Heel Slingbacks

Pink lemonade patent leather is the perfect look for summer’s lighter clothes, and these Sam Edelman slingbacks hit a high note with their simple style. An buckle up ankle strap makes these kitten heel slingbacks easy to adjust for comfortable wear. Chic and sexy, with a pointier toe, and teeny tiny kitten heels, there’s no need to give into flats when you can look uber-cool in these. We love that they come in dozens of colors and prints, and you can choose from patent, suede and brocade.

Price: $110

9. Calvin Klein Women’s Lara Kitten Heel Slingbacks

This is an ultra-mod kitten heel with a twist. These Calvin Klein slingbacks feature a chunkier version of that heel that’s almost like an upside down pyramid shape, giving it a super edgy look. In pretty natural patent leather, with the most updated palette of neutral colors, these kitten heel slingbacks feature a wider heel strap for extra stability, with an adjustable buckle for a customized fit. They have gel pod inserts for complete comfort, but the pointy toe looks polished and professional. With a 1.75 inch heel, they’ll look smashing with all your business suits, but would be equally at home for a wedding or garden party.

Price: $36.01 – $109 (Up to 67 percent off MSRP)

10. Kaitlyn Pan Studded Strappy Slingback Kitten Heels

Sexy and sassy, these studded kitten heels from Kaitlyn Pan are definitely not for the faint of heart. These cuties will amp up the style factor of even your most conservative black suit, with their pointed toes, and gold metallic studded straps. The two tone black and tan combo is a classic, but these kitten heel slingbacks take a decidedly edgy turn with a T-strap and three ankle straps, that accentuate your ankles and calves. They have a slightly higher than average kitten heel at 2.5 inches, but they get rave reviews for their comfort. These designer-inspired kitten heel pumps look like they should cost far more than they do, and with nearly two dozen color combos available in different sizes, you can easily look like you stepped right from the pages of Vogue. If you’re looking for a bit more moderate, but similar style, the Kaitlyn Pan Studded Double Strap Slingback Kitten Heels are another sexy option at the same reasonable price. Kaitlyn Pan also makes a similar style in ballerina flats too.

Price: $113.99

11. Marc Jacobs Women’s Abbey Kitten Heel Slingbacks

These black and white kitten heel slingbacks are as fresh as spring itself. With on trend embellishments like beaded bows at the toe, a textured 1.6 inch kitten heel that looks beaded as well, and a clever beaded ankle strap, these kitten heel shoes are strides away from most. The natural leather sole makes for long wear, and that’s good because you’ll want to slip into these constantly. They also come in black patent or gold brocade with black accents, for cocktails or dressier occasions.

Price: $260 – $350

Best Kitten Heel Pumps 12. 206 Collective Women’s Queen Anne Kitten Heel Pumps

Who could live without a chic pair of snakeskin heels in the closet? It’s almost unthinkable. Now you can snag these gorgeous patterned leather kitten heel pumps for under $100. That’s a killer price for the perfect everyday summer shoe. These trendsetters feature a pointed toe, and sweet little two inch leather covered heels. Even the insoles are leather, and have python print detailing. These stylish heels do tend to run a little bit small, so you might want to size up by a half size, just to be safe. These come in seven color options including suede and polished leather.

Price: $28.45 – $90 (Up to 68 percent off MSRP)

13. OLIVIA K Women’s D’orsay Bow Toe Kitten Heel Pumps

If you’ve got a beer budget, but Champagne taste when it comes to your style, these cute bow toe kitten heel pumps could be a perfect addition to your wardrobe. The cherry red synthetic patent leather upper features a banded detail that leads to the cutest petite bow on the vamp. These reveal just enough toe cleavage to be sexy, yet professional too. With a two inch kitten heel, these wear comfortably all day. They come in four different colors, and if you bought one in every color, you’d still come in at under $100. Don’t like that bow, or the toe cleavage either? These red Greatonu Kitten Heel Dress Pumps might be more up your alley, with a straight across vamp, and classic styling. They come in seven different color choices.

Price: $19.99 – $24.99 (Up to 20 percent off MSRP)

14. Aerosoles Women’s Code Kitten Heel Pumps

Crackled lizard print leather makes these kitten heel pumps more than a little precocious, but we also love the notched vamp in front, giving them almost a sweetheart neckline for your feet. These Aerosoles kitten heels are guaranteed to feel great, and if you’ve never worn this brand, it’s a go to for both comfort and style. Here’s why. These pumps are primed for duty, with a memory foam footbed that conforms to the contours of your feet with added cush wherever you need it. But it’s more than that. Have you ever slipped on a pump and the sole simply refused to bend when you walked? These cute kitten heels feature a diamond flex sole, that easily moves with you, keeping your step natural, and at the same time, creating a solid grip with the ground. With a leather covered 1.5 inch heel, you’ll feel like you’re walking on top of the world. They also come in several shades of suede, as well as polished leather too.

Price: $58.52 – $89 (Up to 5 percent off MSRP)

15. Calvin Klein Women’s Grayce Kitten Heel Pumps

With an almost architectural influence, these tri-tone Calvin Klein kitten heels are a cool combination of neutral tones to pair up with your favorite clothes. The clay and soft white leather combo in front melds with a secret in back – a tiny swash of green right over the top of the heel. These uber-trendy kitten heel pumps sneak that same swash of green on the inside as well. With a leather covered 1.75 inch heel, and gel pod inserts in the insole, you can feel confident knowing you’ll rock your personal style, without sacrificing comfort. These cute kitten heel shoes come in a black and tan version as well, with a little sliver of lemon, however the available sizes are somewhat limited.

Price: $54.99 – $99 (Up to 44 percent off MSRP)

16. YDN Women Classic D’orsay Kitten Heel Pumps

These classic suede kitten heel pumps are so perfectly feminine, with their scalloped vamp and enclosed heel. We think you’ll love the D’orsay styling, which means open sides. That gives these pumps a decidedly a sexy nod, while still adhering to your prim and professional side. The comfy faux suede upper is perched on a flexible sole, with an easy to wear two inch heel. With nearly a dozen colors to choose from, these kitten heels are available in pastels and primary hues too. The cute shoes tend to run large, so the manufacturer recommends going down one size. That’s always flattering to buy smaller shoes, right? YDN also has some half d’orsay kitten heel pumps that feature open side styling on the inside of your foot. They also come in a wide range of color options.

Price: $39.98 – $62.98 (Up to 37 percent off MSRP)

16. Massimo Matteo Women’s Betty Kitten Heel Mules

It’s not often you can treat yourself to the sumptuous feel of Italian leather, handcrafted into a gorgeous pair of designer shoes, for under $100. But we’re here to sing the praises of these adorable Mossimo Matteo kitten heel mules. Simply slide into them with your jeans, slacks or suits and you’ll feel like you’re in heaven. The two inch kitten heels are topped by a pebbled finish leather upper reminiscent of classic loafer styling, but with pointy toes to give them an edge. Overstitching adds that extra detail that makes these kitten heel pumps a total standout.

Price: $85

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.