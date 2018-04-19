Men’s Bro Tank: Sleeveless Shirts for Working Out

Whether you’re in the market for running t-shirts or any kind of men’s sleeveless t-shirts for any kind of working out, you want something that’s comfortable, good looking and affordable. Or, if you just want a cool men’s muscle shirt to show off whatcha got, we gotcha covered.

Bro Tank: A Definition

According to the online Urban Dictionary, a bro tank is, simply, a “male tank top.” Urban Dictionary goes on to say “(t)he males who wear them are fellow bros with decent sized muscles.” That’s funny and, because we consider being a bro a birthright, we agree. However, there’s more to it.

Men’s Sleeveless T-Shirts: Suggested Guidelines

When you’re going sleeveless, you’re exhibiting more skin and, hopefully, more self-confidence. We think GQ Magazine has the best advice for the scenario, and it boils down to five points.

1 – Get a good fit. You don’t want something super tight and you don’t want something sloppy.

2 – Don’t show more skin than there is fabric. And don’t show nipple.

3 – Feel free to get colorful. GQ adamantly advises against sporting a shirt that talks about how much you work out (e.g. “Wake. Gym. Sleep. Repeat.”). They do recommend using the opportunity to flash some color style.

4 – Beware of da hair. With that extra epidermis exposure, you’re possibly going to be showing hair that you don’t want to show. Shoulder hair, back hair, neck hair, too much arm pit hair. Feel free to groom before wearing.

5 – You can wear your muscle shirt in other contexts than the gym or the beach. If you’re going to a backyard barbecue, for example, you could layer it with a linen overshirt. To put it simply, you don’t have to limit yourself.

Men’s Muscle Shirts: Call It What You Will

We’re using these terms interchangeably. Running t-shirts, bro tank, men’s sleeveless t-shirts, men’s muscle shirts. They’re basically all the same thing: a t-shirt without sleeves. In this list, we’ve got two kinds: regular fit and compression fit. Since compression fits are pretty specific in function (i.e., working out), we’re focussing primarily on regular fit shirts.

The prices are all very affordable in this list and the shirts all have the technical aspects that you’ll want for keeping comfortable while you work out…or sit on the couch. We’re not ranking the shirts, they’re numbered just for convenience. You’ll find what you need in our list: Men’s Bro Tank: Sleeveless Shirts for Working Out.

1. Neleus Men’s 3-Pack Dry Fit Y-Back Muscle Tank Top

A great bargain for a very popular trio of men’s muscle shirts. This is a loose fit bro tank (as opposed to a compression fit). The 100 percent poly fabric on the Neleus Y-Back is moisture wicking and features “dri-fIT” breathability. Or, to put it more simply, the fabric is a tight mesh. The cut of the shirt is regular fit, so you’ll have plenty of room to be comfy as you pound the iron, the pavement or the hamburgers. This is a 3-Pack and, as shown, it’s the black, grey and red. However, there are 15 different color combination 3-Packs. A very popular shirt, this has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average. If a men’s sleeveless shirt with a hoodie is your thing, Neleus offers another great bargain with this 3-Pack with hoodies.

2. Under Armour Men’s HeatGear Sleeveless Compression Shirt

When you get an Under Armour product, you’re getting a piece that’s got a lot of technical aspects built in. In the case of these men’s sleeveless t-shirts, it’s UA’s “HeatGear” fabric, which is designed to keep you cool while you’re working out. The 84 percent poly, 16 percent Elastane wicking fabric provides plenty of stretch for this compression shirt. Under Armour says its “4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction.” In addition to the shirt’s moisture wicking properties, the underarm panels feature a stretch-mesh for better ventilation. And if you’re wearing this base layer alone — without a looser shirt over it — you’ve got a shield from the sun because the fabric features UPF 30+ protection. Shown in white/graphite, the shirt is available in nine different colors. For something on the loose side from Under Armour, check out the UA Men’s Raid Sleeveless T-Shirt.

3. Tesla Men’s Sleeveless Compression Muscle Tank

Another compression shirt in the family of men’s muscle shirts. The cost-to-popularity ratio on this shirt is through the roof. From around $8 to $14, you get a shirt that’s got a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average. The shirt features moisture wicking and heat releasing fabric, which is 87 percent poly and 13 percent Spandex. It’s non-abrasion fabric material that features moisture-sensing, quick time dry and two-way air circulation. It’s also got a big UV ray protector factor, with UPF 50+. As shown in the black and red (or, what Tesla so conveniently calls its TM MUA05-KKR color — wha?!) the shirt is available in a total of 39 different colors. If you would like to prepare yourself for the cold, Tesla offers a V-Neck compression base layer in its WinterGear series. For a loose fitting running t-shirt from Tesla, the HyperDri is a short sleeve and is available in a ton of colors at a super low price point. And by the way, this Tesla is not related to the electric car company or Nikola the genius.

4. Adidas Men’s Training Ultimate Tank

If you’re looking for a solid warm weather running t-shirt or workout shirt, this has you covered. The Adidas “Ultimate Tank” is a great bro tank that features “Climalite” fabric that has moisture wicking properties. It’s a lightweight 80 percent poly, 20 percent cotton men’s muscle shirt with a classic fit, so it’s going to have that comfortable looseness that works well for the work out. It features the Adidas brandmark on the upper left chest. Shown in black, the shirt is available in eight different colors. For a pair of Adidas shorts, check the Men’s Essentials 3-Stripe Shorts.

5. ASICS Men’s Ready-Set Tank Top

These start at a very low, bargain-basement price and the cost does vary depending on size. (By way of example, I wear an XL and the white version of this shirt in my size costs $18.) ASICS has been around a long time, founded in 1949 in Japan, when Kihachiro Onitsuka made a pair of basketball shoes in his living room. He named is company with an acronym that stands for Anima Sana In Corpore Sano. That’s Latin for “A Sound Mind in a Sound Body.” Okay, history lesson over. As for this shirt, it’s decidedly from the family of running t-shirts, but it will work great for any kind of workout or any kind of just looking good. The 100 percent poly fabric provides moisture wicking technology. It’s a texturized mesh fabric, and the mesh is pretty closely woven. Shown in “shocking orange” color, it’s available in four different colors. If you’re looking for a pair of ASICS running shorts to complete your look, these 5″ woven shorts are a good option.

6. Champion Men’s Vapor Cotton Muscle T-Shirt

This is an old school bro tank that you can’t miss with. The Champion Men’s Vapor Cotton Muscle T-Shirt is 60 percent cotton, 40 percent poly and it does feature Champion’s “vapor technology,” which provides quick dry moisture-wicking properties. And the tech aspects don’t stop there, as the shirt also feature’s Champion’s “X-Temp” technology, which dries moisture faster as body heat increases. Champion has seen a resurgence in popularity over the past couple of years, with collaborations with apparel maker Supreme and others. This shirt gets great reviews, with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average. Shown in “granite heather/Oxford gray” color, the shirt is available in six different colors. For something a little less technical but also extremely popular, the Champion Men’s Jersey Muscle T-Shirt is a rock solid entry in the men’s sleeveless t-shirts category.

7. Joe’s USA Koloa Surf Classic Moisture Wicking Sleeveless T-Shirt

When you’re wearing your running t-shirts, you might sometimes think: Dang, why didn’t I get one to represent the surfing I always said I did but never really did because I was raised in a small, land-locked village where foosball was the predominant sport? Well never ask yourself that question again because you can represent the surfer vibe with this running t-shirt from Joe’s USA. It features the Koloa Surf Wave logo on the front of the shirt. And all kidding about the laid back surfer lifestyle aside, this men’s sleeveless t-shirt features moisture wicking “polyester interlock with PosiCharge technology,” according to Joe’s. It’s got a removable tag for comfort and features a “roomy athletic cut.” Shown in lime and white, the shirt is available in 15 different color combinations. For another type of bro tank — this one more in the men’s muscle shirts category — Joe’s USA offers this Koloa Surf Co. sleeveless in six different colors at $17.95.

8. Russell Athletic Men’s Essential Cotton Tank Top

Another bro tank from a venerable, long-time brand. Russell Athletic’s Essential Cotton Tank Top is extremely popular with shoppers. More than 1,620 reviews with a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average. The shirt — which comes in either 100 percent cotton or a blend, depending on which color you choose — features Russell’s “Dri-Power” moisture wicking, odor protection and UPF 30+ UV ray protection. The shirt features a plain front and a small Russell logo on the middle of the upper back. Shown in basic black, it’s available in eight different colors. These Russell “Performance Baseline Shorts” would work very well with your shirt.

9. PunaFlex Gold’s Gym Men’s Tank Top

I felt obligated to include this shirt, because it’s been a staple among gym rats since gyms were invented. From PunaFlex, this men’s muscle shirt is “stickerless” so you won’t be bothered by the logo, which is dyed into the fabric. The fabric is 100 percent cotton and PunaFlex says it’s “breathable and stretchy.” The shirt features a racerback string ‘Y’ back. Shown in grey/black, this men’s sleeveless shirt is available in 15 different colors. PunaFlex says that this version of the shirt is updated and improved, with softer and more breathable “thin ringspun French cotton.” And btw, if anyone asks, Gold’s Gym was started in 1965 by Joe Gold in Venice Beach, California. Tell them he’s a distant relation and that you, obviously, carry the Buff DNA from the family gene pool.

10. Nike Dri-Fit Legend Men’s Sleeveless Tank Top

This men’s sleeveless t-shirt from Nike features “Dri-Fit” technology, which is Nike’s version of moisture wicking. The shirt is 100 percent poly and features a somewhat discreet swoosh logo on the upper left chest area. Nike says the shirt was “made with athletes in mind.” Shown in “gym red,” the shirt is available in 11 different colors. For a compression fit men’s bro tank from Nike, this one might work well for you.

