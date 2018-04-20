Best Men’s Workout Shirts: Top 20 Funny Tanks & Tees 2018

It’s good to be the kind of guy who doesn’t take the workout too seriously. After all, you’re getting the heart rate up, the blood pressure is up, the veins are bulging. Keep things cool with funny workout shirts. Your bod will thank you and so will all the other people at the gym, because you clearly have a sense of humor.

Funny Workout Shirts

We’re including two types of shirts in this list. Regular t-shirts and tank tops. There are a couple of long sleeve t-shirts in the bunch. Funny workout tanks are great, funny running t-shirts are great. Some of them are cute running shirts, which you’re cool enough to sport.

In each case, we show, where possible, what the fabric is and whether there are other colors available. As you go through the list, make sure you check out the other options that we link to. The shirts are numbered one through 20, but that’s for convenience only, not ranking. They’re all great. (Okay, some are funnier than others.)

A quick word on care. Many of the shirt makers recommend turning the shirt inside out and washing on cold. That’s a grand idea for all the shirts, as it will do more for preserving the design.

If you’re looking for something to go with your shirt, you could cop a pair of sweats or, if you need it, a gym bag. If you’re interested in a regular (read: not funny) workout shirt, take a look at our list of Men’s Bro Tanks: Sleeveless Shirts for Working Out.

Finally, we applaud you because you have the self confidence that some of these shirts require. Not everybody does. Pat yourself on the back for copping something from our list of the Best Men’s Workout Shirts: Top 20 Funny Tanks & Tees.

1. I Flexed And The Sleeves Fell Off Tank

You are so ripped, so unable to control your flex, that anything can — and did — happen when you do flex. In this case, you blew the sleeves off your 100 percent cotton, pre-shrunk funny workout tank top. This funny workout shirt is from those crazy peeps at Crazy Dog T-Shirts and it’s available in eight different colors. Shown in navy. We hope you didn’t injure yourself.

2. Luke I Am Your Spotter T-Shirt

Price: $7.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

There’s something about funny workout shirts — they’re a little bit more funny when they’re worn by dudes pumping iron. This one references the legendary quote from Darth Vader to Luke Skywalker, “Luke, I am your father.” (Buzz kill and spoiler alert: in point of fact, Darth never said the quote. He said “No, I am your father.” But that wouldn’t translate well to the shirt and, plus, everyone says “Luke, I am your father” anyway.) This shirt, from Guerrilla Tees, is 100 percent cotton and it is pre-shrunk. Guerrilla Tees says their shirts are cut in a “fashion fit” so they recommend ordering a size up if you want a little more room. If you’re looking for other funny workout shirts from the Star Wars family, check out the Small You Are Lift You Must Yoda shirt. You’re such an animal…you don’t need the Force.

Price: $13.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

3. Straight Outta Shape T-Shirt

This could be classified as something from the funny running t-shirts category, because it works whether you’re in the gym or not. The reference here is to the 1988 NWA debut album, “Straight Outta Compton,” which was also the name of a major motion picture in 2015 about the group and the era. Shown in black, the shirt is available in five colors. The solid shirts, like the black version, are 100 percent cotton while the “heather grey” version is 90/10 cotton/poly.

Price: $14.99

4. I’m Into Fitness T-Shirt

When you talk about cute running shirts, you have to include the meaning of the word “cute” as in, Don’t get cute with me, bro. This is a clever saying and it’s perfect for funny workout shirts because everyone who works out knows that being able to eat more is one of the main motivations for hitting the gym. This shirt is a poly/cotton blend from Crazy Dog T-Shirts. It’s available in sizes that go way up to 5XL and it’s available in 12 different colors. For another food-related funny workout shirt, check out the I Lift Because I Love Pizza T-Shirt.

Price: $6.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

5. I’m Like 104% Tired T-Shirt

There are some funny workout shirts that are dead-on serious. If you’re someone who pours everything into the gym, this is a great shirt for ya. As shown, in heather grey, the shirt is 90 percent cotton, 10 percent poly. There are four different colors available and the solid colors are 100 percent cotton. As an option — and if you are ready to rock something from the cute running shirts category — check out the I Don’t Sweat I Sparkle T-Shirt. It’s got plenty of color to it, and a giant pair of kiss-me lips. Wear it running, wear it to the gym. We know it takes some guts to wear that shirt, but you’ve got guts and they’re looking better every day thanks to your abs routine.

6. Workin’ My Fluff Into Tough T-Shirt

Price: $16.99

For the guy who believes that funny workout shirts should poke a little bit of fun at the selfsame guy who’s wearing the thing, we suggest this “Workin’ My Fluff Into Tough” number. It’s shown in black, which is 100 percent cotton, but it’s available in five different colors, some of which are blends. We do believe this shirt works very well for the cat lover or, frankly, the cat hater. A slightly different version of this funny workout shirt is available. The wording is slightly different — Workin’ My Puff Into Tuff Tank Top but the message is the same: you’re a pussy cat inside and a tiger on the outside.

7. Benchamin Franklin T-Shirt

Price: $19.99

He was the first Postmaster General. He invented bifocals, the lightning rod and the Franklin stove. Who knew that Benjamin Franklin would one day find himself depicted on funny workout shirts? Ben knew, because he was, obviously, a major power lifter (kidding). Regardless, this shirt shows His Benchaminness with great guns and a massive chain around the neck that supported the head that held the big brain. This shirt is shown in black, which is 100 percent cotton, and is available in five different colors. If rocking the statesman vibe is your thing, there are couple other funny workout shirts you’ll want to check out. For those who are fans of the 26th President, check out the Teddy Swolesevelt T-Shirt. If you’re into Number 40, and you’re a lifter, take a look at the Ronnie Reaguns T-Shirt. One more thing about Ben-jammin’: he also invented a urinary catheter. He was probably an animal in the gym.

8. Hallowed Be Thy Gains Tank Top

Price: $19.95

Since there aren’t any photos of Jesus, one can never be sure how ripped He was. Leave it to funny workout tanks to let us know. Clearly He was an arms Guy (and was smart enough to value the importance of hydration: He’s holding a water bottle). (And just in case you’re not sure, “Hallowed Be They Gains” is a play on the line from the Lord’s Prayer that says “Hallowed be Thy name.”) This shirt is 100 percent cotton and, being a tank top, will allow you to fully display your heavenly ‘ceps. Another really famous guy — known for a different skill set — is the scientist Albert Einstein. This funny workout shirt shows Mr. Einstein as a totally ripped workout animal. Check out the Ideas Are Sexy Too Ripped Einstein T-Shirt.

Price: $15.95

9. Average Joe’s Gym T-Shirt

There is a cinematic pedigree to this funny workout shirt. In the 2004 movie Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Vince Vaughn plays the owner of a gym named “Average Joe’s Gymnasium.” It fit his modest character and, should you possess a modicum of modesty — despite your being buff and ripped beyond belief — this shirt’s for you. The shirt is 100 percent combed ringspun cotton, which is a soft, comfortable and lightweight fabric. The shirt maker, Panoware, says they make shirts with “a more fitted style, so order a size larger if you’re between sizes.” Another one from the funny running t-shirts category (it’s a long sleeve) — and the modest man category — is this one that says I Run Like The Winded.

10. I Want Abs But I Want Pizza More T-Shirt

Price: $16.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Another in the Completely Honest Category of funny workout shirts. This 100 percent cotton t-shirt from Funny Workout Tees lets everyone know how your priorities shake out. If everyone was honest, they would rock this shirt, too. It’s shown in black but is available in five different colors. For another option in funny workout shirts — still on the theme of the exceptional nutritional qualities that only pizza can provide — you could rock this I Will Need Pizza After This T-Shirt.

11. I Won’t Quit But I Will Cuss Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Price: $16.95

Funny workout shirts very often subscribe to the axiom that behind all humor lies tragedy. This shirt (and the next shirt in the list) is very much an example of that philosophy in action. Who hasn’t felt so overworked at the gym that they just wanna let loose with the verbage? This is one of the few long sleeve shirts in the list so it works well, especially if you’re looking for cute running shirts. As shown in dark heather, the shirt is 50 percent cotton, 50 percent poly. It’s available in five different colors and the solid colors are 100 percent cotton. And sort of on the opposite end of the spectrum from the Cuss shirt is one from the cute running shirts category, which shows a somewhat cartoonish T-Rex and says Getting Dino-Sore.

12. I Hate You I Hate This Place T-Shirt

Price: $24.85

Who says funny workout shirts have to be nice workout shirts? Anyone who has felt the burn — really felt the burn — knows precisely the feeling that gives way to the sentiment on the shirt. Shown in black, it’s 100 percent cotton. On the opposite end of the stick are funny workout shirts that show a little erudition. In this case, it’s Shakespeare — appearing most buff on the front of the t-shirt — asking Dost Thou Even Hoist, Sir?

Price: $14.99

13. Just Do It Tomorrow T-Shirt

Again, honesty in funny workout shirts is a prized quality, so you can confidently be the dude who proclaims, proudly, that you’re more than willing to leave working out to another day. Point of fact about this shirt is that the saying has its roots in American commercialism and tragedy. The commercialism is that the athletic apparel giant Nike used the phrase “Just Do It” as its slogan, beginning in 1988. The advertising person behind that slogan said he got his inspiration from the final words spoken by convicted killer Gary Gilmore — “Let’s do it” — just before he was executed by firing squad in 1977. So that’s enough history. The shirt is 100 percent cotton and it’s available in 13 different colors. You’ve gotta dig the dude snoozing.

Price: $6.84 and up (depending on size/color selected)

14. Gym And Tonic T-Shirt

I’d like to work out with the guy who cops this shirt. It’s straight to the point. Instead of saying “gin” and tonic, it’s all about the gym, but you know that the person wearing it is sending the message that I like to feel the burn and sip the cocktails. Shown in 100 percent cotton red, the shirt is available in five different colors. Gin and tonics not your thing? How about the Gym & Juice T-Shirt. How about one of each? Bartender!

Price: $19.95

15. I Workout Because I’m Ugly T-Shirt

Let’s just warn all the really good looking dudes out there: don’t get this shirt. That would be just dishonest and it would be denying your less attractive bros an opportunity to notch some points with their self-deprecating humor. Funny workout shirts often give the worker outter an opportunity to say Hey, look at me when they don’t always get that chance. This shirt is 100 percent cotton and is available in three different colors. Another funny workout shirt that indicates the wearer’s honesty is the Help Help Help Powerlifting Egg T-Shirt that shows a Humpty Dumpty type of guy who has overestimated his benching ability.

16. Sore AF T-Shirt

Price: $19.99

We do not necessarily condone cursing but we do, on occasion, slip. If you’re gonna slip up at the gym, let the funny workout shirts just say it for you. You are as “sore as you-know-what.” When you’re wearing this shirt, you’re wearing a 100 percent pre-shrunk cotton piece. It’s got a huge array of sizes, all the way up to 5XL. For another option from the cute running shirts category — it’s a long sleeve — check out the If I Pass Out Please Note My Time Long Sleeve T-Shirt.

17. Leg Day T-Shirt

Price: $12.99 and up (depending on size selected)

If you’re looking for funny running t-shirts, this would be great because part of a leg routine includes hitting the pavement. On the other hand, it’s just a great funny workout shirt that has a simple message. The shirt is from Fun Thanksgiving Festival Tees but, of course, you can wear it anytime. After all, those could be chicken legs. The shirt’s 100 percent cotton and is available in five different colors. If you are more of a chicken than a turkey guy, you may want to sport the Team Chicken Wings T-Shirt, which has a very funny design on the front.

18. Kitten My Swole On T-Shirt

Price: $17.99

You have to be neither a cat lover nor a ripped gym specimen to rep funny workout shirts like this one. It’s all about the process, anyway: you’re getting your swole on. You are approaching Gym Czar certification. You are on the way to baller status. The shirt, which is available in five different colors, is 100 percent cotton in the shown color “grass.” By the way, if you’re into headbands — to match the cat on the shirt — check out these three-packs and six packs. And if you’re into dogs — particularly the boxer breed — and you like funny workout tanks, you gotta get the Boxing Boxer Tank Top.

Price: $19.99

19. Sloth Running Team Tank Top

This one definitely comes from the cute running shirts category. Is there anything cuter than a sloth? Okay, right, there are a lot of things. But it is a nice looking little creature and he’s got the right sentiment, asking “Can we just nap instead?” The shirt’s 100 percent pre-shrunk cotton. For something perhaps not as cute, but still from the funny workout shirts category, try the Eat Right, Exercise, Die Anyway T-Shirt. True.

20. Running Late is My Cardio

Price: $14.95 and up (depending on size selected)

If you’re looking for funny workout shirts or funny running t-shirts or, heck, just dang clever shirts, this one is your jam. You get your cardiovascular exercise by running late. The shirt’s 100 percent pre-shrunk cotton and the design on front, according to Crazy Dog T-Shirts, is “the highest grade plasticol ink” that ensures vibrant colors and lasting durability. The shirt is available in a wide variety of sizes, all the way up to 5XL. For more on the cardio theme, check out the Cardio is Hardio T-Shirt or the

Eye Rolling is My Cardio T-Shirt.

Price: $12.99 and up (depending on size selected)