Men’s Linen Shirts: 15 Long & Short Sleeves for Summer

Linen gained its summer appeal a long time ago. People in warmer climates figured out that light, breathable fabrics were one way to combat the misery of humidity and sweat. Given the fusty old cultural directive that says people (generally) gotta wear clothes, it turned out that linen was a great answer for wearing something to combat the heat. Linen, which is made from the flax plant, is a lightweight fabric that tends to promote evaporation of moisture very quickly. Call it the original wicking fabric.

But as we pointed out here, there’s a lot more to linen than simply being desirable for its “technical” properties. Primarily, it’s good looking. There’s also the fact that linen comes with a beach vibe, and who can argue with that? Of course, you can be a million miles from water of any kind and still wear linen because of this logic: the beach vibe is a cool vibe and you can achieve the cool vibe wherever you are. Linen just gets you there quicker.

Men’s Linen Shirts: A Classic Summer Look

Men’s linen shirts are a great addition to any wardrobe because they add that dimension that only linen can add. You might pop your Hawaiian shirt on one day, a polo shirt the next day and then your well-made tee shirt the day after that. But, then, boom: you whip out the linen shirt. Not everybody does it because not everybody has your style. But getting back to the way linen shirts for men work: you’re not just looking good, you’re feeling good because it’s a great fabric.

Linen Shirts for Men: How the List is Organized

First off, we’re not ranking the shirts. They’re only numbered for convenience. What we are doing is focussing on both men’s long sleeve linen shirts and short sleeve linen shirts for men.

Men’s Long Sleeve Linen Shirts — #1 through #9

Short Sleeve Linen Shirts for Men — #10 through #15

While neither style is better than the other, there are probably times when a short sleeve linen shirt will be more appropriate, and vice versa. We think that the long sleeve has a bit more versatility: you can wear it super casual…roll the sleeves up…keep it untucked. But with men’s long sleeve linen shirts, you also can wear it more “formal.” Leave the sleeves down. Tuck it in. Again, versatile.

Linen Shirts for Men: To Tuck or Not To Tuck?

Speaking of how something is worn — tucked or untucked — for each of the shirts on the list, we point out how the hem is cut. It seems like most often, men’s linen shirts are cut with a straight hem. But, often, and especially with the long sleeves, you’ll find the hem to be shirttail style. (That’s simply the way a traditional long sleeved shirt is cut at the hem.) Generally speaking, you probably aren’t going to tuck in a straight hem men’s linen shirt because you’re not going to have ample material. Not saying you can’t do it, it just might be a challenge to pull off. But just because a linen shirt has a shirttail hem doesn’t mean you have to tuck it in. In fact, men’s linen shirts — whether they’re long sleeve or short sleeve — are probably worn untucked 90 percent of the time. When you’re tucking them in, you’re probably dressing up a bit more. You look good, did we mention that?

Men’s Linen Shirts: A Quick Word on Care

For a separate list of the Best Men’s Linen Pants: Drawstring Styles for Summer, we addressed the fabric care issue and we’re including the same info right here. With linen, it’s really a lot easier than you think. Yes, you will often want to use an iron, especially if you’re going to be wearing your linen to an occasion. A shirt that is 100 percent linen or a linen/cotton blend will probably need a bit more care than something in a linen/synthetic blend. Here’s a quick take on care from The Idle Man. They’re talking about linen suits, but it applies for any linen clothing.

“Even though linen is a rather fine and soft fabric, it’s also very robust so it can be quite durable. You should wash linen either by hand or wash in the washing machine at a low temperature. There’s no need to fuss with dry cleaning, as the chemicals they use are harsh and can damage the fabric over time. If your suit needs ironing, its a good idea to do it while it is damp to protect the fabric. Alternatively, you can simply hang it up to dry and the wrinkles will naturally disperse for the most part.” — The Idle Man

We point out for each shirt whether they have to be dry cleaned, machine washed or hand washed. We’re of the opinion that careful hand washing (a delicate detergent, not too much time in the water, no wringing out) and hanging dry will work for all of them. But if a manufacturer says “dry clean,” you’ll have to make the decision.

Men’s Linen Shirts: Good Go-Withs

A couple of quick options if you’re shopping for things to go with your shirt:

The Bottom Half —

Top 20 Best Men’s Jeans: Skinny, Slim or Relaxed Fit

Top 10 Best Men’s Black Jeans

Best Men’s Linen Pants: Drawstring Styles for Summer

Best Men’s Casual Shorts: Top 10 Khakis & Chinos

Shoes —

Top 10 Best Men’s Summer Shoes

Top 15 Best Sandals, Slides & Flip-Flops for Men

Top 10 Best Slip On Sneakers for Men

Top 15 Best Men’s Dress Sneakers

For all the shirts, we’ve selected a range of colors and those are shown in the photos, but each shirt is available in a lot of additional colors. We also included additional choices than each main featured shirt, to give you more options. You’ll find just what you need in our list of the Men’s Linen Shirts: 15 Long & Short Sleeves for Summer.

Men’s Long Sleeve Linen Shirts

1. Amazon Essentials Men’s Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Linen Shirt

As you may have guessed by the name, this is an Amazon product, so you know it’s going to be well made and very affordable. Amazon Essentials offers a few different men’s linen shirts and this one has got a classic, 100 percent linen look. It’s got a shirttail hem, so it’ll work well either tucked or untucked. It’s got one patch pocket on the left side and it has a spread collar. It’s got two buttons (for adjustment) on the cuff and a button the sleeve placket. Amazon Essentials says its regular fit is a “classic roomy fit.” Another shirt that’s very close in style is UNTUCKit’s Crianza solid white linen shirt.

2. Margaritaville Men’s Long Sleeve Dobby Linen Shirt

Price: $25

Linen shirts for men are usually done in a simple linen fabric so this shirt is a bit different. From Margaritaville, it’s a “dobby linen,” which means it features geometric patterns which provide the look of extra texture in the cloth. It is 100 percent linen and can be machine washed. Margaritaville says the shirt is enzyme washed and silicone rinsed, which gives it a softer feel from the get go. The hem is shirttail style, so it can be easily tucked in. Shown in white, the shirt’s also available in black. Get yourself some black jeans and some sandals to go with and you’re good to go.

Price: $68.60 and up (depending on size/color selected)

3. Cubavera Men’s Long-Sleeve 100% Linen Guayabera

The Guayabera shirt is a classic and it’s safe to say that no list of men’s linen shirts would be complete without it. It’s a style that’s associated with Cuba and Mexico and is commonly worn to weddings. The Guayabera features four front pockets — two at the chest and two toward the bottom hem of this straight hemmed shirt. Each pocket features single-button detailing. The shirt has front and back tucked panels and front and back umbrella yoke and hem. Shown in “gray dawn,” the shirt is also available in “ensign blue.” It is 100 percent linen.

Price: $47.99

4. 7 For All Mankind Men’s Linen Oxford Shirt

7 For All Mankind is well known for its jeans, but they produce a wide array of men’s apparel. They don’t make many men’s long sleeve linen shirts, which is a reason we’re including it in the list. It is the most expensive shirt on the list and it is 100 percent imported linen. The collar is pretty small (which gives this shirt a unique look) and it is button-down. The sleeves feature three buttons: the two for adjustment at the hem and one on the placket. It’s got a shirttail hem, so it can be tucked in (and worn with some jeans, perhaps). The shirt features a single chest pocket with a button closure. Hand wash.

Price: $149

5. Tommy Bahama Long Sleeve Sea Glass Breezer Linen Camp Shirt

The Sea Glass Breezer shirts from Tommy Bahama are a popular style from the apparel maker. This is 100 percent linen and features the shirttail bottom hem, so it can be tucked in or, of course, worn untucked. It’s got a front patch pocket and single-button barrel cuffs. The Tommy Bahama logo — the sailfish — is embroidered onto the left hip area of the front of the shirt. Shown in a very striking “lime pop” color, this men’s long sleeve linen shirt is also available in a bit more sedate navy color. A great go-with — also very colorful — is the Tommy Bahama “The Naples Happy Go” cargo swim trunks.

6. Nautica Men’s Long Sleeve Solid Color Button Down Linen Shirt

Price: $95

No offense to Nautica, but I really like that this men’s long sleeve linen shirt doesn’t feature the Nautica logo on the pocket. As a solid color, it’s got the classic look and appeal that’s a calling card of men’s linen shirts. It does feature a patch pocket at the chest and the cuffs feature two buttons, so it can be adjusted for rolling up. A 100 percent linen shirt, it’s shown in blue indigo and is available in seven different solid colors. A darker color linen shirt like this would go well with a cream pair of linen pants. The bottom hem is shirttail style, so it can easily be worn tucked in.

7. Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Button-Down Ocean Linen Washed Shirt

Price: $24.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

This shirt — which comes in five different colors and patterns — has got the classic Polo look and feel. Of course, it features the Polo pony logo on the pocketless chest. It’s 100 percent linen and it’s also a button down and features two buttons on the sleeve plackets. Polo calls the shirt “ocean washed” and says they’ve got a “standard fit with a relaxed silhouette.” If your search for men’s long sleeve linen shirts leans more toward something in a solid fabric, this orange shirt from Polo is a great option.

8. Cubavera Men’s Embroidery Detailed Solid Linen Long Sleeve Woven Shirt

Price: $39.90 and up (depending on size/color selected)

This is from the “very lovely” department of men’s long sleeve linen shirts because it is just a nice looking, pretty men’s linen shirt. It’s from the very popular Cubavera, which makes a huge range of island wear, including a lot of different men’s linen shirts. This shirt features four embroidered vertical lines running from the shoulder hem to the bottom shirttail hem (the shirt can be worn tucked or untucked). This 100 percent linen shirt is done in Cubavera’s “heritage fit,” which is a comfortable and relaxed fit. Shown in bright white, the shirt is available in four different solid colors. We included Cubavera’s very popular drawstring men’s linen pants in our list of the Best Men’s Linen Pants: Drawstring Styles for Summer 2018.

Price: $48.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

9. Calvin Klein Men’s Long Sleeve Button Down Linen Shirt Ombre Plaid

This long sleeve linen shirt for men has, like the next one on the list, the “collar roll-up” sleeves with the button closures. It’s 100 percent linen from Calvin Klein and it is machine washable. It’s got a shirttail hem, meaning that it will work well either tucked in or out. The plaid is an ombre fabric, meaning it’s got a dark-to-light fade style going. It’s shown in “Atlantis” color and it’s also available in “hail,” which features very light shades of peach and purple. Another collar roll-up is from Plaid & Plain, which features the “knotted style buttons” known as frog-buttons.

Price: $79.50

Men’s Short Sleeve Linen Shirts

10. Paul Fredrick Men’s Linen Solid Casual Shirt

The range of linen shirts for men is populated with very simple styles, but in this case there’s a little bit more going on with this short sleeve linen shirt from Paul Fredrick. It is 100 percent linen and it features two front flap pockets with buttons. It’s also got the collar roll-up two button adjustable sleeve cuffs with roll-up sleeve option. The shirt features a straight bottom hem so it’ll work either tucked in or out. The collar is soft/straight and is edge topstitched. You can machine wash this shirt in cold and line dry it. Shown in “denim blue,” the shirt is available in 10 different colors.

11. Cubavera Men’s Cross Dyed Short Sleeve Woven Shirt

Price: $59.50 and up (depending on size/color selected)

The cross dyed process that is used on this short sleeve linen shirt for men is what gives it the somewhat “textured” look. Cubavera’s shirt is 100 percent linen and it features a straight hem at the bottom. It’s got the cuff stitched sleeve hems and a notch on each sleeve with a button detail above the notch (you can see this sleeve detailing here). As shown, the shirt is “sangria” color, but it’s available in eight different colors. Cubavera has a ton of different styles, shirts, pants, vests and more. It’s a very popular brand and this shirt has a 4 out of 5-star rating average.

12. Isle Bay Linens Men’s Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Woven Shirt

Price: $36.30 and up (depending on size/color selected)

This one’s a blend — 52 percent linen and 48 percent cotton, and it is machine washable. Isle Bay is an Amazon brand, so the quality is going to be rock solid. They do make a wide range of men’s linen shirts and if you do follow the link to take a closer look at this shirt, you’ll notice it’s called a “toile” shirt. When, in fact, the shirt we’re showing is not a toile (patterns in the fabric). We prefer the solid look but if you are interested in the toile, there are eight versions. The bottom hem on the shirt is slightly curved and the sleeves are cuff-stitched with notches. It is a button-down collar.

13. Scotch & Soda Men’s Shortsleeve Linen Shirt

Price: $23.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Scotch & Soda is an apparel maker based in Amsterdam and they’re known for their “global appeal” since they do rep a range of styles. They do make short sleeve linen shirts for men and this is a great example of one that’s 100 percent linen. The washing instructions for this piece are dry clean only. Another great men’s linen shirt that will look perfect untucked, this one does have the straight hem and the fit is relaxed. I looked at other Scotch & Soda shirts available on Amazon and it appears that the brand runs a little small, so you might want to consider ordering a size up. This shirt is available in the stylized palm tree motif shown or a white with blue design elements.

Price: $95

14. Kahala Men’s Short Sleeve Shaping Room Woven Shirt

Out of all the shirts on this list, this Kahala is closest to a typical Hawaiian shirt. Stands to reason, given that Kahala’s slogan is “The Original Aloha Shirt Since 1936.” This is a blend and it qualifies for our list of men’s linen shirts because it is 25 percent linen, 25 percent cotton, 50 percent Rayon (meaning it will be easier to care for, and it is machine washable). The shirt features a straight hem, so it’s perfect untucked. It also has a matched patch pocket on the front, as well as coconut buttons. The print, in “shell” color, is stylized surfboards. It’s available in three different colors, with the same surfboard motif. If you like the pineapple motif, Kahala’s “Coconut Joe’s” Relaxed Fit Hawaiian Shirt might be your gig.

15. Lacoste Men’s Short Sleeve Solid Linen Button Down Shirt

Price: $40.07 and up (depending on size/color selected)

When it comes to short sleeve linen shirts for men, the Lacoste is a classic. It is 100 percent linen and the shirt is a button-down. The fit is Lacoste’s “regular fit” so it should be relaxed enough and fit to your regular size. The bottom hem is straight, so it will look great untucked. The only downside to this shirt is that the manufacturer’s instructions call for dry clean only, but there are those who adamantly state that linen can always be hand washed and hung to dry. The other thing that may be a downside for logo-haters is the classic Lacoste alligator logo, which is embroidered on the front patch pocket. If you’re a logo-guy, this works great! The shirt is shown in yellow, but it’s available in seven different colors. Another option, Lacoste also has a short sleeve cotton/linen blend with a light checked pattern. It’s a slightly higher price point.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

Price: $93.11 and up (depending on size/color selected)