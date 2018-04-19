Top 20 Perfect Plus Size Little Black Dresses 2018

If there’s one thing a woman should count on having, it’s one or two perfect little black dresses in her closet. Whether you’re looking to amp up your business wardrobe, or just want a few special things you can count on for special occasions, we’re here to help you find the perfect plus size little black dress that will be your “go to” for whatever comes up.

If you’re in the market for some sexy plus size black dresses, we’ve got ’em – short, sheer and shoulder baring. Looking for something that can transition from the boardroom to after hours cocktails? You’ll find those here too. And for formal occasions, we’ve found some gorgeous plus size lace dresses that feature flattering fits for curvy women like you, with alluring little details like sheer sleeves, deep v-backs, and more.

When it comes to plus size LBDs, the choices run from trendy, to totally chic, and none are super spendy. In fact, we’ve found quite a large selection of dresses that are less than fifty bucks. That’s a bargain in anyone’s eyes, right? Black definitely doesn’t have to mean boring. We’ve even managed to sneak in a splash of color here and there. All you need to do is pick the perfect shoes, jewelry and accessories that complement, and you’ll be the head turner at every gathering. If you’re dying to see what we’re talking about, check out these Top 20 Perfect Plus Size Little Black Dresses, and get ready to wow everyone in sight. And if you’re looking for a few floral options for the season to come, check out our favorite plus size floral dresses too.

1. Kasper Women’s Plus Size Stretch Crepe Sheath Dress

This classic plus size sheath dress is a fast way to elevate your wardrobe. The cut is contemporary, with a knee length hem, rounded neckline and sleeveless profile, this stretch crepe cutie is perfect for the office, especially when paired with a matching stretch crepe jacket. For after hours cocktails, simply slip out of the jacket and into to some sexy sandals – layer on a few long chains and beads, and you’re good to go. Made from an easy care poly/spandex blend, this pretty plus size little black dress features a classy kick pleat in back, and a form fitting cut that flatters your curves. It comes in sizes 14 Plus to 24 Plus.

Price: $59.49 (33 percent off MSRP)

2. Lark & Ro Women’s Plus-Size Modern Stretch Fit-and-Flare Dress

A little like business, and a lot like fun, this flattering plus size fit and flare dress from Lark and Ro easily crosses the line from the office to the evening. The cleverly seamed waistband gives it the right amount of body hugging style, and the concealed back zipper adds a smooth line right down to the somewhat shorter hemline, which falls about 39.5 inches from the shoulder. It’s a great year round choice, with cute cap sleeves that are just slightly flared. Made from a poly/spandex blend, this stretchy frock has just enough give to keep it comfy, and yet the spandex means it’s going to keep its shape all day long. Find it in sizes 14 Plus to 24 Plus.

Price: $79.50

3. Calvin Klein Women’s Plus-Size Shirt Dress with Gold Hardware

Calvin Klein knows how to amp up the look of a plus size shirtdress, and in this case, it’s by adding classy gold hardware at the waist. A faux belt clasps in front with a shiny gold buckle, and even the belt loops themselves had shimmery, but not gaudy gold trim. This plus size LBD features cap sleeves, and a split v-neckline that adds a sizzle of sex appeal. Nipped in at the waist with two simple pleats in front, this dress has a flattering fit for every woman with curves. The exposed gold back zipper ties in nicely to the front hardware, and a slightly shorter length keeps it looking stylish and sophisticated. The stretch fabric blend of poly, rayon and spandex is super comfortable, and moves with you. This cutie comes in sizes 14 Plus to 24 Plus.

Price: $118.55 – $129.50

4. Kiyonna Women’s Plus Size Whimsy Wrap Dress

If you’re looking to make a statement, this plus size little black dress is one to say wow, in a big way. This plus size wrap dress from Kiyonna features a longer length, high-low hemline with a slightly shorter front. The low v-neckline is especially sexy, showing just the hint of cleavage. The gentle gathering at the shoulders, allows the bodice to drape beautifully, and the wrap front features a softly ruffled edge that extends around the entirety of the hem. These combine to create a dress that’s super flattering, but could be worn to the office or an evening event, equally well. The elbow length sleeves are modest, but the flared skirt adds a sassy kick to this cute LBD. It’s made of a stretchy poly/spandex blend that can be machine washed. Get this wrap dress in sizes 0X Plus to 5X Plus.

Price: $88

5. Tahari ASL Women’s Plus Size Sleeveless Side Tie Shift

You’ll love this figure flattering plus size shift dress, for all the little details that make it a total stand out. Hitting at just above the knee, the flowy skirt adds a shapely flounce to create more than the traditional shift shape. You’ll also like the nipped in waist, that draws to one side, with a wide sash tie that creates additional detail above the waist as well. The curved round neck makes this the perfect dress for a pretty statement necklace, and the slightly capped sleeve means this sweetheart will look awesome under a jacket for the workday, and after hours, you can throw a pashmina around your shoulders for some extra color and casual warmth. Made from a slightly stretchy polyester and elastane fabric, that moves nicely with you, you can find this pretty piece in sizes from 14 to 24 Plus. At less than $45, it’s a steal of a deal.

Price: $44.99

6. GRAPENT Women’s Plus Size Hi Lo True Wrap Dress

While the price is certainly eye catching, when it comes to this plus size wrap dress, it’s all about the high-low hemline that hits just above the knees in front and falls flatteringly to mid-calf in back. That gives this true wrap dress a ton of panache that’s perfect for a woman who embraces her curves. With a mid-size sash that creates gentle gathers at the waist, this cutie ties on one side, creating a fit that’s forgiving for those between sizes. The skater style skirt flares out for lots of movement, and the deep surplice v-neckline can be lower or higher, depending on how tightly you wrap and tie, so it’s a great dress for work or evenings out. With 3/4 length sleeves, this dress looks elegant with or without a jacket. Made from a stretch poly/spandex blend, you can get this beauty in sizes 0X Plus to 5X Plus. At less than forty bucks, you might want to pick up the dark blue version too, because who doesn’t need a ton of pretty dresses in the closet?

Price: $29.99 – $35.99 (Up to 17 percent off MSRP)

7. Jessica London Women’s Plus Size Leather & Ponté Knit Sheath Dress

This luxe leather dress with ponté knit panels is the perfect choice to wear from desk to dinner. in a classic silhouette, this sheath dress features a refined tailored fit that falls just below the knee. The smart crew neckline has a slight scoop, to maximize your collar bones without showing cleavage. Triangular ponté knit panels on both sides give this plus size little black dress the right amount of give, meaning the leather panels keep their shape, even after a day of wear. Bust darts give it added shape as well as a comfortable fit, and the cute short sleeves have a slight flair, to make them extra comfy too. This LBD has a hidden back zipper that falls below the waist, meaning it’s easy to slip on and off. The skirt features a back walking vent. The leather is super soft and luxe, while the ponté knit makes wearing this an unexpectedly delightful experience. By the way, ponté knit is a super tight weave of rayon/poly/spandex, and it’s a great fabric for all kinds of comfy clothes. While this dress has to be dry cleaned, we thing you’ll feel edgy and chic wearing it. It comes in sizes 12 Plus to 28 Plus.

Price: $156.56

8. Tiana B. Women’s Plus Size Crepe Color-Block Dress

Okay, so we’re sneaking some stripes of white into your favorite plus size little black dresses, but that’s okay. Who says your perfect LBD can’t have a bit of color? After all, you make up your own fashion rules. This adorable plus size fit and flare dress from Tiana B. is such a stunner, and perfect for spring and summer, with its totally fresh look. The top features a classic rounded neckline, and slight cap sleeves, which the black and white striped skirt is box pleated to create an elegant silhouette that looks updated and trendy. The back features a sexy low scoop that’s still work appropriate, and a hidden zipper. The cute capper is a skinny, faux patent leather belt with a silver buckle, that adds both definition and style. Made from a crisp poly/spandex blend, this dress is hand washable, and it comes in sizes from 14 Plus to 24 Plus.

Price: $45.17 – $76 (Up to 41 percent off MSRP)

9. Chicwe Women’s Plus Size Ponté Sheath Dress With Jacquard Lace Top

We’re so enamored by the sheer shoulders and sleeves on this plus size LBD, because they’re sexy and classy at the same time. This plus size sheath dress could easily be worn to work, but it’s equally adept at making you look great for cocktails or a dinner party. Good thing we’ve already schooled you on ponté knit a couple of dresses ago, so you already know that this tightly woven, but stretchy fabric makes for a super comfortable fit. That’s good, because this dress is cut to flatter your curvy silhouette, with its nipped in waist and hemline that hits just above the knee. The elbow length sheer sleeves give this dress a chic appeal, and the back keyhole with the button clouse is equally elegant. With an inset waist, and plenty of darts to create a custom fit, this sheath is amazingly well made at a ridiculously cheap price. Get it in women’s sizes 16 – 26.

Price: $22.99

10. Calvin Klein Women’s Plus Size Bell Sleeve Dress With Binding

Intriguing white binding makes a splash in this Calvin Klein plus size bell sleeve dress. While it’s got a shapely, figure hugging silhouette, this pretty plus size LBD is made of a forgiving poly/spandex blend that keeps its shape beautifully throughout the day. Three-quarter sleeves end with the fluttery bell, and we think you’ll love the way the white seaming creates eye catching detail, especially over the front bodice, where it points to the clever cut and style of this sheath. The seams create a nipped in profile at the waist and hemline, which falls just at, or slightly below the knee. A long visible zipper in back looks elegant, along with the white details that start at the sleeve and fall to the hem. While quantities are getting a bit limited, we think this piece is so stylish, you’ll want to grab one of these ultra-trendy dresses while they’re still available. This dress comes in sizes 14 Plus to 24 Plus. If you love the contrast trims on this dress, you might also like the Kasper Sleeveless Sheath with Pink Trim.

Price: $106.72 – $125.55 (Up to 23 percent off MSRP)

11. MSK Women’s Plus Size Cold Shoulder Dress with Removable Necklace

Just in case you thought cold shoulder styling was a passing fad, think again. This plus size cold shoulder dress from MSK is super sassy and affordable too. With a slightly shorter length, to go along with those sexy bare shoulders of yours, the A-line styling is light and air as well. This dress simply slips over your head, and the comfy, but not clingy fabric is machine washable, when easy care is key. This cutie comes with it’s own jewelry attached, although the gold-tone tassel necklace can be easily removed, and replaced with the jewelry of your choice. At a terrific price right now, this dress comes in a somewhat limited size range of either 2X Plus or 3X Plus, but both sizes are currently in stock. For a bit more size range, the Karen Kane Plus Size Cold Shoulder Dress features long sleeves and a trapeze style, with a more daring short length. It comes in sizes 0X Plus to 3X Plus.

Price: $41

12. Karen Kane Women’s Plus Size Asymmetric Overlay Dress

This simple tank dress crosses over to the ultra-chic side, with a gorgeous sheer georgette overlay that gives just a perfect peek of your legs, with its long, asymmetrical hemline that flows to mid-shin on one side. This plus size sleeveless dress has so much to love, with a moderate scoop neckline in front, that shows off your collar bones. The mid-width straps easily cover your bra, but leave shoulders just the right amount of bare. With a hidden zipper in back, it slips on easily. Get it in sizes 0X Plus to 3X Plus.

Price: $55.99 (39 percent off MSRP)

13. Anne Klein Women’s Plus Size V-Neck Midi Dress

Perfect in polka dots, this swingy plus size midi dress from Anne Klein will make you feel so feminine and fun. The plus size little black dress features a modest v-neckline, and the sleeveless styling means it will look great with a jacket or cute black cardigan for the office. We think you’ll love the lightweight sheer polyester overdress, that makes if feel super summery. The nipped in waist hits just above your natural waistline, for a flattering fit. The flowy skirt hits at mid-shin. It features a hidden zipper in back, that’s so well done, you won’t even see it’s there. This pretty LBD comes in sizes 14 Plus to 24 Plus.

Price: $139

14. London Times Women’s Lace Sleeve Dress

Searching for a plus size little black dress that’s the epitome of elegance and style? This sweetheart from London Times is the perfect choice. This LBD has a swingy full skirt that hits right at the knee. It attaches to a lovely fitted bodice, making you look super shapely. In front, the three-quarter length raglan sleeves are super eye-catching, and in the back there’s a pretty surprise. It’s lined and features the sheer lace overlay from the waist up, with makes it look extra dressy. This poly/spandex blend dress is easy care too – just toss it in the washing machine. It comes in sizes 14 Plus to 22 Plus.

Price: $119

15. Karen Kane Women’s Plus Size Embroidered Handkerchief Dress

If you’re looking for the perfect LBD that has a splash of color to give it an added touch of glam, this plus size handkerchief dress from Karen Kane delivers. With a spray of embroidered silvery blue flowers framing the rounded v-neckline, this pretty dress will swing and sway the night away, with a flowing swing style cut, made from a lovely rayon and spandex blend. The fun handkerchief hem tops out a few inches above the knees in front, and falls longer on the sides. Roomy short sleeves give this dress an extra airy feel, and it’s a simple slip on with no zipper to worry about. This cutie comes in sizes 0X Plus to 3X Plus.

Price: $146

16. Gabby Skye Women’s Plus Size Sheath Sleeveless Dress

It’s what doesn’t show that says it all. When you wear this peekaboo mesh lace dress, the nude underlayer makes the black lace look all that more sexy. This sleeveless, plus size sheath dress is perfect for cocktails, and more formal occasions. The classic scuba shape adds form to your finest curves, and this alluring dress hits right at the knee, in a modest nod. It features a round neck, and a zippered back, with a sexy keyhole closure at the top. The vented skirt is easy to walk and sit in with comfort. This LBD is hand washable, and has just the right amount of stretch, thanks to the poly/spandex blend fabric. It comes in sizes from 14 Plus to 24 Plus.

Price: $88.35 – $93 (Up to 5 percent off MSRP)

17. Taylor Dresses Women’s Plus Size Double Tier Bodice Stretch Crepe Dress

Stretch crepe makes this classic plus size shift dress and easy choice for comfort and chic style. You’ll feel like a million in this affordable LBD, that hits just above the knee. The scuba styling is ever so flattering for curvy women, with nipped in waist and hemline. This sleeveless dress has a scoop neck, but it’s the bodice that makes this plus size little black dress a keeper. A two-tiered topper gives lots of added interest, and flows from just under the elbow, down to the waist in an asymmetrical look that’s trendy, and equally elegant. The comfy poly/spandex blend means this dress has just the right amount of stretch, and keeps its shape, even after all day wear. You can get this classic LBD in sizes from 14 Plus to 24 Plus.

Price: $44.99 – $81.97 (Up to 45 percent off MSRP)

18. MSK Women’s Plus Size Bell Sleeve Sparkle Knit Dress

Simple and elegant, this plus size little black dress is all about the sheer sparkling mesh details. The shift style is easy to wear, especially if you’re someone who likes to add a little extra coverage over your tummy. The modest knee length contrasts the sassier attributes of this sexy LBD. Start with the sheer bodice, in both front and back. It’s perfect over a strapless bra, but looks equally sexy with the right black lace bra too. In back, it zips up to a sweet keyhole with a button closure at the neck. But let’s be honest, the sleeves are the star of this show. In solid knit from the shoulder to the elbow, the split sparkle mesh bell falls to the wrist, almost begging for a dramatic diamond bracelet to show through. Because it’s hand washable, it’s bound to become one of your absolute favorites. Get it in sizes 1X to 3x. Did we mention it’s under fifty bucks?

Price: $40.14 – $48 (Up to 16 percent off MSRP)

19. Daci Women’s Plus Size Illusion Ruffle High Waist Cocktail Dress

The flattering fit and flare styling of this cute plus size cocktail dress is almost as impressive as the amazing low price. The swingy a-line skirt drops from a high waist, where the darted bodice adds both impressive shaping and an elegant look. The rounded neckline drops to a soft flounce that goes from front to back, forming a faux cap sleeve look that’s feminine without being frilly. Especially flattering for bustier women, this poly/spandex LBD can be machine washed. Get it in sizes 16 Plus to 24 Plus. And since the price is so low, if you absolutely love the fit, it comes in blue, red and wine as well.

Price: $31.99

20. Adrianna Papell Women’s Plus Size Floral Lace Flounce Dress

Every fashion savvy woman knows that the perfect black lace dress is the right look for any special evening or more formal occasion. This plus size lace dress from Adrianna Papell is a gorgeous choice. The floral dot pattern lace gives this pretty a-line style a ton of eye catching flair. The body of this plus size little black dress is fully lined, but the straight long sleeves are sheer and elegant. With a high curved neckline in front, it drops dramatically to a deep v-neck in the back, which also features a hidden zipper. The most clever feature of this LBD is the wide flounce hemline that adds swing and style to every step. In sizes 14 Plus to 24 Plus, get it while quantities in all sizes are fairly plentiful.

Price: $59.99 – $149 (Up to 60 percent off MSRP)

