Graduation Gift Watches: Graduation Gifts for Him 2018

Graduation is a great time for the graduate and it’s a great time to check out a list of graduation gift watches so you can help the graduate celebrate the accomplishment. Whether you’re wishing your best for the graduate as he (note: this post is about watches for men, so we’re going with the masculine pronoun; feel free to cop any of the watches for the her in your life) heads to college or into the real world after college, a watch is always a fantastic idea as a graduation gift.

Graduation Gift Watches

There is something very traditional about presenting a watch as a graduation gift for him. A watch is (hopefully) a well made and “worth it” gift. A good watch is something special because…well, watches are just so clever and cool. They’re “little wearable machines” on the wrist, as Ariel Adams, the founder of aBlogtoWatch.com, calls them. A watch is imminently practical and is a gift that he’ll use for (hopefully) a long time. And…not to get too philosophical or metaphorical about it…but a graduation watch is saying you’re on your own, now, and you are the master of each second of your day. To put it simply, watches for graduation are big-boy gifts.

Graduation Watches: A Definition

The main criterion for inclusion on this list of graduation gift ideas is simple: Quality. The watches on the list are well made and worth the money. Because we’re focusing on quality, the price point is higher. We do, though, provide alternate watches at lower price points. Look for the lower priced alternatives within the write up for each watch. Some of these watches may be the first steps into becoming a watch collector. Of course, the world of watch collecting is a big one and is chock full of some verrrry expensive time pieces. We’re not taking immediate aim at high dollar collectibles but the watches on this list are certainly a good way to start (or add to) a collection. Primarily, we’re going for quality, good looks and great graduation gift ideas.

Graduation Watches: Mechanical or Quartz?

An important point to make about this list: you’ll notice that most of the watches are mechanical. That’s one type of “movement” that you’ll find in a watch. The other major movement — which is represented in some of the watches below — is quartz. Quartz watches, generally speaking, actually keep better time than automatic watches, but it is the mechanical movement that you will find in the higher priced, more collectible watches. That said, quality Japanese quartz or Swiss quartz movements are also used for some higher end watches that a watch maker offers. One isn’t necessarily better than the other but, again, it is the mechanical watch movement that dominates the high-end of the collectible watch category. Quartz watches are powered by batteries or light; mechanical watches are either automatic (powered by arm or other movement) or manual (powered by winding).

A man can never have too many watches. That’s why watches for graduation are a can’t-miss idea and you’ll hit the gift-giving bull’s-eye when you procure one of these great watches from our list of the Graduation Gift Watches: Graduation Gifts for Him 2018.

1. Seiko Presage SARY055 Automatic Watch

The SARY055 is a beautiful, simply classic looking stainless steel watch. Presage is a more refined line of automatic watches from Seiko, the Japanese company that invented quartz watches (among many other important horological inventions). This is an automatic watch, meaning that it derives its power from the movement of the wearer. No need for a battery and no need to wind the watch, although if the watch isn’t worn for an extended period of time, winding is necessary to get it going again. (If you’re interested in a watch winder, check out this very popular version from Wolf.)The crystal is sapphire, which is a harder, higher-end material. A little bit more information that’s more the type of stuff collectors are interested in: the movement of this watch is Seiko’s 4R36 Caliber Automatic, an almost legendary movement from Seiko. The back of the watch is an exhibition back, meaning you can see some of the movement of the watch. Solid links on stainless steel bracelet. An extremely popular piece, the Seiko Presage SARY055 has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average. As one reviewer says, “For the price point, it is by far one of the best bang for buck watches I’ve ever had!” One more point about the Presage line. The terrific watch collector website, ABlogtoWatch.com, says “the Presage line has also always been an opportunity for Seiko to demonstrate some of its higher-tier watchmaking that is closer in quality to the likes of Grand Seiko.” A lower priced option — this one in a dive watch style — is the legendary Seiko 5 SNZF17.

2. Baume & Mercier Men’s Swiss Automatic Casual Watch

Price: $299

Baume & Mercier was founded in Switzerland in 1830 and is a very popular luxury brand. This is a terrific graduation watch at a great price. The MOA10214 is listed at retail for $2,350, so this is offered for just about half off. This is an automatic watch, meaning it doesn’t have a battery and doesn’t need winding, it gets its power from the movement of the wearer. This is “dress watch” that features Roman numeral markers at 12, 3, 6 and 9. The hands are a beautiful blue while the time markers are silver. The date window is at 3. The back of the watch is a skeleton case, so you can see some of the movement. It’s stainless steel with a sapphire crystal and the band is alligator leather. Another lower priced option, yet beautiful with gold hands and markers, is the Baume & Mercier Classima.

Price: $995.09 (58 percent off MSRP)

3. Fortis Official Cosmonauts B-42 638.10.11M

The Fortis Official Cosmonauts Chronograph is a watch with quite a pedigree: Fortis became the official supplier to Russia’s space agency in 1994. As such, this is a graduation gift idea that is full of great ideas and features. It’s a Swiss automatic with a stainless steel case and band. It’s got the three sub-dials featuring hour, minute, permanent small second, 12 hour and 30 minute counter. It also features the tachymeter function with the uni-directional bezel, as well as a day/date function. Sapphire crystal anti-reflective coating on each side of the crystal and a screw-down steel case back. Each watch is individually numbered. An almost identical model from Fortis, at a much lower price point (about $1,160), comes with a black calf leather band.

Price: $1,980

4. Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Promaster Navihawk Stainless Steel GPS Watch

If the graduate you’re buying for doesn’t have anything lined up after he gets the diploma, this may be a great graduation gift idea for him: there are so many features with this watch, it can keep the wearer occupied for hours. First off, it’s a GPS watch, meaning that it reads satellite signals and maintains perfect time. It’s also part of Citizen’s “Eco-Drive” series, which is a proprietary method of using light to power photovoltaic cells beneath the dial. In other words, no battery necessary, the watch is powered by light. It’s a chronograph, it has world time, it’s got a rotating slide rule bezel which actually works and hearkens back to long tradition of including this type of function in a pilot’s watch (or a dive watch). It’s offered at a great price right now, at half off. Another Eco-Drive from Citizen, at a lower price point, is another version of the Navihawk, also just about 50 percent off. Citizen is one of the watch makers that you cannot go wrong with.

Price: $691.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

5. TAG Heuer Men’s WAZ111 Formula 1 Stainless Steel Watch

A very classic and long time favorite from TAG Heuer. The Formula 1 series has been around for some time, and it’s not losing its appeal. This is a simple quartz movement graduation watch, with a very clean look. The white dial contrasts with the black uni-directional bezel. The watch combines rugged sportiness and great looks, thanks to the stainless steel bracelet, which features a deployant-clasp closure. Sapphire crystal and water resistant to 660 feet. Another TAG watch — also in the Formula 1 series — features a black dial and black rubber band and it is offered at a lower price point (about $75 less) but is sometimes tough to find in stock.

6. Breitling Colt SkyRacer Men’s Watch

Price: $945

Breitling is a long-time, high end luxury watch maker and the Breitling Colt SkyRacer is the lowest entry point to get into the brand. It’s got great looks, with the “Volcano” black dial, bezel and band, all set off with white detailing. The case is Breitling’s proprietary polymer while the band is rubber. The bezel is uni-directional and features “etched” (rather than painted or raised) indices all around, and raised indicators at 12, 3, 6 and 9. The watch features a screw-down crown. The case back is a sapphire crystal exhibition case (meaning you can see some of the movement) and front crystal is also sapphire. The movement is Swiss quartz. This is a terrific graduation watch that will be treasured for a lifetime. As mentioned, this is the lowest priced Breitling, so if you want another option — say, this Breitling Colt Chronograph — you will be moving up in price.

7. Raymond Weil Freelancer Automatic Men’s Watch

Price: $1,986

Luxury Swiss watchmaker Raymond Weil launched its “Freelancer” series in 2007. For them, it was a way to offer more entry points into a brand that has many higher priced models. Nevertheless, this watch is a Swiss automatic, which is a big plus for anyone looking for a great graduation gift idea and you want to go big with a Swiss automatic. While this watch is beautiful enough to be considered a dress watch, it does feature very sporty functions. Namely, a water resistance to 1,000 feet, which is serious water resistance. (For more on water resistance and what it means, take a look here.) The case back is screwed and the crown is screw-down. The power reserve on this automatic watch is 38 hours. There are many models of Raymond Weil available, but if you’re going to go to a lower price point, it will likely be a quartz movement. (Which isn’t bad at all — in fact, quartz movement watches keep better time than automatics. But automatics — especially Swiss automatics — are considered more the type of movement that collectors favor.)

8. Tissot Men’s PRS 516 Swiss Automatic Stainless Steel and Leather Watch

Price: $1,299

Tissot is another Swiss watchmaker that has been producing exceptional watches since the mid-1800s. It is now part of the gigantic The Swatch Group (largest watch producer and distributor in the world) and is considered to offer “mid-range market” products. This is a great graduation watch because of its looks and features. As for the looks, there aren’t any hour numbers on the dial, just hash marks, which gives the black-dialed watch a very clean look. The two sub-dials feature a 30 minute timer a 60 second timer. The case is stainless steel, as is the stationary bezel, which does feature a tachymeter. The date indicator is at six o’clock and the red second hand, as well as other red detailing, looks great with the red stitching on the black leather strap. This is a Swiss automatic, meaning it gets its power from the movement of the wearer, and it features a 54 hour power reserve. The crystal is sapphire and the case back is an exhibition case, allowing you to see inside the watch. The price is great: the same watch is offered on the Tissot website for $2,150. A lower priced option from Tissot is the T-Classic, which features a quartz movement.

9. Casio MTG G-Shock Stainless Steel Watch

Price: $1,304.09 (39 percent off MSRP)

The Casio G-Shock is, unequivocally, a legendary watch and its got a near-fanatical base of aficionados. Casio invented the G-Shock in 1983 (a company engineer dropped a graduation gift watch, so he came up with one that wouldn’t break) and has been selling them VERY WELL ever since. Casio shipped its 100 millionth G-Shock last year, in fact. Being that Casio is one of the huge Japanese watch makers, they are able to offer a very wide range of price points — for their G-Shocks or any other model. This particular G-Shock qualifies as a great graduation watch because it features the higher-end aspects that put it in a more sought-after category. Casio produces this watch at its Yamagata factory in Japan, a location dedicated to the company’s select premium styles. As Casio says of this watch, “the elegance of a luxury timepiece is combined with the rugged performance chronograph.” It features a Core Guard Structure case of stainless steel, resin and Casio’s proprietary “Alpha Gel” to insure mechanical integrity. The watch’s accuracy comes through radio-controlled time/date updates from global transmitting stations. As a chronograph, it features the stop watch function, dual-time, an alarm, a world timer and day/date functions. Fully featured, good looking at a G-Shock. If you’re looking for a G-Shock at a lower price point, this G-Shock is around $259 and is a great looking stainless steel silver.

10. Victorinox AirBoss Mach 9 Automatic Watch

Price: $1,000

This is a terrific graduation watch at a great price. Victorinox offers the same model on its website for $2,295, so you’ll save a bundle here. The AirBoss Mach 9 is a chronograph in stainless steel — both the case and the bracelet. It’s a Swiss made (Victorinox is one of two companies that makes the Swiss Army Knife), therefore the movement is automatic, meaning it is powered by the movement of the wearer’s arm. Like many high-end watches, this one features Super-LumiNova technology, making it very easy to read in the dark. The AirBoss line was created by Victorinox as a tribut to the “air boss” officer on an aircraft carrier. The three sub-dials on this watch feature the 12-hour, 30-minute and 60-second functions. It’s water resistant to 330 feet. Features an exhibition case back (you can see the movement of the watch). Besides being a great bargain, it’s also just plain great looking. For something lower priced from Victorinox, the “Infantry” chronograph features a leather strap and is around $530.

Graduation Gifts for Him: A Few Alternate Options

Price: $1,175.09 (49 percent off MSRP)

If the relatively high price point of graduation watches is a bit out of reach, there are other, less expensive and high quality options. We suggest taking a quick look at a few other curated lists of top-notch watches.

Cool Watches – These are some very cool, sometimes slightly off-beat watches on our list of the 10 Best Cool Watches for Men 2018.

Waterproof Watches – This list is great for a couple of reasons. One, it features 10 really nice pieces and, two, it will give you a great idea of just what it means when someone says their watch is “waterproof” or “water resistant.” (Pro tip: you’ll note that most reputable manufacturers go for the latter description, not the former.) Take a look at our 10 Best Waterproof Watches for Men 2018.

Watches Under $100 – Our list of 20 Best Men’s Watches Under $100 2018 is comprised of some lovely, high quality watches that would work great as graduation watches.

Watches Under $200 – A step up, check the terrific pieces on our list of 10 Men’s Watches Under $200: A Buying Guide 2018.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.