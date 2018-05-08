10 Men’s Chelsea Boots: Best Men’s Summer Boots 2018

Thanks to the hip, on-trend cool kids in 1950s and 1960s England, a certain style of boot became world famous. Men’s Chelsea boots (get it? Chelsea, a district in London) are among the most popular boots a guy can wear and they work very well as men’s summer boots. Summer doesn’t always mean wearing the sneaks or sandals. Chelsea boots work great all year and for a ton of outfits, even shorts or, certainly, jeans.

History – As you poke around researching the history of the Chelsea boot, you’ll see Great Britain’s Queen Victoria mentioned repeatedly. Her personal cobbler made her a pair of boots suitable for her horse riding habits. The key element in those boots — and Chelsea boots today — is the addition of rubber (or, now, any flexible material) in the ankle cuff area. To get all booty and technical, it’s called “goring,” which is the process of adding an elastic element to slip-on footwear that doesn’t have any other sort of closure. It makes the boots easy to get on, easy to get off. But also in the 1800s, some boot makers in Australia were creating a style that has continued to maintain its worldwide presence. The company, called Blundstone, has an interesting timeline about the evolution of its boots here. (Blundstone provided me with a pair of Chelsea boots to try out. They’re listed below in item #3.)

Men’s Summer Boots

As we have talked about previously in the intro to our curated list of men’s chukka boots, men’s summer boots are defined by a lighter touch. For our list, we’re avoiding the heavier boots that often have warm lining, etc. Men’s summer boots are often made of lighter materials, both for the upper and the sole. Chelsea boots have become almost a strictly “city boot” because they’re so on-trend and fashionable, although their history is decidedly in outdoor wear. In sum, men’s Chelsea boots work anywhere. If you want to keep rocking the Chelseas when the bad weather hits, consider treating them with Scotchgard.

Each style shown is in a particular color but just about every one of these models of men’s summer boots comes in a wider assortment of colors, and we make note of that. Be sure to check the links. Also, if you’re shoe shopping for something other than Chelsea boots, check out the links at the very bottom of the list for some other footwear options.

One last word on fashion. While you can definitely wear your jeans over the Chelsea boots, they’re also commonly worn lately (thanks to the cool, on-trend kids everywhere) with rolled up jeans or jeans that are tucked in. They’re all great looks and you’ll look great in something from our list of 10 Men’s Chelsea Boots: Best Men’s Summer Boots 2018.

1. Calvin Klein Men’s Clarke Tumbled Boot

In the intro, I mentioned the origin of the name Chelsea for this style of boots. It was the fashion-forward people in the Chelsea district of London who started wearing the style, which was popularly then referred to as “Chelseas.” You can include “Beatle boots” in the glossary because those four lads wore something very similar. These men’s Chelsea boots from Calvin Klein — despite the name “Clarke” — are pretty dang close to those Beatle boot styles. These are definitely a street boot which will be great men’s summer boots. The upper is tumbled leather and the sole, which is very streamlined, is synthetic. Shown in dark brown, also available in black. These are very popular with customers, with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average.

2. Frye Men’s Jones Chelsea Boot

Price: $49.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

This is a very good looking pair of men’s Chelsea boots that you’ll probably not wanna wear out on the trail. Frye makes a huge range of footwear and these boots definitely fall in the “dressy” category. In turn, it makes them a perfect candidate for the men’s summer boots category. These have leather uppers and a leather sole. Shown in black, the boots are available in five different colors, but all sizes are tough to come by unless you’re going for the black or the chocolate colors.

3. Blundstone Men’s Summer Boots

Price: $164 and up (depending on size/color selected)

How do you say “I love you” in Australian? (Insert smiley face here.) The fact is, I have a pair of these and they’re awesome. Besides being great looking men’s Chelsea boots, these are incredibly comfortable. For me, they’re the epitome of men’s summer boots because they’re so light. Blundstone just recently introduced its lineup of summer boots, although they do have a wide range of Chelseas and other styles available. The summer boots are the company’s lightest weight boots, with Blundstone’s Featherflex soles and a leather upper that features a reduced height through the ankle. According to Blundstone, the new line of men’s summer boots “was designed for comfort and shock absorption, with added durability to the sole tread for improved wear and tear.” They’ve got two logoed pull tabs, one in front and one in back. Shown in “rustic black,” the boots are available in four different colors: sand, rustic brown, suede olive and the rustic blacks.

4. Timberland Men’s EK Brook Park Chelsea Boot

Price: $154.85 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Timberland is the very popular street wear brand that’s mostly known for its Timberland Premium Waterproof Boot, but these Brook Parks make it abundantly clear that Timberland knows its way around the men’s Chelsea boots category. The upper is leather while the goring (the stretchy parts at the ankles) are elastic fabric. The sole is from Green Rubber, a company that recycles Vulcanized tires. There’s a small heel here (just .75″) and the boots have a convenient (and contrasting red) pull-on strap at the rear. Shown in “black smooth,” the boot are available in four different colors. Another popular boot, they have a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average.

5. Dr. Martens 2976 Chelsea Boot

Price: $156.78 and up (depending on size/color selected)

These men’s summer boots from Doc Martens are made with the company’s “Airwairs” original leather, which they call a “firm, finished leather with a smooth, semi-bright appearance.” The boots are Goodyear-welted, meaning the upper and the sole are heat-sealed and sewn together, which is obvious because you can easily see that classic Doc Martens style. The heel is one-inch and the boots freature the classic Doc Marten’s logoed pull-on loop at the heel. Shown in “black smooth,” the boots are available in nine different colors. These get very strong reviews from customers, with a 4.0 out of 5-star rating average.

Price: $80 and up (depending on size/color selected)

6. Skechers Men’s Blaine Orsen Ankle Boot

This is a very popular men’s Chelsea boot from Skechers. Out of more than 550 reviews, it has a 4.3 out of 5-star average. This might be the most rustic looking on this list of men’s summer boots. It’s an oiled leather upper with a rubber sole, which is very “tready.” The goring panels — the elastic panels at the ankles that make it easy to get in Chelseas — are “hidden” with leather that’s got a lot of stylized vertical stitching going on. The boots have two pull tabs, a regular sized one in the back and a smaller one in the front. Shown in dark brown, they’re also available in black.

7. Bruno Marc Men’s Bergen Chelsea Dress Boots

Price: $59.21 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Another dressy pair of men’s Chelsea boots that work very well as men’s summer boots. This pair, from Bruno Marc, has the classic Oxford styling on the upper, with the very recognizable punch holes and stitching. The upper is synthetic while the sole is rubber. The heel sole is about one-inch and the heel area of the upper features a slightly contrasting (a deeper color) strip leading to the heel tab. If you shop this shoe on Amazon, be aware that it’s listed with several other versions from Bruno Marc, many that aren’t classic Chelsea boots. This pair is shown in brown. Out of more than 900 customer reviews, they get a super solid 4.0 out of 5-star rating average.

8. 206 Collective Men’s Capitol Chelsea Boot

Price: $34.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

206 Collective is an Amazon brand, so you know you’re going to get a solid product. These men’s summer shoes are another pair that’s on the dressier side of things. Shown in camel tan suede, this men’s Chelsea boot is available in five different colors. The camel tan suede is all leather suede and it has a rubber sole. The heel measures 1″. It’s got a pull on tab at the heel and the boot is lined with leather. A great looking boot.

Price: $83.15 and up (depending on size/color selected)

9. Mark Nason Los Angeles Tamar Chelsea Boot

This men’s summer boot from Mark Nason Los Angeles is in a style called “dress knit.” If you want a better idea of what that is — and how popular it is — just take a stroll around the internet and look at designs by Pharrell Williams, Kanye and more. Knit has been super popular for the past couple of seasons. It’s quite unique to find it in a men’s Chelsea boot. While the upper is knit, the sole is synthetic. The insole features air-cooled memory foam. Shown in charcoal, the boot is available in three different colors. This is a great candidate for the additional protection of Scotchgard.

Price: $63.24 and up (depending on size/color selected)

10. Rockport Men’s Wynstin Chelsea Boot

Rockport is the shoe brand that made its name on producing comfortable shoes. These men’s Chelsea boots from Rockport feature a leather upper and the goring panels are attractive (without being distracting) in a herringbone pattern. The boots feature a pull tab at the heel and contrasting stitching on the upper, as well as at the welt (where the boot is attached to the sole). There’s also the contrasting stitching on the back heel area, which is in a brushed leather, contrasting with the smooth leather that makes up the predominant part of the upper. Also has a pull tab at the heel for easy on, easy off. The sole is synthetic and features Rockport’s “truTech” technology for lightweight shock absorption. The boots feature a removable Ortholite footbed with an EVA (a synthetic material) heel cup. Shown in tobacco color, they’re available in three different colors.

Price: $55.75 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Some other men’s shoes to consider:

