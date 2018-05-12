10 Men’s Watches Under $200: A Buying Guide

A watch is an easy thing to splurge on. They’re cool, they’re functional, they’re fashionable. Because watches can sometimes be a little too enticing, it’s good to make a budget when you set out to buy. The two Benjamin range is a very good place to shop because you’re going to be getting a men’s watch that is very solid. We’ve scouted out the best 10 men’s watches under $200 for you. The 10 in our list aren’t ranked, they’re just numbered for convenience.

Watches: A Quick Fact Check

Mechanical – these are watches that are powered by the intricate components that make up the guts of the watch. They’re powered either manually (by winding) or automatically (which happens when the movement of the watch wearer transfers energy to those intricate components). Mechanical watches are pretty much synonymous with Swiss watches. This type of movement (mechanical is a “movement”) is what you’ll find the majority of time in the super deluxe watches.

Quartz – these are watches that are powered by a battery. The battery sends a current through a tiny quartz in the guts of the watch, and that powers the components. Seiko, a Japanese company, invented the quartz watch in the 1960s.

Water resistant – there really is no such thing as a “waterproof” watch. This is something that reputable makers in the watch industry are well aware of and completely accepting of. You can read a more in-depth (pun intended) explanation in our post 10 Best Waterproof Watches for Men 2018. In a nutshell, you can definitely get a watch that has great water resistance and will suit your H2O needs.

Swiss or Japanese made – Of course, the tradition of mechanical watches goes back a long time in Switzerland. That’s great. But don’t discount at all the long tradition of Japanese made watches. Citizen, Seiko and Casio are some of the best brands there are.

This list is broken down into five sporty watches (#1-#5), five dressy watches (#6-#10).

To sum up, the high-dollar collectible watches (Rolex, et al) are almost always mechanical watches that feature incredible (and incredibly expensive) workmanship. You just won’t get that same level of technical excellence under $200 (or, for that matter, under $2,000). However, you will be getting a super well-made watch that looks great. Getting a men’s watch under $200 is a great step toward creating a collection that may grow for you. A watch that’s under $200 is very likely going to have a bit more workmanship and sophistication that a watch under $100. It’s like anything else: you get what you pay for. When you’re paying for one of the watches in this list of 10 Men’s Watches Under $200, you’re getting quality, looks and value.

One last note: for more great watch suggestions, see the links at the bottom of this list.

10 Men’s Watches Under $200: Sport Watches

1. Seiko Men’s SKX007K Diver’s Automatic Watch

You can’t go wrong with a Seiko, especially if you’re looking for dive watches under $200. This is an automatic movement watch, so you don’t have to wind it and it doesn’t need a battery. It’s got great, rugged looks with the stainless steel case and the black unidirectional bezel, black dial and luminescent white hands and hour indices. The case is 42mm. It’s got a day/date window and the band is black rubber. Fantastic reviews, with more than 700 reviews and a 4.1 out of 5-star rating average.

Price: $177.98

Pros:

200m water resistance

Automatic movement

Top company

Cons:

One reviewer mentioned the crown can be tough to grasp when needed

2. Luminox Men’s 3051 Navy SEAL Colormark Watch

Luminox is official watch of the Navy SEALs. They’ve got a wide variety of high-performance sport watches that hover around the $500 (and up) mark, so this is a very solid find to get a Luminox men’s watch under $200. Water resistant to 200 meters, the watch features a 44mm polyurethane case, so this watch can take a licking. The dial features the white luminescent hands and hour indices, as well as five minute interval numerals on the unidirectional bezel. Date display at three o’clock. Under the hood, it’s Swiss quartz movement. This brand was built on the idea of creating a watch with great luminescence. Luminox’s name is from the Latin: Lumi = light and Nox = night. Out of more than 470 customer reviews, it has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average.

Price: $179

Pros:

200m water resistance

Official watch of the Navy SEALs

Great luminescence

Cons:

The dial is a little busy

3. Casio Men’s Pathfinder Triple Sensor Multi-Function Sport Watch

A great deal on a terrific watch from the mighty Casio. This is from the brand’s Pro Trek line of time pieces. It’s got just about every conceivable feature, which really does make it a bargain when you’re talking about the best men’s watches under $200. To name just a few features:

* Solar powered

* Digital compass

* Altimeter

* Barometer

* Thermometer

* World time (31 time zones, 48 cities)

* Stopwatch

This is a big watch: the stainless steel case is 51mm. It features quartz movement with a digital display, which includes a backlight that functions manually or as it senses the ambient light. Water resistant to 100m. The watch gets fabulous reviews, with more than 680 reviews and a 4.5 out of 5-star rating average.

Price: $152.99 (39 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Features galore

Stainless steel case

Solar powered

Cons:

Weak water resistance

Not a G-Shock (which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, just pointing it out)

4. Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Chronograph Watch

Another great bargain for men’s watches under $200. This is a Citizen Eco-Drive, which is the brand’s proprietary technology for solar powered watches. There are actually photovoltaic cells that you can’t see embedded under the dial of the watch. It’s powered by sunlight or any kind of light. This Eco-Drive is a “military-inspired” piece, according to Citizen, with a 39mm stainless steel case. That case looks great with the contrasting green canvas band. This is a chronograph so it’s got the three sub-dials: a one-hour timer; a 24-hour timer; a one-minute second hand. The larger red second hand — which looks great — is actually a chronograph hand which can be started and stopped (a stopwatch) with the pusher buttons. The hands are luminous. Water resistant to 100m. Fantastic reviews: more than 720 reviews with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average.

Price: $119.99 (11 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Chronograph

Great, sporty look

Eco-Drive (light powered)

Cons:

Canvas band (if you prefer leather, you can switch it out)

Low water resistance

5. Timex Intelligent Quartz Tide Temp Compass Watch

This is another high-tech watch with plenty of features and it’s from the rock solid Timex brand. The case is stainless steel and it’s on the larger side, at 46mm. The band is also stainless in this case, although the watch is available in black ion plated stainless steel with a black silicone strap. (The black version is around $112.) Features include:

* Tide tracker

* Thermometer (measures both air and water temps)

* Compass

* Indiglo light up dial

The water resistance is 100m. Features a bi-directional bezel, but, of course, you’ll wanna keep north at noon when you use the compass feature. Small date window at six o’clock.

Price: $133.25

Pros:

Reputable manufacturer

Great features

Indiglo light

Cons:

Small date window

100m water resistance

10 Men’s Watches Under $200: Dress Watches

6. ESQ Men’s Dress Quartz Stainless Steel Watch

This stainless steel analog watch from ESQ has a very classic look. The stainless case and band are a great setting for the textured black dial and sliver/white detailing. The movement on this watch is Japanese quartz, and it is battery operated. The case diameter of the watch is on the bigger side at 46mm. Features a date window at three o’clock. The band is adjustable because links can be removed. Features a deployant clasp, push button closure.

Price: $150

Pros:

Great looks

Deployant clasp

Cons:

Weak water resistance (50m — but why would you want to take this watch swimming?)

7. Bulova Men’s 96C105 Black Stainless Steel Watch

Possibly the most unique looking watch of the list, this is from the long-time maker Bulova and it’s pretty close to half off the regular MSRP. (If it was regular price, it wouldn’t come anywhere near a list of the best men’s watches under $200.) It’s a stainless steel case and a stainless steel bracelet that features a deployant closure. The bezel and black enamel dial are almost invisible, they’re so dark, and the contrast with the silver hands, hour indices and sub-dials is striking. The sub-dials feature a unique day dial, a 24 hour dial and a date dial. The case is screw-back (a nice feature). This watch gets the best reviews of any in this list, with more than 250 customer reviews and a 4.6 out of 5-star rating average. Bulova first opened in New York City in 1875.

Price: $171.65 (43 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great price

Deployant clasp

Unique sub-dials

Cons:

Might be a slight challenge to ascertain the date

8. Tissot Men’s Classic Analog Watch

Tissot was founded in Switzerland in 1853, so this watch comes with a pedigree. The only reason it makes it into this list of men’s watches under $200 is because it’s got a massive discount of 38 percent off MSRP. There’s no better way to describe this watch than “lovely.” It’s a great looking time piece in a very classic style. The stainless steel round case is 38mm, so it’s not too big. The hours are designated with Roman numerals, including the traditional IIII for four o’clock (instead of IV). There are minute markers around the outer rim and the hands and dial markers are luminescent. Date window at three o’clock. The strap is brown leather. Quartz movement and Swiss made. Lovely…and elegant.

Price: $139.59 (38 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Fantasic look

Great discount

Long-time brand

Cons:

One reviewer mentioned a longer break-in time for the band to “soften”

9. Victorinox Infantry Swiss Quartz Watch

There are two Swiss companies that produce the famed Swiss Army knife, and Victorinox is one of them. Obviously, Victorinox also makes a beautiful line of watches (as well as sport/casual watches). And it isn’t always easy to find a Victorinox in a list of watches under $200. This one is stainless steel with a 40mm case diameter and a stainless steel mesh band that has a fold-over clasp. The dial face is black while the hour numerals are cream colored. The hands are luminous. The bezel features 24 hour indicators. The movement is Swiss made quartz. This watch gets great reviews, with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average.

Price: $64.99

Pros:

Stainless steel

Stainless steel mesh bracelet

Swiss made

Cons:

Weak water resistance

10. Claude Bernard Classic Big Date Swiss Quartz Watch

Claude Bernard is a family owned brand located in the Jura Valley in Switzerland. The company makes a point of saying its business model is to make fine Swiss watches at affordable prices. It is tough to find a Claude Bernard that is priced low enough to be on a list of watches under $200, but this beauty fits right in. This is a stainless steel model in a gold color with a brownish dial face. The hour markers are the same color as the case, as are the hands. The date window is unique on two counts: it’s at 12 o’clock and it’s got two windows separated by a pane. The case diameter is 40.5mm and the thickness — or we should say “thinness” — is 10mm. Claude Bernard says “the case design and strap have been designed for a perfect fit on the wrist.” The sapphire crystal features an anti-reflective coating, which is a feature found on the more expensive watches. A very attractive piece.

Price: $140.63

Pros:

Unique date window

Slim design

Unique dial color

Cons:

Weak water resistance (but you don’t want to swim with this watch)

Check out these other curated lists of great watches.

Best Men’s Watches: Graduation Gifts for Him 2018

Top 10 Best Skeleton Watches for Men 2018

Top 10 Best Waterproof Watches for Men 2018

Top 10 Best Cool Watches for Men 2018

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.