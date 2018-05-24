What to Wear to a Rave: 31 Best Rave Clothing Ideas (2018)

It’s festival season, which means the best and the baddest are out on the music circuit. If this is your first time attending, you may have a few questions. First and foremost you want to know what to wear to a rave.

Luckily, this guide will take you through tons of unique pieces you may not have previously considered. Take a single item from this list, and add it to your outfit. Or, build an entire look from the featured products below.

There are a few things you want to consider when attending a rave. First, is it indoors or outdoors? Second, do you have a pattern preference, like galaxy, neon, tie dye, or metallic? Third, do you intend on dancing, shuffling, or hooping? Fourth, what’s your budget? (I know everyone hates that question, but it’s so easy to get carried away.)

With these questions in mind, you can make a decision about your rave clothing with ease. Always ensure you can comfortably move throughout the event–nobody wants to be picking a wedgie every four-seconds.

This list is broken down into three sections: Women’s, men’s, and accessories. Please keep in mind this isn’t to specify which gender may wear clothes, but rather a reminder about sizing. Each capsule has a descriptive headline, so you can peep the recommended piece, or go rogue and find your own.

Each section has clothing grouped by type. First you’ll encounter bottoms, and then tops. Use this guide to find out where to buy rave clothing, and build the perfect look.

Rave Clothing for Women

Everything in this section focuses on slimmer-cut rave wear. No matter the gender, you’ll find some of the hottest styles to create an amazing look. Peep this guide for other festival clothing essentials.

1. Booty Shorts

Many rave outfits focus on sexiness and comfort. Sexiness is for yourself–not for anyone around you. A festival allows you to truly let go and release your inner-rave beast. Comfort is key because, well, who the heck wants to constantly adjust their outfits? Nobody, I tell you! Booty shorts are the epitome of sexy and comfortable.

These iHeartRaves Scrunch Back Aries Bottoms are a fantastic choice. They’re made with a mixtures of 80% nylon and 20% spandex. They’re slightly high-waisted, to ensure the top of your crack doesn’t show. In the same breath, though, they’re a cheeky cut in the back, so you can show off that booty. Pair them with thigh highs, a crop top, mesh top, or just about any top you please.

Available in sizes small/medium and medium/large. Choose from nine different patterns.

Price: $24.95

2. High-Waisted Shorts

In the capsule above, we covered sexiness when it comes to what to wear to a rave. That sexiness is for you and does not mean you need to have your whole booty sticking out. Instead, there are high-waisted, slightly-less-revealing bottoms that clock in at a 10 on the sexiness scale, like the iHeartRaves Black Festival Fringe High Waisted Suede Shorts.

Fringe isn’t just for old spaghetti westerns–it’s also takes the hotness up a notch in rave wear. These bad boys are made from a 95% polyester/five-percent spandex mix. They feature a zipper closure on the side, for an easy on-and-off. Pair with a cute bralette, kimono, crop top, or bandeau of sorts. You’ll dance the night away, as your fringe sways to the music.

Available in sizes small to XL.

Price: $29.95

3. Leggings

When you’re considering what to wear to a rave, weather is important. If you’re attending an outdoor night show, you may want to dress slightly warmer than an indoor or day show. Of course, you don’t want to compromise your style for warmth. So, finding a pair of awesome leggings is a solid route to take.

These Galaxy Star Printed Leggings are what you’re looking for. They’re made of a blend of high-quality materials: 82% polyester and 18% lycra. The lining is made of 85% nylon and 15% elastane. Thanks to a 3D printed pattern, they won’t fade over time, nor will they shrink after washing. Pop them into the machine, and use a cold wash cycle. Hang dry.

Available in sizes XS – 3XL. Choose from more-than-40 designs.

Price: $8.99 – $20.99

4. Fishnets

In a couple of the capsules, I’ll mention fishnets. They’re a solid rave staple, and can be paired with just about anything. Moreover, they’re not limited to black. In fact, there are fishnets in every color of the rainbow. These Pink Spandex Fishnets are an amazing choice.

No more worrying about finding the correct size in hosiery (Am I a B, or a C?). Instead, these babies are one-size-fits-most (OSFM), fitting bodies from 5′ – 5’10, ranging from 100 – 175 pounds. They feature a pull-on closure, to keep them in place. Machine-washable in cold water, and air dry only. Pair them with literally anything for some added oomph.

Available in regular and queen sizes. Choose from 12+ colors.

Price: $6.99 – $10.95

5. LED Tutu

As far as choosing what to wear to a rave, accessories are what make or break your outfit. We’ve already covered some of the body-related accessories, like gems and glitter. But now it’s time to focus on additional pieces to add some pizzaz. Well, let me introduce you to the LED Light Up Neon Tulle Tutu Skirt.

There’s just something magical about tutus. Maybe it’s because you feel pretty…like a pretty BA. Regardless, this baby is made with a soft, sheer polyester tulle. It features a super stretchy ten-inch elastic waistband, which fits waists 26″ – 47″. A hidden pocket hides the on/off switch, and the battery is included. Choose from four modes: Quick, slow, long-flashing, and off. Add this baby to any outfit to bring it to the next level.

Price: $15.99

6. Sheer Skirt

Rave clothing can be interpreted in a crazy amount of ways. Some looks are super goth, while others are very space-esque. If you’re interested in going a bit more ethereal route, you may want to consider a flowy skirt, like the Stretchy Sheer Mesh and Lace Maxi Skirt.

It’s made of 100% polyester, which is machine-washable in warm water. Toss it in the dryer on low. Slits run up the majority of the leg, allowing you to really show off those limbs. An elastic closure keeps it up, while remaining comfortable. Please note, the bottoms are sold separately.

Available in sizes XS – XXL. Choose from a variety of laces and colors.

Price: $32.95

7. Bikini Top

When considering what to wear to a rave, one of the questions you should ask yourself is whether it’s indoor or outdoor. But, in the dead of summer…it doesn’t really matter. It’s going to be hot as the devil’s playground, regardless. So, choosing a top that’ll keep you cool the whole time is a must.

This Rainbow Holographic Metallic Rave Bikini Top is the perfect choice. If you’re into kandi (beaded bracelets, cuffs, and masks), this top will fit your look to a T–colorful pony beads adorn the piece on the straps, as well as hanging embellishments. The ties are adjustable, so you can fit it to your body. It’s made with 95% polyester and five-percent spandex. Pair it with matching shorts, overalls, or another pair of booty shorts.

Available in sizes medium and large.

Price: $39.99

8. Sparkly Bra

One of the most common tops you’ll see women wearing at a rave is a bra. But not just any bra–a bra that’s totally decked out with rhinestones, LED, sea shells, or any other awesome material. This is a rave, after all, and going all out is key. If you’re looking for a dazzling bra, then look no further than the Charmian Women’s Colorful Rhinestone Push Up Bra.

This baby is eye-catching and will make you feel like a million bucks. It’s made of 100% spandex, so it’ll stretch to your body size. But, refer to the manufacturer’s chart for proper sizing, NOT Amazon’s chart–you’ll need to size up. This rave bra is padded with an underwire, has detachable shoulder straps, and is constructed with seven plastic boning, for extra support. It has four rows of hook and eye closures, so it won’t come off during the show. Pair with some black booty shorts, fishnets, or even leggings.

Available in sizes small to XXL. Choose from blue, green, silver, and two multicolor versions.

Price: $23.99 – $31.99

9. Mesh Shirt

We’ve talked about comfort being the key to rave clothing. And we’re going to continue the discussion with a mesh shirt. Mesh shirts are the perfect rave wear for a number of reasons. They can be paired with just about anything, they’re breathable as heck, and look cool to boot. This Perfashion Holographic Mesh Shirt is no exception.

But this baby isn’t just any mesh shirt. Rather, it features a colorful shine, making it stand out amongst the crowd. The material is still fully transparent. If you’d prefer a baggier look, simply size up. You may also want to wear some pasties, to cover up the nips. Throw on some fishnets, a pair of bottoms, and you’re set to go.

Available in sizes small to XL. Choose from five colors.

Price: $15.99 – $16.99

10. Butterfly Wings

As far as your rave clothing is concerned, choosing pieces you don’t have the chance to wear in everyday life is key. It feels infinitely more freeing when you’re liberated from societal clothing expectations. You can spice it up in many ways, but what about some butterfly wings?

These VESNIBA Soft Fabric Butterfly Wings are a fabulous choice. They’re made of a chiffon/polyester blend. Choose from two sizes 77″ x 49″ or 66″ x 53″. The wings are very flowy and unstructured, allowing you to manipulate the material, as you move. It ties at the top around your neck. Pair with absolutely anything, to bring your outfit up a notch.

Choose from more-than-15-colors.

Price: $8.88 – $16.88

11. Crop Top

Crop tops have been mentioned a number of times in this guide…and for good reason. Aside from how cute they make you look, they have other advantages. Many raves are hot as the furnace in heck…especially if you’re choosing to partake in other aspects of the rave. They’ll keep you cool, comfortable, and properly covered.

This Grace’s Secret Women’s Crop Top is a phenomenal choice. Aside from the sweet design, it’s made with comfort in mind: A mix of polyester and spandex. In the back, there’s a criss-cross lace up, with the straps forming an “X”. Keep in mind it is a one-size-fits-all (OSFA) piece, measuring 11″ long. Thanks to the stretchiness, it can accomdate a bust of 25.9″ – 33″, and a waist of 23.6″ – 31.5″.

If aliens aren’t really your thing, there are tons of other designs, including a pot leaf, skull, and elephants.

Price: $11.89

12. One-Piece Bodysuit

When you think of what to wear to a rave, you may conjure up an image of a girl in a bodysuit. The material could be metallic, tie-dye, sparkly, or something else. Regardless, though, it’s a sexy one-piece. If you’d like to get in on that type of look, consider the iHeartRaves Tie Dye Zip-Up One Piece.

Aside from the insanely comfortable material (hello, velvet!), it’s stretchy as all get out, thanks to a 92% polyester/eight-percent spandex blend. It does run a bit small, so please refer to the sizing chart before purchase. This baby is super comfortable, and will keep your bits and pieces properly covered. Unzip it for an even sexier look. Pair with a kimono, platform boots, or another type of wrap.

Available in sizes small to XL.

Big fan of dazzling under the lights? Check out these sequin one-pieces.

Price: $39.95

Rave Clothing for Guy

Again, anyone can rock clothing from this section–it merely indicates the cuts of clothing. Here, you’ll find baggier clothing to wear to a rave. Choose a single piece, or build an entire outfit. Looking for other festival-related clothing? Peep this list of essentials for men.

13. Shorts

By the time you’re done reading this piece, you’ll have comfort and weather drilled into your head. You do NOT want to be the guy sweating his back off because you chose to wear a heavy pair of jeans. Shorts are almost always a solid bet at a rave.

These Weekend Rave Shorts are superb. They’re handmade in the USA–California, to be specific. In order to ensure a flawless graphic–no imperfections at the seams–each panel is cut and sewn together, by hand. They’re made of 100% premium microfiber polyester, and feature two front pockets. Toss on a tank, LED shirt, vest, or other awesome top, to complete the look.

Available in sizes 28 – 40.

Price: $32.95

14. Joggers

Bad weather happens. You can’t always predict it, but you can always plan for it. So if you wake up on the day of the show and it’s crappy out, you can go without missing a beat. Don’t just grab a pair of the same ol’ boring jeans. Opt for something more on point…more rave clothing-esque: Joggers.

These Sports Jogger Pants are made of a soft, breathable blend of 88% polyester and 12% spandex. They’re semi-loose, but not remotely close to regular sweatpants. The top features an elastic waist, in addition to a drawstring closure. Side pockets adorn the right and left. And, they’re machine-washable, thanks to a shrink- and fade-resistant material. Please refer to size chart–not Amazon’s chart.

Available in Small – XXL. Choose from more-than-25 designs, including donuts, a sunset, and t-rex.

Price: $15.99 – $22.99

15. LED T-Shirt

In the women’s section, we saw a number of sick LED pieces. Well, I haven’t forgotten about you guys–it’s easy to get in on the fun, too. LED clothing comes in a variety of pieces, but one of the most common is a t-shirt. This Sound Activated Glow Shirt makes for an incredible addition to your rave clothing.

The t-shirt itself is made with 100% cotton, so you know you’ll be comfortable for the duration of the wear. As for the image, it’s printed with a silk screen pattern. Sizing is standard US, so you don’t need to size up. It’s powered by two AAA batteries, which aren’t included (grab some here). The battery pack sits in a belt clip, which can be attached to your pants, or placed in an inside pocket. With brand new batteries, this baby will last for four-to-six hours.

Available in sizes medium – XXL. Choose from a skull with headphones, and a tiger.

Interested in other LED shirts? Give this list a look.

Price: $33.99

16. Tank Top

When you’re deciding on your rave outfit, you may want to take a few things into consideration. We’ve already covered the importance of checking the weather. But, you also need to be comfortable. Otherwise, you’ll have a less-than-fantastic time. So, choosing pieces that you’d normally wear is the route to take. Tanks are always a solid choice, and the INTO THE AM Men’s Graphic Tank Top is no exception.

This baby is made with 100% combed, ring-spun cotton–it’s soft as heck. Machine-washable in cold water with like colors, and toss it into the dryer on low. It’s incredibly lightweight, and features a tag-less back, so you’re not constantly scratching your neck. And if you’re unhappy with your purchase for any reason, send it back for a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Available in sizes Small – XXL. Choose from more-than-12 patterns.

Price: $24.95

17. Off-the-Wall T-Shirt

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Comfort is key. Seriously. Don’t be left constantly adjusting your outfit. You’ll be annoyed as all get out, and not focusing on the set you’re dying to see. So, a t-shirt is a solid choice. But since you’re heading to a rave, you don’t want just an ol’ t-shirt. You want something sick.

This Unicorn Hail Satan Death Metal Rainbow Shirt is right up your alley. It’s made with 100% cotton (except for the heather gray, which is made of 90% cotton and 10% polyester). Toss it into the washing machine with like colors, and tumble dry on low. It’s lightweight, and the sleeves and bottom hem are double-needled, for extra durability. Pair with shorts, or leggings if you’re feeling cheeky.

Available in sizes small – XL. Choose from five colors.

Want to go with a more 420 vibe? Peep these cannabis t-shirts.

Price: $19.99

18. Hoodie

If you’re attending a show which starts in the daytime, and rolls through the night, you might feel lost as to choosing an outfit. After all, you don’t want to be too hot during the day….or too cold at night. Rather than trying to find a balance between the two, wear a sick daytime outfit and bring a hoodie for when the temps drop.

This Galaxy Printed Hoodie is the perfect addition to any outfit. It’s made of a blend of materials: 80% polyester, 15% cotton, and five-percent other. The design is 3D printed, which prevents fading in the long-term. Sizes do run small, so refer to the sizing charge, and size-up if need be.

Available in small/medium – XXL/3XL. Choose from 15 designs.

There are tons of awesome hoodies to wear to a rave. Consider these other awesome sweatshirts, too.

Price: $18.99 – $19.99

19. Hoodie Vest

Sometimes you need a dope piece of rave clothing to complete your outfit, but you feel a bit stuck. Think outside the box a bit, and you may stumble upon a zip up vest. It’s versatile, stylish, and can be worn post-rave. If you choose to go this route, consider the Lightweight Sleeveless Hoodie.

Comfort is key with this bad boy. It’s made of a 65% cotton/35% polyester blend. It features a high-quality zipper, and raglan sleeves. And, there’s an entry for headphone cables in the two front pockets, so you can jam out when you’re not attending a show.

Available in sizes small – XXL. Choose from a variety of designs and colors.

Price: $13.99 – $27.99

Rave Clothing Accessories

Since we’ve covered the apparel side of what to wear to a rave, it’s time to dive into the accessories. Here, you’ll find things to spice up your look, taking it from yay to YAHOO!

20. Leg Wraps

As far as what to wear to a rave goes, we’ve covered the basics: Tops and bottoms. But, you can add other adornments to your outfit, to really add an extra level of pizzaz. Jewelry, tattoos, and other accessories are a great way to accomplish that. But what if you want to focus on your legs? Say hello to leg wraps.

These Leg Avenue Women’s Leg Wraps are a solid choice. They’re made by a reputable company (you may have purchased hose or lingerie from them in the past), and boast a ton of positive reviews. Unlike most leg wraps, these babies feature a gathered garter, helping them stay in place. At the bottom, there’s a tie to secure the ribbons. They’re the perfect addition to any outfit.

Choose from 10 colors, including neon green, gold, and black.

Price: $12.95

21. Furry Boots

Raves have been around for decades, often reflecting the style of the current year. However, there are a number of apparel pieces which have withstood the test of time. Chunky platform shoes are one of them. Fishnets are another. But, you can’t forget about furry boots, like these Party King Women’s Rave Furry Boot Covers.

The cool thing about furry boots is that they can be added to literally any outfit. You just need to slide them on, so they hang over your shoes. They’re made with 100% polyester, and are designed as a knee-high piece. An elastic band with a drawstring holds these babies in place. Hand-wash them when they need to be cleaned. Please keep in mind if you’re shorter, it’s recommended you wear wedged shoes.

Like the concept of furry boots, but want to take it up a notch? Check out these LED ones.

Price: $19.50

22. Light Up Shoes

When it comes to rave clothing, there’s a good chance you might not have considered footwear. (If you have, awesome! You’re ahead of the game.) Ensuring your feet are comfortable throughout the event is of the utmost importance…..but, you also want to look amazing. So, compromise with a pair of light up shoes.

These babies are made with mesh. If you get them dirty, spot clean them a rag. They’re made with high-quality, water-resistant rubber soles, which houses the LEDs. With seven kinds of static color, and four types of dynamic color, you can match your shoes to the current set. Easily flip it on and off with a switch. And, the rubber sole has slip-resistant traction–important when you’re at a rave. Charge it up with the included USB cable, and it’ll last for 8-11 hours. Get your shuffle on.

Available in men’s sizes four-to-9.5 (women’s six-to-13).

Price: $43.47 – $48.47

23. Light Up Animal Hood

Animal hoods have been a rave staple for years. In essence, they’re a hat with long, wide straps that go down to your hands. At the bottom sit pockets for your hands or little trinkets. The hat portion features an animal, which can range from fox to wolf, and bear to, you guessed it: Unicorn.

But this Faux Fur Light Up Hood takes it to a whole new level. Rather than just being an awesome animal hood, it’s an LED light up hood. The paws are embossed, and the ears and horn really stand out. At the top, sits a button and hook to secure the wood. Plus, there’s a small zipper pocket to put your ID or cash. It measures 39.3″ long, with a 24″ – 26″ inner-cap size.

If you’re not feeling the unicorn, choose from a bunny or plain LED scarf.

Side note: Please do not refer to this as a “Spirit hood”. It’s offensive to Natives and is cultural appropriation.

Price: $42.99

24. Flatbill

Alright, so it might feel like a given, but rocking a hat at a rave is a definite yes. Whether it’s to protect your eyes from the blazing sun, sport your favorite band, or collect pins, a hat is the perfect addition to any outfit. And you could wear just any hat in your closet…but I’d seriously consider this Glow In the Dark Flatbill.

Thanks to a high-quality cotton/polyester blend, it won’t be scratchy against your skull. It’s a snapback, so it’s adjustable to most head sizes. Once the lights are low, this bad boy glows bright as the North Star. The cannabis leaves are gold, and the background is black. Pair with absolutely anything.

If you’re not a fan of the 420 vibe, it’s available in another awesome black-and-white design.

Price: $9.99

25. Kaleidoscope Glasses

Give me one word to describe a rave. Awesome? Yep. Heavy, dirty? You got it. How about trippy? You bet your bottom dollar. Aside from the incredible music, sick outfits, and sweet people, you’re there for a mind-altering experience. That’s not to say you have to take anything. Rather, you can change your reality with a simple pair of Kaleidoscope Rave Rainbow Crystal Lenses.

These babies could easily be described as steampunk, with an iridescent twist. They’re made in a chrome plastic frame, and feature real glass kaleidoscope lenses. And, if you’d like to switch out the lenses you can–they’re entirely removable. The band is adjustable, so it fits snugly against your head. And, the spikes are rubber, so you don’t have to worry about getting into a venue.

Love the concept of kaleidoscope glasses, but hate this look? Choose from 10 other designs.

Price: $13.99

26. Temporary Tattoos

When you’re attending a festival or rave, you’ll see an array of outfits and body decorations. Some people are huge fans of chunky glitter. Others absolutely adore body gems. But there’s one thing almost everyone loved as a child: Temporary tattoos. And you can get in on the the fun with the Flash Tattoos.

In fact, you might’ve seen Beyonce wearing these bad boys. They’re easy to apply: Just add water! For four-to-six days, you’ll be able to sport these awesome tattoos–they’re sweat and water proof. Made with the highest quality foil, and a premium adhesive, to ensure long-lasting, non-toxic wear. It comes with four sheets, and more-than-34 vibrant tattoos in blue, green, metallic gold, orange, and pink.

Price: $25

27. Face Gems

In the capsule above, I mentioned body gems. They’re an awesome way to decorate your body, and create a truly unique rave look. But why not take it one step further, with face gems? These TOODOO 8 Sets of Face Gems are an incredible choice.

Many sets of gems require you to place them on a certain portion of your face, owing to their design. These babies, however, allow you to choose exactly where you’d like them–an entirely one-of-a-kind look. Made of resin rhinestones, they’re totally safe. Moreover, they maintain great flexibility, and are very hard to scratch. To use, clean your face, peel off the sticker backs, and press firmly against your body. You’ll receive eight sets of gems.

Price: $14.79

28. Body Glitter

Choosing an outfit for a rave is one of the most exciting parts of your pre-show routine. But, your look doesn’t have to solely focus on physical apparel. Instead, you can spice it up with body “modifications”, such as glitter.

This Silver Holographic Chunky Glitter is a fabulous choice. The glitter itself contains full moons, stars, speckles, hexagons, and dust. It’s very highly-pigmented, and also has a holographic shine. Safe for use anywhere on the body, including the face. You’ll receive a 10mL pot with five grams of glitter. If you’re not entirely satisfied, you can send it back for a money-back guarantee.

Price: $7.99

29. Kandi

If you’ve ever been to a rave or festival, you’ve seen at least one Kandi Kid. They’re the people who have tons of bracelets, cuffs, and other pieces made of beads. By no means do you need to deck yourself out like those guys, but a little kandi can be fun. And there’s no better way to sport it, than with a Charmander Kandi Mask.

This baby is made of high-quality beads. It fits over your mouth and nose, and loops behind your ears–securing it in place. Each mask is handmade in the United States, by the team over at KandiGear. If Charmander isn’t your thing, there are tons of other designs to choose from.

Price: $24.95

30. Face Mask

Face masks: You see them constantly at raves and festivals. But what’s the deal? Well, people wear them for a number of reasons. First, if it’s outdoors and there was no recent rain, there’s a good chance it’s dusty. Second, if you’re participating in the trippy side of the show, you might not want to show your face. And third, they add a touch of awesome to an outfit.

This INTO THE AM Galaxy Print Seamless Face Mask is a fantastic choice. It’s made with 100% polyester microfiber, leaving it soft to the touch. One-size-fits-most (OSFM), with a stretchy fit. And you don’t have to wear it solely as a face mask–it can be worn 10+ ways, including headband, hair band, and bandana. With moisture-wicking qualities, it removes heat and humidity away from your body, for extra comfort.

And if you’re not feeling this design, choose from 20 others

Price: $9.95

31. LED Gloves

Ok, so this piece of rave clothing really isn’t apparel, so much as a flow toy. But, it’s an awesome addition to any outfit. You can make new friends with gloves–people love light shows. Or, you could entertain yourself. So if you’re interested in going that route, consider The Noodley Flashing LED Light Gloves.

These bad boys are made of a breathable mixture of lightweight cotton and polyester. There’s a lot of stretchiness to them. Each glove is loaded with two CR2016 batteries, which are are replaceable. And, you get a second set of batteries. They glow in red, green, and blue, in six modes: Flashing, solid, and alternating. Click on/off with the push of a button.

Available in kids and adult sizes.

If you’re interested in other types of flow toys, give these LED hoops and these poi a look.

Price: $9.95 – $11.95

