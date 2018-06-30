When you’re looking for the laid back vibe in a shirt, men’s long sleeve polo shirts are a great place to start. They’ve got a pedigree that goes back to the late 19th century, when polo players wore long sleeve shirts. They go back to the 1920s when Rene Lacoste invented the modern polo — a short sleeve shirt for tennis players. And they go back to the early 1970s, when Ralph Lauren used the term for his new fashion house, which featured (among other cool stuff), Polo polo shirts.

A Year Round Shirt

Of course, the short sleeve polo shirt is very well known. But in terms of popularity, the long sleeve polo isn’t far behind. For one thing, the long sleeve version of this style is actually a tiny bit more versatile: you can roll the sleeves up in the heat of the day and bring them down in the cool of the night. You can wear the long sleeve polo when you otherwise might want a light jacket but don’t feel like adding another layer.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. It’s not like a long sleeve polo is akin to wearing a parka. The style is all about comfort and, therefore, fabric that is usually cool, light and comfortable. And because they do have long sleeves, they add a bit of warmth in the cooler months. Long sleeve polo shirts work any time of the year.

We’ve got 10 really good looking shirts to talk about.

When it comes to complementing the long sleeve polo, the obvious go-with is a pair of jeans (check out this list of 20, in skinny, slim and relaxed fits) or a pair of shorts. But, really, you can wear this style of shirt with everything from athletic shorts to slacks. Again: versatile.

So when it’s summer, roll up the long sleeve polo and look good. When it’s the cooler months, keep the sleeves down and look good. Whatever time of year it is, you’ll have the look when you cop something from our list of Men’s Long Sleeve Polo Shirts: 10 Styles for All Year.

1. Jerzees Men’s Spot Shield Long Sleeve Polo Sport Shirt

This is an enormously popular men’s long sleeve polo shirt on Amazon. It’s got more than 960 reviews and a stellar 4.1 out of 5-star rating average. Certainly part of the reason is the low price. I’m an XL guy and the black long sleeve polo in my size is only $11.49.

This 50 percent cotton, 50 percent poly shirt has two buttons at the closure and it has ribbed cuffs. The welt knit collar resists curling, which is great for those of us who have had a polo-collar-that-curls, which is one of the more pain in the neck fashion problems there are. The “Spot Shield” fabric is designed to repel water and most oil-based spills, which is great for those of us who a prone to spilling stuff on ourselves. It’s tagless, so no itchy neck action. Besides the black version, the shirt’s available in nine different colors.

2. Jolt Gear Men’s Dry Fit Long Sleeve Polo Golf Shirt

Price: $6.94 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Yes, this is marketed as a golf shirt, but you are hereby granted full authority to wear this shirt while walking, sitting, eating, Netflix binging or any other activity that requires you to breathe. In other words, it ain’t limited to being worn while swinging a club.

I like to include golf shirts in product round-ups because they tend to have a great fit. They are designed with the idea of movement and perspiration being involved (because they are, as we’ve pointed out, “golf” shirts). Therefore, they’re very comfortable. Jolt Gear says its shirts are built with “4-way stretch fabrication” and a loose performance fit. Other features:

Moisture wicking fabric

UPF 30+ sun protection fabric

Hidden buttons under the placket

Firm collar

Anti-odor technology

The shirt is shown in “pure black” but it’s available in nine different colors.

3. Nike Golf Men’s Victory Long Sleeve Polo Shirt

Price: $37.95 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Staying in the golf theme, whenever you get the chance to cop a Nike Golf item — especially when it’s on a closeout sale — it’s a good idea to grab it. Nike Golf products have a fabric and fit that always seem towork great.

In the case of men’s long sleeve polo shirts, you’re going to get an almost tailored look from Nike. That said, the poly fabric has plenty of stretch to it so it’s comfortable if you are, in fact, golfing or doing any other kinda moving around. Nike uses its Dri-FIT technology with this fabric, so any moisture is going to be wicked away.

The shirt has a three button placket. Shown in “blue jay” color, it’s available in nine colors, although there is limited availability with some of the colors.

4. Condor Outdoor Performance Long Sleeve Tactical Polo Shirt

Price: $30.17 and up (depending on size/color selected)

This is an Amazon’s Choice product. As far as men’s long sleeve polo shirts go, it’s unique in the list because Condor focuses on making products for those in the military or police work. Hence the “tactical” features of this shirt:

Pen pockets on the shoulders

Microphone clip on the shoulders

Sunglasses clip at the bottom of the three-button placket

You may not need to have a microphone or carry pens while you’re sporting this men’s polo, so it’s good that the “clips” are just a small, almost unnoticeable band of fabric. The pockets are welted, so they lay flat.

The shirt is made of moisture-wicking knit polyester and it has gusseted underarms, meaning that there’s extra fabric built in to allow for a greater range of easy movement. It’s a good looking shirt and it’s shown in “sand” color. Available in four colors. It gets a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average, so Condor must be doing something right.

5. Under Armour Men’s Tactical Performance Long Sleeve Polo Shirt

Price: $21.95 and up (depending on size/color selected)

This is another example of a great looking men’s long sleeve polo shirt that has some tactical (i.e. “performance”) features built in. Check it:

4-Way Stretch construction for comfort

UPF 30+ for sun protection

Moisture wicking fabric

Anti-odor technology

This Under Armour shirt is shown in black, but it’s available in five different colors. UA says its fit type on this shirt is “loose,” which is a fuller cut for “complete comfort.” The shirt is available in a wide array of sizes, from small up to XXXL.

Price: $20.74 and up (depending on size/color selected)

6. Rebel Canyon Men’s Long Sleeve Striped Rugby Polo Shirt

Rebel Canyon is an Amazon brand and there are two main reasons I like to include Amazon brands in round ups of men’s apparel: 1) they’re always very affordable; 2) they’re always very well made. Because of its gargantuanness (new word, just made it up), Amazon is able to bring its proprietary items in a lower prices and they have the clout to make sure their items are high quality.

And about this under-$20 long sleeve polo shirt for men: it’s from the company’s “street wear” brand, Rebel Canyon. But it doesn’t matter if you’re a street wear guy or not, this is a really good looking, comfortable shirt.

It’s 100 percent cotton and it’s made in classic soft jersey material. It’s got a three button placket and the long sleeves do not have ribbed cuffs (adding to the low key, comfortable vibe).

It’s shown in heather grey/navy but it’s also available in oatmeal/rust. At this price, it makes solid wardrobe sense to cop one of each.

7. Bugatchi Men’s Long Sleeve Classic Fit Polo Shirt

Price: $19.45

Bugatchi is a higher-end brand that’s found in Nordstrom and other upscale stores, so this long sleeve polo is a pretty good bargain. I wear an XL and that comes in at $56.38.

The night blue is a beautiful deep blue color, but the shirt is also available in graphite. The fabric is 50 percent cotton, 40 percent poly and 10 percent wool, but you can throw it in the washing machine come laundry time. Bugatchi calls it their “soft touch cotton blend.”

It’s got a three-button placket, as well as a button on the chest patch pocket.

8. Cutter & Buck Men’s Long Sleeve Advantage Polo Shirt

Price: $37.75 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Cutter & Buck has been around quite awhile and they always turn out high quality goods. This is another shirt that has some tactical aspects that are an added bonus to the solid good looks of the piece.

Moisture wicking fabric

35 UPF sun protection

CB calls its fabric “dry Tec” cotton, which is their proprietary way of wicking the moisture away. The shirt is 55 percent cotton, 42 percent poly and three percent Spandex. The Spandex will give it the comfortable stretching capability. It’s got a three button placket and ribbed cuffs. On the inside of the back collar, there’s a convenient locker loop.

Sizing: a wide array of options here, starting with small and going up to 3XL.

Price: $44.70 and up (depending on size/color selected)

9. UltraClub Men’s Long Sleeve Pique Polo Shirt

This is a really good price on a very solid men’s long sleeve polo shirt. The range is from $13.60 to $75, but an XL (my size) is just $18.29. UltraClub pre-shrinks its shirts, so you won’t have any concerns about laundering.

The fit on this shirt is relaxed, so it will be very comfortable. The all cotton fabric is 6.2 ounce cotton, which means it’s a very heavy material. It’s got a taped neck and side vents, as well as ribbed cuffs and wood tone buttons. Sizing is very wide, from small up to 4XL.

The shirt is shown in heather grey, but it’s available in 10 different colors, including a very beautiful cornflower blue.

Price: $13.60 and up (depending on size/color selected)

10. Lee Uniforms Men’s Modern Fit Long Sleeve Polo Shirt

Lee Uniforms, which is a division of the huge brand Lee, was “born out of a clear desire from the younger, more style conscious consumer required to wear uniforms for work,” according to Lee. That said, nobody will know you’re wearing a uniform unless you tell them.

This is a classically styled long sleeve polo. It’s got a two-button placket and a soft, slightly larger spread collar that will work well popped or not. The shirt fabric is 55 percent cotton, 45 percent poly. The cuffs are ribbed and there are side vents at the hem. Also, a discreet, smallish Lee logo tag at the left side seam near the bottom.

Lee calls this its “modern fit,” which features a slimmer silhouette fit. The shirt is shown in light blue, but it’s available in seven different colors.

Price: $14.53 and up (depending on size/color selected)

