10 Nike Sweatpant Shorts You Need in Your Festival Bag

When you’re heading to a festival, you’d be remiss not to include some comfortable clothing. If you don’t already own a pair, Nike sweatpant shorts are the perfect addition to your apparel line-up.

After thorough research, we’ve determined that the Just Do It JDI Sweat Shorts are the best pair of sweatpant shorts by Nike. They’re the epitome of comfort, and have quick-drying properties. Plus, they look awesome with just about anything.

Sweatpant material isn’t a single material. Instead, it encompasses a wide variety of fabrics, including fleece and terrycloth. Jersey could even be thrown in there, too.

With that in-mind, you can wear sweat shorts all-year-long. Once the festival is over, you can rock these comfortable bottoms to the gym, to hang out with your guy or girl, or even straight relaxing on the couch.

This guide to Nike shorts is broken down into the following sections:

Classic Material

Terrycloth

Moisture-Wicking

Jersey

We’ve got you covered budget-wise, too. Each section is organized with the least-expensive pair in the first capsule, and the most-expensive pair in the last one.

Something to keep in mind: All shorts on this list are men’s sizing. But, that’s solely to determine fit. Ladies and enbys are more than welcome to rock these comfortable bottoms, too.

No more wondering where to buy Nike sweatpant shorts, with this guide. Simply scroll down, choose a pair, and you’ll be riding the wave of comfort to your next festival.

Classic Nike Sweatpant Shorts

In this section, you’ll find Nike shorts that are literally just shortened sweatpants. In other words, these babies are the same as fleecy sweatpants–they’re simply turned into shorts.

Ideal for slightly-cooler days.

1. Sportwear Club Shorts

As far as fleece Nike shorts go, most are the same three colors: Black, gray, or white. And while these neutrals are an amazing choice (and easy to match!), they’re, well, boring.

Sometimes you really want a pair of shorts that are eye-catching…without compromising on comfort. That’s where the Sportwear Club Shorts step in.

With an 80% cotton and 20% polyester blend, they have a very “classic sweatshirt material” feel. In other words, they’re basically short sweatpants.

An elastic waistband, in addition to a drawstring, allow you to adjust these babies however you’d like. You won’t have to worry about major saggage, should you fill your side and back pockets.

On the left leg, you’ll find the typical Nike swoosh. It’s screen-printed on, for a crisp, clean look. Toss it into the washer, and hang dry.

Available in sizes XS – 4XL. Choose from seven other colors, including black, heather, and red.

Price: $19.95 – $84.21

Pros:

Manufactured in a massive size range

Elastic waistband & drawstring allow for easy adjustment

Inside is fleece material, so it’s soft against the skin

Very easy to find a top that goes with it

Cons:

Heavier than other Nike shorts on this list

Should ideally be hang-dried

2. Air Jordan Sweat Shorts

Look, if you want some Nike sweatpant shorts, you want some freakin’ classic ones. None of that lightweight stuff. Just pure sweatpants that happen to be shorts.

These Air Jordan Sweat Shorts are exactly what you’re looking for. They have none of the BS and all of the comfort.

With a fleece lining, you’re sure to stay warm on a chilly night. Made with a blend of 80% cotton and 20% polyester, they can be tossed in the machine. Hang-dry for best results.

Two front pockets give you enough storage to hold your stuff…and also your boyfriend or girlfriend’s phone, as well.

A classic Jumpman logo is embroidered onto the left leg. It won’t crack over time, leaving you with retro shorts that’ll look awesome for years to come.

Available in sizes medium – XL.

Price: $54.95 – $59.95

Pros:

Machine-washable

Made with a very comfortable material – fleecy interior

Tons of pocket space to hold your goodies…and someone else’s too

Logo is embroidered, rather than screen printed

Cons:

Only available in medium – XL

May be too warm for a muggy day

Ideally, should be hung-out-to-dry

3. Air Jordan Men`s Icon Shorts

Without a doubt, Nike is one of the most-recognizable (and probably most-powerful) apparel brands in the world. Their Air Jordan line has almost as much notoriety.

After all, Michael Jordan still remains one of the most well-known athletes of all-time. So, it should be no surprise the Air Jordan Men’s Icon Shorts make the best of Nike shorts list.

If you’re looking for comfort in sweatpant shorts, you’ve found it in these babies. The interior is covered with a fleece fabric that’s been brushed–making it the softest of the soft.

Held up with a wide elastic waistband and drawstring, you can customize the fit however you please. Please keep in mind, they are a slimmer-than-normal cut.

On the side sit two zip pockets. If you’re worried about things falling out or someone stealing your essentials, you’ll have total peace of mind.

When they’re dirty, toss them straight into the washing machine. It’s advised you let them hang-dry, to ensure softness of material, without shrinkage.

Available in sizes small – medium. Choose from black, too.

Price: $55 – $89.99

Pros:

Zip pockets ensure your belongings stay put

Wide waistband & drawstring hold shorts where they should be – adjust fit to your body

Super soft interior – brushed fleece

Great basic piece, to build the rest of your festival look

Cons:

Available in small size range

May be too warm/thick for super hot days

Ideally, should be hung-to-dry

Terrycloth Nike Sweatpant Shorts

Terrycloth is a popular fabric, when it comes to sweatpants. It’s lightweight and can absorb a ton of moisture. The outside is smooth, while the inside has tiny loops, for absorption.

Fantastic for most environments.

4. AW77 Sportswear Alumni

There comes a time when you’re in need of short sweatpants that are a bit thicker-than-usual. Perhaps you’re heading to a nighttime festival. Or, you’re heading to the mountains during mud season.

Whatever your reasoning, the AW77 Sportswear Alumni is exactly what you need, in order to stay warm and happy.

Made with 100% cotton, it’s a very breathable terrycloth material. You’ll stave off swamp butt, for much longer than other pairs of shorts.

A thick elastic waistband, as well as a drawstring keep these bad boys on your hips. Please be aware that they don’t sag in the same way other Nike shorts do.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find another pair of bottoms that are as comfortable and functional.

Available in XS – XL. Choose from four other colors.

Price: $18.59 – $84.99

Pros:

Made with breathable terrycloth – 100% cotton

A drawstring & thick band keep them secure on your hips

Very easy to pair with tops and footwear

Keep you warm, even when it’s chilly out

Cons:

Doesn’t come in huge size range

May be too lightweight for a chilly night

Sizing is off, so please size-up for proper fit

5. Sportswear Logo GX1 Shorts

Not all Nike sweatpant shorts are made equally. Some are meant for colder days, while others are only a great choice if you’re under the scorching sun.

These Sportswear Logo GX1 Shorts fall into the latter category. They’re made with a super lightweight terrycloth material–it’s 100% cotton.

Hold them up with ease, thanks to a drawstring closure and rib waist. Plus, you can fill up your side pockets with festival essentials, without worrying about them falling off.

Not all shorts in a sweatshirt material have a crisp finish. These babies have unfinished hems, only furthering the wook look you’re after.

Please keep in mind, this line does run small. So, it’s best if you size up.

Available in sizes XS – 3XL. Choose from eight other colors.

Price: $18.59 – $131.47

Pros:

Super comfortable for extended, multi-day wear

Available in huge size range

Has side pockets, for organizational convenience

Easy to transform into a festival look, or keep simple for a couch-locked day

Cons:

Runs small – size up for best results

Shouldn’t be tossed into the dryer – hang-dry

6. AJ 10 Fleece Shorts

We’ve seen a number of colors and patterns, showcasing the variety of sweatpant shorts manufactured by Nike. Most of them, though, have been a solid, plain color.

What if you’re interested in a bit of flair…but not too much flair? Well, the AJ 10 Fleece Shorts are right up your alley.

Made of a blend of fabric: 80% cotton and 20% polyester. When they’re dirty, just toss them into the washing machine.

A wide elastic closure and waistband hold the shorts onto your hips, without digging in. Each side has a welt pocket, to store your small valuables.

To further increase breathability, there are side panels on each leg. The french terry fabric only ups the level of comfort.

Available in small – medium. Also comes in a light blue design.

Price: $39.98 – $80

Pros:

Has breathable side panels, for ultimate ventilation

Wide elastic band holds shorts up, without digging in

Fit exactly as they should

Super comfortable for long-term wear

Cons:

Available in small range of sizes

Moisture-Wicking Nike Sweatpant Shorts

When you think of sweatpants, moisture-wicking probably doesn’t come to mind. But, there are plenty of pairs that will keep you cool and dry.

Ideal if you know you’ll be sweating your butt off.

7. Just Do It JDI Sweat Shorts

Just do it. Just go to the show you’ve wanted to see. Just ask that person out you’ve been flirting with for weeks. Just adopt that puppy you’ve been dying for. Just freakin’ do it.

Nike’s motto comes to life in their Just Do It JDI Sweat Shorts. The comfort and cut of these bad boys will make you want to, well, just do it.

With Dri-FIT technology, you’ll stay dry and cozy all-day-long. So, if you sprinted to catch the beginning of your favorite set, you’ll be moisture-free in no time.

An adjustable drawstring and elastic waistband ensure they won’t be taking a slide down your butt. Instead, they’ll stay totally in-place.

A 10-inch inseam provides optimal coverage, while keeping breathability in mind. On the left leg, sits a “Just Do It” graphic.

Two open front pockets, and a back pocket with snap closure safeguard anything you toss in there. If you snap it in, you’ll be able to find it the next time you want it.

Available in small – XL. Choose from black, navy, and red.

Price: $38.95 – $59.99

Pros:

Very lightweight shorts

Dri-FIT technology wicks away moisture, for maximum comfort

10-inch inseam provides coverage, while remaining breathable

Easy to transform your outfit into whatever you’d like – pairs with almost anything

Cons:

Only available in three colors

It’s advised you hang-dry, after tossing into machine

8. Training Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts

As a general rule of thumb, it’s easy to write off fleece shorts as moisture magnets. In some cases, that’s a fair assumption.

But, it’s not the be-all, end-all, when it comes to Nike sweatpant shorts. These Training Dry-FIT Fleece Shorts smash that notion.

These bad boys have the best of all worlds. After all, few shorts can boast the comfiness of fleece, along with sweat-wicking properties.

Thanks to Dri-FIT technology, you’ll be moisture-less, with a grin plastered to your face. When was the last time you could get stuck in a mini-downpour…only to be dry a short time later?

Uh…never? Hello! That’s why these shorts are like pure comfortable magic.

Two side pockets grace these shorts. They’re mesh-lined, in order to further increase breathability, while still providing ample amounts of storage.

These fleece bottoms do have an elongated design, which hits over-the-knee. While technically not a jogger, they are cut very similarly.

Available in small – XXL. Choose from black, and black and white, too.

Price: $39.95 – $65

Pros:

Extremely lightweight with moisture-wicking properties, thanks to Dri-FIT technology

Mesh pockets provide extra breathability and storage

Can be worn at a festival and in everyday life

Unique cut is very reminiscent of joggers

Cons:

Doesn’t come in a wide range of colors

Over-the-knee cut isn’t ideal for every body type

Jersey Nike Sweatpant Shorts

Jersey isn’t technically a sweatpant material. However, it’s extremely similar, making it worth mentioning in this list.

Ideal for super hot days, or times when you want extra comfort.

9. Sportswear Jersey Club Shorts

In the vein of lightweight Nike sweatpant shorts, I’m here with a different material: Jersey. You might own some sheets made of jersey. Or it could already be a part of your clothing collection.

Regardless, though, the Sportswear Jersey Club Shorts are a solid choice in festival wear. Heck, they’re a solid choice, no matter what the situation.

With a blend of 71% cotton and 29% polyester, they’ll feel like a soft cloud against your skin. Cotton jersey is by far one of the most comfortable materials on the planet.

Unlike other shorts on this list, these babies have a slim, ribbed waistband. And, it has drawcords, to adjust to your liking.

Hold your everyday carries, along with your SO’s phone or wallet, with the on-seam side pockets, and back welt pocket.

You may want to end up wearing these for the duration of the festival–they’re that cuddle cozy.

Available in sizes XS – 4XL Tall. Also come in obsidian, dark bone, and light gray.

Price: $24.99 – $55.98

Pros:

Available in HUGE size range, including tall sizes

Extremely lightweight & breathable material – cotton jersey

Tons of pocket storage, with two side pockets & one back one

Easily worn to shows, or in everyday life

Cons:

Fabric may be thinner than you’re used to

You may like them so much, you want to purchase more – only “negative” to your pocketbook

10. Sportswear Advance 15 Sweat Shorts

For the most part, Nike sweatpant shorts consist of solid colors. We’ve already seen a few out-of-the-box hues, like light blue and red.

But, what if you want there to be a bit of a pattern? Say hello to the Sportsweat Advance 15 sweat shorts.

Instead of being a plain color, these bottoms have a very heathered look. Made with a blend of 58% cotton and 42% polyester, this jersey fabric is super soft to the touch.

Keep them where they should be, and with a customized fit. An adjustable drawstring and elastic waistband, bring that feature to life.

Open side pockets grace the side of these shorts, while a zip pocket is located on the back right. You won’t have to worry about pick-pocketers again.

And, when they’re ready to be washed, toss them into the machine. Easy maintenance, super comfortable. What more could you ask for in Nike jersey shorts?

Available in small – XXL.

Price: $52.27 – $119.93

Pros:

Machine-washable

Available in wide range of sizes – small – XXL

Very lightweight jersey cotton – breathable & comfortable

Two front pockets & back zip pocket provide amble storage

Cons:

Only available in one color

Should be hang-dried

