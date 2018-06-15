Rave Tops: 20 Rave Crop Tops for Any Budget (2018)

There are few things more exciting than putting together your outfit for a rave. With so many options, it can feel overwhelming. I mean, have you seen all of the amazing rave crop tops, bodysuits, booty shorts, leg wraps, and kimonos?

Choosing exactly what you’d like is shockingly easy, if you follow this bit of advice: Go with what you’re comfortable in. Love wearing one-piece swimsuits? A bodysuit is great. Big fan of denim shorts? There are plenty of embellished options.

Rave crop tops, though, really cover a wide range of people. Whether you’re a big fan of regular tanks in the summer, or just love the concept of keeping cool, crop tops are where it’s at.

If you’re struggling to find other pieces to your outfit, you might want to check out these rave bottoms, for both guys and girls. And here’s a bunch of rave one-pieces, if that’s your jam.

Let’s get ready to peek at some rave crop tops. This list is broken down into four sections:

Strappy Crop Tops

Short-Sleeve Crop Tops

Tank Crop Tops

Long-Sleeve Crop Tops

Each section is set-up with the least-expensive piece in the first capsule, and the most-expensive piece in the last one. All capsules have a descriptive headline, where you can dive in for more info, or go rogue and find something similar on your own.

No more wondering where to buy rave tops. You’re covered with this apparel guide. So, what are the best rave crop tops? Let’s find out below.

Strappy Rave Crop Tops

Strappy rave crop tops encompass a variety of shirts. Some are purely spaghetti strap, while others have an intricate criss-cross pattern. Most tops in this section are form-fitting.

Looking to build the rest of your outfit? Peek this post on rave clothing options.

1. Crop Top With Fringe

When it comes to finding a festival crop top, it’s important to remember a few things. I already covered the necessity of comfort–nobody wants to have a bad time. But, purchasing a piece that can be worn post-show is always a smart choice.

This Zeagoo Crop Top fits the bill perfectly. It features a round neck, spaghetti straps, crochet lace fringed hem, and a solid color. Unlike most other rave tops in this section, this baby isn’t super form-fitting.

Rather than being a super short crop, it hits just above the waistband of your shorts or pants. Made from 95% polyester and five-percent spandex, so you know you’ll be comfortable the duration of the wear. Please refer to proprietary sizing chart. Pair with denim shorts, leggings, or a form-fitting skirt.

Available in sizes small – xl. Choose from eight other colors.

Price: $3.99 – $15.49

Pros:

Fantastic price for a rave crop top

Can be worn to a show & as everyday clothing

Super comfortable – made with 95% polyester & 5% spandex

Hits just above the pants waistband – a longer-than-usual crop

Cons:

Top may not be as flow-y as pictured

Bottom lace hem is stiffer than the rest of the shirt

2. Pokemon Crop Top

When it comes to choosing a rave top to complete your look, it’s important to go with something you like. Like, yeah, no duh. But don’t choose something just because it’s a phenomenal price. Instead, go with something that tickles you pink.

If you were a 90s baby, you know how boss Pokemon was back in the day. I’m talking the OG 150 (er…151, counting Mew). Well, now you can rock some of your favorite Pokemon on a rave crop top.

This baby is made with a mix of polyester and cotton, so you’re comfortable the whole time you wear it. It has a sexy, slim cut, in order to show off your body. Lightweight, comfortable, and sexy–a deadly combination.

It is one-size-fits-most (OSFM). The bust measures 27.5″, and it’s about 14.5″ long. Pair with some leggings, booty shorts, or something high-waisted.

And if Pikachu isn’t your jam, choose from eight other designs, including Charmander, Togepi, and Meowth.

Price: $8.99

Pros:

Fantastic price for a rave crop top

Available in tons of other Pokemon designs

Form fitting & lightweight – made of polyester & cotton mix

Cons:

One-size-fits-most (OSFM) – may be shorter than expected

Design is on front and back – although this can be a positive, too

3. Tie Dye Crop Top

Rave crop tops come in some many different shapes, sizes, flavors, and patterns, it makes you want to purchase a zillion of them. The heart says yes, but the pocketbook says no. If you’re struggling to find the perfect pattern, you can always reliably choose tie dye.

Tie dye goes with everything…including other tie-dye. It’s a safe bet that’s easy to pair with most other festival clothing. This Spiral Tie Dye Halter Crop Top is a solid choice.

It’s super lightweight, breathable, and soft–you’ll be comfortable all night. And, it’s totally adjustable, thanks to a self-tie halter neckline. Washing it is easy. Just toss it in the machine with cold water and like colors. Hang dry. Pair with booty shorts, a skirt, or even a pair of decked out jeans.

Available in sizes xs – XXL. Choose from six colors, including a long-sleeve option.

Price: $9.99 – $16.99

Pros:

Adjustable, with a self-tie halter

Very lightweight & breathable

Machine-washable in cold water

Available in tons of sizes and colors

Cons:

Material may be thinner than expected

May have tons of side boob

4. Crochet Crop Top

As far as rave crop tops go, there are a few “typical” ones you’ll see. “Typical” can refer to the pattern, like galaxy, neon, or holographic. It can also refer to the material, such as velvet, spandex, and yes–crochet.

Crochet tops are an easy choice, like this particular Crochet Crop Bikini Top. Many bikini crop tops are quite revealing, which is great if that’s what you’re going for. This baby, though, provides enough coverage and support, while remaining cute as heck.

And if you really want to, you can wear this as an actual swimsuit. Pair with some cute denim shorts, high-waisted shorts, or a maxi skirt.

Available in sizes xs – large. Two other colors available: Black and white.

Price: $10.99 – $13.99

Pros:

Provides more coverage than other crochet crop tops

Doubles as a swimsuit

Material is soft

Comfortable for all-day wear

Cons:

No support

Shows a bit of side boob

5. Alien Crop Top

The cool thing about raves (and festivals, too!), is that they allow you to dress up however the heck you want. No more being constricted by society’s weird rules on apparel. Instead, you can let out your inner-wild-child, and go hard.

This Grace’s Secret Women’s Crop Top is perfect, if you’re going after an alien rave outfit. It’s made with polyester and spandex, so it remains comfortable.

Featuring a criss-cross lace up back, a high-neck, and halter. It’s recommended you machine-wash this baby in cold, and lay flat to dry. One-size-fits-most (OSFM), with a length of 11″, a bust of 25.9″ – 33″, and a waist of 23.6″ – 31.5″.

Not feeling the alien? Choose from more-than-20-designs, including kush, mandalas, and phases of the moon.

Price: $11.89

Pros:

Machine-washable in cold

Available in tons of designs

Makes it easy to crate an alien rave outfit

Keeps everything locked-and-loaded

Cons:

One-size-fits-most (OSFM)

6. High-Neck Crop Top

The cool thing about clothing is that there are seemingly infinite possibilities. Everyone has their own unique body type, and certain cuts are just plain flattering. High-waisted bottoms are a great example of this. High-neck tops are another.

If you prefer to stay a bit covered and keep the ladies in-check, you might want to consider this High-Neck Self-Tie Crop top. Aside from a high-neck it also is high-waisted, and has a hollow front. Featuring spaghetti straps and a zipper on the back, you remain sexy, yet covered.

The material is a faux suede, so it’s good to wear all night. It does come in Asian sizing, however, so please refer to the proprietary sizing chart. Pair with a maxi skirt, short skirt, shorts, or any other bottoms.

Available in sizes XS – XL. Choose from blue, dark brown, and black.

Price: $12.74 – $14.99

Pros:

Gives you more coverage, while still remaining sexy

Made with faux suede – comfortable for extended wear

Easy to pair with tons of pieces

Available in wide size range

Cons:

Asian sizing, so it runs small – refer to sizing chart

7. Sparkle Crop Top

Look, there’s really no denying it. Glitter and sparkles are frickin’ awesome. I never, ever, ever, ever…write a song about the Sibbie (Homestarrunner anyone?). Wait, no, I never ever, ever, ever used to like sparkles. But, wowie, there’s just something downright magical about wearing a sparkle rave crop top.

This Sequin Bustier Rave Crop Top is a amazing choice. As a bustier, it keeps your breasts in-place, and is secured at the back with eye hook closures. And it’s adorned with jewels all-over.

It’s made with 100% polyester. Unfortunately, it must be hand-washed in cold, and hung-to-dry. Pair with black shorts or leggings, to dazzle under the lights.

Available in sizes small – large. Choose from gold, blue, silver, and red.

Price: $15.95 – $17.95

Pros:

Has an eye hook closure, to allow maximum movement

Easy to pair with most pants or shorts

Keeps you locked-and-loaded, while remaining comfortable

Available in a range of colors

Cons:

Small size range – small – large

Must be hand-washed

8. Floral Crop Top

When it comes to rave crop tops, there are times where you don’t want something that screams “rave.” I know. The irony. But it’s all about you and how you want to look at the event. If you’re in the market for more of a rave festival top, think about the Floral Embroidery Crop Top.

This baby is made of a cotton blend, so you know you’ll be comfortable. Keep in mind, the exact color may vary, owing to your computer’s settings. It’s machine-washable, and should be hang dried.

Features a smocked back, adjustable spaghetti straps, a plunge neck, and a crochet hemline. Pair with leggings, high-waisted shorts, or another set of bottoms.

Available in sizes XS – small.

Looking for other festival-esque pieces? Peep this massive list of women’s festival essentials.

Price: $18.99

Pros:

Machine-washable

Made of a cotton blend, for maximum comfort

Has a more festival vibe than other rave crop tops

Adjustable straps allow you to tailor it to your body

Cons:

Very small size range – XS – small

9. Mesh Crop Top

In this guide, we’ve already covered some of the more common materials you’ll find in rave crop tops. Crochet/knitted tops are always a solid choice. But if you’re looking for something less-beach-y and more classic rave, then you want to check out the Mesh Halter Crop Top.

iHeartRaves is one of the most well-known names in the rave apparel game. They create loads of flattering, eye-catching designs, and this rave top is no different.

It’s made with 85% nylon and 15% lycra, so it’s soft and won’t chafe. Plus, mesh is super breathable, so you won’t be sweating your butt off. Keep it secure with a hook-and-eye closure. A sleeveless, backless design makes it ultra sexy.

Hand-wash this bad boy, then hang it to dry. Please keep in mind this is an entirely sheer rave top–so you’ll want some pasties, if you don’t want to show off the nips.

Also available in black and white.

Price: $21.95

Pros:

Very sexy – backless & sleeveless design

Lightweight and breathable, thanks to mesh

Material is soft – lycra and nylon blend

Secured with a hook-and-eye closure

Cons:

One-size-fits-most (OSFM)

Entirely sheer – use pasties, if you’d like to keep your nips covered

Must be hand-washed

Tank Rave Crop Tops

In the section above, we saw rave tops that were super strappy and form-fitting. Here, you’ll find crop tops that are built more like a “bro tank”. That is, they’re looser, flowier, and have wider straps.

Looking for more masculine tops? Check out this list of guys festival wear.

10. Hilarious Crop Top

Look, as much as we want to say that raves are totally serious…they’re not. I mean, yes, you’re gonna go super hard for your favorite artists. But, that doesn’t mean you have to subscribe to the stoic school of thought.

Make yourself and anyone around you giggle, with this RAISEVERN Crop Tank Top. Yes, those are cats in tacos. Who the heck doesn’t like cats and tacos?

This bad boy is made with a polyester and spandex blend, so it’ll stretch and conform to your body. Toss it into the washing machine on cold, thanks to a high-quality 3D printing.

One-size-fits-most (OSFM), with the bust measuring 29.9″, and a length of 15.7″. Wear this post-event, too. Pair with shorts, jeans, or even some funky-printed leggings.

If taco cats aren’t really your thing, there are 25+ designs, including a cat surfing on pizza, steak, and tentacles.

Price: $10.96

Pros:

Available in 25+ designs – tons of belly-laugh-inducing ones

Made with a polyester & spandex mixture – stretchy & comfy

Can be worn post-rave

Machine-washable – design won’t fade over time

Cons:

One-size-fits-most (OSFM)

11. Sassy Crop Top

It’s 2018. We’ve been living in the world of sassy t-shirts for nearly a decade. In the old days, there were plenty of lame designs everyone was selling. But we’ve finally transformed into an era of tops with sayings, you’d actually want to wear.

This Boy, Bye Crop Top epitomizes this movement. I mean, we’ve all said “Boy, bye!” at least once…if only in our heads. It has a very loose fit, bro-tank cut.

The fabric itself is breathable and soft, making it a solid choice in comfort. It is recommended you hand-wash this piece, and let it hang dry. Pair with some denim shorts, booty shorts, or funky leggings.

Available in sizes small – XL. Choose from black and white, as well. And if you’re not loving the sassiness, there are plenty of other designs, too.

Price: $14.49

Pros:

Has a relatable, sassy message

Available in a wide range of sizes, colors, and designs

Easy to pair with other pieces

Material is super soft and breathable

Cons:

Must be hand-washed

12. Unicorn Crop Top

There’s a reason the unicorn is the national animal of Scotland. They’re freakin’ cool. Drink their blood, be immortal. You could even go so far as to say that Narwhals are the unicorns of the sea. In any event, rocking a unicorn rave crop top to your next show is a YES.

This Magical Unicorn Solar Reactive Crop Top is a marvelous choice. Made by the team at iHeartRaves, so you know you’re receiving a quality piece. It’s made with 95% cotton and five-percent elastane, ensuring all-day comfort.

Thanks to its solar-reactive properties, it’ll magically change colors in direct sunlight. When it’s time to wash it, machine-wash in cold, then hang dry. Please check the sizing chart for best fit. Pair with some strappy booty shorts, high-waisted denim, or a solid set of leggings.

Available in sizes small – large.

Price: $27.95

Pros:

Machine-washable in cold water

Solar-reactive – changes colors in direct sunlight

Made of comfortable fabric – cotton & elastane

Easily pairs with any number of bottoms

Cons:

Only available in sizes small – large

13. Dubstep Crop Top

Raves cover a wide variety of music genres. Most often, you’ll find sub-genres under the EDM umbrella. So, it should come as no surprise that Dubstep falls into that category. If you’re a big dub fan, you’ll definitely want to rock this Dirty Filthy Dubstep Crop Top at your next show.

Shirts are made-to-order in Columbus, Ohio. The design takes a sweet twist on a popular coffee chain’s logo. It has a semi-transparent, vintage-style look.

The shirt itself is a flow-y tank, made with a blend of 65% polyester and 35% viscose. Thanks to a soft 30 singles material, the shirt has a tighter weave, allowing for a softer, thinner shirt. Pair with booty shorts, regular shorts, and a sweet rave hat.

Available in sizes small – XL. Choose from white, yellow, and gray.

Price: $28.97

Pros:

Made with very lightweight, soft material

Each shirt is made-to-order, playing off of a popular coffee chain’s logo

Available in a large size range, and number of colors

Easily pairs with almost any bottoms

Cons:

May have a baggier cut than expected

14. Trippy Crop Top

In the section covering strappy rave crop tops, we saw a different Pikachu shirt. It was a simple crop, featuring his face. But if you’re looking to take it up several notches, this Acid Pikachu Crop Top is an amazing choice.

It’s made with 100% polyester, so you’ll be comfortable for the duration of the wear. Each rave top is printed with high-resolution artwork, throughout the body of the shirt. Made right in the USA, all shirts are custom made-to-order. Pair with some muted shorts, or take it to the next level with some light-up shoes.

Available in sizes small – large.

Price: $34.95

Pros:

Takes Pikachu from plain to trippy as heck

All shirts are made-to-order

Material is 100% polyester – very soft

Graphics are printed in high-resolution

Cons:

Small size range – small – large

Slightly more expensive than other rave crop tops

15. Hooded Crop Top

For the most part, rave crop tops have somewhat the same features. They’re generally a single piece of fabric, which resembles a “normal” top, which has been shortened. Well, just like there are hooded shirts, there are also hooded crop tops.

This Cowl Hood Rave Crop Top is a solid choice. The team over at iHeartRaves created this beauty, so you know you’re receiving a quality piece. Made with 100% polyester, so it’s sure to be comfortable.

Featuring a sexy open-front, it also has adjustable ties in the back. It is one-size-fits-most (OSFM), so these ties are important for the proper fit. The holographic material shines under the stage lights. Add pasties…or not. You’ll look hot as heck, either way.

Want something to keep you warm at nightfall? Match your hooded crop top to a 420 hoodie.

Price: $38.95

Pros:

Has a unique feature – hood & cowl neck

Manufactured by iHeartRaves – high-quality piece

Features adjustable ties, to customize fit

Can be worn with or without pasties

Cons:

One-size-fits-most (OSFM)

Slightly more expensive than other rave crop tops

T-Shirt Rave Crop Tops

Unlike strappy crop tops, t-shirt crop tops are pretty much “regular” shirts, which have been shortened. They have a short- or cap-sleeve, and have a slightly boxier look.

16. Tie Dye Short Sleeve Crop Top

I’ve mentioned the importance of comfort a number of times. I’m tripling down on it here. If you’re a big fan of t-shirts, but want something slightly sexier, then this Chill Tie Dye Crop Top is right up your alley.

Thanks to a mixture of 88% polyester and 12% spandex, this rave crop top has quick-dry qualities, in addition to an added level of comfort.

As for the design, it’s a high-definition, holographic print, while the tie dye adorns the whole piece. Sizing isn’t standard, so please refer to proprietary chart. Pair with denim shorts, a maxi skirt, and even leg wraps.

Available in sizes medium – XL. Choose from two other designs: Alien and feathers in a short-sleeve cut.

Price: $9.99 – $15.99

Pros:

Has quick-dry qualities – ideal for a hot or rainy day

Super comfortable – polyester & spandex blend

Design is a high-quality, holographic print

Easy to pair with any number of bottoms

Cons:

Small size range – medium – XL

17. Sequin Crop Top

In one of the capsules above, we dove into a bedazzled bustier. It shines under the lights, and provides a super sexy look. But, what if you’re interested in more of a t-shirt cut? Don’t you worry for one-second. I’ve got you covered with the Reptilia Flip Sequin Crop Top.

As the name would suggest, you can run your hands over the sequins to literally transform it before your very eyes. On one side sits a set of iridescent sequins. Flip them, and you’re faced with midnight blue set, on black velvet.

The shirt itself is made with 100% polyester, so you’ll be comfortable the whole time you wear it. Hand-wash only. Please keep in mind, sizing is off. So, refer to the provided chart. Turn heads with this sequin rave top, and some eye-catching bottoms.

Available in sizes XS – XXL.

Prefer bodysuits? Give these sparkle one-pieces a gander.

Price: $44.95

Pros:

Available in a huge range of sizes – XS – XXL

Sequins flip from iridescent to midnight blue

Made of 100% polyester – super comfortable

A head-turner, as far as rave clothing goes

Cons:

Must be hand-washed

More expensive than other rave crop tops

Long-Sleeve Rave Crop Tops

We’ve reached the final section of rave crop tops. Here, you’ll find a few different kinds of rave tops with long sleeves. Even if it’s hot out, you can still choose one of these guys–just remember to hydrate. Heck, hydrate anyway.

18. Lace Crop Top

The cool thing about long-sleeve rave crop tops is how different the material is. In most of the capsules, we’ve seen crop tops that are generally cotton or cotton-like material. Well, let’s change it up a bit with some lace.

This Cropped Lace Long Sleeve Top is something to consider. It’s made with 72% cotton, 20% nylon, and eight-percent spandex. So, there’s a bit of stretch, despite the tight fabric.

Featuring a high-neckline, bringing a semi-unique cut to your outfit. Hand-wash in cold water. Top measures 18″ from top-to-bottom. Wear it over a fitted dress or bra. Or, go for some pasties. Pair with booty shorts, flared pants, or even a maxi skirt.

Available in sizes small – large. Choose from seven other colors.

Price: $10.31 – $16.99

Pros:

Unique material – not many rave crop tops are made with lace

Can be worn over a shirt or bralette, or with pasties

Has a bit of stretch, thanks to 8% spandex

Great price

Cons:

Must be hand-washed

Small size range – small – large

19. Fishnet Crop Top

When it comes to rave clothing, a lot has changed since the scene first came about. Back then, it was pretty much hardcore people, oftentimes wearing neon in every color under the rainbow…and lots of fishnets. Lots and lots of fishnets.

So, nod your head towards the scene’s origins, and wear this Pothole Net Long Sleeve Crop Top to your next show. As you could guess, you can wear it over a shirt or dress. Or, pasties are always an option.

One-size-fits-most (OSFM), fitting people within the two-to-twelve range. Since it’s relatively delicate, it must be hand-washed and drip-dried. Use it as a layer, or rock all on its own.

Price: $16.95

Pros:

Can be used as a rave top on its own, or as a layering piece

Very reminiscent of fishnets a la the old days of raves

Fantastic price

Easy to pair with other pieces

Cons:

One-size-fits-most (OSFM)

Must be hand-washed and drip-dried

20. Long-Sleeve Mesh Crop Top

So we’ve technically already seen a similar piece. Except it was ultra-sexy, thanks to a cutout back and no sleeves. And it was a bright purple. This version, on the other hand, is long-sleeved and midnight black.

Like the other rave top, though, this baby is entirely see-through. So, it’s recommended you snag some pasties, as well. Made with 100% polyester, so you’re sure to be comfortable.

And, you can toss this baby into the washing machine, and tumble dry it on low. Use it as a layering piece, or as your sole top. Please refer to proprietary sizing chart. Pair with platform boots, ultra-low booty shorts, or leggings.

Available in sizes small – XL. Choose from white, too.

Price: $29.95

Pros:

Machine-washable and -dry-able

Available in a wide range of sizes – small – XL

Can be used as a layering piece or top

Very comfortable for extended wear

Cons:

If you wear anything with sequins underneath, it may snag the mesh

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.