Rave Tops: 20 Rave Crop Tops for Any Budget (2018)

There are few things more exciting than putting together your outfit for a rave. With so many options, it can feel overwhelming. I mean, have you seen all of the amazing rave crop tops, bodysuits, booty shorts, leg wraps, and kimonos?
Choosing exactly what you’d like is shockingly easy, if you follow this bit of advice: Go with what you’re comfortable in. Love wearing one-piece swimsuits? A bodysuit is great. Big fan of denim shorts? There are plenty of embellished options.
Rave crop tops, though, really cover a wide range of people. Whether you’re a big fan of regular tanks in the summer, or just love the concept of keeping cool, crop tops are where it’s at.
If you’re struggling to find other pieces to your outfit, you might want to check out these rave bottoms, for both guys and girls. And here’s a bunch of rave one-pieces, if that’s your jam.
Let’s get ready to peek at some rave crop tops. This list is broken down into four sections:
Each section is set-up with the least-expensive piece in the first capsule, and the most-expensive piece in the last one. All capsules have a descriptive headline, where you can dive in for more info, or go rogue and find something similar on your own.
No more wondering where to buy rave tops. You’re covered with this apparel guide. So, what are the best rave crop tops? Let’s find out below.
Strappy Rave Crop Tops
Strappy rave crop tops encompass a variety of shirts. Some are purely spaghetti strap, while others have an intricate criss-cross pattern. Most tops in this section are form-fitting.
Looking to build the rest of your outfit? Peek this post on rave clothing options.
1. Crop Top With Fringe
When it comes to finding a festival crop top, it’s important to remember a few things. I already covered the necessity of comfort–nobody wants to have a bad time. But, purchasing a piece that can be worn post-show is always a smart choice.
This Zeagoo Crop Top fits the bill perfectly. It features a round neck, spaghetti straps, crochet lace fringed hem, and a solid color. Unlike most other rave tops in this section, this baby isn’t super form-fitting.
Rather than being a super short crop, it hits just above the waistband of your shorts or pants. Made from 95% polyester and five-percent spandex, so you know you’ll be comfortable the duration of the wear. Please refer to proprietary sizing chart. Pair with denim shorts, leggings, or a form-fitting skirt.
Available in sizes small – xl. Choose from eight other colors.
Price: $3.99 – $15.49
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Fantastic price for a rave crop top
- Can be worn to a show & as everyday clothing
- Super comfortable – made with 95% polyester & 5% spandex
- Hits just above the pants waistband – a longer-than-usual crop
Cons:
- Top may not be as flow-y as pictured
- Bottom lace hem is stiffer than the rest of the shirt
Find more Zeagoo Crop Top information and reviews here.
2. Pokemon Crop Top
When it comes to choosing a rave top to complete your look, it’s important to go with something you like. Like, yeah, no duh. But don’t choose something just because it’s a phenomenal price. Instead, go with something that tickles you pink.
If you were a 90s baby, you know how boss Pokemon was back in the day. I’m talking the OG 150 (er…151, counting Mew). Well, now you can rock some of your favorite Pokemon on a rave crop top.
This baby is made with a mix of polyester and cotton, so you’re comfortable the whole time you wear it. It has a sexy, slim cut, in order to show off your body. Lightweight, comfortable, and sexy–a deadly combination.
It is one-size-fits-most (OSFM). The bust measures 27.5″, and it’s about 14.5″ long. Pair with some leggings, booty shorts, or something high-waisted.
And if Pikachu isn’t your jam, choose from eight other designs, including Charmander, Togepi, and Meowth.
Price: $8.99
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Fantastic price for a rave crop top
- Available in tons of other Pokemon designs
- Form fitting & lightweight – made of polyester & cotton mix
Cons:
- One-size-fits-most (OSFM) – may be shorter than expected
- Design is on front and back – although this can be a positive, too
Find more Pikachu Crop Top information and reviews here.
3. Tie Dye Crop Top
Rave crop tops come in some many different shapes, sizes, flavors, and patterns, it makes you want to purchase a zillion of them. The heart says yes, but the pocketbook says no. If you’re struggling to find the perfect pattern, you can always reliably choose tie dye.
Tie dye goes with everything…including other tie-dye. It’s a safe bet that’s easy to pair with most other festival clothing. This Spiral Tie Dye Halter Crop Top is a solid choice.
It’s super lightweight, breathable, and soft–you’ll be comfortable all night. And, it’s totally adjustable, thanks to a self-tie halter neckline. Washing it is easy. Just toss it in the machine with cold water and like colors. Hang dry. Pair with booty shorts, a skirt, or even a pair of decked out jeans.
Available in sizes xs – XXL. Choose from six colors, including a long-sleeve option.
Price: $9.99 – $16.99
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Adjustable, with a self-tie halter
- Very lightweight & breathable
- Machine-washable in cold water
- Available in tons of sizes and colors
Cons:
- Material may be thinner than expected
- May have tons of side boob
Find more Spiral Tie Dye Halter Crop Top information and reviews here.
4. Crochet Crop Top
As far as rave crop tops go, there are a few “typical” ones you’ll see. “Typical” can refer to the pattern, like galaxy, neon, or holographic. It can also refer to the material, such as velvet, spandex, and yes–crochet.
Crochet tops are an easy choice, like this particular Crochet Crop Bikini Top. Many bikini crop tops are quite revealing, which is great if that’s what you’re going for. This baby, though, provides enough coverage and support, while remaining cute as heck.
And if you really want to, you can wear this as an actual swimsuit. Pair with some cute denim shorts, high-waisted shorts, or a maxi skirt.
Available in sizes xs – large. Two other colors available: Black and white.
Price: $10.99 – $13.99
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Provides more coverage than other crochet crop tops
- Doubles as a swimsuit
- Material is soft
- Comfortable for all-day wear
Cons:
- No support
- Shows a bit of side boob
Find more Crochet Crop Bikini Top information and reviews here.
5. Alien Crop Top
The cool thing about raves (and festivals, too!), is that they allow you to dress up however the heck you want. No more being constricted by society’s weird rules on apparel. Instead, you can let out your inner-wild-child, and go hard.
This Grace’s Secret Women’s Crop Top is perfect, if you’re going after an alien rave outfit. It’s made with polyester and spandex, so it remains comfortable.
Featuring a criss-cross lace up back, a high-neck, and halter. It’s recommended you machine-wash this baby in cold, and lay flat to dry. One-size-fits-most (OSFM), with a length of 11″, a bust of 25.9″ – 33″, and a waist of 23.6″ – 31.5″.
Not feeling the alien? Choose from more-than-20-designs, including kush, mandalas, and phases of the moon.
Price: $11.89
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Machine-washable in cold
- Available in tons of designs
- Makes it easy to crate an alien rave outfit
- Keeps everything locked-and-loaded
Cons:
- One-size-fits-most (OSFM)
Find more Grace’s Secret Womens Crop Top information and reviews here.
6. High-Neck Crop Top
The cool thing about clothing is that there are seemingly infinite possibilities. Everyone has their own unique body type, and certain cuts are just plain flattering. High-waisted bottoms are a great example of this. High-neck tops are another.
If you prefer to stay a bit covered and keep the ladies in-check, you might want to consider this High-Neck Self-Tie Crop top. Aside from a high-neck it also is high-waisted, and has a hollow front. Featuring spaghetti straps and a zipper on the back, you remain sexy, yet covered.
The material is a faux suede, so it’s good to wear all night. It does come in Asian sizing, however, so please refer to the proprietary sizing chart. Pair with a maxi skirt, short skirt, shorts, or any other bottoms.
Available in sizes XS – XL. Choose from blue, dark brown, and black.
Price: $12.74 – $14.99
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Gives you more coverage, while still remaining sexy
- Made with faux suede – comfortable for extended wear
- Easy to pair with tons of pieces
- Available in wide size range
Cons:
- Asian sizing, so it runs small – refer to sizing chart
Find more High Neck Self-Tie Crop Top information and reviews here.
7. Sparkle Crop Top
Look, there’s really no denying it. Glitter and sparkles are frickin’ awesome. I never, ever, ever, ever…write a song about the Sibbie (Homestarrunner anyone?). Wait, no, I never ever, ever, ever used to like sparkles. But, wowie, there’s just something downright magical about wearing a sparkle rave crop top.
This Sequin Bustier Rave Crop Top is a amazing choice. As a bustier, it keeps your breasts in-place, and is secured at the back with eye hook closures. And it’s adorned with jewels all-over.
It’s made with 100% polyester. Unfortunately, it must be hand-washed in cold, and hung-to-dry. Pair with black shorts or leggings, to dazzle under the lights.
Available in sizes small – large. Choose from gold, blue, silver, and red.
Price: $15.95 – $17.95
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Has an eye hook closure, to allow maximum movement
- Easy to pair with most pants or shorts
- Keeps you locked-and-loaded, while remaining comfortable
- Available in a range of colors
Cons:
- Small size range – small – large
- Must be hand-washed
Find more Sequin Bustier Rave Crop Top information and reviews here.
8. Floral Crop Top
When it comes to rave crop tops, there are times where you don’t want something that screams “rave.” I know. The irony. But it’s all about you and how you want to look at the event. If you’re in the market for more of a rave festival top, think about the Floral Embroidery Crop Top.
This baby is made of a cotton blend, so you know you’ll be comfortable. Keep in mind, the exact color may vary, owing to your computer’s settings. It’s machine-washable, and should be hang dried.
Features a smocked back, adjustable spaghetti straps, a plunge neck, and a crochet hemline. Pair with leggings, high-waisted shorts, or another set of bottoms.
Available in sizes XS – small.
Looking for other festival-esque pieces? Peep this massive list of women’s festival essentials.
Price: $18.99
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Machine-washable
- Made of a cotton blend, for maximum comfort
- Has a more festival vibe than other rave crop tops
- Adjustable straps allow you to tailor it to your body
Cons:
- Very small size range – XS – small
Find more Floral Embroidery Crop Top information and reviews here.
9. Mesh Crop Top
In this guide, we’ve already covered some of the more common materials you’ll find in rave crop tops. Crochet/knitted tops are always a solid choice. But if you’re looking for something less-beach-y and more classic rave, then you want to check out the Mesh Halter Crop Top.
iHeartRaves is one of the most well-known names in the rave apparel game. They create loads of flattering, eye-catching designs, and this rave top is no different.
It’s made with 85% nylon and 15% lycra, so it’s soft and won’t chafe. Plus, mesh is super breathable, so you won’t be sweating your butt off. Keep it secure with a hook-and-eye closure. A sleeveless, backless design makes it ultra sexy.
Hand-wash this bad boy, then hang it to dry. Please keep in mind this is an entirely sheer rave top–so you’ll want some pasties, if you don’t want to show off the nips.
Also available in black and white.
Price: $21.95
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Very sexy – backless & sleeveless design
- Lightweight and breathable, thanks to mesh
- Material is soft – lycra and nylon blend
- Secured with a hook-and-eye closure
Cons:
- One-size-fits-most (OSFM)
- Entirely sheer – use pasties, if you’d like to keep your nips covered
- Must be hand-washed
Find more Mesh Halter Crop Top information and reviews here.
Tank Rave Crop Tops
In the section above, we saw rave tops that were super strappy and form-fitting. Here, you’ll find crop tops that are built more like a “bro tank”. That is, they’re looser, flowier, and have wider straps.
Looking for more masculine tops? Check out this list of guys festival wear.
10. Hilarious Crop Top
Look, as much as we want to say that raves are totally serious…they’re not. I mean, yes, you’re gonna go super hard for your favorite artists. But, that doesn’t mean you have to subscribe to the stoic school of thought.
Make yourself and anyone around you giggle, with this RAISEVERN Crop Tank Top. Yes, those are cats in tacos. Who the heck doesn’t like cats and tacos?
This bad boy is made with a polyester and spandex blend, so it’ll stretch and conform to your body. Toss it into the washing machine on cold, thanks to a high-quality 3D printing.
One-size-fits-most (OSFM), with the bust measuring 29.9″, and a length of 15.7″. Wear this post-event, too. Pair with shorts, jeans, or even some funky-printed leggings.
If taco cats aren’t really your thing, there are 25+ designs, including a cat surfing on pizza, steak, and tentacles.
Price: $10.96
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Available in 25+ designs – tons of belly-laugh-inducing ones
- Made with a polyester & spandex mixture – stretchy & comfy
- Can be worn post-rave
- Machine-washable – design won’t fade over time
Cons:
- One-size-fits-most (OSFM)
Find more RAISEVERN Crop Tank Top information and reviews here.
11. Sassy Crop Top
It’s 2018. We’ve been living in the world of sassy t-shirts for nearly a decade. In the old days, there were plenty of lame designs everyone was selling. But we’ve finally transformed into an era of tops with sayings, you’d actually want to wear.
This Boy, Bye Crop Top epitomizes this movement. I mean, we’ve all said “Boy, bye!” at least once…if only in our heads. It has a very loose fit, bro-tank cut.
The fabric itself is breathable and soft, making it a solid choice in comfort. It is recommended you hand-wash this piece, and let it hang dry. Pair with some denim shorts, booty shorts, or funky leggings.
Available in sizes small – XL. Choose from black and white, as well. And if you’re not loving the sassiness, there are plenty of other designs, too.
Price: $14.49
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Has a relatable, sassy message
- Available in a wide range of sizes, colors, and designs
- Easy to pair with other pieces
- Material is super soft and breathable
Cons:
- Must be hand-washed
Find more Boy, Bye Crop Top information and reviews here.
12. Unicorn Crop Top
There’s a reason the unicorn is the national animal of Scotland. They’re freakin’ cool. Drink their blood, be immortal. You could even go so far as to say that Narwhals are the unicorns of the sea. In any event, rocking a unicorn rave crop top to your next show is a YES.
This Magical Unicorn Solar Reactive Crop Top is a marvelous choice. Made by the team at iHeartRaves, so you know you’re receiving a quality piece. It’s made with 95% cotton and five-percent elastane, ensuring all-day comfort.
Thanks to its solar-reactive properties, it’ll magically change colors in direct sunlight. When it’s time to wash it, machine-wash in cold, then hang dry. Please check the sizing chart for best fit. Pair with some strappy booty shorts, high-waisted denim, or a solid set of leggings.
Available in sizes small – large.
Price: $27.95
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Machine-washable in cold water
- Solar-reactive – changes colors in direct sunlight
- Made of comfortable fabric – cotton & elastane
- Easily pairs with any number of bottoms
Cons:
- Only available in sizes small – large
Find more Magical Unicorn Solar Reactive Crop Top information and reviews here.
13. Dubstep Crop Top
Raves cover a wide variety of music genres. Most often, you’ll find sub-genres under the EDM umbrella. So, it should come as no surprise that Dubstep falls into that category. If you’re a big dub fan, you’ll definitely want to rock this Dirty Filthy Dubstep Crop Top at your next show.
Shirts are made-to-order in Columbus, Ohio. The design takes a sweet twist on a popular coffee chain’s logo. It has a semi-transparent, vintage-style look.
The shirt itself is a flow-y tank, made with a blend of 65% polyester and 35% viscose. Thanks to a soft 30 singles material, the shirt has a tighter weave, allowing for a softer, thinner shirt. Pair with booty shorts, regular shorts, and a sweet rave hat.
Available in sizes small – XL. Choose from white, yellow, and gray.
Price: $28.97
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Made with very lightweight, soft material
- Each shirt is made-to-order, playing off of a popular coffee chain’s logo
- Available in a large size range, and number of colors
- Easily pairs with almost any bottoms
Cons:
- May have a baggier cut than expected
Find more Dirty Filthy Dubstep Crop Top information and reviews here.
14. Trippy Crop Top
In the section covering strappy rave crop tops, we saw a different Pikachu shirt. It was a simple crop, featuring his face. But if you’re looking to take it up several notches, this Acid Pikachu Crop Top is an amazing choice.
It’s made with 100% polyester, so you’ll be comfortable for the duration of the wear. Each rave top is printed with high-resolution artwork, throughout the body of the shirt. Made right in the USA, all shirts are custom made-to-order. Pair with some muted shorts, or take it to the next level with some light-up shoes.
Available in sizes small – large.
Price: $34.95
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Takes Pikachu from plain to trippy as heck
- All shirts are made-to-order
- Material is 100% polyester – very soft
- Graphics are printed in high-resolution
Cons:
- Small size range – small – large
- Slightly more expensive than other rave crop tops
Find more Acid Pikachu Crop Top information and reviews here.
15. Hooded Crop Top
For the most part, rave crop tops have somewhat the same features. They’re generally a single piece of fabric, which resembles a “normal” top, which has been shortened. Well, just like there are hooded shirts, there are also hooded crop tops.
This Cowl Hood Rave Crop Top is a solid choice. The team over at iHeartRaves created this beauty, so you know you’re receiving a quality piece. Made with 100% polyester, so it’s sure to be comfortable.
Featuring a sexy open-front, it also has adjustable ties in the back. It is one-size-fits-most (OSFM), so these ties are important for the proper fit. The holographic material shines under the stage lights. Add pasties…or not. You’ll look hot as heck, either way.
Want something to keep you warm at nightfall? Match your hooded crop top to a 420 hoodie.
Price: $38.95
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Has a unique feature – hood & cowl neck
- Manufactured by iHeartRaves – high-quality piece
- Features adjustable ties, to customize fit
- Can be worn with or without pasties
Cons:
- One-size-fits-most (OSFM)
- Slightly more expensive than other rave crop tops
Find more Cowl Hood Rave Crop Top information and reviews here.
T-Shirt Rave Crop Tops
Unlike strappy crop tops, t-shirt crop tops are pretty much “regular” shirts, which have been shortened. They have a short- or cap-sleeve, and have a slightly boxier look.
16. Tie Dye Short Sleeve Crop Top
I’ve mentioned the importance of comfort a number of times. I’m tripling down on it here. If you’re a big fan of t-shirts, but want something slightly sexier, then this Chill Tie Dye Crop Top is right up your alley.
Thanks to a mixture of 88% polyester and 12% spandex, this rave crop top has quick-dry qualities, in addition to an added level of comfort.
As for the design, it’s a high-definition, holographic print, while the tie dye adorns the whole piece. Sizing isn’t standard, so please refer to proprietary chart. Pair with denim shorts, a maxi skirt, and even leg wraps.
Available in sizes medium – XL. Choose from two other designs: Alien and feathers in a short-sleeve cut.
Price: $9.99 – $15.99
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Has quick-dry qualities – ideal for a hot or rainy day
- Super comfortable – polyester & spandex blend
- Design is a high-quality, holographic print
- Easy to pair with any number of bottoms
Cons:
- Small size range – medium – XL
Find more Chill Tie Dye Crop Top information and reviews here.
17. Sequin Crop Top
In one of the capsules above, we dove into a bedazzled bustier. It shines under the lights, and provides a super sexy look. But, what if you’re interested in more of a t-shirt cut? Don’t you worry for one-second. I’ve got you covered with the Reptilia Flip Sequin Crop Top.
As the name would suggest, you can run your hands over the sequins to literally transform it before your very eyes. On one side sits a set of iridescent sequins. Flip them, and you’re faced with midnight blue set, on black velvet.
The shirt itself is made with 100% polyester, so you’ll be comfortable the whole time you wear it. Hand-wash only. Please keep in mind, sizing is off. So, refer to the provided chart. Turn heads with this sequin rave top, and some eye-catching bottoms.
Available in sizes XS – XXL.
Prefer bodysuits? Give these sparkle one-pieces a gander.
Price: $44.95
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Available in a huge range of sizes – XS – XXL
- Sequins flip from iridescent to midnight blue
- Made of 100% polyester – super comfortable
- A head-turner, as far as rave clothing goes
Cons:
- Must be hand-washed
- More expensive than other rave crop tops
Find more Reptilia Flip Sequin Crop Top information and reviews here.
Long-Sleeve Rave Crop Tops
We’ve reached the final section of rave crop tops. Here, you’ll find a few different kinds of rave tops with long sleeves. Even if it’s hot out, you can still choose one of these guys–just remember to hydrate. Heck, hydrate anyway.
18. Lace Crop Top
The cool thing about long-sleeve rave crop tops is how different the material is. In most of the capsules, we’ve seen crop tops that are generally cotton or cotton-like material. Well, let’s change it up a bit with some lace.
This Cropped Lace Long Sleeve Top is something to consider. It’s made with 72% cotton, 20% nylon, and eight-percent spandex. So, there’s a bit of stretch, despite the tight fabric.
Featuring a high-neckline, bringing a semi-unique cut to your outfit. Hand-wash in cold water. Top measures 18″ from top-to-bottom. Wear it over a fitted dress or bra. Or, go for some pasties. Pair with booty shorts, flared pants, or even a maxi skirt.
Available in sizes small – large. Choose from seven other colors.
Price: $10.31 – $16.99
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Unique material – not many rave crop tops are made with lace
- Can be worn over a shirt or bralette, or with pasties
- Has a bit of stretch, thanks to 8% spandex
- Great price
Cons:
- Must be hand-washed
- Small size range – small – large
Find more Cropped Lace Long Sleeve Top information and reviews here.
19. Fishnet Crop Top
When it comes to rave clothing, a lot has changed since the scene first came about. Back then, it was pretty much hardcore people, oftentimes wearing neon in every color under the rainbow…and lots of fishnets. Lots and lots of fishnets.
So, nod your head towards the scene’s origins, and wear this Pothole Net Long Sleeve Crop Top to your next show. As you could guess, you can wear it over a shirt or dress. Or, pasties are always an option.
One-size-fits-most (OSFM), fitting people within the two-to-twelve range. Since it’s relatively delicate, it must be hand-washed and drip-dried. Use it as a layer, or rock all on its own.
Price: $16.95
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Can be used as a rave top on its own, or as a layering piece
- Very reminiscent of fishnets a la the old days of raves
- Fantastic price
- Easy to pair with other pieces
Cons:
- One-size-fits-most (OSFM)
- Must be hand-washed and drip-dried
Find more Pothole Net Long Sleeve Crop Top information and reviews here.
20. Long-Sleeve Mesh Crop Top
So we’ve technically already seen a similar piece. Except it was ultra-sexy, thanks to a cutout back and no sleeves. And it was a bright purple. This version, on the other hand, is long-sleeved and midnight black.
Like the other rave top, though, this baby is entirely see-through. So, it’s recommended you snag some pasties, as well. Made with 100% polyester, so you’re sure to be comfortable.
And, you can toss this baby into the washing machine, and tumble dry it on low. Use it as a layering piece, or as your sole top. Please refer to proprietary sizing chart. Pair with platform boots, ultra-low booty shorts, or leggings.
Available in sizes small – XL. Choose from white, too.
Price: $29.95
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Machine-washable and -dry-able
- Available in a wide range of sizes – small – XL
- Can be used as a layering piece or top
- Very comfortable for extended wear
Cons:
- If you wear anything with sequins underneath, it may snag the mesh
Find more Sheer Mesh Hoodie Crop Top information and reviews here.
See Also: