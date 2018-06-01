5 Rave Snapback Models to Spice up Any Rave Outfit (2018)

You’re a hat person. Finding the perfect cap for your look is of the utmost importance. I mean, yeah, you could wear a flat bill you’ve worn a million times. But that’s just so boring. And anyways, everything in your collection just isn’t right.

You want a new rave snapback. It’s the key to pulling off your outfit. First, though, you need to ask yourself a few questions. Do you have a color preference? Are you looking for LEDs? What’s your budget?

I know, I know. That last question is your least favorite, yet the most important. You could easily spend more than you want on a new rave hat. LEDs cost a pretty penny…and quality ones cost even more. So, seriously think about what you want to drop on your new headgear.

This list mentions each hat by name. The least expensive one is in the first capsule, and the most expensive one sits in the last. Remember: Budget.

Your awesome rave outfit is just a scroll down. Here’s where to buy rave snapbacks that’ll knock your outfit out-of-the-park.

1. Deadmau5 Trucker Hat

When in doubt, go with the Mau5. That little rhyme might be goofy…but let’s be honest. It’s pretty true. Deadmau5 is a classic DJ, who has been on the scene for literally decades. Dude has built up an incredible following, all while wearing his mouse head. As far as rave snapbacks go, you truly can’t go wrong with the Deadmau5 trucker hat.

We all know how strict Joel (Deadmau5’s real name) is regarding fake merchandise. So don’t sweat it, this bad boy is officially licensed. You can wear it with complete confidence. The foam portion is made with 100% polyester, while the back portion consists of a breathable mesh. As you’d expect a rave snapback to be, it’s completely adjustable to customize the fit. Rock the Mau5 at your next show.

Price: $9.80

Pros:

Made with a polyester foam front and mesh back

Adjustable, in order to fit to your head

Officially licensed – you don’t have to worry

Fantastic price for a rave snapback

Cons:

White stains easily

2. Glow In The Dark Adjustable Flatbill

So, it might be a little cliche…but who cares? Sporting that 420 goodness at a rave is always a solid choice. In fact, sporting any type of stoner apparel is usually a great route to take with your rave outfit. Don’t just get any ol’ 420 hat, though. Go with a glow-in-the-dark rave snap back, like this adjustable flat bill.

Thanks to a cotton and polyester blend, this bad boy is comfortable to wear for a long period of time. As you’d expect, it’s adjustable to fit your needs. Once the lights drop, this cannahat will stand out like an apple amongst oranges. Seriously–it’ll shine brighter than you’re expecting. Stand out with this sick rave snapback.

And if you’re not feeling the cannabis leaves, but still want the glow-in-the-dark, it’s available in an awesome Aztec design.

Go all out, and pair it with a 420 hoodie, and socks.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Glows very brightly

Adjustable to most head sizes

Made with a cotton/polyester blend for comfort

Cons:

You may not be so interested in broadcasting the 420 lifestyle

3. Galaxy Snapback

No matter what the piece of clothing, when it comes to raves, there are some classic patterns you’re guaranteed to encounter. Neon is one of the most obvious. Metallic is another one. Glitter and sparkles are everywhere. And, you’ll also see galaxy. Galaxy leggings, crop tops, hoodies, bandanas, face masks, and yes, snapbacks.

This galaxy hat is made with 100% high-quality cotton. It features a flat brim, and you guessed it: A snapback. Adjust it to however you need. When you’re attending a rave, you want to ensure your head will be happy the whole time…or else you may take off your hat, and subsequently forget it at the venue. Stop that sadness before it ever occurs, with this high-quality rave snapback.

If you’re all about galaxy, but not this color scheme, don’t worry. There are 14 others to choose from.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Fits very well – adjustable

Comfortable to wear for long periods of time

Super awesome pattern – available in 14 others

Made of high-quality cotton

Cons:

May clash if you’re wearing other galaxy items

4. Light Up Snapback

You knew they were coming. I alluded to them earlier. Drop the lights, cue the drum roll…..I present to you LED rave snapbacks. “Ohhhh ahhhhhh,” the crowd goes wild! Ok, so I might be exaggerating the excitement level just a smidgen. But, seriously–LED hats are just plain awesome.

This Light Up Snapback will glow for a whole 12-hours, when you start off with a new battery. It just takes a single AAA (grab some here if you need them). Play around with three modes: Full-on, blink, and off. And, there are no annoying dangling wires because the battery pack is located in side the hat. Moreover, it comes with a 90-day warranty, just in case. A light up rave hat will take your look from eh to AMAZING.

If blue doesn’t tickle your fancy, choose from seven other colors, including red, pink, and green.

Price: $28.99

Pros:

The hat itself is very well made and comfortable

Glows for 12-hours with a new battery – takes AAAs

Has three modes: full-on, blink, and off

Battery is located inside of hat – no dangling wires

Cons:

May hear a small buzz as the LEDs run

Not meant for daytime use

5. LED Hat by Lumafi

So we’ve finally reached it: The biggest and the baddest of the rave snapbacks. Above, we saw a pretty freakin’ cool LED one. Well guys, I’m about to take it up not just one notch, but a few. This LED Hat by Lumafi is the creme de la creme of rave hats.

Comfort might as well be this baby’s middle name. It’s not just some cheap-y Chinese product. Instead, it’s made with high-quality cotton and polyester twill fabric. Reinforced stitching makes it durable. The hat’s look isn’t just something boring, rather it has an awesome pattern. All of the electronics are quality-control tested prior to leaving the facility. And, it doesn’t run on batteries. Rather, it’s rechargeable via a micro USB–which is included.

As for the lights themselves, there are an incredible nine changeable colors, with four separate patterns. Depending on which mode you use, the charge lasts from six-to-twelve hours. Once you pop it onto your head and adjust it, you’ll be ready for a rockin’ time in this rave snapback.

Comes in four other designs, including dragonfly and classic.

Price: $59.95

Pros:

Super easy to recharge – comes with micro USB cable

LEDs flash in four patterns and nine lights

Hat features an awesome design – not something boring

Made of high-quality cotton, and has reinforced stitching for durability

Cons:

Quite expensive as far as rave snapbacks go

