10 Best Boat Neck Dresses: Your Guide to Royal Fashion

Jackie O. mastered the look in the sixties, but no one rocks the boat neck dress quite like Britain’s newest royal, Meghan Markle. She’s been seen with the queen, greeted throngs of fans in Scotland, and of course, gotten married to Prince Harry, all in gorgeous boat neck dresses. They’re becoming her signature style. But since most of us can’t afford Givenchy, Ralph Lauren and Prada for our everyday wardrobe, what’s a girl to do?

Gorgeous boat neck dresses are seriously sexy – showing just enough shoulder and collarbone to draw attention – but they’re also the ultimate expression of elegant style. So if you want to look like you just stepped out of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, we’re here to help you dress up in royal fashion, even if you’re on a commoner’s budget.

Check out these ten best boat neck dresses, plus all the other suggestions we’ve included, and you too, could be channeling your inner duchess diva before the day is out. (And don’t forget your fascinator and neutral pumps!)

What are the best boat neck dresses?

1. Karen Kane Women’s Jackie Boat Neck Dress – $32.73 – $138

Just enough shoulder. Just enough leg. This boat neck dress from Karen Kane is a total show stopper. The beautifully draped neckline delivers elegance to this soft jersey knit dress, that’s a delicious blend of acetate, poly and spandex. Stretchy enough to have a little give, the fabric is body clinging but not tight.

The elegant 3/4 length ruched sleeves and a special touch, and set off the swingy skirt. Whether you choose it in this rich plum color, or opt for black, this can be a statement piece in your closet that’s ready to pull out for any occasion when you want to impress. Get in sizes from extra small to extra large.

2. Halston Heritage Women’s Flowy Sleeve Boat Neck Asymmetrical Drape Dress – $92.96 – $295

Halston is synonymous with elegant fashion, and this boat neck dress is the epitome of that. With an ultra-flowy asymmetrical flounce, it beatifully drapes over your arms and hangs to the hem on the sides. This pretty dress is ready for cocktails, weddings, and special occasions.

The back zipper leads to a deep key hole closure, that shows just a sneak peek of your back. This poly and spandex dress delivers plenty of eye catching movement and style. Get it in sizes 0 – 14, and in four elegant colors, including navy and a luscious cream.

3. Tiana B Women’s Sequin Lace Boat Neck Dress – $24.76 – $69

If you’ve been in search of the perfect little black dress, this boat neck beauty from Tiana B is definitely going to catch your eye. The off the shoulder style showcases your shoulders and neck, and the body hugging sequined lace is delivers a sexy silhouette without being too tight.

The sheer scalloped hem adds interest from top to bottom. With just enough spandex to offer a bit of give, it’s fitted, but not tight. This dress is a remarkable find, because the price point is terrific. Get in in sizes from 6 to 16.

If you’d prefer sleeves on your boat neck cocktail dress, Tiana B has a 3/4 sleeve sequined lace dress with similar styling, and it comes in four colors, plus the same wide range of sizes. It’s also extremely well priced.

4. Lark & Ro Women’s Fit and Flare Boat Neck Dress – $69

This chic and shoulder-baring dress is the perfect option for both casual and dressy occasions. The fit and flare styling looks fantastic on almost every body type. With a nipped in waistline, and a flouncy full skirt, it can hit the dance floor with ease.

This pretty boat neck dress features short flared sleeves, and a fairly modest length. Keep in mind, the model in the photo is 5′ 9″. Made of a machine washable rayon, nylon and spandex blend, its easy care will make it a favorite. Get it in this lovely deep blue, or black, and in sizes from extra small to extra large.

5. French Connection Women’s Lula Stretch Off the Shoulder Boat Neck Dress – $59.78 – $148

Just say “oui, merci” to this adorable off the shoulder boat neck dress by French Connection. This stretchy cutie features sheer insets that give it a sexy, but not too revealing appeal. The bodycon styling is sophisitcated and chic, and that elegant cream color is simply delish.

The above the knee hemline is sassy, without being too short, and the back zipper makes it easy to slip on and off. It’s made from a machine washable blend of viscose, nylon and stretchy elastane. Get it now in sizes from 0 to 12.

6. I2CRAZY Vintage Style Boat Neck Dress – $32.99

Whether you’re headed to a 50s sock hop, or a casual picnic in the park, this vintage style boat neck dress is the perfect option. This comfy cotton and spandex dress comes in a dozen pretty prints to choose from, and the bargain price makes us think you might want more than one.

Fit and flare styling looks feminine and flattering, and the sweet little black belt is included, but you could amp up the look with a skinny contrast color belt to give this dress even more panache. The full skirt, and sleeveless style are a bit reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe, don’t you think? Get this cutie in sizes from small to 3XL.

7. Adrianna Papell Women’s Printed Boat Neck Sheath – $74.76 – $149

This Asian inspired print dress lets your shoulders and collarbones take center stage, with a wrap around flounce that is straight across the back but delivers a stylish fold over twist in front. Mettalic thread gives it just the right touch of sheen, that catches the light whenever you move.

Knee length styling, and a sassy kick pleat in back, embody elegance and simplicity. This dress is fully lined, so no worries that the metallic threads might be itchy. Get it in sizes from 2 to 16, and don’t worry about stock being limited, because there are more on the way in every size.

8. Lilly Pulitzer Women's UPF 50+ Sophie Boat Neck Dress

If you’ve been in search of the perfect summer mini dress to wear on its own, or to toss on over swimwear, this adorable print boat neck dress from Lilly Pulitzer might fit the bill. With UPF 50+ protection, it will keep you from getting burned while you’re out enjoying the sunny weather.

With three-quarter length sleeves, this simple fitted sheath is made of easy care, machine washable rayon and spandex. We love its simple styling, but we’re even more fond of the dozens of bright color print options you can choose from. With sizes from extra-extra small to extra large, you’re sure to find the one that’s just right for your needs, and fashion sense.

9. Anne Klein Women’s Sheer Gingham Organza Boat Neck Dress – $57.59 – $129

Nothing says summer like a sheer organza dress, especially when it’s gingham printed. This adorable boat neck dress from Anne Klein gives organza a fresh look, with a fun pattern, and sweet styling. This sleeveless dress delivers the popular fit and flare styling we love, but it comes with a feminine sash that can be tied with a bow, either in front or in back.

It comes fully lined, and ready to impress. The modest boat neck and slightly longer hemline make it as work worthy as it is party ready. Get it in this lovely berry color, tomato red or azure blue, and in sizes from 2 to 16.

The Anne Klein Women’s Solid Shadow Stripe Fit and Flare Dress delivers similar boat neck styling, and comes in four additional colors, and the same range of sizes.

10. Calvin Klein Women’s Bell Sleeve Boat Neck Sheath Dress – $51.98 – $97.50

We love the bell sleeves on this Calvin Klein boat neck sheath, not to mention the gorgeous blue brush stroke print. This jersey sheath dress is made from a flowing polyester and spandex blend, which the maker says to dry clean. We simply must beg to differ, because this garment can be easily swished out in the sink and hung to dry.

The higher boat neck and modest hemline make this a perfect dress for the office, as well as evenings out. The three-quarter length bell sleeves are especially playful and airy, and the hidden back zipper is barely visible, which we like. This dress is cut to flatter your backside every bit as much as your front.

We think you’ll love the fun selection of five other floral prints this dress comes in, and you can get it in sizes from 2 to 16. Calvin Klein has a similarly styled boat neck dress in a dozen solid colors, just in case bold prints aren’t your jam.

