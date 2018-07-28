5 Best Cool Men’s Sneakers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

The fashion weeks in New York, Paris, London and Milan are when the big fashion houses trot out (or cat-walk out) their latest couture. Over the past few years, streetwear has been a dominant force during the shows and cool men’s sneakers have strutted their stuff.

It’s just another example of how big the sneaker universe has become. Whether it’s the top designers, the celebrities or anyone else, sneakers are an established part of everyday culture. The question is: which sneakers?

What we’re looking for here are everyday shoes, at everyday prices, that are everyday cool. As mentioned when we talked about cool shoes for men, we’re using a three-tiered framework for determining what goes on this list of cool sneaks:

Quality

Reputation

Longevity

All the shoes on this list are quality shoes. Reputation is a brand that has earned positive marks over the years. And by longevity, we mean a product — a shoe — that has stood the test of time. A shoe, or a brand, that’s been around awhile (because they make quality, popular stuff).

So you’re looking for the best men’s tennis shoes: we’ve got five cool examples, at great prices, ready to increase your cool.

What are the Best Cool Men’s Sneakers?

1. Nike Air Max Invigor – $69.22 and up (depending on size/color)

Air Max by Nike has a long history and a big following among sneakerheads. These are based on the iconic Air Max 95, so they’ve got the retro look to them.

The trend-for-chunky found its way into sneaker design last year and it’s still going, so you’re covered with these. We’re showing them in “blue jay/black/wolf grey/blue fury” color, but they’re available in 42 different color combinations (color availability periodically changes).

The upper features Nike’s Breathe Tech while the sole is, of course, the Max Air unit that provides cushioning, so you can wear these all day.

2. K-Swiss Men’s Classic LX – $60 and up (depending on size/style)

You want to talk about retro, look no further than the K-Swiss Men’s Classic LX — Luxury Edition. These white and green sneakers were red hot back in the day, and, like so many classics, they’re enjoying a comeback.

The K-Swiss look is unmistakable, with the signature five applied stripes on the side of the shoe, each stripe holding the lace D-rings (eyelets) at the top. The tongue and collar are padded. The upper is cashmere leather and the toe features the traditional 3-piece K-Swiss application.

The shoe is available in five different colors (color availability periodically changes).

K-Swiss got its start when two Swiss brothers moved to California more than 50 years ago to start a shoe company.

3. Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star High Tops – $30 and up (depending on size/color)

Here’s a quick spin around the history of the Chuck Taylor All-Star shoe: the Converse Rubber Shoe Company was created in Massachusetts in 1908 and they came up with the forerunner to the Chuck in 1917. In 1923, they hired baller Chuck Taylor as a sales guy and he went around the country with a Converse-sponsored hoops team. Chuck played ball, gave clinics and sold shoes.

Another part of the Chuck Taylor history is the shoe’s enormous popularity across all cultural lines. It’s not just basketball players and other athletes who have made Chuck’s legendary.

These are the iconic cotton canvas high tops. They got Ortholite insoles and, of course, the Converse All-Star patch (with Chuck’s signature) on the ankle.

We’re showing them in navy but they’re available in 21 different colors (color availability periodically changes).

Out of more than 1,800 reviews, the shoes register a stellar 4.5 out of 5-star rating average.

4. Puma Men’s Clyde Sneaker – $49.99

These are great looking shoes. Full stop. But there’s more to it. The cool comes from Clyde Frazier.

Walt “Clyde” Frazier is a basketball announcer for the New York Knicks but back in the 70s, he was one of their go-to guys and led the team to two NBA championships. Clyde was always known for his style.

And that’s a large part of the reason Puma named a shoe after him: it was all about style.

The Clydes feature the classic Puma silhouette. The upper is leather and the shoes have a padded tongue and collar. The Puma logo, along with Clyde’s signature, are on the upper near the laces, as well as on the tongue. Perforations on the sides provide additional venting for comfort.

Shown in white/new navy/gold, the shoes are available in many different colorsff. These average a 4.3 out of 5-star rating.

5. Vans Old Skool Classic Skate Shoes – $24.65 and up (depending on size)

It probably doesn’t get any more old school than these Vans. Back in the day, they were synonymous with surfing and skating and the whole vibe that came with it. Check that: they are synonymous. And not just with the surfer/skater world.

The Old Skool look and brand was born in the 1970s in Costa Mesa, Calfornia (the company had been in business long before that). If the 80s were Vans’ heyday, then today it’s a hell yeah day because Vans are probably more popular now than they’ve ever been.

The Old Skool is Vans’ classic skate shoe and it’s the first from the company to feature the side stripe that’s become so well known. These shoes are made with a durable canvas upper with a padded tongue and lining. The sole is Vans’ signature waffle.

A great thing about Vans is that they’re not an in-your-face style. About the loudest thing they’ve got going is the logo tab on the heel midsole: Vans Off The Wall.

We’re showing them in the classic black and true/white but they’re available in a ton of colors.

