10 Best Early Prime Day Deals on Fashion (2018)

Good things come to those who don’t wait. There’s no better time than right now to expand your summer wardrobe, because with Amazon’s early Prime Day deals on fashion, you can minimize your spending, and maximize your discounts on the best summer essentials, from sandals and jewelry, to sunglasses, dresses and tops. Natch, this is just a sneak peak at the kinds of savings you’ll get on Amazon Prime Day.

Mark your calendar for July 16, because this year Prime Day lasts a full 36 hours, giving you more time to shop at the biggest discounts you’ll see until black Friday. If you’re not a Prime member, it’s a great time to sign up for a free 30-day trial, to experience all the benefits, including that lightning fast free two-day shipping.

While some of our early Prime Day deals are time limited, keep checking back throughout the day, because we’ll keep updating, as long as you keep shopping.

1. 32 Percent Off Gaiam Women’s Stella Casual Strappy Dress With Side Slits

A girl can never have too many summer dresses, especially when you can get them at 32 percent off during this early Prime Day deal. At just $16.99 this summer cutie features classic tank dress styling with high slits on the side. The kicker is the racerback, that has strappy criss cross bands that look sexy and cool. Made of a lightweight blend of rayon and spandex, this sweet little dress could be the perfect swimsuit cover-up, or fill in as your favorite casual Friday work dress. It comes in five sizes from extra small to extra large.

Price: $16.99 (32 percent off MSRP)

2. Save $10.99 on Lily Parker Women’s Classic Long Sleeve Button Down Denim Jacket

The perfect denim jacket can look casual or classic. This jacker from Lily Parker plays both roles perfectly. Wear it over a work dress for a trendy look that’s updated, or slip it over a tee and your favorite pair of designer jeans for drinks with friends. Dual chest pockets, front detailing and a button through placket give this denim jacket a ton of interest, without looking overdone. Contrast stitching and easy roll up sleeves give you lots of versatility. At just $36, this is a steal of a deal on a wardrobe maker you’re going to love.

Price: $36 (23 percent off MSRP)

3. 45 Percent Off TINYHI Women Maternity Jersey Flare Dress

Feeling pretty when you’re pregnant is a huge morale booster, and this sweet jersey flare dress is a guaranteed way to feel beautiful, even with your baby bump. This pretty jersey dress is a killer early Prime Day deal at a whipping 45 percent off, so it’s just $21.99. The viscose and elastane knit blend fabric has lots of movement, and to make your life easy, it’s machine washable. With short sleeves and a v-neckline, it accentuates all your curves, and short sleeves make it a perfect summer option. It features a flattering surplice top with shirring under the chest, and a sweet drapey hem.

Price: $21.99 (45 percent off MSRP)

4. Up to 50 Percent Off on PRANA Cantine Dress

We love PRANA for the brand’s wide variety of comfy casual wear and yoga clothes. Right now you can get this sweet Cantine dress in a variety of colors and patterns for up to 50 percent off on this early Prime Day deal. This moisture wicking dress is made with PRANA’s Veeda recycled polyester stretch blend jersey, so it’s awesome over leggings or just with some simple sandals. This halter dress has a cute, strappy low back design, and because it features a built-in bra, you don’t need to worry about the girls jiggling out of place.

Price: $42.47 – $59 (Up to 50 percent off MSRP)

5. 41 Percent Off Floerns Women’s Floral Print Sleeveless Summer Dress

If you’re looking for a perfectly sexy, bodycon style summer dress, this floral print cutie should be right up your alley. Right now, it’s 41 percent off with this early Prime Day deal, so you can afford to buy it in one of nearly thirty different colors, prints and sleeve styles. This sleeveless version features a fitted scuba dress look, short hemline and a round scooped neckline. Seam details give you a slim fit, but be sure to check the maker’s sizing chart, which varies somewhat from Amazon’s standard sizing.

Price: $16.99 (41 percent off MSRP)

6. 30 Percent Off BELAROI Women Three Quarter Length Sleeve Swing Tunic Top

Choose from 25 different colors of this cute and casual tunic top for women, right now at 30 percent off with this early Prime Day deal. Swing styling makes it easy to wear with leggings or as a sweet swimsuit cover-up. In a wide range of sizes from small to 3XL, this top is made from lightweight rayon and spandex. It features three-quarter length sleeves, a modest scoop neckline and has a super fun asymmetrical hemline for added interest. At less than $12, you can easily afford a couple of different colors to enhance your summer closet.

Price: $11.89 (30 percent off MSRP)

7. 55 Percent Off Nine West Samira Satchel

The perfect purse for work, as well as more casual days, this clever satchel from Nine West will carry all your necessaries, with style and elegance. Easy everyday styling, this bag features a roomy interior zipper compartment and a magnetic closure. Designed with a pretty bow detail, with tasseled ends, and the classic metallic Nine West logo, this bag is 55 percent off right now, so you might want to think ahead and grab one for an early birthday or Christmas gift for the ladies on your list.

Price: $39.83 (55 percent off MSRP)

8. Save $22.55 on Keen Women’s Whisper Sandal

When it comes to women’s hiking sandals, KEEN is at the head of the trail. The women’s Whisper Sandal features the classic KEEN styling with tough and sturdy canvas strapping and an easy bungee pull for securing them on your feet. The footbed has been anatomically engineered to provide excellent arch support and cradle the natural contours of your foot, which means you can tackle tough hikes in total comfort. With a grippy sole, there’s no worry about mud, rocks and more, and KEEN sandals are all machine washable, so when they get a little ripe, they’re easy to clean. At 25 percent off right now, it’s a great time to stock up for this summer and next.

Price: $67.46 (25 percent off MSRP)

9. Save $47 on Silpada ‘Santa Fe’ Compressed Turquoise Link Bracelet

The allure of Silpada’s southwest inspired jewelry is undeniable, and this gorgeous bracelet would be the perfect way to begin your collection, especially because it’s a screamin’ deal thanks to early Prime Day pricing. At almost fifty bucks off, this compressed turquoise bracelet features stones large and small, highlighted by sterling silver and brass bezels. Chunky and bold, it’s the bracelet that people will ask you about. It goes beautifully with neutral colors, and can make a simple black outfit totally pop.

Price: $82 (36 percent off MSRP)

10. 61 Percent Off Foster Grant Women’s Dolly Aviator Sunglasses

A great pair of shades can totally make your look, and now’s the time to snag a pair while they’re 61 percent off. This early Prime Day deal nets you a trendy pair of aviators that feature the popular styling as well as lenses that have a 100 percent UV coating to protect your precious peepers from sun exposure. The metal frames will stand up to the abuse you give them, but at this price, grab a couple of pairs, because you’re bound to lose one.

Price: $9.71 (61 percent off MSRP)

