10 Best Prime Day Men’s Fashion Deals (2018)

Men’s Fashion: From Head to Toe

Our 10 Best Prime Day Men’s Fashion Deals is designed to give you a quick look at a wide variety of stuff to make your wardrobe better than ever.

10 Deals Plus

As you look at each deal, take note of some of the details that are included with each deal:

Other colors — The photo shows one option. There are other options available.

— The photo shows one option. There are other options available. Similar products — There might be a different item available — whether it’s on sale or not, we’ll include a link for you.

1. 42 Percent (PLUS) Off Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack Boxer Briefs

Not only do you save 42 percent off the MSRP, the Prime Day deal gives you an additional 30 percent off at checkout. In my case (I wear a size large) the three-pack of black undies goes for $22.99 when I select my size. Once I get to checkout I get an additional $6.90 off making it a $16.09 purchase (before tax).

Calvin Klein underwear are consistently rated as some of the best there are. They’re extremely popular (more than 1,500 reviews from customers and a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average) and they’ve got a cut and fit that is very comfortable (they’re 100 percent cotton). This is a great time to stock up.

Price: $16.09 (42 percent off MSRP)

2. 44 Percent (PLUS) Off Levi’s 511 Men’s Slim Fit Jean

A great deal on some jeans that should already be in your closet. The discount is great from the start — 44 percent. Once you get to checkout, the Prime Day deal gives you another 30 percent off. In my case (36 waist, 32 length), it worked out to be $27.45.

The jeans are 99 percent cotton and one percent Elastane, so they have some stretch to them. Don’t let the fact that they’re “slim fit” throw you off: they’re not “skinny” jeans. Slim fit is a great, on-trend fit that pretty much any guy can wear. Just make sure you get the length right. 30 inch length is for shorter guys. 32 inch is for average height guys and 34 inch length is for taller guys. (Of course, you can get shorter or longer lengths.)

The jeans are available in 37 different colors, but availability — especially during Prime Day — may be limited on some colors.

Price: $27.45 and up (44 percent off MSRP)

3. 30 Percent Off Amazon Essentials Men’s Full-Zip Hoodie

Another item that can be/should be a long standing member of your wardrobe family. This is a 52 percent cotton, 48 percent poly long sleeve hoodie that you’ll be able to wear pretty much year round. (Chilly summer mornings/evenings…a quick run to the coffee house…opening the door when the postal carrier unexpectedly knocks, etc.)

Features a zip up front and a drawstring hood. Split kangaroo pockets.

It’s available in six different colors.

Price: $13.30 (30 percent off MSRP)

4. 30 Percent Off Goodthreads Men’s Slim Fit Long Sleeve Oxford Shirt

We’re staying in the theme of foundational wardrobe items. And a solid Oxford long sleeve button down/up shirt is definitely a rock solid foundation to build any look on.

The shirt is 100 percent cotton and it does have a button down collar. The slim fit is closer fitting in the ches and slightly tapered through the waist for a tapered look.

It’s available in six different colors and if you’re interested in the regular fit, check that out here.

Price: $17.50 (30 percent off MSRP)

5. 30 Percent Off Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-Fit Quick-Dry Golf Polo Shirt

A stunning deal on a good looking polo shirt. At just $10.50, it makes sense to buy a few…and you can choose from the 16 available colors.

This is a 100 percent poly shirt, which is what gives it the quick-dry feature. The fabric wicks moisture away from your body and out through evaporation. The fabric, by the way, provides UPF sun protection ranging from UPF 20 to UPF 40 (depending on the color of shirt you select).

Amazon Essentials items are always well made and very affordable. Thanks to Prime Day, this one is really affordable.

For a regular fit polo — also from Amazon Essentials — you can check these $12 all-cotton shirts.

Price: $10.50 (30 percent off MSRP)

6. 30 Percent Off Goodthreads Men’s 9-Inch Inseam Lightweight Oxford Short

Goodthreads is an Amazon brand, so you’re going to get the quality and the affordable price. The Prime Day deal on these shorts, which are normally $25, gives you nearly eight bucks off.

The shorts have a nine inch inseam, which means they’ll be a couple inches above your knee. Around 11 inches and you’ll get right to the knee, whereas a seven inch inseam is mid-thigh. The really long shorts, which saw their popularity a few years ago, have given way to mostly the inseams between nine and 11 inches, so these are definitely on-trend.

They’re 98 percent cotton and two percent Spandex, so they have the very convenient stretchability factor. Front slant pockets and button-through back pockets. They’ve got a zipper fly with a button closure.

Available in five different colors.

Price: $17.50 (30 percent off MSRP)

7. 38 Percent Off Champion Men’s Long Mesh Shorts with Pockets

These athletic shorts are roomy and comfortable and they’re a great price. They’re available in 12 different colors, but it might be tough to get some sizes in some colors.

I wear a large short and, in black, they’re available at a 38 percent discount. I do own a pair of Champion mesh shorts and they’re very durable, very comfortable. My shorts don’t have the pockets that these do.

They’re 100 percent poly and they do have an internal drawstring quick-cord for adjusting the size.

Price: $7.99 and up (depending on size/color selected)

8. 30 Percent Off Puma Adult Suede Classic Shoe

This is definitely the classic look of a Puma sneaker. These are 100 percent suede leather for the upper, with the iconic Puma side wing overlay and a rubber outsole.

The shoes feature the Puma logo on the side, on the tongue and on the heel.

They’re very popular (no surprise there) with more than 4,000 customer reviews and a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average. Puma says they they remain the brand’s most “epic sneaker icon.”

Price: $45.50 (30 percent off MSRP)

9. 23 Percent Off Bruno Marc New York Chelsea Boots

A fantastic price for a pair of boots that you’re going to find yourself wearing all…the…time. I know, because I own two pairs of Bruno Marcs. I bought them during a Black Friday deal, which wasn’t as good as this Prime Day deal (snap).

These are a synthetic upper, but they definitely look like a solid pair of leather Chelsea boots. They’ve got the stretch goring panel (the goring panel is how you’re able to get in and out of the boots) on the ankle and they’ve got the convenient pull tab on the back heel.

The outsole is durable and it’s got plenty of tread for traction. Available in 10 different colors, but size availability might be tough in some colors. These boots work all year round.

Price: $22.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

10. 30 Percent Off Gold Toe Men’s Cotton Quarter Socks 6-Pack

Prime Day is a great day to stock up on things like underwear (see item #1) and socks. These socks from Gold Toe are the style that just peeks up over the top of the shoe.

They’re 81 percent cotton, 14 percent poly, four percent nylon and one percent Spandex. They’ve got the reinforced heel and toe.

Gold Toe says that they feature the company’s “AquaFX technology to keep feet dry.” They’ve got a full cushion sole.

The socks come in a six pack, so this is a great deal.

Price: $14 (30 percent off MSRP)

