10 Best Prime Day Watch Deals (2018)

Watches for Women & Watches for Men

Our 10 Best Prime Day Watch Deals is designed to give you a quick look at a wide variety of stuff to bring your watch game up in a very affordable way. We’ve got more deals for men simply because there aren’t as many great Prime Day offerings for women.

It’s a very strong selection because, fortunately, top watch makers like Seiko, Citizen and Bulova have some terrific offerings. There are many more, but I’ve selected what I believe are the better brands and the better deals.

1. 66 percent off Citizen Women’s Eco-Drive EW1670-59D

A beautiful watch with a mother of pearl dial. This watch is from the excellent (and huge) Citizen brand.

It’s a Japanese quartz movement — it runs on battery power. The watch features a date window at 3 o’clock.

The size of the watch case is 26mm. It’s got a stainless steel bracelet with a fold-over push-button clasp with a safety closure.

A very popular watch, with more than 165 reviews and a 4.5 out of 5-star rating average.

Price: $84.99 (66 percent off MSRP)

2. 69 percent off Bulova Women’s 96P157 Quartz Silver Watch

This rectangular watch features eight small diamonds that have been individually hand set on the white mother-of-pearl dial. The 12 and 6 o’clock indications are Roman numerals.

This is a Japanese quartz movement so it’s powered by a battery. The watchcase size is 21mm.

The crystal (the covering on the dial) is curved mineral crystal and the stainless steel bracelet features a double-press fold-over clasp, so it’s not going to come off accidentally.

The watch is water resistant to 100 feet, which is just about the minimum, but this isn’t the kind of watch that you’re going to want to get wet, anyway.

Price: $89.99 (67 percent off MSRP)

3. 56 percent off Timex Unisex Weekender TW2R63100

Timex is another giant brand that makes very high quality watches and is able to bring them in at very low prices. Certainly the Prime Day price can’t be beat.

This is a unisex watch, so it will work for a woman or a man. The case material (it’s a 38mm case) is silver toned brass. The band is genuine leather and it’s a slip-thru strap.

The dial is very clean, with the hours in Arabic numbers and 24 hour numbers set in the inner ring. It’s an Indiglo, which is Timex’s proprietary glow-in-the-dark technology.

Price: $24.99 (56 percent off MSRP)

4. 64 Percent off Citizen Women’s Eco-Drive Watch with Date EW1544-53A

An enormously popular watch from the fantastic Citizen brand. This watch has more than 520 customer reviews and a 4.6 out of 5-star rating average.

The watch features a stainless steel case with a gold bezel (the ring around the dial) and a white dial with black hour markers in Arabic numbers. It’s a Japanese quartz movement, so it’s battery powered.

The stainless steel watch band is silver with cold accenting all the way around the bracelet. It’s got a push-button, fold-over clasp. A great deal, since the watch is normally $250.

Price: $89.99 (64 percent off MSRP)

5. 70 percent off Seiko Men’s SNE361 Quartz Silver Watch

From the great Seiko brand, this is a solar powered Japanese quartz movement watch, so you never have to worry about winding. It’s got a 12-month power reserve, just in case you stash it in your drawer and forget about it for awhile.

The watch is stainless steel with a blue dial face. It’s got the month and date window at 3 o’clock. The hour and minute hands are luminescent.

The bracelet is stainless steel and features a fold-over class with the double push-button safety feature. Normally $250 so this is a fabulous deal.

Price: $72.99 (71 percent off MSRP)

6. 47 percent off Casio Men’s Pro Trek Sport Watch

Casio’s Pro Trek line is a terrific feature-laden series of watches. Check the features on this piece:

Multi-Band 6 Atomic Timekeeping

Solar Powered

Version 3 Triple Sensor (Altimeter/Barometer, Thermometer and Compass)

1/100th Second Stopwatch

Smart Access Electronic Crown w/Quick-lock

A solar powered watch, so you never have to worry about its power running out. The watch is great looking (love the green accents) and has a large case size at 43mm.

The watch features both analog and digital time, so it’s got ya covered!

Price: $213.99 (47 percent off MSRP)

7. 69 percent off Bulova Men’s Dual Aperture Watch

A beautiful dress watch with some fun features. This one’s got the 24 hour subdial and a subdial for the seconds. It’s a skeleton watch — meaning you’ve got the ability to actually look into the watch to see some of the movement. Not only can you see inside the watch from the dial, it’s also got the exhibition case back.

Features rose gold toned luminous hands set against the brown dial that’s got the large, easy-to-read Roman numerals.

The band is brown leather with a decure double-pusher deployment buckle.

Price: $139.99 (69 percent off MSRP)

8. 69 percent off Seiko Men’s Solar Chronograph SSC143

This is my favorite watch on the list. First off, it’s from the great Seiko brand. It’s just a dang great looking men’s watch and, even better, it’s a chronograph.

12 hour alarm

Dual time capability

Solar powered

Chronograph

The stainless steel case is 42.5mm and the stainless steel band features a push-button clasp closure. It’s water resistant to 330 feet but it’s not the kind of watch you want to get wet. With a normal list price of $425, you’re saving almost $300 on this fantastic watch.

Price: $129.99 (69 percent off MSRP)

9. 65 percent off Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Calendrier BU2020-02A

We just included this last week in our list of watches under $200 and at that time is was on a great discount at $177.98. Now you’re saving $245.

This is one of those watches that tiptoes up to the line between dress watch and sporty watch. Or, more specifically, it’s on the edge of dressy watch and watch-that-you-can-geek-out-on watch. The reason is simple: the piece features world time in 24 different cities. (Very simple to set up, using the unidirectional rotating bezel.)

In addition to the world cities time feature, the watch also features three subdials: one for the date, one for the day of the week and one for 24 hour time. And, of course, this is an Eco-Drive, which means that the watch is powered by light.

The Citizen Calendrier is often featured with a blue dial so this silver, white and black dial is somewhat unique. The blue calfskin leather band and blue hands pay homage to the traditional blue face dial. The case is on the big side, at 44mm.

Price: $129.99 (65 percent off MSRP)

10. 65 percent off Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Promaster Nighthawk Dual Time Watch BJ7000-52E

At one point, this watch was listed for around $250, so the savings here are substantial. The Citizen Eco-Drive is a light-powered watch, so you never have to worry about it running out of juice.

This one has some serious features going for it.

Dual time display

Pilot’s slide rule inner chapter ring

Water resistant to 660 feet

The slide rule function is operated by a crown located at the 8 o’clock position. Despite the crowded dial, it is easy to tell the time since the luminous hands and hour indicators are very big. The watch also features 24 time.

Price: $139.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

