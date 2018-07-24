10 Best Suede Jackets for Women 2018: The Ultimate List

Suede is the ultimate in casual cool, so classic suede jackets for women are fashion must-haves for your closet this year. Whether you’re looking for faux or for real, these soft leather jackets can amp up your style in a big way. Wear one to create an edgy twist to your normal business wear, or toss one on with your favorite jeans and tees.

From moto jackets to fashion forward longer designs, we’ve found some suede classics in vegan blends, as well as natural leather hides made from sheep, lamb, goat, cow and pigskin. Each soft, supple suede leather is different, so you might need to explore a bit to find your favorite. One thing’s for sure, they’ll all deliver the luxe look you want.

Banish the thought that suede is specific to western wear, (not that there’s anything wrong with that) because these jackets run the gamut from boho chic, to boot camp. And with budget and splurge worthy options, you can plan on turning some heads with your wicked sense of style when the weather turns chilly.

Which are the best suede jackets for women?

1. Levi’s Women’s Faux Suede Asymmetrical Belted Motorcycle Jacket – $70.20

This sweet suede moto jacket is one of our fave suede jackets for women because of so many stellar details. First, the fact that this tan cutie is faux suede means it’s uber-affordable, without sacrificing on style. The asymmetrical zip front gives it a bit of sassy personality, while the angled zipper pockets and buckle belt add extra hardware to the mix.

Epulets at the shoulders provide extra eye appeal, and the long sleeves feature wrist zippers, so you can slide them up your arm a bit to reveal a cool shirt underneath. Snap down lapels make keep the collar away from your face (and associated makeup stains). We think you’ll love the nice detailing in back, that gives this jacket great shape from every angle. At less than $75, you might want to pick up this cutie in navy as well.

2. Mafulus Women’s Lightweight Faux Suede Zipper Jacket – $29.98 – $33.98

When you’re in the mood to mix up your work wear to create a more on trend look, this gray faux suede jacket is an easy choice. The stylished draped collar gives this topper unusual elegance, while the side zipper and zipper pockets add coppery metallic accents.

The back features especially appealing details, including a pretty chevron shaped inset just above your bum. Princess seams also give the jacket body a more fitted silhouette. At less than $35, this is a fun budget priced choice that gives you color options in brown and khaki too.

Get this in women’s sizes from small to XXL, but keep in mind, this jacket runs on the small side, so check the sizing chart from the manufacturer, versus the standard Amazon size chart.

3. BGSD Women’s Anna Suede Leather Car Coat – $129.99 – $219.99

Classic and cute, this chic natural suede leather jacket has a sleek shape and timeless style. With a five button closure, shirt style collar and two exterior pockets, you’ll wear this car coat for years to come.

The shoulder yoke, and princess seaming give this jacket a figure flattering fit, although it’s roomy enough to slip over a sweater on chilly fall days. The longer length falls at the hips, with plenty of bum coverage in back. This cute coat comes in chocolatey brown and navy, as well as this caramel color, and we love that it comes in a wide range of sizes from small to 3XL in both standard and short.

4. Smart Range Ladies Brando Suede Leather Jacket – $174

From the first glance, you’ll want to take this suede moto jacket on a day, but we’re pretty sure you’ll end up in a long term romance. It’s hard not to love the fire engine red color, and you’re bound to light a flame or two wearing this stunner.

The natural suede leather actually conforms to your body over time, meaning you’ll get a custom fit. The silver tone zippers, snaps and other hardware give this jacket class and style. The asymmetrical zipper, zip pockets and snap down collar give this solid moto style, while the leather zipper pulls add an element to amp up the look.

Wrist zippers and a beautifully detailed back make this worthy of both office and club wear. Get it in sizes 8 to 18, but check the bust measurments so you’re guaranteed to get the right size. Smart Range also makes this same stylish moto jacket in brilliant red lambskin leather, as well as this suede version.

5. Scully Women’s Embroidered Fringe Long Suede Leather Jacket – $197.99 – $316.88

When you combine sweet, soft suede, swirling embroidery and turquoise colored stones, and you get a boho chic jacket that’s a total head turner. This suede leather jacket flaunts beautiful stitching, highlighted by those impression-making stones at front placket and cuffs.

Nipped in at the waist, and complemented by fringe along the front placket and hemline, this flattering jacket would look at home with a slim pencil skirt, and equally perfect with a great pair of jeans and cowboy boots. The front placket connects with hidden hooks, so nothing deters from the overall look.

The back hemline lands at 38.5 inches from the shoulder, or just above the knee for most women. Get it in sizes from extra small to extra large, and in three additional colors, including black, cinnamon and espresso.

Love the cool fringe, but not the longer length? The Coolhides Women’s Western Fringed Leather Jacket has an undeniable country appeal and great look.

6. Overland Sheepskin Co Arvada Quilted Goatskin Suede Jacket – $199

This plush quilted jacket is made with soft, supple and velvety goat skin suede. This jacket has a beautifully tailored quality about it, and it’s finished with leather edging that gives it an especially stylish look.

Lined just enough to take the chill off, but not so much as to be bulky, this short jacket features a brass zipper closure, and angled pockets in front with brass zippers as well. The shapely cut is super flattering, and at 19 inches from shoulder to hem, it looks great with any pant or skirt selection. Get it in sizes from small to XXL.

7. Infinity Ladies Warm Beige Suede Merino Sheepskin Coat With Toscana Collar – $644.99

When you’re looking for some serious warmth to go along with your impeccable sense of style, this gorgeous piece is hands down one of our fave suede coats for women. The knee length style, cross over front and deep cozy pockets make it the perfect choice for chilly fall days or the cold winds of winter.

Made from Merino sheepskin suede, the capper on this pretty coat is the plush Toscana sheep fur collar and cuffs. Toscana sheep are prized for their super soft fur that’s warm and soft. The figure flattering silhouette will allay any fears of looking bulky. Get in sizes from extra small to 2XL.

Infinity has another gorgeous Merino and Toscana suede coat with more minimalist styling in a beautiful pale gray, sans the fluffy cuffs.

8. BGSD Women’s Chloe Suede Leather Parka Coat – $199.99 – $269.99

Who wouldn’t want to cozy up in a suede parka this winter? BGSD nailed this cool coat design with the removable faux fur trim hood. That makes it a cute and cozy choice, and gives this jacket two great looks, depending on the weather. The simple zip-out liner gives you versatility and added warmth for those cold days.

This suede jacket features a zip front closure with hidden snaps, to give you a slimming and sleek look. An interior drawstring nips it in at the waist and provides some figure flattering shape. It also has adjustable banded cuffs to keep out the cold, and front welt and flap pockets to store away your daily essentials, from keys to cell phone.

Get in sizes from small to 3XL, and in short sizes as well. Another cute suede option from BGSD is the Jeanette Faux Shearling Hooded Duffle Toggle Coat, that has a young, contemporary look and a cozy hood as well.

9. Theory Women’s Military Style Suede Coat – $290.16 – $573.21

Long and luxe, this beautiful suede trench coat has the kind of on trend styling that every fashionista can embrace. With a simple round collar and sash, wrap yourself up in luxurious leather that moves and looks super chic with everything you wear.

The simple military styling, large patch pockets and long knee length make it as elegant or as casual as you choose. The button down front features a hidden placket, and the sleeves have added seaming for extra design detail. The button back sash gives your rear view a hidden surprise as well.

10. Overland Sheepskin Co Adele Reversible Italian Lambskin Suede Jacket – $495

This super cool suede jacket has a playful posture that makes it great for moderate temperature days when you want to class up your casual wear. With a zip front, and draw string neck, it can keep out the cold and look stylish while doing it. But this coat has a hidden secret.

For one price, you get two completely different looks because this cutie is reversible, revealing a smooth lambskin leather jacket on the inside. The stand up collar looks classic, and the big roomy pockets give you lots of room to keep your hands warm, and carry your keys, gloves and more.

Hip length, it’s long enough to cover your fanny, but it’s easy wear in the car. It comes in women’s sizes 6-12. You might also love the Nancy Italian Lambskin Suede Jacket, that’s a little shorter, but features crocheted suede collar, cuff and pocket details.

