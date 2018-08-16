11 Best Men’s Grey Blazers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

It’s that time of year when the wardrobe starts the slow shift into another season. We’re focusing on men’s grey blazers for a couple reasons: they’re neutral enough to work all year and they’re versatile enough to go from casual to dressy.

The obvious dividing line when you’re shopping for a grey blazer is tone. Lighter shades of grey lend themselves to a bit more relaxed look, while darker shades are easy solutions when you’re looking for a little more dress up (i.e., something that works well in the office).

If you’re looking for a men’s light blazer — we’re talking about the shade here — you’ll have more options for lighter pants, because the contrast won’t be too much. If you’re looking for a darker blazer, you’ll look your best when you’ve got darker pants (whether they’re black slacks or dark blue denims).

Of course, you can go without a tie in a casual blazer — that’s a big reason that grey is such a great color for the sports jacket. And when you pair the grey blazer with a dress shirt and tie, you’ll look like the guy who knows what he’s doing.

Most of the fabrics here are synthetic, which means they’ll have the wearability and the affordability going for them.

What are the Best Men’s Grey Blazers?

1. Tommy Hilfiger Soft Constructed Blazer – $119

We’re starting this list of men’s grey blazers with a coat that’s a bit darker, but still has the ability to be worn casual (i.e., with jeans, etc.). This is a “soft constructed” casual blazer so the shoulders are soft.

It’s 64 percent poly, 34 percent Rayon and two percent Spandex, so it will have a nice flexibility that lends itself to comfort. It’s a two-button, gabardine weave. The buttons are black with a lighter outer ring, making a nice contrast.

Two flap pockets on the jacket and a welt pocket at the chest. The lapel is notched and the vents are two side vents.

2. Perry Ellis Men’s Slim Fit Blazer – $63.99 and up (depending on size/color)

This two-button grey blazer is also a bit on the darker side, with hues of brown in the gabardine fabric. It’s 65 percent poly, 35 percent viscose (also known as rayon).

It’s got a notched lapel and two straight flap pockets on the coat. On the back, it’s got side vents. Probably one of the more “office ready” grey blazers on the list.

3. Jones New York Men’s Gray Houndstooth Sport Coat – $63.10 and up (depending on size/color)

This is a men’s light blazer in a great looking houndstooth. The colors in the fabric give plenty of flexibility for the pants: from dark to lighter jeans, grey to black slacks.

It’s 65 percent poly, 35 percent viscose and it’s got a notched lapel. It’s a two-button blazer with two flap pockets on the coat. The vent is a center split.

4. Kenneth Cole Reaction Men’s Techni-Cole Stretch Blazer – $129

This men’s grey blazer has a very on-trend look. Kenneth Cole calls it their “Techni-Cole Stretch” because it’s got one percent Spandex in the material. (It’s 87 percent poly and 12 percent Rayon>.)

The jacket is in a light grey basketweave and it features a two-button closure. The lapels are notched and there are two side vents in the back.

Gets very good reviews, with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average.

5. U.S. Polo Association Men’s Cotton Sport Coat – $69.99

The photo on this one is a good indication of the jacket’s versatility. It’s a light enough shade of grey that it can be worn more casual with jeans and an open collar shirt.

This men’s light blazer is 100 percent cotton so it’s got a softer, more unconstructed look and feel. It’s a two-button jacket, with angled flap pockets on the coat and a chest welt pocket.

It features two side vents on the back. The coat’s got four inner poackets. Gets solid reviews with a 4.1 out of 5-star rating average.

6. Flatseven Men’s Casual Premium Blazer – $99.99

This is definitely a casual blazer. It’s a lighter shade of grey and there’s just one button for the closure. Flatseven is right on when they suggest wearing it with jeans or chinos.

The coat is 65 percent Rayon, 35 percent poly. It is a slim fit, and the sleeves can be pushed up. It would work very well with a slim fit white button down shirt.

The lapels are notched and there are two side vents in the back.

7. Calvin Klein Men’s Modern Fit Blazer – $249.99

This is a charcoal grey blazer, so it’s on the darker side, but it’s got a contemporary look so it will work with or without a tie. The fabric is imported 100 percent wool.

It features notched lapels and two flap pockets on the coat, with a welt pocket on the chest. It’s a two-button closure and in the back, there are two side vents.

8. David.Ann Men’s Slim Fit One Button Blazer – $42.99

This is another very contemporary look. It’s a one-button closure and it is a slim fit. The color is very light.

Features two flap pockets and a fake “welt” pocket at the chest. It’s got a center vent in the back. There is some stretchability to this jacket: it’s five percent Spandex, 75 percent poly and 20 percent cotton. Would work great with jeans.

9. Nautica men’s Bi-Stretch Slim Fit Blazer – $80.33

This is a great looking light color grey blazer with a slim fit. It should be very comfortable and allow for a great range of movement because the fabric includes five percent Spandex. Also 66 percent poly and 29 percent Rayon. Nautica calls it their “bi-stretch” fabric.

Features two flap pockets on the jacket and a welt pocket at the chest. It’s a two-button closure with notched lapels and two side vents in the back.

10. Luciano Natazzi Men’s Two Button Blazer – $89.99

Natazzi’s two-button blazer is in a lighter shade of grey with a very light window pane design. The fabric is 65 percent poly, 35 percent Viscose.

The buttons on the cuff (four of them on each cuff) are “working” button holes, meaning they’re not just sewn onto the outside of the sleeve. The jacket features two flap pockets on the coat, as well as a welt “ticket pocket” just above the right flap pocket. The chest pocket is a welt construction. Features hand pick stitching, peak lapels and two side vents.

11. Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Grey Herringbone Sport Coat – $75 and up (depending on size/color)

This is a fully-lined two-button men’s grey blazer that leans a little toward the brown hues. It’s 65 percent poly and 35 percent Viscose.

The jacket features two flap pockets on the coat and a welt pocket at the chest. It’s got notched lapels and two side vents in the back.

