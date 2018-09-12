5 Best Plus Size Bra and Panty Sets: The Intimate List

For those of us who are amply endowed, there’s hardly anything that gives your girls a boost like a great bra, right? But if you want a total mood lifter, treat yourself to some matching plus size bra and panty sets. They’re a total splurge, and worth every penny. In fact, according to the scribes at Ravishly, great lingerie empowers women, in more ways than just sexually. We happen to agree.

With the holidays fast approaching, (so sorry to bring that up already,) these sets also make the perfect intimate gifts for your wife, lover, sister or best friend. Who wouldn’t love a package filled with gorgeous, perfectly fitting undies?

One thing that won’t come as a surprise to you, at least if you’ve been shopping around, is that unlike standard size sets, you almost always have to buy plus size bras and panties as separates. It’s annoying, so I’m wagging my finger at all those lingerie makers who don’t make it easy on us bigger women. We want to know what the deal is, and hope you get your act together post haste!

No worries though, because in this list, we’ve done the searching and perfectly paired up the best, cutest, sexiest and most supportive bras and panties for women who embrace their size, and love to strut their stuff – including underwear. From bralettes to full coverage, plunge bras to minimizers, check out these sets that will make you feel like a million bucks, without breaking the bank.

What are the best plus size bra and panty sets?

1. Best Plunge Bra Set: Elomi Women’s Plus Size Matilda Underwire Plunge Bra & Panties – Bra – $69 + Panties – $32

Pros: Cons: Great support thanks to underwire bra styling

Sheer and sexy panels on bra and panties

Lots of color options

Convertible bra straps increase wardrobe flexibility You have to buy them separately

A bit on the spendy side

Two hook bra closure could be beefed up

Bra straps aren’t padded

This pretty plunge bra from Elomi is an all around favorite, and the fact that it has panties to match means you’ll feel gorgeous just knowing what’s underneath your outfit. The plunge bra delivers extra-sexy styling with alluring sheer panels, and a three section cup, plus side panel, that pushes the girls up and in.

The underwire delivers serious support, without cutting into your rib cage, and the low front plunge means you can wear those cleavage revealing deeper necklines without showing your bra. A J hook in back adds to the versatility of this bra, easily turning it into a racer back style. This bra comes in chest sizes from 32 to 46, and cup sizes from DD to JJ.

The adorable matching Matilda panties feature the same sheer panels and colorful dotted trim. These sexy, sheer-backed briefs hit just below the navel and feature a higher cut leg. They also feature a cotton jersey modesty liner. Get them in sizes from Small to 4XL.

Both the bra and panties come in ten different colors. We also love the traditional black, and red versions of this set.

Another super sexy Elomi bra and panty set option is the Sachi Strappy Underwire Plunge Bra and Sachi Full Brief, both of which come in a similar range of sizes.

2. Best Minimizer Bra Set: Delimira Women’s Sheer Lace Unlined Minimizer Underwire Full Figure Bra & Panties – Bra – $17.99 + Panties – $15.99

Pros: Cons: Bra helps eliminate shirt gaps

Unlined bra cups are supportive without bulk

Panties come in a two-pack

Sheer lace panty back is super sexy Must buy the bra and panties separately

Bra could use padded straps

Elastic panty edge can show through beneath clothes

Bra doesn’t handle dryer well

Any woman who has struggled with button up shirt gap knows the value of a good minimzer bra. This elegant minimizer from Delimira features unlined sheer lace cups that eliminate a bulky look. The wider sides and back help to eliminate bulge, while increasing your comfort and overall support for the girls.

Breathable fabric helps to keep you cool and dry, while the stretch straps and three hook back closure keep things under control. Get it in chest sizes 34 to 44, and cup sizes from DD to H. Among the more affordable options on our list, this minimizer bra comes in beige, black and white.

Pair this bra with Delimira Lace Hipster Panties. The modest front waist falls alluringly below the navel, but not so low as a bikini, while the unlined lace back shows your tush in full. Love that. Get a two pack of these cuties for less than $16, and in sizes from X-Small to 4X-Large.

3. Best Bralette Set: Cosabella Women’s Plus Size Say Never Front Closure Bralette & Panties – Bra – $50.30 + Panty – $24.40

Pros: Cons: Set offers comfort and sex appeal

Corset closure stays secure

Panties have soft no-show lace edges

Sheer stretch lace is super feminine Bralette cup size could be larger

Plus size set must be purchased as separates

Not as wide a size range as many

Limited color options

There are those days when you just want to lounge around, forget about support, and feel super sexy at the same time. That’s when it’s time to call in a pretty lace bralette like this cutie from Cosabella. So pretty in a blush color, this bralette features an adjustable, corset-style hook and eye front with five hooks.

The thick lace shoulder straps are extra pretty, and fall to slim adjustable stretch straps in back. The wide lace under-bust band keeps things comfortably in place, and the unlined cups show just enough skin to be completely alluring. Get this bralette in pretty blush, or black, and in sizes 1X to 3X.

The matching Never Say Never Lovelie Thong Panty features sheer stretch lace with a scalloped edge that lies gently on the skin avoiding any irritation, or panty show through under clothes. Obviously the backside delivers minimal coverage. This panty comes in size 12-16 or 18-22.

If bare buns just aren’t your thing, or you think a thong is a little too much like butt floss, we get it. The Never Say Never Cheekie Cotton Hotpant Panty is pretty adorable, and offers more classic panty coverage, but with the same no-show lace edging. It has a couple more size options as well.

We also love the Cosabella Minoa Plus Size Soft Bra and matching panties. The bra features convertible back straps, and the hot pant style panties are wicked cute.

4. Best Full Coverage Bra Set: Wacoal Women’s Retro Chic Underwire Bra & Panties – Bra – $32.65 – $60 + Panty – $32

Pros: Cons: Full coverage set with an elegant look

Super supportive bra

Super sexy panties

Softy and breathable Lace mix doesn’t look smooth under knits

Panties are a bit itchy

Bra band size runs a little small

Panties are super spendy

It’s hard enough to find pretty, great fitting plus size bra and panty sets, but when you’re looking for full coverage, the task gets even more difficult, because you’re often forced to pick from some dowdy, plain jane options. Not so with this lovely set from Wacoal, undeniably one of the best women’s lingerie companies.

This two-tone, full coverage bra features sheer lace two piece cups that give your boobs both lift and excellent separation. Shape is everything with this one, and it delivers the goods, without overspill on top, or bulges on the sides. Fully adjustable stretch straps offer plenty of give, and the leotard back is super comfy and never binding.

The bra features a nice wide three hook and eye closure, for extra support. Get it in a myriad of color choices in chest sizes from 30 to 48, and cups sizes from C to I.

The cute matching Retro Chic Panties feature higher cut legs, and a modest stretch dot mesh back that offers full fanny coverage. The front has the same two tone lace combo as the bra. On the down side, the panties come in a slightly less abundant array of sizes from small to 2X Plus.

5. Best Color & Size Options: Goddess Women’s Plus Size Kayla Underwire Banded Bra & Panties – Bra – $28.04 – $105.64 + Panty – $24

Pros: Cons: Bold floral and abstract prints and colors

Widest range of chest and cup sizes

More modestly cut panties

Full coverage but still sexy Bra closure could be wider for complete support

Band sizes run a bit small

Panties run slightly tight

Must buy bra and panty separately

Skip the lace details, and go all in on the prints when you want to feel pretty down under. Goddess has made a stand when it comes to plus size bra and panty sets, with more than a dozen colors and patterns of their Kayla series underwire bras and briefs. From fun florals to abstract prints, they’ve got you covered in all the sizes you’ll need.

The Kayla underwire bra features a sexy sheer top cup, with a v-neck plunge to create a super flattering look under lower necklines, with only minimal cleavage, so it’s perfect for all your work wear. The wide sides keep underarm bulge at bay, while the back hook and eye closure has three options for adjustability.

The three section cup offers super support and pushes your girls up and forward for the best shape. Best of all, this bra comes in a wide range of sizes in addition to colors and patterns. Get it in chest sizes from 34 to 46, and cup sizes from DD to N.

The matching Kayla Print Brief has nearly as many color options that burst with bright colors. Its modest cut is a winner, falling just below the navel in front and with full tush coverage and a bit lower cut legs. Get it in sizes from Medium to 4XL.

