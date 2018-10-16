21 Best Backpacks for College: The Ultimate List (2018)

College courses require a lot of superfluous expenses that are easy enough to just skip on, but a proper backpack is not one of them.

On the contrary, backpacks are a necessary accessory to protect your back throughout the school year. It’s also something you’ll use for many years after college.

Backpacks are the safest way to carry the excessive book load required for university-level courses. This is because they evenly distribute the weight of their contents across the shoulders and hips.

The ideal bag should have a high storage capacity, good compartmentalization, and of course, a style you don’t mind rocking every day.

But very few packs can provide you with all of these without falling short in one category. For example, the pack with the highest carrying capacity is also the bulkiest.

To find the pack that’s best for you, you’ll have to prioritize features that suit the needs of your typical class load.

To make this easier, we’ve compiled our twenty favorite backpack choices across all styles. This includes packs for mass storage and lightweight daypacks alike.

Almost nothing makes it okay for someone to have to carry around 800 pages worth of textbook material, but these awesome backpacks make it a lot easier with comfortable straps and lumbar supporting features.

Read on below to discover our favorite picks for the best backpacks for college. Your back will thank us later.