15 Best Girls Unicorn Costumes (2018)

Your little girl has a magical imagination, so it’s probably no surprise that she’s enamored with unicorns. These mythical beasts have all sorts of special powers, in addition to the fact that they’re gentle, kind and pretty. This Halloween, help her celebrate all those wonderful qualities in herself with a playful and fun girls unicorn costume.
No matter her age, from baby to toddler to pre-teen, we’ve found a fantastic selection of unicorn costumes that are perfect for parties, trick or treat fun, and that will be a blast for imagination and play after long Halloween is over. Check out these tutus, dresses and cozy onesies that will leave your little (or big) unicorn girl flying high.
Best Baby Girls Unicorn Costume: InCharacter Magical Unicorn Costume
As if your baby isn't cute enough on their own, you can dress your little peanut in this adorable magical unicorn costume. With a shimmery pink chest and cuffs, this furry little onesie features a snap crotch for easy diaper changes. The hood features pink satin lined unicorn ears, a swirly pink mane, and a golden unicorn horn. Skid resistant feet make it perfect for cruisers and toddlers. Best of all? It's machine washable, a prerequisite for those diaper blowouts.
Best Toddler Costume: Tipsy Elves Cute Unicorn Halloween Costume
This hooded jumpsuit unicorn costume is perfect to keep your baby or toddler girl looking adorable for Halloween. The thick blue fleece onesie is adorned with fluffy clouds and cute stars. A snap neck closure is sure to keep cold breezes at bay. The rainbow lined unicorn hood features puffy ears and a rainbow unicorn horn. The back also has a fluffy rainbow tail. Because this costume especially geared for the smaller set, you'll especially love the long zipper that goes all the way to the ankle, for easy on the go diaper changes or potty stops.
Princess Paradise Felicity The Unicorn Toddler Costume
When it comes to purely fluffy fun, this Felicity the Unicorn toddler Halloween costume is just the squishiest! This unicorn jumpsuit features a zipper closure in front, along with plush trimmed tail and mane. The comfort ankle closure makes it easy for your toddler to wear with either shoes or boots. Keep in mind, this costume is only available in x-small, so consult the size chart to be sure it's large enough for your little girl.
Girls Rainbow Unicorn Halloween Costume With Wings
Everyone knows unicorns can fly, that's why it's great to get your little girl this unicorn costume with wings. This magical little outfit features a rainbow dress, with a sparkly tulle skirt overlay that looks puffy and fun, with an asymmetrical hemline that's longer in the back. The shoulders are adorned with golden wings, and the fancy headband features a puffy gold horn, ears and tulle ribbons. Get it in sizes from small 3-4 to XL 10-12.
Rainbow Unicorn Halloween Costume for Girls
This uber-cute girls unicorn costume features a sweet little dress with a lattice rainbow ribbon on a white velour top, purple waist bow and a layered rainbow tutu skirt. We love that it comes with so many fun details. It includes an attached unicorn tail on the back of the tutu, fuzzy rainbow and arm leg warmers and a unicorn headband with the iconic silver horn and ears.
While this costume comes in size small 4-6, you can also get it in size medium 8-10 or large 12-14.
Suppromo Girls Unicorn Dress Up Outfit
This cute unicorn tutu dress has all kinds of special personality. The multi-colored tulle tutu is made puffier by a petticoat that's included with the dress, and you can your little girl will fall in love with the fanciful wings attached to the puffy sleeves. The satiny top features a cascade of colored stars. The unicorn headband has pink and purple satin ears and a pink unicorn horn surrounded by a tiny little crown. Your girl will surely be a unicorn princess dolled up in this. Get it in sizes from 4-6 or 7-9.
Best for Bigger Girls: Rainbow Unicorn Tutu Costume
This sassy rainbow unicorn costume shines through among the rest because if its brilliantly colored tutu costume, and the fun fluffy fur glovelettes. A matching fur detail highlights the top, as well as the unicorn headpiece. The dress top and headpiece both feature shimmery pink fabric that adds to that magical unicorn feel. The hot pink tutu comes complete with a fun furry tail in the same rainbow combination. The purple wig is sold separately, but you can find it here.
SP Funworld Girl’s Unicorn Onesie Costume
If you're looking for the perfect Halloween costume that strikes a balance between cute and cozy, this unicorn costume is a hit. Made with super soft, warm fleece, the pink and white onesie will keep your little cutie toasty for trick or treat adventures. Ribbed wrist and ankle bands keep cold air out. The hood is adorned with brightly colored fleece trims, and a unicorn horn and ears. This costume also features a removable brightly colored fleece tail. Get it sizes from small to large.
Best Inflatable Costume: Blow-up Deluxe Unicorn Costume
Your little girl will get all the laughs at the party, and in the neighborhood, when she slips into this playful and fun blow up Halloween unicorn. Easy to walk in, it leaves her hands free to pull back on the reins as well as to carry her treat bag. It comes with a pump for blowing the costume up, as well as a matching hat. This costume is perfect for kids ages four to eight.
If you have a bigger girl, this inflatable unicorn costume might be a better option.
Sparkling Unicorn Tutu Skirt and Unicorn Headband
If you're shopping for a girls Halloween costume with a little flexibility, or you're on more of a budget this year, this unicorn tutu skirt and matching headband can be a perfect solution to lots of fun on the day, and all the days afterward. The brightly colored tutu skit features poofy layers of soft tulle, with satin ribbon edging and a satin waistband, with a ribbon bow on the front.
The headband features the coveted unicorn horn, along with sparkly gold ears and a fancy row of ribbon roses. The advantage here is that you can dress your girl for warmth and then add on these cute accoutrements on top. Get this ensemble in four color options and sizes from 2-4T and 4-7.
Pastel Unicorn Tutu Dress With Headband
This playful pastel girls unicorn costume features an adorable tutu dress with a tulle skirt in a rainbow of colors, perfect for spinning, dancing and delight. The dress top features a crown of flowers across the chest, and pretty sequin arm bands in gold. It comes with a unicorn headband, bedecked with a gold unicorn horn, ears and more flowers.
Great for a Halloween party and lots of pretend play after the holiday, you might want to get a long sleeve leotard to wear underneath for trick or treating as the night is likely to be chilly.
-
EcoOnesie Star Unicorn Costume
Your little unicorn doesn't have to settle for rainbows when she can have the moon and stars as well. This cozy fleece onesie unicorn costume features a snap front, with warm side pockets for little hands. Highlighted by a bright pink mane and tail, as well as pink ribbed cuffs and ankles, your little girl will feel comfy at any party or Halloween gathering. The hood features big eyes, perky ears and a cute puffy unicorn horn. Get it in sizes from four to 10.
This company has lots of color and pattern options of this unicorn onesie - from rainbow stripes, to solid colors.
Adventure Time Lady Rainicorn Halloween Costume
This bright and sunny costume from Rubie's Costumes features a wildly colorful dress, imprinted with a big happy unicorn head on the bodice. A multi-layered tulle tutu sits atop a purple skirt, and the puffy short sleeves are made of a fun and sparkly sheer fabric. This cute costume includes a silver horn headpiece. Get in sizes small, medium or large. Do be sure to take note of the children's size chart from Rubie's to ensure that you're ordering for a perfect fit.
Girl’s Colorful Magical Unicorn Jumpsuit Fairytale Costume
A fun faux fur jumpsuit with satin accents and a fluffy furry tail make this girls unicorn costume a hit. Covered with sparkly stars, this fun costume includes a faux fur mane, soft-sculpted ears and a unicorn horn on the hood. Metallic silver hooves are sewn on to the wrist and ankle cuffs. The zipper front makes for easy on and off. Get it in girls sizes from x-small to x-large.
Girls Unicorn Princess Party Dress
There is so much to love about this unicorn princess party dress, from its longer length to the special details everywhere you look. Long layers of tulle skirting flow down past the knee, but the dress top is the star of this Halloween costume show. Intricate details, from appliqued flowers and unicorn ears, to embroidered eyelashes and a unicorn horn make this special. A pretty peplum of sheer tulle adds to the fancy feel, plus this pretty costume comes with a matching unicorn headband featuring a shiny silver unicorn horn, flowers and ears. Get it in sizes 2 years to 8-9 years, and in three additional colors including pink, peach and blue.