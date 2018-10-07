15 Best Halloween Shirts: Your Ultimate List (2018)

At Halloween, there are essesntially three types of people: Those who love it and plan their costume in advance, those who hate it and will never wear a costume, and those who like it but forget about a costume until the last second. For the latter two groups, picking up a Halloween shirt to have on hand in case you forget or get dragged to a spooky party will at least make it look like you tried. A Halloween shirt is great for staying home and handing out candy, too.

Here are the best Halloween shirts to make sure you are at least a little festive in October.