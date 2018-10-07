15 Best Halloween Shirts: Your Ultimate List (2018)

At Halloween, there are essesntially three types of people: Those who love it and plan their costume in advance, those who hate it and will never wear a costume, and those who like it but forget about a costume until the last second. For the latter two groups, picking up a Halloween shirt to have on hand in case you forget or get dragged to a spooky party will at least make it look like you tried. A Halloween shirt is great for staying home and handing out candy, too.
Here are the best Halloween shirts to make sure you are at least a little festive in October.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Well Worn I’m with Creepy T-shirt
Our Review
Assuming your Halloween party companion has gone to the trouble to dress up, you can don this shirt to let everyone know you're together. Even though, let's be honest, if your partner's going all out, they might not want to associate with you that closely. Just tell them you're drawing attention to their hard work. Available in six sizes for men, four for women, and six for kids in blue, red, silver, yellow, or orange.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Is My Costume Text Graphic T-Shirt
Our Review
The classic Halloween shirt. Whether you're not a huge fan of the holiday, are being forced to go out into public that day, or just forgot and ran out of time, some variation fo this shirt is the time-honored answer to quickly assembling a "costume". Available in six sizes for men and four sizes for women in black, red, orange, purple, or heather gray.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Well Worn Halloween Tape Costume T-shirt
Our Review
A variation on the classic, this one gives the illusion of a handmade, albeit last-minute costume. Slap some duct tape on a shirt and call it costume. You could actually do this with a shirt, if you wanted, perhaps using some fun duct tape colors to match. Hey, duct tape fixes everything, even a lack of costume. Available in six sizes for men and kids and four sizes for women in blue, red, dark red, heather gray, or orange.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Marvel Incredible Hulk Halloween Costume Graphic T-Shirt
Our Review
This could pass for a costume if you combined it with purple shorts and some Hulk hands. That's really not necessary, though. Just toss this on and roll to the party. Naturally, they make a bunch of these, including, of course, Iron Man. Available in six sizes for men and kids and four for women.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ripple Junction WWE Retro Undertaker Halloween Shirt
Our Review
If you want to mix your Halloween celebration with your (potentially secret) wrestling fandom, there are few better options than donning the 'Taker for All Hallow's Eve. Though the man himself celebrates the holiday the entire year, you can use this illustration of his visage to creep out your friends. This other variation is worth considering, too. They also make a Kane costume hoodie, which is also appropriate. Available in six sizes for men and four for women in asphalt, black, navy, brown, or gray.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Halloween Jack-o’-Lantern Grin Pumpkin Wink Long Sleeve Tee
Our Review
For those of you who are cold from October on, a long-sleeve shirt is the way to go. This one is emblazoned with a simple but adorable winking jack-o'-lantern face. It's a festive Halloween shirt you can wear all month long. You can get this in one of five unisex sizes in dark heather gray, light heather gray, navy, or royal blue.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Superhero In Disguise Comic Book Costume Graphic T-Shirt
Our Review
This one might just constitute a costume, maybe. You are mild-mannered [insert your name here], but at any moment, you could step into a phone booth and emerge [superhero name here]. The potential for this shit is limited only by the imaginations of those around you. Bonus points if you do at some point sneak away and transform into an actual superhero, though. Available in six sizes for men and kids and four sizes for women in asphalt, black, heather blue, navy, and dark heather gray. There's also a super villian variation, if you prefer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here For The Booos Candy Martini Graphic T-Shirt
Our Review
A slight variation on the shirt-as-a-costume, this one proclaims your true intentions on Halloween night: getting completely haunted. Or more precisely, you'll be haunted by the ghost of booze past the next day. Either way, don this when you hit up your Halloween parties. Note the candy corn on the toothpick, which is a nice touch. Available in six sizes for men and four for women in light heather gray, dark heather gray, silver, orange, or white.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Halloween Trick or Treat Yo Self Collegiate Graphic T-Shirt
Our Review
You don't need to be a Parks & Recreation fan to get behind this one, but it helps. Treat yoself is an especially handy phrase around Halloween when you're wondering whether you should have another peanut butter cup. Of course you should, treat yoself! This one is available in six sizes for men and kids and four sizes for women in black, orange, or dark heather gray.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Grumpy Cat Halloween Trick Or Treat No Graphic T-Shirt
Our Review
If you're really not into Halloween but are still forced to participate, the cultural icon required to express your unhappiness is Grumpy Cat. Here the internet's favorite cat is pictured with a full moon and candy at which she shows her trademark disapproval. This is also an excellent choice to wear while handing out candy to the local children. Available in six sizes for men and kids and four sizes for women in asphalt, black, blue, green, or purple.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Disney Pixar Toy Story Sid Skull Costume Graphic T-Shirt
Our Review
If you're going as Sid from Toy Story, no one could accuse you of showing up without a costume, since this basically is the costume. Pair it with jeans and you're good to go. Even if no one gets the reference, a skull on a black t-shirt is suitably Halloween. Available in six sizes for men and kids and four for women.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Netflix Stranger Things Upside Down T-shirt
Our Review
Celebrate your ongoing fandom with creepy retrofest Stranger Things with this shirt. There's plenty of Halloween vibes provided by this show for you to fit in during the season while wearing this. Available in six sizes for men and four for women in black, blue, dark heather gray, and heather blue.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fifth Sun Twin Peaks Men’s Population T-Shirt
Our Review
Speaking of creepy television show fandoms, you could instead opt for the more offbeat, but perhaps still as popular, Twin PeaksFire Walk With Me reference. This one is a bit more understated, but hints as the weird stuff to come for anyone who has yet to watch either the original or the new series. Available in eight men's sizes. If you're not a fan of this design, there's also a version.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Night Scene T-Shirt
Our Review
It wouldn't be right to get through this entire list without a reference to the legendary The Nightmare Before Christmas. This particular design puts Jack front and center in a spooky graveyard scene with Oogie Boogie peeking out behind him. Speaking of, they make a variation with Oogie Boogie front and center, if you're a bigger fan of him. Available in six sizes for men and kids and four sizes for women in black, navy, orange, purple, and dark heather gray.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A&E Designs ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ Freddy Silhouette Heather T-Shirt
Our Review
With 80s nostalgia and the Disney crowd represented, it certainly wouldn't be a Halloween list without including the actual 80s slashers. And who better to represent them than Freddy himself? This shirt has a late 90s/early 2000s vibe with plenty of spots that look like blood splatter. Hard to go wrong. If you want to celebrate all of your favorite slashers, check out this Usual Horror Suspects lineup shirt, too. This Freddy shirt is available in five sizes for men.