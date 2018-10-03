11 Best Overwatch Costumes for Halloween (2018)

Blizzard’s hero-based shooter Overwatch has the most fun and unique cast of characters to come out of a AAA game title in years. It comes as no surprise that its almost thirty characters are among the most popular picks for professional cosplayers. But just because you lack the creative talent of a cosplay artist doesn’t mean you can’t show up to a Halloween party in one of the best Overwatch costumes.
We’ve picked out our favorite ready-made adult costumes for some of Overwatch‘s most iconic characters. Whether you’re a tank, support, or DPS main, you’re sure to find a Halloween costume for you.
Miccostumes Women’s D.Va Costume
Meet Hana Song, part Korean pro gamer, part mech pilot, and full-on badass. Under the codename D.Va, Hana is known for pwning n00bs from the captain's chair of her powerful MEKA, no hacks required.
D.Va's spandex bodysuit requires a slim figure to fill out but is pretty much an all-in-one costume solution. Her suit includes all pictured details, including the white gloves, shoulder pads, raised collar, and other accents. The only other pieces you need for a full setup is her headset and popgun, but trust me, D.Va is plenty recognizable without them.
Spirit Reaper Costume
Reaper's spooky mask and all-black edgelord outfit give him the perfect aesthetic for a Halloween costume. To non-gamers you'll blend right in with the rest of the skeletons and grim reaper costumes, while the initiated will instantly recognize you as the king of team kills.
This officially licensed Reaper costume comes with his full hooded jumpsuit and mask, as well as a pair of arm gauntlets and boot covers. This costume does not come with an unlimited quantity of Hellfire Shotguns.
Another Me Women’s Tracer Costume
British time traveler Tracer is one of the most recognizable characters from the Overwatch universe and has become the franchise's de facto mascot. She also has one of the coolest default outfits in the game. This cosplay kit from Another Me includes her unmistakeable colorful spandex pants and bomber jacket. You also get a pair of gloves.
The only thing you will need to complete the look is a pair of orange ski goggles, and maybe a wig if you don't already have short black hair.
Dazco Soldier 76 Cosplay Jacket
If you pick Soldier 76 in-game, you may be called names like "Mr. Call of Duty" and "Tryhard." However, you know better than to switch off, because those trolls just revealed their biggest vulnerability: they're jealous of your skills.
There's no shame in playing a simple hero, especially if you're good with him. Consequently, there's also no shame in dressing up as a simple hero, especially when it's so easy. All of 76's costumes are easy to recreate, and his stock outfit only really requires black pants and his signature leather jacket.
If you want the ultimate piece of flair (pun intended), you can also include his tactical visor. This is not necessary, though, as a majority of his in-game costumes actually show off his scarred face.
Miccostumes McCree Costume
In a world where intelligent talking animals share the battlefield with cybernetic super soldiers, it's hard for a simple cowboy to stand out. But once you go toe-to-toe with this skilled gunslinger, you'll find that he's every bit as BAMF as he dresses.
McCree's outfit is fairly simple and can be pieced together with a few easy to find components. The only piece you won't have laying around in your closet is his iconic cloak. For the sake of authenticity, you may also want to opt for a professionally made replica of McCree's signature cowboy hat and BAMF belt buckle. Alternatively, you may have these things lying around, especially if you already own a pair of cowboy boots.
Disguise Genji Muscle Costume
Do you need healing? Do your friends and family cringe every time you shout mada mada? You might be a Genji main! No one can blame you for loving Genji, as this cybernetic ninja is one of the most fun characters to play. Plus he's a ninja.
If you want to release your inner weeaboo and dress up as Genji, it couldn't get easier than this costume kit from Disguise Costumes. This single-piece costume portrays all of the intricate details of Genji's cyborg body and includes a muscle insert in case you don't already have six-pack abs.
The mask doesn't wrap all the way around your head and the costume does not include his awesome green sword, but aside from these two missing details, this outfit has pretty much everything you need.
Miccostumes Women’s Widowmaker Costume
When you are playing Overwatch as sniper Amélie Guillard, you don't want to be seen. When you are dressing up as Widowmaker for a costume party, the exact opposite is true. Such is the irony of this dangerously beautiful sniper.
There's no denying that Blizzard made Widowmaker's outfit just a tad bit more revealing than the other female characters' so don't expect to be a spider on the wall if you buy this readymade Widowmaker costume from Miccostumes.
This costume comes with a skin-tight jumpsuit, gloves, a thigh bag, and two black widow back stickers. You won't find Widowmaker's headgear, boots, armor, or gun online, but most of those can be improvised decently enough.
Miccostumes Women’s Mei Costume
This deluxe Mei costume from Miccostumes may be expensive, but it is one of the most luxurious cosplay kits we've found yet. If you have an unlimited budget, then it won't get easier to recreate the look of the genius ice queen Mei-Lin Zhou.
This costume kit includes Mei's coat, thermal tights, large gloves, boot covers, two shoulder straps, and a waist belt with bags. The only pieces it is missing are her thick-rimmed glasses and her artsy hairpin. If you really want to sell this look, then you can also brush up on your Chinese. Repeat after me: Hū rú yī yè chūnfēng lái, qiānshù wànshù líhuā kāi.
Miccostumes Hanzo Costume
Nobody is safe when the wolf hunts its prey. Maining Hanzo Shimada is a challenging feat, both because of his skill-intensive primary fire and the steel nerves you need to ignore your teammates begging you to roll swap.
But I promise that dressing up as Hanzo is easier than landing headshots. In fact, this costume kit from Miccostumesomes with everything you need: a shirt, pants, a hairband, a waist belt with bags, mid-calf guards, knee covers, a glove, two boot covers, an arm guard, and a dragon tattoo sticker.
This costume doesn't come with Hanzo's high tech bow, but carrying fake weapons around on Halloween has become kind of a no-no in recent years.
Spirit Mercy Women’s Costume
Even if you prefer a more meta-specific healer, Mercy serves as the posterchild for support mains around the world. Her celestial garments really help drive home the fact that anyone who doesn't insta-lock their favorite DPS is an absolute angel.
This officially licensed costume from Spirit Costumes comes with a full jumpsuit as well as Mercy's halo headband and wings. Be the guardian angel of your Halloween stack and remind the world that it's cool to care. And don't forget, heroes never die.