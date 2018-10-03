11 Best Overwatch Costumes for Halloween (2018)

Blizzard’s hero-based shooter Overwatch has the most fun and unique cast of characters to come out of a AAA game title in years. It comes as no surprise that its almost thirty characters are among the most popular picks for professional cosplayers. But just because you lack the creative talent of a cosplay artist doesn’t mean you can’t show up to a Halloween party in one of the best Overwatch costumes.

We’ve picked out our favorite ready-made adult costumes for some of Overwatch‘s most iconic characters. Whether you’re a tank, support, or DPS main, you’re sure to find a Halloween costume for you.