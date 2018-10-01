Best Plus Size Blazers: 15 Statement Jackets for 2018

There’s no doubt about it. A great blazer or jacket can transform your wardrobe basics into a stylish ensemble that’s perfect for work, a casual cocktail, or the boardroom. If you can find them, the best plus size blazers have the kind of timeless styling that makes them worth an investment, because you’ll wear them for years to come. To be perfectly honest, they’re the frosting on your clothes cake.

Depending on your personal sense of style, you can choose from neutral tones, pinstripes, and other stripes, or great prints and colors. Insert a leather blazer over traditional suit slacks or skirts for an edgier look. The same is true with denim options. In fact, these plus size jackets can make even jeans look like a total style statement.

Because we know you don’t always have time to wade through hundreds of options to find the hottest looks this season, we’ve picked 15 jackets that guarantee you’ll earn best-dressed status every single day.