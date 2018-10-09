Best Shapewear for Women: 15 Must-Haves in 2018

Have you ever noticed any number of well-dressed women who, miraculously, appear to have no lumps, bumps or rolls under their clothes? Well, we’ve figured out their secret. They’ve invested in shapewear that slims and tucks in all the right places, so fabric flows well, without sticking or bunching up.

The best shapewear for women comes in many styles, so you can choose what best suits your particularly pesky body issues. Want to tuck your tummy and lift your boobs? There are camisoles, body shaping slips and firming bodysuits that easily tackle the task, and will have you looking fabulous in your favorite clothes.

If you’re looking to firm up your tush and slim your thighs, there is slimming shapewear designed to do exactly that. Plus there are all kinds of combination shapewear pieces that let you manage many problem areas at once. Believe me, shapewear has come a long way from your grandma’s corsets, girdles and longline bras.

When you’re looking to invest real money in shapewear, it should have some key attributes. Look for hems that feature a Wonderful Edge, or silicone elastic, that prevents your undergarments from slipping, riding up or digging in. Nothing looks worse than a bunched up shaper, sliding up your pant legs or waistline. That doesn’t even take into account the embarrassment factor, as you try to subtly tug them back into place.

If you’re a large busted woman, shop for a shaping cami or bodysuit with a built-in underwire bra, that you can purchase specifically by bra and cup size. Thigh slimmers and tummy tuckers offer a wide range of “squeeze power”. Look for the length, squish and fit that’s most comfortable and effective.

For the purposes of this post, you’ll only find women’s shapewear that meets those criteria. It’s important to buy your pieces in your regular size. Trying to buy small, in hopes of additional sucking power, will only leave you seriously uncomfortable and likely cause bulges in the strangest of places.

That would be a terrible waste of money when you can purchase beautiful slimming shapewear that is both comfortable and high-quality. And I can’t stress the quality conversation too much. I’ve bought some cheapies, and regretted it, because they simply didn’t perform well.

If you’re among the legions of ladies looking for the very best shapewear to set off your collection of clothes, we think you’ll find this list full of fun foundations that will add to your lingerie collection in a slimming, trimming, beautiful way. Here are our recommendations for the Best Shapewear for Women: Top 15 Must Haves.