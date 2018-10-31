10 Best Swimsuits for Men: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Kanu Surf’s essential Monaco line offers comfortable imported designs that keep it simple with plaid patterns in subdued pastel colors.

Those looking for a modern-fitting pair of swim trunks that ends above the knees will find these trunks extra comfortable, and each size tends to fit as expected.

The simple design utilizes a volley style elastic waist and tie closure to keep your trunks from dropping with the tide, and a single back flap pocket helps you keep track of essentials like keys and jewelry.