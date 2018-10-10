11 Best Vampire Costumes for the Whole Family (2018)

Our Review

Recommended for ages six through eight, this vampire dress will change your little one into a creature of the night. This costume set from California Costumes includes the dress with bat wing collar and attached shoulder drapes, pettiskirt, miniature hat, and pendant chain. All you need to bring is your shoes and thirst for blood.

The black lace long sleeves have a loop that fits over your finger for a Gothic Victorian look. It’s a polyester dress, but the fabric thickness is much a higher quality than you’re used to getting from Halloween costume sets. It feels more like a dress than a paper-thin jumpsuit.

Even with the pettiskirt, the skirt does have a much flatter profile compared to the photo. If you’re hoping for a fuller look, pick up a thicker Black Petticoat.