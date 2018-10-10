11 Best Vampire Costumes for the Whole Family (2018)

Everyone loves a vampire costume because vampires have been haunting our dreams for thousands of years with tales dating back to ancient Babylonia. Stories of vampiric creatures can be found in hundreds of cultures across the globe. Because it’s such a classic choice, when you dress up as a vampire, you want to be the best vampire in the room–the one that turns heads. So I’ve pulled together the best vampire costumes for adults, children, and infants.
Victorian Vampira Child’s Costume
Recommended for ages six through eight, this vampire dress will change your little one into a creature of the night. This costume set from California Costumes includes the dress with bat wing collar and attached shoulder drapes, pettiskirt, miniature hat, and pendant chain. All you need to bring is your shoes and thirst for blood.
The black lace long sleeves have a loop that fits over your finger for a Gothic Victorian look. It’s a polyester dress, but the fabric thickness is much a higher quality than you’re used to getting from Halloween costume sets. It feels more like a dress than a paper-thin jumpsuit.
Even with the pettiskirt, the skirt does have a much flatter profile compared to the photo. If you’re hoping for a fuller look, pick up a thicker Black Petticoat.
Vampiress Of Versailles Costume
This Vampiress costume makes a big impact as a vampire who hasn’t changed their style in the past few hundred years–and why would you when you looked like this?
The set comes with the dress with bell lace sleeves, hoop skirt, and separate collar with a skull cameo accent. It runs a little bit big so keep that in mind when ordering.
Anytime you’re dealing with a hoop skirt, it’s going to be a little finicky, but they never fail to turn heads. If you can pitch a tent, this will be easy.
The detailing on this dress is intricate from satin bows to lace. The collar really makes it and brings in that vampiric vibe. You will need to wear your hair up for this costume as the collar comes up fairly high. Also keep in mind that this dress is very long and probably not best for short folks unless you’re okay with getting it hemmed.
Vampire Of Versailles Costume
The mate to our Vampiress of Versailles above, this costume set will create a worthy match for the dramatic wide skirts of the Vampiress.
The set comes with the long tailed coat in black velvet lined in red with silver and red trim, tall vampiric collar, red cuffs, and attached shirt ruffles at the wrist. It also includes a red brocade vest with the attached dickey, jewel accent, and ruffled cravat. The collar doesn’t stand up as stiff as it does in the photo and if you want it to, you’ll probably need to employ some starch.
Baby Drac Costume With Swaddle Wings
I can’t stop making squealing noises looking at this costume. It’s way too cute. This set from Princess Paradise comes with a romper with big fake buttons and bow tie, an adorable vampire bat face hat, and swaddle blanket in the shape of bat wings with a red lining and classic Dracula collar.
Cutest vampire ever.
I will say that the costume tends to run small so you might want to order one size up from what you normally would for your little one. To take this little vampire one step further, check out this Vampire Teeth Pacifier for $7.66.
Vampire B. Slayed Child’s Costume
This vampire has had a very bad day. If your little vampire is looking kick it up a notch, check out this costume from InCharacter that comes with a stake impaling the heart.
The shirt has an attached vinyl fake wooden stake covered in fake blood that looks like this vampire has just gotten out of a serious fight. This vampire is either dying or invincible or just barely scraped by to drink blood another day–depending on whatever story your little one likes.
It includes the tattered black cape with medallion closure, vest, top with bloody stake, tattered pants, and red ascot. All you need is a pair of shoes and you’re set.
Prince Of Darkness Costume
For a unique take on the black and red vampire look, this Prince of Darkness costume has an eye-catching vest with black fading to red in a swarm of bats.
The costume set comes with the vest with attached sleeves, matching dickey with attached cravat, black and red cape with high collar, and the medallion with chain. You’ll need to bring your own pants and pick up a Skull Walking Cane if you’re digging the look in this example.
My main issue with this costume is that medallion is really cheap looking which is a bummer for the price. I still think it’s worth it for this incredible vest though. Pick up a separate, quality Vampire Medallion if you’re set on that look.
This costume is also available in Children’s Sizes starting at $22.48.
Victorian Sexy Vampiress Costume
Not all vampires are dusty, gnarly things out of horror movies. Some vampires are sexy. They’ve taken care of themselves over the years and learned to adapt their original fashion sense to a more modern aesthetic.
This costume set has the wide bell lacy sleeves and high collar of a traditional vampire costume but brings the skirt hem way up to show off your legs. A lace train in the back of the dress and attached petticoat give you some mystery and serious swish to your skirts. The bodice laces up the back to suit your body shape and it has a keyhole back for another peek of skin.
The keyhole back does mean that the lacing doesn’t go as far up as it does in a traditional corset, which leaves extra room in the bust that you can’t tighten. If you’re on the bustier side, this is great news, but if you aren’t, you may find yourself wanting some padding to fill this out.
This also comes with the black lace choker with skull cameo and red beading. The fabric of this dress doesn’t have any stretch to it, so make sure you take a good look a the sizing chart while ordering.
Gothic Vampiress Costume
This full length gown with tattered bell sleeves and lace up front gives an old world charm to this youth’s vampire costume. The skirt is rich with details, silver buttons, and dramatic ruching.
It ties in a bow in the back to ensure a proper fit and the lace has a subtle floral pattern to give the impression that this gown was the height of fashion 300 years ago when our little vampire wore it. It also comes with a tulle petticoat and jeweled choker. This costume is also available in adult sizes from $59.99 if you’re feeling jealous.
Count Blood Fiend Child’s Costume
For the little blood-sucker who doesn’t want to walk around with a fake stake in their heart, there’s this dapper-looking Count Blood Fiend costume. It includes a vest with skull detail print and attached period sleeves, dickey with attached black cravat, and cape with tall collar and velcro closure.
For a kid’s costume, this one is designed much more like an adult’s Dracula costume which will set your little vampire apart from other vampires their age. The skull print is very unique and the bat wing cut on the bottom of the cape is definitely going to get attention. The velcro closure of the cape has an attached chain to give it a more adult look as well.
Deluxe Count Dracula Costume
If you’re sick of investing in costumes that feel cheap and you end up having to throw them away in a year because they’re already full of holes, consider checking out this Deluxe Count Dracula Costume by Tabi’s Characters. This is a theatrical quality costume meant to hold up to multiple uses.
It’s more like buying a vampire suit than buying a vampire costume. Sure the price tag is higher, but so is the craftsmanship.
This costume is made in America and comes with the entire outfit. You get a black, real velvet long coat with blood red lining with accent buttons and tall vampiric collar. It also comes with a silver-white brocade vest, cravat, and matching black slacks. This will make you the classiest vampire at the party. When everyone else is in Halloween store costumes, you’ve raided Dracula’s closet.
Hooded Vampire
For something a little more mysterious, this Vampire Robe by California Costumes has the bell sleeves and red-lined black hood to hide your vampiric deeds. The costume is all one peice with lace up ribbon in the front. The fabric is a little clingy and the neckline is a little low--but that might be exactly what you're looking for. If you're between sizes, plan to order one size up.