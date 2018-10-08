15 Best Women’s Snow Boots: Warm & Waterproof (2018)

Even if a flake of snow hasn’t fallen, you already know you’re going to need warm, waterproof women’s snow boots this year. Snow boots aren’t a luxury for most of us. They’re a necessity. And while there are lots of boots that look cute and fashionable in the winter, most of them simply don’t deliver the kind of warmth and insulation you need for those unexpected storms that deliver wet, windy, cold and inclement weather.

We’re here to talk about the real deal – snow boots women can wear, that will perform like serious blizzard-busters without looking like you just slogged outside in your husband’s old pair. This year’s collection of winter boots is ripe with fun color combinations, finishes and looks. They feature the standard suede, nubuck and full grain leather, and rip stop nylon uppers, but we also found women’s winter boots with that fashionista appeal – turned down collars with fun furry and fleecy liners; snow boots with wedge heels; boho style trims and more.

The gold standard for all the boots we’ve chosen? They had to be highly rated, waterproof, and they had to be super toasty, in addition to being pretty darned cute. We were somewhat shocked to discover that not all snow boots are waterproof. Seems counter-intuitive, doesn’t it? Apparently those manufacturers expect you to apply your own waterproofing, but who has time for that? We’ve picked booties and mid-calf styles, along with some tall boots and a few traditional ski lodge looks too. Check out our picks for the 15 Best Snow Boots for Women 2018: Warm & Waterproof. C’mon…now is not the time to get cold feet about boot buying. Winter’s coming in a fat hurry, and you’ll want to buy yours before the snow flies and selection gets limited. And don’t forget, snow boots make great Christmas gifts too.