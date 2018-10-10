10 Best Cheap Rolling Backpacks: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

It’s back to school time at last. But there is not much to look forward to about that.

There are the long nights of homework, endless quizzes, and worst of all, having to lug around an ungodly amount of reading material.

Every year, this last issue does significant damage to your shoulder and back, and we’re only now finding out how severe the damage is.

To understand the problem, researchers at Tel Aviv University conducted a study that demonstrated the very real risks of permanent nerve damage caused by carrying heavy backpacks all the time.

So why aren’t more people using roller packs already? There seems to be an unspoken rule that wheeled backpacks are either expensive luggage or a novelty for kids.

On the contrary, rolling backpacks are an affordable luxury that you’ll see in anything from pilots to lawyers to teachers. So why not students?

You may still fear the stigma of using one of these unique bags, but they come in a variety of modern styles. They still come with straps too, should you happen to want to haul your stuff the old-fashioned way.

Once you decide this is best for your back and your wallet, you can read on below to check out our favorite rolling bags.