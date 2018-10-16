15 Cute Halloween Costumes: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Every girl has dreamed of being a fairy princess at least once. On Halloween, you can be. It's not too late if you're an adult, either. This cute Cinderella-like costume is the classic blue with a modern touch. The tulle skirt can be supported by a petticoat to really get the full effect. You won't be a fairy princess without the iridescent glitter or magic wand. Want to be Cinderella? Here are your glass slippers and tiara, your majesty. Your daughter can play dress up with you too!