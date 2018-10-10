10 Best Halloween Costumes for Pregnant Women (2018)

Who says you can’t join in on the fun this Halloween if you’re pregnant? Literally no one, that’s who. Whether you’re dressing up with your kids or hitting up a Halloween party with friends, here are 10 of the best Halloween costumes for pregnant women in 2018.
Mommy-To-Be Fairy
Sprinkle fairy dust everywhere this year. Fairy wings and flower headpiece are included! Definitely add some iridescent face glitter to give a real ethereal look to this cute maternity costume. Don't forget your magic wand!
Rasta Imposta Fun Bun in the Oven Costume
Grab your chef's hat and head over to the party! This is a fun way to break the news to your friends, or joke about the baby cooking in there! And yes, the oven door does open. Includes the oven only -- you'll need to provide the pants. Want to make it a couple's costume?
Honey Bee Costume
Buzz around your Halloween party or handing out candy to trick-or-treaters in this cute honeybee costume. There's probably plenty of room for your baby bump, but use your best judgment if you are really pregnant. Here's a cute flower to pollinate.
Pirate Queen Costume
Be the queen of the pirates this Halloween. Next year, you'll have a little pirate running around with you! This pirate maternity costume includes the shirt with attached vest & sash, pants with attached boot tops, and pirate hat. Add a cutlass sword to complete the look.
Skeleton Maternity Halloween Costume
If you and your partner are expecting, a funny couple’s Halloween costume like this is the way to go. It’s easy, inexpensive, and sure to get some laughs from friends, colleagues, and family. The men’s and women’s t-shirts are sold separately and are super comfortable, made of 97 percent cotton and three percent spandex for a little bit of stretch.
Pumpkin Cutie Pie Costume
Your baby belly helps shape the pumpkin! Includes headpiece and adorable pumpkin romper. Pair it with some comfy maternity leggings.
Butterfly Costume with Shawl
No matter the size of your baby bump, this butterfly wing cloak and mask deliver charm and cheer to your Halloween night. Add these adorable antennae, a comfy black dress and some maternity fishnets to complete the look. Prefer blue?
Mommy-To-Be Angel
Join in on the Halloween fun with one of the best Halloween costumes for pregnant women. This beautiful angel costume Includes white angel dress, fluffy halo, and glittery wings. Pair this cute costume with some comfy white leggings. This silver holographic face glitter will absolutely make your outfit!
Mommy-To-Be Devil’s Costume
Sometimes you're the angel, and sometimes you're the devil. Listen to the bad guy on your shoulder in this devil maternity costume. Includes dress with brooch and devil horns. Here's your pitchfork and some red slingback flat pumps.
Lace Maxi Dress – Create Your Own Look
If you want to get creative, this is a perfect basic dress for your look! Pair the black lace dress with a beautiful mask or dress as a cute black cat. Or hey... why not both at the same time? Match a white dress with this gorgeous flower headpiece or a majestic halo.
Bonus for Hubby: “Can’t Scare Me, My Wife Is Pregnant” Tee
Bonus shirt for your husband! This hilarious tee is perfect for the husband who wants to participate and have fun with you while not putting in too much effort. Available in 5 different colors and guaranteed to bring laughs.