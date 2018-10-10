9 Best LED Halloween Costumes (2018)

Our Review

For a unique costume when you’re out in the dark, bring the terrors of the deep sea onto your neighborhood streets. The angler fish lives deep in the ocean and uses its light up “lure” to attract prey toward those fearsome jaws–and this is a costume that is going to attract a lot of attention.

When you combine this angler fish hat with a black zentai bodysuit, you can recreate that nightmarish sea monster swimming through the pitch black with its lure illuminated.

In contrast to this spiny fish, this plush hat is soft and comfortable to wear. A hidden band adjusts to suit your head size and the fish is highly detailed. Your face sits inside the creature’s wide, toothy mouth so there are no finicky eyeholes to try to see out of.

The lure is over a foot long and has a glowing LED bulb on the end of it that is powered by a built in battery pack

