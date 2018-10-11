9 Best Mermaid Halloween Costumes (2018)

Our Review

For adults who don’t want to show a lot of stomach, this two-piece costume by Leg Avenue comes with a jeweled bodice and form fitting skirt.

The fins stand out and away from the hem of the skirt giving you that true mermaid silhouette. The lamè skirt has an aquatic, metallic sheen to it that gives it a sort of wet look and the tulle ruffles at the waist look like smaller fins.

The bodice is covered in shimmering sequins and gems and the closure in the back has a few rows of hooks so you can adjust it to your size. The skirt has some stretch to it which makes moving around easier.

If you’re short like me (five feet, no inches) plan on grabbing a good set of heels or know that you’ll have to hike this skirt up. Keep in mind when looking at sizing that the bodice runs a little small and the skirt runs a little big, so you’ll have to take your body shape into account when ordering.

Pair this glitter costume with a seashell tiara for a true princess of the sea look.