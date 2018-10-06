15 Incredibly Sexy Halloween Costumes for Women (2018)

Win the SEXIEST costume award this year with any of these sexy Halloween costumes for women. Good or bad, revealing or bodysuits – there are all different kinds of costumes on this page. Plus, they can be reused for other fun, adult activities. Ready to have all eyes on you? Shop below.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sexy Working Girl: Vest-Style Garter Slip
Our Review
This isn't in Cubicle Neighbor Nancy's closet, I guarantee you. Sexy and playful, this pinstripe vest style corporate girl comes out to play after hours. With a plunging neckline and adjustable strap that tightens to hug your curves, you will find a flattering fit. Includes plastic glasses (just frames), adjustable garter straps, and pinstripe thong with cotton liner for comfort.
Dreamgirl is notorious for their better-quality costumes, so this price is a steal. It's very stretchy - one size fits most!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
2 Piece Gothic Red Riding Hood
Our Review
Watch out for the wolves! Surprisingly well made, this dark take on little red riding hood includes the gothic dress and matching cape. A petticoat is needed to make the skirt full on the bottom like in the picture, and the fishnets really complete the outfit. Oh, and don't forget your basket full of bread and fresh butter.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
3 Piece Gorgeous Goddess
Our Review
Enchant the entire room with your presence. This gorgeous goddess costume includes a sexy one shoulder long dress, gold metallic detailed waist cincher (so you already know this is flattering), and a gold metallic headband. Made in the USA. This dress needs a pair of strappy gold heels like these. People will worship the floor you walk on this Halloween!
Here is your practically required gold chunky glitter. These are your golden temporary tattoos.
P.S. Want to be Cleopatra? Here's a relatively inexpensive black wig, too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sexy Charming Cheerleader
Our Review
Who misses being a high school cheerleader? This one's for you. Or maybe you have regrets about not being one. Or maybe you just want to be a cheerleader one night. Regardless of your situation, be a sexy cheerleader this year for Halloween and keep your party excited and ready to go all night! You'll get everything in the picture except the leg warmers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Handcrafted 6 Piece Seductive Circus Leader
Our Review
Make it clear to everyone that you're the star of the circus this Halloween. And if they object, you can crack that whip. You'll stand out with this well-made circus jacket with tails and beautifully handcrafted rhinestone detailing. This quality costume includes the high waisted shorts, accented top, deluxe top hat, bowtie, and whip. Made in the USA.
Want to add the boots? I mean, they are gold and sequined and you're already buying an expensive -- superior quality -- costume. Go all out. Here are some fishnets too; they will look super cute and pull it all together.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
French Maid Costume/Lingerie
Our Review
Add a dusting of fun to your Halloween this year with this sexy Halloween costume for women. Sheer black fabric and a white lace apron will make you irresistible and it's flattering on everyone. Includes apron skirt, panty, bra top, hairpiece, and leg garters. If you want a little more coverage but still want the sexy look, Bienvenu also makes this $12.99 french maid costume.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cardiac Arrest – Sexy Nurse Costume
Our Review
Play nurse this year for Halloween. Make sure you give everyone their shots. Comes with dress, hat, and belt. Here are the sexy stockings, and if you don't have the fake syringe, it's just not a nurse costume. Or hey, go hard and make them jello. Wink.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Grass Skirt & Flower Top – Sexy Hula Dancer
Our Review
For the price, you can't beat this. Use the flower "top" as a wrap-around bra, or wear a bright pink tank top underneath before adding your flowers as a sash. This has a lot of potential as a base for a costume. See what you can add to it! Love the beach vibes but stuck in a cold northern state? I got you, fam.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sexy Bunny Costume for Women
Our Review
It's just not a complete list of sexy costumes without the classic Playboy bunny. This black one-size one-piece comes with satin and bendable bunny ears and a removable fluffy tail. It's a snap crotch, which is useful in so, so many ways. Here are the fishnets and collar to finish the sultry look. A stay-all-night bright pink lip makes things playful, and hey, reusable, because you can rock that color any day, girl.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sexy Chandelier Embellished Sequined Belly Dancer Bra Top & Bottom
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dreamgirl Sexy Wicked Witch
Our Review
Standard, but sexy. A hot witch is necessary at every Halloween party. Cast a spell on your friends and lovers with this sexy Halloween costume for women. Includes removable, high-low, sparkly tulle skirt, mesh fingerless gauntlet gloves and tall witch's hat. Get the fishnets here.
You can't have this costume without a witch's broom, by the way. It totally makes the outfit. You can find the one in the picture here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Women’s Mystical Mummy Sexy Horror Costume
Our Review
Nobody will be running away from you in this mummy outfit. Steal the show with a unique and high-quality costume that will last. Includes mummy dress, glovelette, headband, and leg warmers. You don't even need any other accessories! Just finish your outfit with some sexy heels and, if you really want to go crazy, some scary face makeup.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Women’s 3 Piece Frisky Feline Catsuit Costume
Our Review
You don't have to show a lot of skin to be sexy. In fact, this cat outfit is sexy while still covering your whole body head to toe! If you're in store for a colder Halloween, this may be the perfect costume for you. The cat suit has a pull -on closure, attached tail, belt, and headband with ears. Pair this with elegant lashes and some cute white whiskers for a complete kitty look!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sultry Sea Siren Mermaid Costume – 2 piece
Our Review
Don't just be another typical mermaid. Be a royal, sexy golden mermaid for Halloween this year. This two piece set includes seashell bra top and gold sequin tail -- err -- skirt. Add this super cute and super cheap necklace to finish the look. Bonus: Reuse it for your next festival or rave. You will be super popular. Made in the USA. For a shorter option, try this scaly green one piece.
Whichever sexy mermaid costume you choose, I HIGHLY RECOMMEND adding chunky glitter (here's pink) to your makeup selection. Also, this killer Lime Crime mermaid hi-lite palette will make all skin tones iridescent. Go heavy on it for Halloween, but this palette can also become a part of your daily routine.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Women’s Sexy Police Uniform – Dirty Cop with Handcuffs Costume
Our Review
So you wanna be the sexy cop, huh? There are lots of options out there, but I think this one is the sexiest, and a lot of significant others will agree. This two-piece, one-size hot officer costume includes police cap, dress, belt, and handcuffs. Complete the look with some fishnet thigh highs or thigh high boots. (Bust: 33.8-37 inches; Waist: 25.1-27.9 inches; Hip: 35.8-38.9 inches.)