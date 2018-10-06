15 Incredibly Sexy Halloween Costumes for Women (2018)

Our Review

This isn't in Cubicle Neighbor Nancy's closet, I guarantee you. Sexy and playful, this pinstripe vest style corporate girl comes out to play after hours. With a plunging neckline and adjustable strap that tightens to hug your curves, you will find a flattering fit. Includes plastic glasses (just frames), adjustable garter straps, and pinstripe thong with cotton liner for comfort.

Dreamgirl is notorious for their better-quality costumes, so this price is a steal. It's very stretchy - one size fits most!