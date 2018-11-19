10 Best Asics Women’s Running Shoes

Despite the name, you don’t have to be a triathlete to grab a pair of these running shoes. However, if you are training for a triathlon, you’ll love this product’s specific features. For example, it has a seamless construction along with an open mesh upper. There’s also a perforated sockliner for enhanced breathability, which keeps your feet dry and comfortable whether you’re transitioning from the road to the pool or heading out for run on a warm day. Optional elastic laces make any transition much easier. A newer version, the ASICS women’s GEL-Noosa Tri 10, has recently been released.