10 Best Asics Women’s Running Shoes

Your feet take a lot of pounding during a run. Treat them right with a pair of new ASICS running shoes. There’s a lot to consider when you’re looking for the best running shoes. For some, it’s a particular style or color combination. Others look for shoes with loads of cushioning. Whether you’re new to running or a seasoned veteran, there’s something for every type and style of runner in this list.
ASICS Women’s GEL-Noosa Tri 9 Running ShoePrice: $74.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Seamless construction
- Breathable mesh upper
- Optional elastic laces
- Lacks support for longer runs
- Can’t add insoles
- Runs small
Despite the name, you don’t have to be a triathlete to grab a pair of these running shoes. However, if you are training for a triathlon, you’ll love this product’s specific features. For example, it has a seamless construction along with an open mesh upper. There’s also a perforated sockliner for enhanced breathability, which keeps your feet dry and comfortable whether you’re transitioning from the road to the pool or heading out for run on a warm day. Optional elastic laces make any transition much easier. A newer version, the ASICS women’s GEL-Noosa Tri 10, has recently been released.
ASICS Women’s GEL-Nimbus 15 Running ShoePrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisture-wicking material
- Lightweight
- Midsole cushioning
- Runs small
- Somewhat bulky
The Nimbus 15 is a lightweight and responsive neutral running shoe. With midsole cushioning and a full-length guidance line, your feet will feel comfortable and cushioned one mile after the next. A biomorphic fit upper keeps feet securely in place while giving them the freedom they need to move naturally. A ComforDry sockliner wicks moisture throughout your run. You can find a newer version, the GEL-Nimbus 16, by clicking here.
ASICS Women’s GEL-Kayano 20 Running ShoePrice: $128.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plenty of cushioning
- Form-fitting upper
- Comes in many colors
- Heavy
- Runs large
- Can cause blisters when worn with thin socks
There’s more to the GEL-Kayano 20 than fun color combinations. While it’s sure to turn heads, the Kayano 20 celebrates its 20th anniversary with numerous upper and midsole updates. For starters, there’s a new FluidFit upper along with a FluidRide midsole. At 9.2 ounces, it’s not exactly the lightest shoe on the road. However, you get a generous amount of cushioning — perfect for those longer runs. You may also want to check out the newer GEL-Kayano 21.
ASICS Women’s GT 2000 2 Running ShoePrice: $59.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ample cushioning
- Reinforced vamp
- Available in many colors
- Runs small
- Feels heavy on longer runs
- Wide toe box
The women’s GT-2000 2 takes all the best features of the previous GT-2000 and makes it better. For example, the completely redesigned FluidRide midsole and a forefoot gel cushioning system keeps feet comfortable, even on longer runs. There’s also a reinforced vamp to prevent premature wear and tear in the foot area. Not a fan of bright yellow shoes? Don’t worry — this highly popular model comes in a wide range of colors and styles.
ASICS Women’s GEL-Flux Running ShoePrice: $74.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Springy midsole
- Ideal for under- to mild over-pronation
- Rearfoot and forefoot gel cushioning
- Slightly heavy
- Runs small
- A bit wide
Some shoes feel a bit flat on the run, but not these. The Flux is equipped with a springy midsole to give your runs a little more pep. This shoe is specifically designed to help cushion those with under- to mild over-pronation. Gel cushioning systems in the rearfoot and forefoot keep aches and pains at bay while you pound out the miles. There’s also a guidance line vertical flex groove to promote natural foot movement.
ASICS Women’s Gel-Excite 2 Running ShoePrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for low mileage runners
- Cushioned heel
- Supportive fit
- High around the ankle
- Hard outsole
- Runs narrow
As if the name isn’t enough, the energetic styling of this shoe makes it a popular choice for road runners. The shoe caters to low mileage runners in need of a great fit and a cushioned ride. A rearfoot gel cushioning system protects the heels as you’re knocking out miles on paved surfaces. There’s also a breathable mesh upper for ultimate comfort, whether you’re out for a run or heading to the grocery store after a workout.
ASICS Women’s GEL-Nimbus 16 Running ShoePrice: $134.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Heel support
- Cushioned midsole
- Ideal for underpronators to mild overpronators
- Heavy
- Runs narrow
- Feels a bit flat
The name might sound familiar. That’s because these shoes are an upgraded version of the highly popular GEL-Nimbus 15. Aside from fun new color combinations, such as true blue/white/neon pink and ice blue/flash yellow/purple, these shoes stand out for their silky smooth ride. If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to run on clouds, the Nimbus 16 can give you a good idea. The updated Nimbus features a soft and supportive FluidRide midsole to keep feet comfortable on longer runs. Underpronators to mild overpronators, the shoe’s target audience, will appreciate the customized fit and secure FluidFit upper.
ASICS Women’s GEL-Kayano 21 Running ShoePrice: $103.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gender-specific cushioning
- Fast-dry sock liner
- Ideal for mild to moderate overpronators
- Not for high arches
- Runs narrow
- Wide toe box
If the super successful GEL-Kayano 20 is any indication, the Kayano 21 will also enjoy a successful run. You can expect the latest and greatest in features and technology with this newest version. For example, it keeps aches and pains at bay with a smooth FluidRide construction. It also features a fast-drying sockliner — ideal for damp or warm weather. The shoe, which is designed for mild to moderate overpronators, offers a secure upper and a new heel design. Female runners particularly like gender-specific cushioning, which provides just the right amount of protection.
