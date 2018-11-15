10 Best Hiking Boots: Your Easy Buying Guide

From short day hikes to month-long treks, having the right hiking boots for your adventure is essential. In general, boots for shorter day hikes are lighter weight and feature a lower cut. However, these boots may not have the right amount of protection or support for rougher terrain. Ankle boots are well suited for more adventurous day hikes.

Heavier mountaineering boots may be overkill for day hikers, but they offer the necessary stability and protection for more adventurous hikes and backpackers. This type of boot typically provides coverage above the ankle, and has a rugged sole for superior traction. Many have stiff insoles to keep feet supported on longer hiking expeditions.

Regardless of whether you’re looking for day hiking boots or more rugged backpacking ones, you’ll want to make sure the boots fit before heading out. Ill-fitting boots can rub and may cause blisters. In some cases, having the right pair of socks to match your boots can make a big difference. If you think you’ll need new socks along with your boots, try to purchase them at the same time and wear them together before heading out on a hike.

What Are the Best Hiking Books Available in 2018?

  Timberland White Ledge Waterproof Boot

    Timberland White Ledge Waterproof Boot, timberland hiking boot, hiking boot
    Price: $99.82
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    Pros:
    • Waterproof
    • Cushioned footbed
    • Moisture-wicking material
    Cons:
    • A bit narrow for wider feet
    • Can be rigid at first
    • Laces come untied easily

    Your feet will stay nice and dry, even on hikes in inclement weather thanks to a seam-sealed waterproof construction. These boots are designed with a stylish and durable blend of leather and synthetic material that holds up well over time. A cushioned EVA foam footbed keeps foot soreness at bay, even after hours of hiking. Moisture and odors are quickly whisked away thanks to a perforated removable dual density EVA footbed. Another highlight is the premium full-grain waterproof upper, which offers comfort along with protection against abrasions.

    Find more Timberland White Ledge Waterproof Boot information and reviews here.

  Ahnu Women's Sugarpine Hiking Boot

    Ahnu Women's Sugarpine Hiking Boot, ahnu womens hiking boot, women's hiking boot
    Price: $124.93
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    Pros:
    • Ideal for hiking or trail running
    • Available in many colors
    • Rubber toe protector
    Cons:
    • Can get warm
    • Runs small
    • Could use more traction

    These hiking boots are sturdy enough for demanding trails, yet lightweight enough to take on a trail run. A waterproof construction keeps water at bay if you’re hiking in the rain. You can also be assured that these boots will remain tightly on your feet thanks to a secure lace-up vamp. A soft padded collar ensures comfort at every step. Other highlights include a rubber toe protector, which keeps your feet protected against rocks and other objects, and self-cleaning lugs.

    Find more Ahnu Women's Sugarpine Hiking Boot information and reviews here.

  Merrell Men's Moab Ventilator Mid Hiking Boot

    Merrell Men's Moab Ventilator Mid Hiking Boot, merrell moab shoe, merrell hiking boot, mens hiking boot
    Price: $105.03
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    Pros:
    • Mid-height design
    • Ideal for trail, bike, hike use
    • Extra ankle support
    Cons:
    • Fabric eyelets tend to rip
    • Sole a bit soft for rockier trails
    • Not waterproof

    This mid-height shoe is equipped with a durable leather and mesh upper to ensure comfort and stability on hikes. Its versatile styling makes this hiking boot a great choice for trail and bike use as well as hikes of any length. There’s extra support around the ankle to keep your feet firmly in place. You can go on hikes in any type of weather thanks to a sturdy Vibram sole, which has rubber compound in traction zones for enhanced durability and grip. Breathable mesh material throughout the shoe promotes ventilation and odor control.

    Find more Merrell Men's Moab Ventilator Mid Hiking Boot information and reviews here.

  KEEN Women's Targhee II Waterproof Hiking Boot

    KEEN Women's Targhee II Waterproof Hiking Boot, KEEN hiking boot, women's hiking boot
    Price: $134.92
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    Pros:
    • Waterproof
    • Dual-density EVA foam footbed
    • Available as a shoe or hiking boot
    Cons:
    • Laces can come untied
    • Runs a bit small
    • Treads can wear out relatively quickly

    If you’re tired of getting your feet wet on hikes, you’ll really like the waterproof construction of these boots. A dual-density EVA foam footbed provides ample comfort and support for shorter and longer hikes. This sporty-looking shoe is equipped with a waterproof upper along with multi-directional lugs for added stability and traction on the trails. The Targhee II is available in shoe and boot styles, offering the support and comfort you’d expect in an athletic shoe along with the protective features and durability of a hiking boot.

    Find more KEEN Women's Targhee II Waterproof Hiking Boot information and reviews here.

  Hi-Tec Men's Bandera Mid WP Hiking Boot

    Hi-Tec Men's Bandera Mid WP Hiking Boot, hi-tec hiking boot, mens hiking boot
    Price: $49.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    Pros:
    • Breathable mesh uppers
    • Waterproof
    • Stylish suede material
    Cons:
    • Runs small
    • Hard to lace tight enough at the top
    • Toe box feels cramped

    These waterproof hiking boots are ideal for everything from trailblazing to bouldering, as well as hikes of any length. A 100 percent waterproof construction keeps your feet dry, even in wet conditions. If your feet do get wet or you feel the need to let them air out, the padded insole can be easily removed. Customers really like the durable suede material, which not only holds up well over time but also looks stylish. Breathable nylon mesh uppers ensure ample circulation, even if you’re hiking in warmer conditions.

    Find more Hi-Tec Men's Bandera Mid WP Hiking Boot information and reviews here.

  Ahnu Women's Montara Boot

    Ahnu Women's Montara Boot, ahnu women's hiking boot, womens hiking boot
    Price: $174.90
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    Pros:
    • Neutral positioning system
    • Padded collar
    • Waterproof material
    Cons:
    • Tight in the forefoot
    • Subpar grip on rockier, wet terrain
    • A bit narrow

    A rubber toe protector keeps your toes protected against typical trail obstacles such as rocks, roots, and debris. The breathable and waterproof material ensures comfortable and dry feet regardless of the weather conditions. These boots feature a durable padded collar that provides the necessary amount of support while keeping blisters at bay. If your feet tend to get tired or sore on hikes, you may benefit from the neutral positioning system that promotes natural foot biomechanics and helps to center and balance your stride.

    Find more Ahnu Women's Montara Boot information and reviews here.

  Hi-Tec Men's Skamania Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot

    waterproof hiking boots
    Price: $49.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    Pros:
    • Fully waterproof membrane
    • Cushioned EVA midsole
    • Comes with toe guards and heel bumpers
    Cons:
    • Some find the toe box too tight
    • Runs small
    • A few mention they can wear out quickly with heavy use

    These affordable waterproof hiking boots have a durable rubber sole and a cushioned EVA midsole. If you’re looking for boots that can withstand hikes in the rain or trips through puddles, streams or other water sources, you’ll appreciate the waterproof membrane, which completely surrounds the feet to keep them dry. A sturdy suede leather upper also adds an extra element of support. The boots are equipped with toe guards and heel bumpers for extra protection against rocks, roots and other obstacles.

    Find more Hi-Tec Men's Skamania Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot information and reviews here.

  Lowa Men's Renegade GTX Mid Hiking Boot

    hiking boots
    Price: $457.93
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    Pros:
    • Water-repellent leather upper
    • Reduced strain on toes
    • Durable Vibram outsole
    Cons:
    • Sole can wear out quickly
    • Not waterproof
    • Pricey

    One highlight of this men’s hiking boot is a water-repellent nubuck leather upper, which keeps water out and helps to securely hold the foot in place. The upper material is also designed to reduce potential strain on toes on downhill segments. Unique monowrap midsole technology cuts back on the overall boot weight while providing more lateral stability and extra cushioning. A rugged Vibram outsole holds up well to a variety of activities, including hiking, backpacking, and other outdoor adventures.

    Find more Lowa Men's Renegade GTX Mid Hiking Boot information and reviews here.

  Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot

    Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot, columbia womens hiking boot, womens hiking boot
    Price: $62.30
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    Pros:
    • Waterproof leather material
    • Interior ventilation
    • Stain-resistant treatment
    Cons:
    • Large toe box
    • Can be slippery in wet conditions
    • Some users complain of blisters, especially on the toes

    Your feet will stay cool and comfortable even in warmer temperatures thanks to a breathable mesh material that promotes interior ventilation. If you detest wet feet, you’ll enjoy the waterproof full grain leather material, which keeps feet dry in situations such as streams, rain showers, and hikes through early morning dew. There’s even a stain-resistant treatment to keep the boots looking their best over time. A durable tread easily conquers more rugged terrain.

    Find more Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot information and reviews here.

  Salomon Men's X Ultra Mid 2 GTX Multifunctional Hiking Boot

    Salomon Men's X Ultra Mid 2 GTX Multifunctional Hiking Boot, salomon mens hiking boot, mens hiking boot
    Price: $244.47
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    Pros:
    • Gore-Tex material
    • Ideal for year-round use
    • Comfortable EVA midsole
    Cons:
    • Tread can slip in wet conditions
    • Not entirely waterproof
    • Runs a bit large

    If you’re looking for a hiking boot that provides plenty of mid-height support and stability, this Salomon men’s hiking boot could be just the right choice. With the addition of weather-ready Gore Tex material, which keeps feet dry in wet conditions, these boots are ideal for year-round use. An advanced chassis system provides ample stability along with foot control on any type of terrain. There’s also an EVA midsole, which promotes foot comfort while reducing fatigue. A durable rubber outsole provides plenty of protection.

    Find more Salomon Men's X Ultra Mid 2 GTX Multifunctional Hiking Boot information and reviews here.

