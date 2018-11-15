10 Best Hiking Boots: Your Easy Buying Guide

From short day hikes to month-long treks, having the right hiking boots for your adventure is essential. In general, boots for shorter day hikes are lighter weight and feature a lower cut. However, these boots may not have the right amount of protection or support for rougher terrain. Ankle boots are well suited for more adventurous day hikes.

Heavier mountaineering boots may be overkill for day hikers, but they offer the necessary stability and protection for more adventurous hikes and backpackers. This type of boot typically provides coverage above the ankle, and has a rugged sole for superior traction. Many have stiff insoles to keep feet supported on longer hiking expeditions.

Regardless of whether you’re looking for day hiking boots or more rugged backpacking ones, you’ll want to make sure the boots fit before heading out. Ill-fitting boots can rub and may cause blisters. In some cases, having the right pair of socks to match your boots can make a big difference. If you think you’ll need new socks along with your boots, try to purchase them at the same time and wear them together before heading out on a hike.