15 Best Winter Jackets for Women for Christmas

With winter upon us, it’s time to get yourself the right jacket for the weather. From puffers and parkas to ski jackets, faux fur and classic styles, these are the Best Winter Jackets For Women. Grab one now for yourself or as a cozy Christmas gift for someone you love.
Best Ski Jacket: Spyder Women’s Rhapsody Gore-tex Ski Jacket
We couldn't write about the best women's winter jackets without including one of our fave ski jackets in the mix. If you live in particularly harsh weather areas, a ski jacket is likely to be your go to choice for shoveling snow, outdoor activities and overall warmth and water resistance. The Rhapsody ski jacket shows off its sassy style with contrasting sleeves and body, and the polyester shell with GORE-TEX laminate guarantees to keep you dry.
Thinsulate guarantees to keep you toasty and warm, despite the weather, and this jacket has a watertight front zipper to keep any moisture from seeping in. If you are going to wear it skiing, it features a fixed powder skirt with a snap back, as well as a mesh goggle pocket and chamois lens cleaner.
With a ventilation system to keep you from overheating and thumbhole cuffs, it's the perfect outerwear for the woman who likes to push boundaries year round. Get it in three color combinations and women's sizes from 2 to 14.
The Spyder Women's Entice Jacket comes in sizes up to 18, and it repels rain and snow and the Spylon finish decreases drying time. We also love its cozy faux fur trimmed hood.
Best Pea Coat: London Fog Women’s Double Breasted Peacoat with Scarf
A military-inspired design, the peacoat has been around since the 1800s, according to the experts at Heddels, and we don't seem likely to give it up any time soon. Each season, a new version lands on the racks of retailers, and it's no wonder why. This cute and stylish little jacket can be dressed up or down, but it always looks polished.
This red wool blend pea from London Fog is a prime example. The double breasted design features oversize brass buttons and a big notched collar that can be pulled up against those chilling winds. The fitted style features front pockets, and this coat comes with a pretty plaid scarf to wear over your shoulders or tuck in around your neck for added warmth. Get it in four colors and women's sizes from X-Small to X-Large.
Another cute peacoat from Calvin Klein looks similar in front but features an adorable half belt in back that's adorned with brass buttons, and also features a row of buttons at the cuff. Very classy.
Best Faux Fur Jacket: Women’s Hooded Faux Fox Fur Jacket
Who wouldn't die to snuggle into this gorgeous faux fur jacket? With it's thick pile, this faux golden fox jacket features a two European hook closure. The soft and cozy oversized hood folds easily into a shawl collar for a more elegant look. This elegant jacket is satin lined, and features pockets in the side seams. Get it in sizes from Small to X Large.
You can also get this jacket in beautiful faux silver fox fur as well. Strictly for fashion versus warm weather function, the collarless faux lemur jacket is a real cutie too. You can also get it with long sleeves and an elegant shawl collar. If you're looking for natural fur, the Overland Lambskin Moto Jacket features a big silver fox fur collar and cuffs.
Best Budget Ski Jacket: Wantdo Women’s Mountain Waterproof Ski Jacket
If you're shopping on a budget, you already know how much high quality ski jackets can cost, but this fully waterproof jacket from Wantdo is a killer buy at less than $80. With a warm fuzzy lining, it promises excellent heat retention as well as a way to keep your core warm and dry. With many of the features of much more expensive jackets, it includes adjustable cuffs with a thumb hole, windproof snap back powder skirt, and an adjustable storm hood.
This cute coat is also wind resistant, with zippered hand pockets, a zippered chest pocket, one internal pocket, and an internal secure media pocket with an earphone line fastening and supporting fixture. Now that's a clever feature indeed. We think you'll love that it comes in a rainbow of bright colors and in sizes from Small to XX-Large.
Wantdo also makes a wallet friendly women's ski parka with a fleece liner and cute faux fur trimmed hood. This longer jacket has all the features of the one we've featured, but with a few cute style attributes all its own.
Best Duffel Jacket: alpine swiss Women’s Duffy Wool Parka
Duffel jackets are one of this year's hottest style trends, and this cutie from alpineswiss mixes it creates their warm winter jackets for women with wool blend fabrics to lend some dressy appeal to the art of staying warm. This duffel jacket features a cozy faux fur trimmed hood that can be removed when the weather's more reasonable.
The full zip front features a placket, along with those cute toggle buttons that give it lots of look for not a lot of cash. At under $50, it's a great buy. The princess seaming is extremely figure-flattering, and the back features the added detail of a storm shield to help keep water off your bum.
The quilted inside liner keeps you cozy and warm, and two out pockets are hidden inside seams to lay flat, rather than bulky. Get this cute jacket in any one of four colors, and women's sizes from Medium to XX-Large. If you're looking for a duffel jacket in even larger sizes, this cute Woman Within Duffel Jacket goes from size 14 Plus to32 Plus.
Best Parka: Alpinetek Women’s Mid-Length Down Parka
If you're looking for a stylish mid-length down parka, at an affordable price, this jacket could be the perfect score. Insulated with 80 percent duck down, it will keep you beyond cozy on the coldest days. The soft, fleece-lined collar cuddles your neck and the detachable hood is also lined with fleece and features a fashion -worthy faux fur ruff.
The outer shell is a durable polyester and cotton blend that is wind and weather resistant. We think you'll love the adjustable side belts that let you loosen or nip in the waistline, plus they give it a more on trend look than some others. It also has more pockets than most, with four front welt pockets, one sleeve pocket, and two inside pockets to stow your phone, wallet and other essentials.
The women's jacket features a front placket closure with a zipper and snaps to keep you well snuggled in. For even more warmth on the worst days, this jacket has knit storm cuffs with thumb openings inside the sleeves.
The Alpintek knee-length parka features all the same sweet style points, just in a longer version, But if you're looking for a little sassier look, the Alpintek Short Down Bomber jacket looks and performs like a champ.
Best Work Jacket: Carhartt Women’s Lined Sandstone Active Jacket
Carhartt is the first name in rugged outdoor wear for women who work hard. This jacket is made for that kind of woman - with triple stitched main seams for reliable wear. It's toasty and warm, with a quilted flannel lining, and quilted nylon lining in the sleeves. That difference in the sleeve lining makes it easier to layer up.
It features a classic baseball style, with a shorter hem and ribbeing around the waistband as well as the cuffs. The flannel lined hood cinches up tight during lousy weather and the shell is made from wind resistant 100 percent cotton sandstone duck that mimics the feel of canvas. This jacket runs a little large, so if you're planning on layering, it's made specifically to do that. Get it in seven colors and women's sizes from X-Small to XX-Large.
The Carhartt Women's Weathered Duck Wildwood Jacket is another solid winter option that features a zip off hood and faux shearling liner. Their Weathered Duck Wesley Coat has a longer profile and flat bottom, and features a little longer hemline. All of these jackets have the distinctive Carhartt look and superb performance.
#1 Best Seller: Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket
This duck down jacket has a personality of its own. Unlike lots of down jackets, this one features an asymmetrical hem, and a frankly funky style that gives it tons of appeal. There's a reason it's an Amazon #1 best seller and one of the most wished for gift ideas. This cutie features cool baffles in front and back with a small baffle hem to keep in the warmth.
Big zipper pockets have contrast trim to give added appeal. The windproof and water resistant polyester shell keeps out the cold as well. Contrasting size zippers let this jacket expand and contract at will, and the big cozy hood features a cuff and faux shearling liner with fun tassel trimmed toggles to snug it up tight. Get this cool cold weather coat in five colors and women's sizes from XX-Small to XX-Large.
Orolay also makes a more traditional style down puffer coat with a snug fit, unique baffle pattern and shorter length at a super reasonable price.
Best Puffer Jacket: Marmot Ithaca Women’s Down Puffer Jacket
Whether you're facing blizzard conditions, heavy winds or blinding rain, this down puffer jacket will see you through it all. If features moisture-resistant Down Defender treatment on super lofty 700 fill power down means extra insulation to keep you warm in the wettest conditions. This jacket comes with a faux fur ruff trimmed hood that can be unzipped for more temperate conditions.
The shell is made from 100 percent water resistant ripstop polyester, while the hand warming pockets and internal cuffs are lined with soft and cushy microfleece to keep your fingers toasty warm. It also has an internal zip pocket to keep your small essentials within easy reach. This jacket comes in three outdoor friendly colors and women's sizes from X-Small to X-Large.
Marmot also makes a knee length puffer jacket for extra coverage with the same great features and a few more color and size options too.
Alpine North Womens Down Mid-Length Winter Jacket
This highly rated jacket gets props for it's longer length, flattering fit and serious warmth. The mid thigh length is terrific for women who want a longer jacket to keep their notoriously cold tush from freezing. The hourglass shape is a nice touch and makes it look slightly dressier than your standard parka.
The inside collar features cozy faux fur, and can be expanded into a full hood. Lined with 70 percent natural duck down, this jacket is going to keep you toasty when the weather is at its worst. The shell is water repellant and wind resistant. It features two front zipper pockets, one patch pocket with woven logo on the left sleeve, and a clever invisible zip pocket on the left cuff.
Another bonus? Cozy knit storm cuffs with thumb holes keep hands warm when you're without gloves and stay tucked into your gloves when you do have them. That's genius. Get this warm jacket three colors and women's sizes from X-Small to X-Large.
Alpine North also makes a Vegan Winter Parka for women, so if you're opposed to duck down insulation, this one features synthetic insulation and a pretty faux fur hood ruff.
Sportoli Women’s Wool Look Belted Jacket
Our Review
The wrap style features a single button closure with a belt, as well as button details on the cuff. Princess seams give this jacket a figure flattering fit, and best of all it's machine washable. Get it in six colors and women's sizes from small to 3XL. Sportoli also has a double breasted winter jacket with a faux fur trimmed hood that's especially cute and comes in several trendy colors.
Columbia Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket
If you're looking for an insulated jacket where warmth is the name of the game, the Mighty Light hooded jacket boasts the kind of performance you can take to the store or the slopes. This jacket features a modern streamlined style that's figure flattering and efficient. Water and wind resistant, this #1 best selling jacket features omni-heat insulation, with a cool quilt pattern and a cozy puffer hood.
One thing you'll love besides the longer length is the wide variety of colors and the availability of sizes up to 3XL. While not every color is available in every single size, each and every choice offers at least a discount off the regular price. The Columbia Women's Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket is another super cute winter time option, with a drop hem in back and zippered pockets in front. It's on sale for up to 25 percent off depending on the color and size you choose.
Daily Ritual Women’s Long Water-Resistant Primaloft Puffer Jacket
This cute long puffer jacket from Daily Ritual looks like the perfect pick for game day or any other day when you want to feel warm and stay dry. The longer length delivers lots of coverage and coziness during cold weather. With an outer shell made from a poly/nylon blend features a proprietary water resistant finish, which makes this jacket a great choice for areas with more rain than snow.
The big puffy hood keeps all the weather out, and the PrimaLoft polyester fiberfill keeps toasty warmth in. It features a zip front closure and two big button pockets to keep hands warm along with wind resistant ribbing at the cuffs. Get it in three colors and women's sizes from X-Small to XX-Large.
Faux Fur Lined Women’s Winter Parka
If you love the luxurious feel of faux fur cuddling you all around, you're bound to love this women's parka. This winter hoodie features a faux fur ruff around the hood in addition to that fleecy fur lining. The long sleeves have fitted knit cuffs to keep out the cold on a windy day, and two larch pockets to tuck your hands into when needed.
With a durable fabric shell, this jacket is styled with a drawstring at the waist to cinch in and give it (and you) as much shape as you'd like. With a full zipp front and a snap over fly, it will keep those cold winter winds at bay. Best of all you can machine wash it as needed because it's 100 percent polyester. Get it in women's sizes from 6 to 14, and size up if you want to layer with sweaters.
90% Women’s Down Parka Puffer Jacket
This pretty parka is as cozy and warm as any woman could hope for. Filled with 90 percent duck down and 10 percent feathers, it's insulating and keeps in body heat even in the coldest weather. The longer length is excellent for keeping your bum under cover, and out of the cold, and the cozy fur trimmed hid fights off the winter chill, but can be removed when desired.
Designed to be close fitting, this winter jacket for women is nipped in at the waist for a more form fitting silhouette. That's a major bonus compared to lots of puffer jackets that leave you feeling and looking a little like the Pillsbury Dough Boy. It has two deep outer pockets to nestle cold hands, and an inner zipper pocket to safely stow your keys and phone.
Wind proof and water repellent, this parka will keep you warm and insulated even when wet. It comes in seven cool colors and women's sizes from Extra Small to 3X Plus. Did we mention it's also a #1 Amazon Best Seller? If you're looking for something other than a puffer coat, this hooded military style jacket might be more to your liking.