15 Best Winter Jackets for Women for Christmas

Our Review

We couldn't write about the best women's winter jackets without including one of our fave ski jackets in the mix. If you live in particularly harsh weather areas, a ski jacket is likely to be your go to choice for shoveling snow, outdoor activities and overall warmth and water resistance. The Rhapsody ski jacket shows off its sassy style with contrasting sleeves and body, and the polyester shell with GORE-TEX laminate guarantees to keep you dry.

Thinsulate guarantees to keep you toasty and warm, despite the weather, and this jacket has a watertight front zipper to keep any moisture from seeping in. If you are going to wear it skiing, it features a fixed powder skirt with a snap back, as well as a mesh goggle pocket and chamois lens cleaner.

With a ventilation system to keep you from overheating and thumbhole cuffs, it's the perfect outerwear for the woman who likes to push boundaries year round. Get it in three color combinations and women's sizes from 2 to 14.

The Spyder Women's Entice Jacket comes in sizes up to 18, and it repels rain and snow and the Spylon finish decreases drying time. We also love its cozy faux fur trimmed hood.