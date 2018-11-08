21 Best Christmas Slippers for Adults: The Ultimate List

Our Review

These loafer-style Christmas slippers are absolutely adorable, with a cartoon-ish depiction of Santa and a reindeer and a style that's practicle for everyday wear.

They're made of a knitted cotton material that's absorbent and oder-resistant. It also helps the slippers keep their shape. The sole is waterproof and durable, so you can step outside if needed. They have a padded fur lining that's extremely warm and soft.

The left slipper has a Santa design while the right has a reindeer. They look like adorable cartoons reminiscent of a European Christmas festival. Both slippers also have snowflakes and a star on the inside heel, and the left one says "Ho Ho Ho."