21 Best Christmas Slippers for Adults: The Ultimate List

These Christmas slippers for adults help make your holiday season more festive while also keeping you warm and comfortable. Whether you’re looking for slippers with a durable sole you can also wear outdoors, or something purely Christmas-themed (see the elf slippers below), we have something for you on our list. These are our favorite adult Christmas slippers for both men and women, plus a few cozy socks, too.
Christmas Loafer Slippers
These loafer-style Christmas slippers are absolutely adorable, with a cartoon-ish depiction of Santa and a reindeer and a style that's practicle for everyday wear.
They're made of a knitted cotton material that's absorbent and oder-resistant. It also helps the slippers keep their shape. The sole is waterproof and durable, so you can step outside if needed. They have a padded fur lining that's extremely warm and soft.
The left slipper has a Santa design while the right has a reindeer. They look like adorable cartoons reminiscent of a European Christmas festival. Both slippers also have snowflakes and a star on the inside heel, and the left one says "Ho Ho Ho."
Elf Christmas Slippers
Be Santa's little helper in these festive red and green elf slippers, complete with gold bells. These slippers are soft and warm, and great for both men and women.
They have red and green soles and a green top that loops up and around, just like an elf hat. There's a black stripe, like a belt, with a yellow "buckle' and a gold bell. Tinkle around the house doing chores in these while you get in the holiday spirit!
The slippers also come in all red, which looks more like Santa than an elf, and with a reindeer head in either dark or light brown.
Memory Foam Christmas Slippers
These memory foam slippers mold to your feet and are extremely warm and comfortable. The knit design mimics the shape of a Christmas tree, without being over-the-top Christmasy. You can wear them all winter long!
The slippers have are a cotton blend sweater knit with a polar fleece lining. The memory foam soles cushion your feet and reduce shock. Plus, they have great arch support. The no-slip sole means you can even wear them outdoor to grab the mail or take out the trash.
Men’s Thermal Christmas Socks
These thermal fleece-lined socks are great for men who want something warm and festive, but don't like slippers. They're made of 100 percent polyester and have an extra thick thermal fleece lining. They're extremely comfortable, and extremely warm.
The non-skid bottom substitutes for a slipper, and the socks are breathable and swaet absorbent, so you can wear them a few times without odor. When you're ready to wash them, just throw them in the washing machine.
The socks come in one size that fits men's size six to 11 feet. They're comfortable but also have elastic to keep them from slipping. They make a great gift for holiday parties or stocking stuffers, too!
Women’s Holiday Socks
If you prefer to wear slipper socks over actual slippers, opt for these fluffy Christmas socks. The soft microfiber is stretchy, so one size fits all, and they come in a few great holiday designs.
The socks are made of 95 percent polyester and five-percent spandex. They have elastic bands at the ankle to keep them up, but they don't compress your legs. Reviewers said they were very comfortable.
Each set comes with three pairs of socks–a Santa pair, a Christmas tree pair, and a red and green striped pair. Perfect if you like variety, or to split up and give as gifts.
Women’s Reindeer Slippers
These adorable reindeer slippers are functional, too. The slip-resisent and noiseless sole is great whether you need to step outdoors or sneak to put presents under the tre. They're extremely soft and cozy, with a plush fleece liner and a padded insole.
The cute design is fitting throughout the holiday season and the reindeer are small enough to not get in the way while walking. They come in sizes for women, but also fit some kids.
Men’s Santa Christmas Slippers
Know a man who loves Santa Claus? Get him these fun holiday Santa slippers so he can wear the jolly man's face wherever he goes. They're warm and plush and comfortable, plus incredibly festive.
They come in men's size 7-14. (And also with a reindeer or snow man head if that's preferable to Santa).
Men’s Indoor/Outdoor Star Slippers
These indoor/outdoor slippers are great if you want to get in the holiday spirit, but not be too flashy about it. The cute star design comes in brown or gray and is appropriate throughout winter.
The slippers have a synthetic sole, so you can wear them if you need to step outside. The memory foam soles are comfortable and mold to your feet, while the lining is warm and soft. The slippers are machine washable, so don't worry about spills or dirt.
Plush Santa Slippers
These cute Santa slippers actually come in both adult and kid sizes, so you can get pairs for the whole family. They have a red memory foam sole that's comfortable on all kinds of surfaces. An adorable Santa head looks out from the upper part of the shoe, and a cap sticks off the top.
Reviewers said they are comfortable and even cuter than the photos. They run a bit small, so keep that in mind when choosing a size.
Women’s Cashmere House Booties
These cashmere booties are exceptionally soft and warm, not just for your feet but your ankles, too. The cashmere woolen knit top portion is cushioned with a cotton liner that's good for even sensitive skin. Though the slippers cover your ankle, they're loose and not constricting.
The lining absorbs moisture and sweat, keeping them odor free, and the non-slip and shock absorbing sole is comfortable and great even in kitchens or other sometimes slippery areas. Plus, they come in seven designs and colors, so everyone can find a style they like and stay warm this holiday season.
Women’s Fleece House Shoes
These cozy fleece house slippers come in wintery pastels and are warm enough for even the coldest nights.
The breathable knit design is warm without trapping odor. Plus, the soles are made of ultra-plush memory foam, so even on hard surfaces your feet are comfortable. The non-slip soles are great for either indoor or outdoor use, and they can be washed easily. Slip on a pair of these after a day of work and let the holiday festivities begin!
Women’s Fleece Gripper Socks
These cozy slipper socks are fleece-lined and have non-skid rubber grips on the soles. Perfect if you like the feel of a warm sock, but want the sturdiness and anti-slip qualities of a slipper.
They come in 15 colors, but all look great for the holiday season. They're incredibly soft, yet don't slide down your leg. They're made of 50 percent polyester, 40 percent nylon, and 10 percent Spandex. Wash by hand and don't iron. These are great to wear all winter long and make a great Christmas gift!
Fluffy Winter Slippers
Are you always cold? If yes, these slippers might be for you. The cozy slippers keep both your feet and ankles warm with high-quality knitted fabric. The design features a ribbed knit with knit pom poms on the ankles, and fluffy lining that sticks out a bit on top.
They have a soft sole with a rubber ball that provides traction on wood and tile floors. They come in multiple colors and design, including some with a wide toe for those with larger feet. They look elegant on, and keep you cozy all winter long.
Fleece Sherpa Slipper
These Christmas tree slippers are small but snug. Slip them over your feet and let the plush fleece lining warm you right up.
The knitted Christmas tree design with red and yellow accents has a vintage look, which reviewers loved. The sole is slip-resistant and the slippers are machine washable.
The slippers are warm yet small enough to stuff in a stocking or pack on a winter getaway.
Fuzzy Mocassin Slippers
These moccasin-style slippers are incredibly fluffy and come in a cute snowflake design. They have a memory foam sole that's anti-slip, and lined with a very warm, fuzzy material. The handmade edge seam makes the slippers durable for holiday seasons to come.
They come in grey and white and pink and white, with a large snowflake on the top. They come in two sizes for women. These are great if you want a holiday slipper, but don't want them to be specifically Christmas-themed.
Men’s Classic Moccasin Slipper
These classic men's IZOD slippers are great for wearing around the house during the Christmas season, or all year long. They're easy to put on and cover your whole foot.
The rubber bottom is great for either indoor or outdoor wear, while the memory foam cushionig in the footbed keeps your feet comfortable and warm even on the coldest days. They come in brown, grey, and dark brown, and even come in a nice box so you can gift them right away.
IZOD is a reputable brand, and reviewers loved the slippers for their warmth, comfort, and durability.
Pull On Slipper Boots
These pull-on memory foam slippers are ultra- cozy, even on the chilliest winter nights. They have a durable rubber sole and a memory foam insole layer that provides comfort.
The woolen outer layer is stylish and helps add warmth. The anti-slip bottom is great for wearing around the kitchen or other wood or tile surfaces, or to run outside to grab packages. The slippers are machine-washable, though they shoudl air dry.
The dark grey looks great year-round, though they're so cozy you'll especially want to wear them during the Christmas season. These are great for someone who likes to get into the holiday spirit, but doesn't like flashy attire.
Unisex Reindeer Slippers
If you're looking for a unisex slipper that really gets you into the Christmas spirit, go with these reindeer slippers. They're not for every day (the antlers are big!) but they're great for Christmas and the holiday season.
They're soft and warm and have reindeer eyes and a red nose. Ears stick off the sides, and antlers stick off the top. Reviewers found them really fun and thought they made a great gift. They noted they do run a little small, so keep that in mind when ordering.
Men’s House Slippers
These house slippers come in a classic style that's appropriate throughout the Christmas season. They're made of 100 percent polyester and have a durable and water-resistant one-inch rubber sole.
The interior is made of a coral velvet lining that's breathable and soft. Plus, they come in eight colors and desings. Simply slide them on when you get home from a long day and feel your body relax.
Women’s Sequin Slippers
Want to add a little glam to your Christmas leisure look? Go for these fleece-lined sequin slippers. They're warm and cozy, with a non-skid sole.
The sherpa fleece is extremely warm, while the sequined exterior is sparkly and fun. They come in red, blue, silver, and gold–all great for the Christmas season (and for New Year's)!
Though they look fancy, they're still machine washable, maknig your life easier this holiday season.
Fuzzy Snowflake Socks
These slipper socks are super fuzzy, with a snowflake design that looks great throughout the Christmas season. They're made of 95 percent polyester and 5 percent Spandex. They're thicker than other slippers socks, which adds comfort and warmth, and they have non-skid bottoms which prevents sliding even as you're rushing around to prepare for the holidays.
They come in one size that fits most women, and 12 colors. The design has large white snowflakes and a few smaller ones, with a fluffy white fleece on top. They make a great stocking stuffer or holiday party gift!