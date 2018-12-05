19 Best Winter Jackets for Kids: The Ultimate List (2018)

Kids grow so fast, which means they need a new winter coat practically every year. The number one priority is of course finding a coat that will keep them nice and warm, but that doesn’t mean our kids’ coats can’t have style, too. In this article we have reviewed the best winter coats for kids of all ages, boys and girls alike.
Columbia Boys’ Powder Lite Puffer Water-Resistant Insulated Jacket
Our Review
This lightweight puffer jacket from Columbia is designed for boys but could work for girls as well. It features a polyester shell, nylon liner ad polyester lining. It is light weight and water resistant, with a nice deep detachable hood, but despite its lightness it will keep your kid nice and warm. It comes in seven colors - black, blue, navy, grey green, red and light blue.
Carhartt Girls’ Redwood Jacket Sherpa Lined
Our Review
Carhartt makes hard working outerwear for active kids. This coat is 10% cotton with a super thick canvas outer layer and a soft fleece inner lining. It is machine washable and tripple stitched for durability. The hidden sleeve will keep her extra toasty. THis coat comes in nine fun colors - pink, dark pink, pink camo, blue, light blue, forest camo, dark pink camo, purple and dark purple.
London Fog Boys’ Active Puffer Jacket Winter Coat
Our Review
This puffy jacket from London Fog is as warm as it looks. This coat is 10% polyester with a zipper closure and heavyweight filling. The lining is polar fleece for added coziness. The outside is water resistant and the coat is machine washable. It comes in 12 color and pattern combinations.
Rokka&Rolla Girls’ Lightweight Reversible Puffer Jacket
Our Review
This form-fitting girls jacket has a nice silhouette and is light weight but still very warm. The shell, lining and filler are 100% polyester with a high tech insulating filler for extra warmth. This coat is reersible and comes in four fun color combinations. The hood has an elastic band and so do the cuffs,so wind and rain will stay out. This coat is machine washable.
Columbia Girls Katelyn Crest Jacket
Our Review
This is a super warm heavy weight jacket from Columbia. It has a faux fur lined hood (the fur is removable) and is made of nylon, polyester and taffeta. It comes in seven colors including mulerry, different shades of pinks and blues, grey, black and coral. It is water resistant and has zippered hand pockets and reflective detailing for added safety in dark winter conditions. The storm hood is adjustable as well as the comfort cuffs.
Carter’s Boys’ Heavyweight 2-Piece Skisuit Snowsuit
Our Review
This warm winter coat from Carter's comes with a snowsuit as well to keep your little boy warm from head to toe. It is made of polyester with a zipper closure and is machine washable. This set is perfect for a chilly day playing in the snow. You can choose from seven color combinations.
ZOEREA Big Girls’ Winter Parka
Our Review
This fashionable girls jacket looks like something a grown woman would wear. It has a slim silhouette with a large fur lined hood, and is extra long to keep wind chill out. The insulation is white duck down, and the outer shell is polyester for weather resistance. This coat comes in black, red or pink.
Hiheart Girls Boys Waterproof Fleece Lining Jacket
Our Review
This fun jacket is great for both boys and girls. It comes in pink/purple color combinations or in green/blue. It has a soft fleece lining and a water resistant outer layer for full protection from wint, rain and snow. The concealed zip closure, elastic cuffs and large hood provide extra coverage.
London Fog Girls’ Snowsuit with Snowbib and Puffer Jacket
Our Review
This adorable jacket and snow pants set from London Fog will keep your little girl super warm and cozy in any winter weather. It is made of polyester with a faux fur trimmed hood. The jacket has fur lining on the inside and printed lining in the hood. You can choose from four patterns - unicorn constellations, perriwinkle, light pink unicorns, purple, or pink roses.
Carter’s Boys’ Adventure Bubble Jacket
Our Review
A classic bubble jacket is the perfect winter coat to keep your boy warm in rain, snow or shine. This jacket has a puffy heavyweight outer and a fleecy warm inner layer. It comes in eight different color combinations inclding different greens and blues, camoflauge, and black and red.
OshKosh B’Gosh Girls’ Perfect Colorblocked Heavyweight Jacket Coat
Our Review
This stunning colorblocked coat is as cute as it is comfy. This heavyweight jacket is extra insulated to keep your girl super warm. It is 100% polyester and wachine washable with a super fuzzy liner. You can choose from seven fun color combinations - coral, rainbow, rose gold, silver, blue, heather, or lilac.
U.S. Polo Assn. Boys’ Bubble Jacket
Our Review
This best selling coat from US Polo Assn. can stand up to any winter weather. It is hooded with extra mouth and chin coverage and made of polyester with a thich heavyweight insulation. The hood and interior are lined with soft, warm fleece to stand up to any winter weather. This coat comes in nine color combinations including blues, reds, greys and camo.
Baby Bear Ears Puffer Jacket
Our Review
If you want the cutest jacket for your baby or toddler, look no further! This simple yet adorable puffer coat with bear ears is the most adorable coat that will also keep your baby so warm and cozy. It is lined with warm poly fill and has elastic around the hood to keep out wind chill. You can choose from eight colors - black, blue, brown, orange, red, pink, yellow, and pastel pink.
Jojobaby Baby Boys Girls Hooded Jacket
Our Review
Here is another adorable winter jacket for babies and toddlers up to 2-3 years old. This coat has a cute pointed hood that reminds us of elves or gnomes - perfect for Christmas time! It is super warm with heavyweight fill and a fur lined hood. Sizes run large and you can choose from red, black or white.
Nickelodeon Unisex Paw Patrol Puffer Coat
Our Review
This cute toddler puffer coat is perfect for any fans of Nickelodeon's Paw Patrol. This coat is in Paw Patrol coordinated colors with three of the pups themselves on the chest. This jacket is super warm and suitable for all different kinds of winter weather, with a waterproof outer laer and poly insulated lining.
Amazon Essentials Girls’ Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
Our Review
Amazon Essentials is a great brand for simple, basic pieces with no frills. This single color jacket is lightweight yet very warm, with a poly shell and filling and nylon lining. It has an elasticised hood and cuffs and packs into a small carrying bag. It comes in nine colors including different shades of blue, pink, and purple as well as stars and black.
Free Country Boys’ Asymmetrical Boarder Jacket
Our Review
It does not get any warmer than snowboarding jackets. This winter coat is designed to keep the wearer warm in the coldest, windiest, snowiest conditions, while still being breathable and not stuffy. The exterior is soft yet durable and the interior is lined with soft fleece. This coat features a detachable hood, multiple pockets, snow skirt and is machine washable.
Krumba Girl’s Zip Off Gradient Water Resistant Dip Dye Hooded Puffer Jacket
Our Review
This girls puffer jacket from Krumba has a cool, unique style and will keep your girl extra warm and toasty. This jacket has a cool gradient color scheme and comes in either green/yellow or pink/orange. This jacket is lightweight yet warm, with a lined hood and lastic cuffs for added warmth.
PHIBEE Big Boy’s Waterproof Breathable Snowboard Ski Jacket
Our Review
This snowboarding jacket for older boys is as fashionable as it is functional. This jacket is polyester and waterproof, but still breathable so he can ski, snowboard or do other winter sports in it without getting too hot. The cuffs have an interior stretch liner with thumb holes and there is an internal zippered pocket as well as a snap-down powder skirt with gripping elastic.