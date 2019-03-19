11 Best Adult Unicorn Onesies: The Ultimate List

If you're going to snuggle up in front of the TV, or you want to delight your kids while you serve their morning pancakes, this adult unicorn onesie is the perfect option. It's covered in all things unicorn, meaning lots of happy stars and rainbows, but don't laugh - this onesie delivers serious comfort as well as wicked unicorn style.

Made of washable fleece, the hood features the iconic spiraled alicorn - the proper name for a unicorn horn per the experts at allaboutunicorns.com. With a whimsical unicorn face, ears and mane, this onesie snaps up the belly, for easy on and off. And because it's extra roomy around the midriff, even guys who want to hide those few extra beers can do so in comfort.

The cool feature of this adult onesie is that it has a zipper in back, making it simple to sit on the pot without completely disrobing. Just don't forget to lift the tail! Ribbed cuffs at the wrists and ankles keep all that coziness in, and to make it even better, it has side pockets to snuggle your hands into, just in case you're daring enough to be wearing out of doors for a party or perhaps, Halloween.

The rainbow unicorn onesie even comes with a matching key ring to go with it. C'mon, we dare you to go out for a drive while you're wearing it. Promise us you'll send pictures if you do.