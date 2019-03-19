11 Best Adult Unicorn Onesies: The Ultimate List

There’s just no getting around it – unicorns are magical and practically everyone loves these mythical beasts. Since you probably won’t get to see one in real life, at least you can be one by wearing one of these playful adult unicorn onesies. Whether you don one for cosplay, a Halloween costume, or simply covet the comfort, these fleecy onesies are guaranteed to give you a giggle every time you slip them on.
If you're going to snuggle up in front of the TV, or you want to delight your kids while you serve their morning pancakes, this adult unicorn onesie is the perfect option. It's covered in all things unicorn, meaning lots of happy stars and rainbows, but don't laugh - this onesie delivers serious comfort as well as wicked unicorn style.
Made of washable fleece, the hood features the iconic spiraled alicorn - the proper name for a unicorn horn per the experts at allaboutunicorns.com. With a whimsical unicorn face, ears and mane, this onesie snaps up the belly, for easy on and off. And because it's extra roomy around the midriff, even guys who want to hide those few extra beers can do so in comfort.
The cool feature of this adult onesie is that it has a zipper in back, making it simple to sit on the pot without completely disrobing. Just don't forget to lift the tail! Ribbed cuffs at the wrists and ankles keep all that coziness in, and to make it even better, it has side pockets to snuggle your hands into, just in case you're daring enough to be wearing out of doors for a party or perhaps, Halloween.
The rainbow unicorn onesie even comes with a matching key ring to go with it. C'mon, we dare you to go out for a drive while you're wearing it. Promise us you'll send pictures if you do.
While it might seem a bit untoward to mix a unicorn with a mermaid, this onesie does it in spectacular fashion, turning the usually sweet pastel palette into a vivid array of bright colors and of course, fish scales. The zipper front makes it super snuggly, with no breezes flowing in, and if you want to make look slightly less bulky, we love that this onesie actually has a drawstring waist to avoid that oompa loompa look.
We think you'll like that the hood is a lot less floppy than many, and naturally, it features the famed unicorn horn, ears, eyes and a super cute little nose. The backside of this onesie has a sewn in tail that cascades to just above the knee. Get this unisex onesie in sizes from Small to Extra Large.
You can also get this onesie in unicorn printed fleece as well as a second mermaid print and a crazy rainbow and stars print with a rainbow mane and tail, along with a bunch of plain colors too.
You may not have thought of adult unicorn onesies as the perfect outfits for yoga, but considering this one is made of fleece, you could instantly turn your stretching and balancing routine into a hot yoga workout. (We admit that the picture inspired this idea.) This unisex onesie features a cool metallic gold alicorn, along with a hot pink mane and tail. The oversized hood can easily fit over the top of your coat, so if you're taking the kids out on an early morning Easter egg hunt or late night trick or treat around the neighborhood, you won't sacrifice warmth.
This fleece onesie features a pale rainbow print with a snap up white belly, ribbed ankles and cuffs, and comfy pockets for keys or your smartphone. The plush fleece is super snuggly and soft, and this onesie is extra roomy for grown-ups of any size who like to act like kids. It comes in adult sizes from Small to Extra Large, which fits people up to 6' 4".
Spooktacular Creations also has some other awesome adult onesies to choose from. We particularly like the Yeti onesie, the Dinosaur onesie and the Kangaroo onesie, which even has a baby roo in the front pouch.
Looking for the perfect unicorn onesie to wear to a pride march or other pride festival or event? This men's fleece unicorn onesie features pride printed unicorns and pride themed cuffs at the ankles and wrists. In fact, even the unicorn's horn comes in proper pride colors that represent life, healing, sunlight, nature, serenity and spirit. All those terms seem so appropriate for unicorns. Want to know more about the pride flag's history? Check out this terrific article from the Huffington Post.
This fleecy onesie is super cozy and cute, and since it comes without a tail, it's actually comfy for sitting or lounging around. With a zip front, it's super easy to get into and out of, and unlike many, features a bit more fitted profile for men.
If you're already thinking about your family's next Christmas YouTube video, and where you'll find the perfect matching jammies to make it, you have hit the jackpot. These unicorn footie jammies are available in a crazy range of sizes from infant to adult. You can outfit the gang with these soft polar fleece pjs that are machine washable and naturally flame resistant.
They feature zip fronts with patch pockets, and a roomy and cozy hood that doesn't add all the floppy unicorn features, so they're comfortable too. Built-in booties keep your toes toasty warm, and the print fabric features a plethora of unicorns, rainbows and stars. They're pretty much guaranteed to make the whole family happy, happy.
In fact, the Footed Pajamas company makes so many cute options for your family, you might want to check out the rest of their selections, some of which even include matching pajamas for your pooch. Whoa.
So many unicorn onesies for adults are big, bulky and perhaps a little less practical for wearing around the house. This onesie from Totally Pink is the ideal option for women who want cozy comfort, cuteness and lots less bulk. Instead of the common sagging crotch, this onesie is fairly fitted through the legs, hips and waistline, meaning you won't feel like a blob when you're wearing it.
The hood has a traditionally sweet unicorn face, but the horn is a bit more approachable as it doesn't stick straight up - so you won't poke out your sweetie's eye when you lean in for a kiss. The hood features drawstrings so you can snuggle in when you run out to grab the morning paper, and we love that it has extra wide cuffs at the wrists and ankles - much wider than most.
The hot pink front zipper adds a fun bit of contrast to the pastel fleece fabric, but the standout detail of this onesie is the totally adorable set of plush pink fleece wings in back. So cute! Another plus? This onesie doesn't feature a tail, which means it's a whole lot more comfortable to sit in.
Totally pink has lots of different animal onesies from a pink flamingo to a cute grey owl. Get these onesies in women's sizes from Small to Large.
We couldn't help but crack up at this men's unicorn union suit. Can you guess what made it so darned funny? Check out the unicorn face on the hood, with its big goofy teeth! It's the only one we've seen with this special kind of smile. This onesie features a robust horn, with just a fluff of a mane on top.
Mady of warm and cozy fleece, this union suit features a closer fit, with a contrasting lilac fleece belly, and cuffs. The zipper front makes it easy to wear, whenever you're in a playful or magical mood. Briefly Stated makes onesies and undies for everyone in the family. So if you're looking to act like the family superhero one day, check out The Flash Union Suit. Then another channel your inner Hogwarts house in the Harry Potter Slytherin Union Suit.
These fun PJs come in sizes from Small to X-Large. Check out all their playful pajamas and underwear here.
If you're looking to channel your darker mystical self, this black unicorn onesie might be the way to go, although black unicorns don't mean evil. In fact, according to the website UnicornsRule, "a black unicorn can overcome barriers and push forward to a desirable, powerful life." Who knew?
This black onesie is super roomy with a low hanging crotch that can even handle some sagged jeans inside, so it might be perfect for the gal or guy who wears their pants that way. This roomy onesie is unisex, and it's made from super warm fleece that's soft and cozy as well as washable. It features contrasting cuffs at the ankles and wrists, along with a hot pink mane and tail and sizeable stuffed alicorn.
Get it in nine color options and unisex sizes from Small to X-Large, with a few of the colors offering a zipper at the fanny to make potty time a little easier. We also think you might like the bright green unicorn onesie because it's such an unusual color option.
If you've been dying to get matching jammies for you and your sweetie, these unicorn onesies come in a wide range of sizes for both men and women. The cute and cozy onesie is made from super soft fleece, with a variety of color options available. The snap up white belly makes it easy to whip off and on (in case company shows up.
The onesie can be worn for lounging and sleep, but is plenty roomy to slip over clothes if you plan to wear it outdoors. The large roomy unicorn hood features a swirling unicorn horn, and a sweet horselike face with glittery eyes. A pink mane and tail complete the picture. Get in in either blue, pink or purple and in unisex sizes from Small to X Large which can accommodate eight ranges from 4'9" to 6'2".
While unicorns don't usually have wings like Pegasus, we can't help but love this unicorn onesie that does. With a white body, this adult onesie features a large pink star emblazoned across the chest, and has a rainbow mane and a tail tipped with rainbow fleece fur. This onesie has awesome metallic puffy gold wings and a metallic alicorn.
Made from fluffy fleece, this onesie has a zippered front with contrasting hot pink cuffs at the wrists and ankles. From a size perspective, this unicorn outfit isn't as roomy as some and in fact sizing goes by height and arm length, so be sure to consult the sizing chart before ordering. Even with the wings, this cute costume is machine washable so feel free to wear it often and proudly.
We also like this multi-tonal pink adult unicorn onesie. It's a whole lot more roomy to easily fit a man or a woman, and we love its cute face with the eyes closed and super long lashes. The brightly striped rainbow unicorn is another fun one that splashes stars over the pink, blue and white diagonal stripes.
Because unicorns are so magical, it's not surprising that this unicorn onesie is covered in a pattern of multicolored stars. Made of machine washable polyester fleece, it features contrasting ribbed cuffs at the ankles and wrists. A zipper front leads to an adorable hood with floppy ears and a whimsical unicorn face, along with a matching horn.
Pockets are large enough to accommodate your phone and keys. The bright rainbow mane and tail are especially fun. If you're a man in search of a unicorn onesie, you might prefer the gray stars version of these pajamas. If you're looking for a onesie with a more furry finish, this super thick fleece fur option would be perfect for outdoor cosplay.
With ten different fabric finishes and unisex sizes from Small to X-Large, there are abundant affordable options for both men and women.