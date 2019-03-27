17 Best Bamboo Pajamas for a Cool & Comfy Night’s Sleep

Are you a minimalist sleeper because you always get too hot in regular pajamas, or do you wear less so nothing gets tangled up in your covers and disrupts your sleep? Either one of those reasons is enough to make this cute tank and shorts set the perfect sleepwear for you. First, they’re just super girly with their adorable lace trimmed edges, but these PJs are also made with comfortable and breathable bamboo viscose with just five percent spandex to keep them movable.

The tank style top features a slight racerback cut in back, and it hits right at the hips. The short pajama bottoms are also lace trimmed and have a comfy drawstring waist. These come in six different colors and in women’s sizes from X-Small to X-Large, depending on the color you choose.

Another pair of PJs that have short bottoms and a really cute short sleeve top are made with 100 bamboo viscose, and we really like that you can get a matching robe to go with them.

Bamboo also makes great breathable underwear. Wondering if you should try wearing some? This article breaks down all the reasons you might want to consider it.