17 Best Bamboo Pajamas for a Cool & Comfy Night’s Sleep

17 Best Bamboo Pajamas for a Cool & Comfy Night’s Sleep

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

When you’re on the hunt for some new jammies, do you often find they bind up, cling to the covers and just feel too darned hot? Bamboo pajamas are the woman’s answer to a cool and comfortable night’s sleep. Bamboo sleepwear makes a particularly great gift for women over 50, who often suffer from hot flashes and night sweats.

Breathable bamboo viscose is a fabric made from the fiber of the bamboo tree. It’s moisture wicking, quick drying, and in the case of the bamboo pajamas and nighties we’ve featured here, almost always blended with enough spandex to flow and move with you for the ultimate in comfort and style. From honeymoon worthy to completely cozy, you’re guaranteed a cool night’s sleep in all of them.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
17 Listed Items

Bamboo viscose is a wonderfully sustainable fabric with great drape, feel and flow. That might make it a great choice for many of your clothing and household choices. You can find this wonderous fiber in lots of items from bamboo towels to bedding and more.

See Also:

 

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

  • Published
Read More
, , , , , ,