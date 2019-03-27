17 Best Bamboo Pajamas for a Cool & Comfy Night’s Sleep

When you’re on the hunt for some new jammies, do you often find they bind up, cling to the covers and just feel too darned hot? Bamboo pajamas are the woman’s answer to a cool and comfortable night’s sleep. Bamboo sleepwear makes a particularly great gift for women over 50, who often suffer from hot flashes and night sweats.
Breathable bamboo viscose is a fabric made from the fiber of the bamboo tree. It’s moisture wicking, quick drying, and in the case of the bamboo pajamas and nighties we’ve featured here, almost always blended with enough spandex to flow and move with you for the ultimate in comfort and style. From honeymoon worthy to completely cozy, you’re guaranteed a cool night’s sleep in all of them.
Super sexy and suitable enough to make a honeymooning groom swoon, this pretty bamboo nightgown has all the details you’ll want for a special night. The elegant neckline plunges to a deep V-neck, with a tiny peephole at the chest. Gathered under the bust for added shaping, this nightie has a beautiful sheer lace slip that extends below the gown to the knee.
The back features equally as much drama, with a deeply plunging neckline that drops below the shoulder blades. Get it in black or white and in women’s sizes from Small 4/6 to X Large 16/18.
The white Bamboo Chemise gown is another wedding night favorite, with a lacy bra style top, spaghetti straps and a flowy jersey skirt, while this white bamboo slip dress style nightie offers adjustable straps and satin details at the neckline.
If you’re looking for other bridal lingerie, check out our guide to the best choices here.
If you’re looking for your next set of pajamas and you simply want something that’s classic and elegant, these bamboo jammies will be a perfect option. They’re drapey and lusciously soft, with touches of lace in all the right places. The top features long sleeves with sheer lace cuffs. The soft v-neckline is also accentuated with sheer lace for added effect.
The pajama bottoms are extra roomy and long, with an elastic waist and side seam pockets. Made from 95 percent bamboo viscose, and five percent spandex you’ll breathe and move easily in these. Get them in three colors and sizes from Small to X-Large.
You might also like this sweet set of bamboo pajamas that features a pleated front pajama top with a round neck and lace inset. It’s in a bamboo, cotton and spandex blend.
The LazyCozy Square Lace Neck Pajamas are another take on sheer lace insets that add sweet style.
Wondering about the full story on bamboo viscose, and why it’s such a miraculous fabric? Here’s a quick read that will give you the facts.
If you’re looking for jammies that are cute, spunky and fun, these bamboo cuties are a cool and comfortable option. They feature fun floral print bottoms with an elastic waist trimmed by a sweet satin bow in front. The capri length legs are also nice and roomy with slight V-shape.
The solid contrasting color pink top has a deep scoop neck, and is gently gathered for added shape and style. The neckline and short sleeves also feature soft rolled trim edges. The slightly flared top hits just above the hips. These PJs come in sixteen different color combinations of solids, florals and even flamingos. Get them in women’s sizes from Small to X-Large.
Looking for bamboo pajamas with clam digger length bottoms? This style might suit your desires.
You might also like these LazyCozy capri length pajamas for their uber-cute lettuce edge hems.
Some times you’re all in at comfortable and cozy, and this cute striped nightshirt certainly fits that bill. Made of 95 percent bamboo viscose and five percent spandex, it features comfy long sleeves and a midi-length hem. With a round to V-neck, it features a henley style four button placket to add nice detail. Roomy, without being baggy, this comfy nightshirt comes in women’s sizes from Small 4/6 to XLarge 16/18. Because it’s machine washable and dryable, it will quickly become one of your faves.
This simple V-neck Bamboo Pullover Nightgown is another comfy option that features a similar length but is styled like a long raglan sleeve tee. We like it because of the wide variety of sizes from Small 4/6 to XXX Large 24/26. You can also get a similarly styled knee length nightie with a swing style skirt. Love that.
Are you a minimalist sleeper because you always get too hot in regular pajamas, or do you wear less so nothing gets tangled up in your covers and disrupts your sleep? Either one of those reasons is enough to make this cute tank and shorts set the perfect sleepwear for you. First, they’re just super girly with their adorable lace trimmed edges, but these PJs are also made with comfortable and breathable bamboo viscose with just five percent spandex to keep them movable.
The tank style top features a slight racerback cut in back, and it hits right at the hips. The short pajama bottoms are also lace trimmed and have a comfy drawstring waist. These come in six different colors and in women’s sizes from X-Small to X-Large, depending on the color you choose.
Another pair of PJs that have short bottoms and a really cute short sleeve top are made with 100 bamboo viscose, and we really like that you can get a matching robe to go with them.
Bamboo also makes great breathable underwear. Wondering if you should try wearing some? This article breaks down all the reasons you might want to consider it.
These pajamas are so cute and feminine with details that make you feel a little dressy even though you’re wearing PJs. First, we love that the top features pretty sheer lace shoulders to give just a hint of the skin beneath. With a soft scooped neck and partial button front, it’s highlighted by gathers under the bust to give you more shape. With long sleeves you’ll sleep cozy but not hot.
The elastic waist bottoms don’t take short shrift when it comes to cute details. The roomy legs are embellished with adorable bows at the ankles. Get them in three colors and women’s sizes from X-Small to X-Large. We also think you’ll like the SleepyTime Lace Edge Bamboo Pajamas with their sweet scooped neckline. They even make wicking pajamas that offer a cute camisole top with shorts.
Sometimes you just want to snuggle up in a roomy full-length nightgown that you can drape around yourself to hide any evidence of that second helping of dessert. (Full-disclosure – I do this.) But you also want your nightie to be pretty, flowing and feminine. This one’s right on the money. The pretty V-neck style features a yoke front that attaches to the rest of the nightgown with soft pleats. This sleeveless gown features wide straps in front, so you could even slip it on over your bra to lounge around in.
The BambooDreams Ophelia Nightgown features long sleeves and a midi-length, but the flowing pleats are in the back instead of the front. For a nice modest approach, the BambooDreams Haley Long Nightgown has a pretty cross wrap across the chest and side slits at the ankles.
We think you’ll love these bamboo pajamas for their nod toward Asian styling. The crossover tunic top looks just a bit reminiscent of a kimono. If you’re a more modest woman, these pajamas feature a higher V-neckline. Slit at the sides, the tunic hits mid-thigh, and could even double as a shorty nightie in the summer months. It features three quarter length sleeves.
The pajama bottoms feature an elastic waist, and roomy legs that are also slit at the side for an added bit of style. Made from organically sourced bamboo viscose, and colored using low impact dyes, this two piece set is ideal for those with sensitive skin. Get them in three colors and women’s sizes from Small to Extra Large.
If tunic pajamas seem like you’ll be sleeping in a lot of fabric, check out these really cute sleeveless tunic pajamas with capri length bottoms. The yoke front tunic even has pockets, which of course totally sucked us in.
For those of you who like to crawl under the covers in your partner’s oversized tee shirt, this bamboo nightgown will totally send you. The oversized sleep tee, which comes in both standard and plus sizes, has classic tee shirt styling, but it hits right at knee length. With a roomy but not baggy body, it will keep you cool and comfy all night, and when you head to the kitchen for morning coffee, you won’t need to worry about your bottom showing. Made from 70 percent bamboo viscose, 25 percent organic cotton and five percent spandex it has all the cool comfort you desire.
You can get this same style with a V-neck if you prefer, and both come in lots of color options as well.
We love man style pajamas for women, but most of time they come in either slippery silk or satin, or cotton. You’ll love these cute PJs for both their styling, and the fact that they’re made of 95 percent bamboo viscose and five percent spandex. They’re absolutely great for lounging around on a Saturday with your paper and coffee, and you’ll never feel awkward if someone unexpectedly shows up at the door.
Pink piping makes these black and white polka dot pajamas a standout, but we love the longer length button down top,m traditional collar and full-length sleeves. The pajama bottoms feature a drawstring waistband so you can adjust them to be comfy after a big breakfast. Do take note, not all of these man style pajamas are made of viscose, so check the listing information to avoid disappointment. (Or just avoid plaid and striped versions to stay safe.)
With a whopping forty color options, and women’s sizes from X-Small to XX-Large, there’s bound to be a pair or two that suits you. This similarly styled pajama set is made of 100 percent viscose, if you’re not into the added stretch of spandex in your PJs.
With any garment purchase, flexibility is the key. And we’re not just talking about flexible fabrics, we’re talking about flexibility in how you can wear them. That’s what makes this three piece bamboo pajama set a major win in our book. These sweet jammies come with a cute wide V-neck pullover top that features short sleeves and white trim.
Here’s the kicker. You get two (yes two) sets of bottoms, so in case the weather is warmer or colder, or you happen to be traveling during your period when overnight leakage is highly possible, you can switch between the capri length pajama bottoms and the pajama shorts, both of which feature an elastic waist. What a cool idea.
Made from sustainably sourced bamboo viscose and spandex, these pajamas come in three bright and airy colors and in women’s sizes from X-Small to X-Large. Vudoire also makes a two piece bamboo nightgown set with a sleeveless nighty and a three-quarter length sleeve nighty. My mom just purchased these and she says they’re the comfiest nighties she’s ever owned and “they wash up like a dream.”
There are so many things to love about these cute bamboo PJs, but what first grabbed our attention was the heathered fabric finish, followed quickly by the wide range of standard and plus sizes. Major bonus points for that. These jammies also have a unique fabric blend that combines 70 percent bamboo viscose with 25 percent cotton and five percent spandex. Talk about increasing both softness and breathability.
This two piece set features a super cute top with an extra long asymmetrical hemline in front. Pin tucking from the shoulders to the bust makes the top nice and flowing, and you’ll love the full seven-button front with a scooped V-neckline. The short sleeves are extra roomy too. The pajama bottoms offer pockets, which we all love, and a comfy elastic waistband to avoid any pinching or tightness.
These are also really easy care, so you can machine wash and dry them. Get them in ten different color combinations, and women’s sizes from Extra Small to 3X Plus.
If you’re looking for something similar, but with a pullover top instead of the button front style, this cute two piece set from Texere features a scoop neck top that’s pleated at the neckline and extra comfortable raglan sleeves. This pajama set comes in 15 different colors and that same wide range of sizes.
Whether you’re someone who prefers a nightgown over pajamas, bamboo sleepwear is the way to go. This tank style nightgown features deep dropped arm homes, a low scoop neck, and a clever racerback style. Perfect for sleeping and lounging around, this nightie could actually double as an awesome swimsuit cover in the summer, thanks to the quick drying bamboo viscose and spandex blend fabric. The long curved shirttail hem adds to the cute style. Get this nightie in women’s sizes from Small to X-Large depending on the color you choose.
If you’re looking for a slightly shorter nightie with a similar tank style, this soft bamboo scoop neck nightie is substantially shorter, and doesn’t feature the racerback, but still has many of the same style details. You can also find a nightie with that same roomy shirttail style, with long sleeves and a deep V-neck instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for the kind of bamboo pajamas that you can comfortably wear for both sleeping and lounging around in the morning or evening, these cuties are ideal. The two piece set features bottoms with a drawstring waist, roomy legs, and cute white details at the ankle. The henely style top features white welting, with a V-neckline finished with three buttons. The three-quarter length sleeves are finished with the same white details.
These jammies are made of 95 percent bamboo viscose, with five percent spandex to give them lots of stretch, but also to ensure the fabric doesn’t lose its shape after a good night’s sleep. They’re machine washable, but it is recommended you hang them to dry as viscose likes to shrink a bit in the dryer. Get them in women’s sizes from Small 4/6 to XL 16/18. You can also get these cuties in a black and gray combo.
Because bamboo viscose is so breathable and light, these would be a perfect gift for women over 50 who can suffer from night sweats as they begin their transition into menopause. If you’re looking for gifts for your mom or your grandma, we’ve got some carefully curated lists with lots of cool ideas..
This fanciful style is called “romanciful” and you can see why. It’s got style and sex appeal, along with that sweet, sweet bamboo breathability. In fact, this cute gown is a comfy blend of bamboo viscose, cotton and spandex, which we love. The low V-neckline plunges to show the perfect amount of cleavage, but the bust is constructed to let the girls look their best. This design is set off by a pretty twist front element that leads to a softly pleated drop front.
At just above knee length it’s a shorty gown that’s not too short. With adjustable straps in back, you can be sure you’re getting exactly the fit you want. Get it in ten pretty colors and sizes from Small to X Large, depending on the color you choose. This gown is also seriously wallet friendly.
This man style bamboo nightshirt is another cutie that’s budget friendly. With the same fabric blend as the nighty above, you can get it in a dozen colors and sizes up to 3X Plus. This scoop neck nightshirt is also adorable, and we love the contrast piping detail.
These adorable women’s pajamas are perfect for those warm nights of spring and summer. They’re made with an ultra-lightweight blend of 95 percent bamboo viscose and five percent spandex. But when it comes to cute, it’s all in the details here. This two piece set features capri length bottoms in light gray. The bottoms have a comfy elastic waist, and pockets, always a great feature.
The top is a total winner with feminine pin tucking on the bodice, super roomy short sleeves and a functional three-button placket in front. The pale pink is contrasted with trim in matching gray, and the cute shirttail hemline is always flattering. These machine washable pajamas come in women’s sizes from Small 4/6 to Large 14/16, plus you can get them in a couple of different color combos – blue and gray or black and gray – although sizes and availability are a bit more limited.
Cute and super sexy at the same time, this bamboo nightgown features all the little details that will make you feel super feminine. The knee length skirt is trimmed with wide dyed to match sheer lace. The front features a pretty wrap surplice bodice, also trimmed in more diminutive lace, and the empire waist has a medium wide lace inset under the bust to give you added shape. Get this sweetheart in three colors and women’s sizes from Small 2/4 to XL 14/16.
You might also like this bamboo nightgown that features a deeply plunging V-neckline with a contrast lace inset. The bust features fitted seams which lead to a softly pleated front to make it look extra flowy. And this lace trimmed chemise in bamboo viscose and spandex is so delicate and pretty, it would be perfect wedding night attire.