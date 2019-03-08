15 Best Cardigan Clips: Sweater Style-Makers (2019)

As the oft-quoted saying goes, “everything old becomes new again.” Such is the case with kitschy and fun cardigan clips, which are back in vogue as a fashion staple in many women’s wardrobes.
It could be that you’ve ditched the boring suit jacket in lieu of a professional sweater, but you want to dress it up. Perhaps you’re one who loves a sweeping scarf around your neck but you want to find a way to keep it from dropping off your shoulders.
Whether you’re shopping for a cardigan clip because you’re trying to stay atop of the latest trends like the folks at Bust.com, or you simply swoon over the sweet vintage style like the writers atChronically Vintage, these affordable trinkets can adeptly fasten your boho sweater as well as your mini wedding cape.
Check out our picks for the best cardigan clips that range from quirky to elegant and everything in between.
Cameos are classic at any time, but why not switch things up with this lovely handmade cardigan clip from Levanter? With a creamy white rose and leaves on a brilliant red background, this sweater clip features a chain embellished with white glass pearls for an especially elegant look with your cardigan or shirt. The small alligator clips are hidden in this design, attached to the backs of the cameos so as to remain unseen.
Get a similar design with white hibiscus flower cameos on a deep purple background, or their Rockabilly sweater clip features uber-cute turquoise bows on a pearl studded chain.
If there were a quintessential sweater clip, this beaded chain version would have to be near the top of the list. With enameled alligator clips, each with clothes protecting rubber tips, the six inch chain features faceted beads, faux pearls and tiny silver tone balls. Designed in a 1950s style with a modern twist, you'll want to wear this one a lot.
Another beaded chain cardigan clip serves up tiny crystal studded flowers on the clips with clear faceted stones on the chain. It would be perfect for a wedding sweater or mini-cape. For lots of sparkle in an elegant design, the Evelots Amirah Crystal Sweater Collar Clip is a stunning choice on those days when you need a little lift to brighten your day.
We think you'll love the variety and color that you get with this silver tone cardigan clip set. Four interchangeable centerpieces literally snap onto the clip set, so you can minimize the space taken in your jewelry box, but still have four completely distinct looks. This set comes with a swirling black center set with faceted stones, a rhinestone studded shell, a peacock feather centerpiece, and a triangular center in deep shades of blue and black.
The really cool thing is that you can keep collecting different snaps to use with this clip. Ginger Snaps makes a birthstone snap, a heart snap, and even a flip flop snap. Plus you can get one of their interchangeable snap rings as well, making this one of our favorite picks we think you'll totally love.
All your friends and co-workers will be buzzing about these cute bee cardigan clips that are the perfect spring and summer additions to your lighter clothes and sweaters. Each side features a tiny crystal studded bee that's enameled in yellow and black. These cuties come with stud backs so you can use them to dress up the collar of your favorite white or black shirt, as well as to fasten a sweater thrown over your shoulders.
Looking for something more classic or vintage? This cameo cardigan clip might be the perfect choice. You could pair this pretty clip with an elegant cameo brooch at your neckline for a striking look.
If you're not a fan of the alligator clip style sweater clips, you don't have to miss out on the fun of wearing these vintage jewelry pieces. Simply switch the style to these darling gold sweater safety pins. This set features five pretty pins, each embellished with crystal toppers featuring two sparkly flowers, a crystal studded butterfly, a lovely delicate rose and a large halo set rhinestone. These pins can easily slip through sweater or short fabric without snagging and damaging, and they'll be sure all eyes are on you.
If you love the look of the 1920s, and all that fabulous art deco jewelry, this silver tone cubic zirconia studded set offers up all the bling and vintage design at a fraction of what you'd pay for real gems. If you're looking for something in a rose gold tone, you'll love this sweater pin that features three sweet flowers as well as sparkly dangling bezel set crystals.
If variety and flexibility are what you're looking for in a cardigan clip set, this retro-styled grouping offers four different finishes to fulfill all of your fashion whims. You'll get three filigree designs, one each in silver tone, gold tone, and bronze, as well as an oxidized silver tone floral motif that looks straight out of the 50s. The filigree options are embellished with tiny sparkling stones, and they all firm clips to stay in place.
This vintage style cardigan clip set comes with four silver tone designs, each unique and in graduated lengths so you can mix and match wearing more than one at a time. You can also get a six piece set with three gold tone and three silver tone clips featuring rhinestones, faux pearls, crystal beads and filigree.
Does that bronze clip strike a note with you? One of our favorite metals is copper because it's warm, funky and really affordable. You might want to browse our guide for the best copper jewelry if you're shopping for gifts.
Amp up the look of your best white shirt, a tapestry scarf or your favorite sweater with these simple gold-tone clips, each tipped with a faux pearl. These sweater clips come in a set of four, with two colors and two graduated lengths, so you can pair them up, wear them alone, or mix and match black and white to add a snappy look for the day.
At about 2.75 and two inches, they would also look elegant to pin up one side of your favorite knit hat. In case you're shopping for your bridesmaids, or your favorite group of girlfriends, get this 16 piece set at a terrific price, and separate them into individual boxes for the perfect small gifts.
Perhaps you're looking to clasp an elegant stole or shawl. Maybe you've found the perfect vintage sweater to wear with your pencil skirt. Whatever you're looking to dress up (and clasp, of course) this set is going to steal the show. After all, why settle for one clip when you can wear two?
At 4.5 inches and 6.5 inches long, these clips feature chunky square stones, halo set with smaller round crystals. They're perfect for the opera, or they can simply dress up your outfit for the office. The clips have rubber guards to protect your clothes, so you can feel great wearing them with anything, even a casual sweater and jeans.
For a more modern look, the Water Drop Crystal Clip Set delivers simplified style with a whole lotta bling, while the Black Triangle Crystal Sweater Clip Set gives you a great casual option.
If you're looking for a sweater clip that can elevate your look with a vintage rhinestone brooch, this one wins the day. Whether you use it on a cardigan or blouse, or even the back of a short or dress, this eye-catching clip dazzles with sparkling stones, lovely filigree hearts, and a pearl drop topped off with an adorable studded bow.
Looking for something a bit smaller and sassier? This cardigan clip features a crystal studded flower with a bright pop of red in the center, and faux pearls at the sides. If you're looking for even more color in your clip, this floral clip is embellished with the perfect colors for your spring wardrobe.
Looking to channel your inner First Lady with your cardigan clip? This pair might be the set for you. Each features gold-tone clips that are gentle on fabric. With three elastic bead strands each, one features elegant faux pearls, while the second is adorned with faceted black crystals. These two timeless styles will go beautifully with any outfit.
-
If you've got an owl lover on your list, or you're one yourself, this cute cardigan clip is a total must-have to add to your collection. The playful little owls are studded with white Austrian crystals that deliver a whole lot more sparkle that rhinestones or glass beads. The standout is their brilliant blue crystal eyes which give them lots of attractive allure. The cute little hoots are connected by four to five inches of delicate double chains. These also make a great idea for any Harry Potter fans on your gift list.
Looking for more cool owl gifts? Check out our guide to the best owl gifts here. If you're shopping around the holidays, the sparkling elk sweater clip is another fun idea for an office gift exchange.
Whether you choose to wear them as a pin, or to use them in place of traditional cardigan clips these elegant little sweater pins make quite a statement. The set of two features four faux pearls apiece, one in black and one in white. The pearls are highlighted by goldtone separator beads that are studded with sparkly rhinestones. The pearls and beads are threaded onto one side of the goldtone pin, and the pins can be worn separately or together for a stylish look.
A similar set of these sweater pins features black and white faceted crystal square beads along with the rhinestone separators. We love how sparkly they are, and at the same affordable price as the pearl pins, you might want to get both.
This pretty silver tone sweater fastener would be a lovely gift to give a woman you love, because the centerpiece is an infinity knot that weaves its way through a circle of life. Kind of romantic, yes? At four inches long, the clips themselves have gentle plastic teeth so they won't damage delicate knits.
For a bit bolder look, choose this antique knot cardigan clip that has an intertwined design with the look of hammered silver. For a beautiful, but simple style, the silver oval sweater clip is a terrific choice for the minimalist on your list.
Reminiscent of a Southwest, Aztec or Mayan design, this bold sweater clip would look great on your woven wrap as well as a sweater. The large eye-shaped centerpiece features a uniquely engraved embellishment that could be interpreted as the sun, a flower, or whatever you make it to be. It's made even more interesting by the oxidized or antiqued effect that gives it more dimension. This clip measures at 3.9 inches, with easy-attaching clasps that are gentle enough for more delicate fabrics.
If you're looking for a super simple design, the Better Than Buttons Narrow Bar Cardigan Clip features a tiny filigree design in the center, along with two clasps. It's just three inches in length.
Transform your sweater, shawl or cardigan into to a stylish statement piece with this pretty cardigan clip. The vintage-look silver tone roses feature an antiqued finish, so they look like a piece you might have gotten from grandma. With a 7.5 inch chain, the cute blossoms connect to your outfit with sturdy alligator clips. At such an affordable price, you might want to snatch up a few of these for Mother's Day, Christmas or birthday gifts for all your favorite women.
If you're in love with the flower motif, this five piece set features a variety of floral designs and clip styles and it's a total bargain at less than $15 for all five. We like this set because it offers a variety of clips in both silver and gold tones to match whatever your jewelry choice might be that day. Another set serves up sparkly rhinestones and faux pink pearls for about the same price.