21 Best Plus Size Swimsuits: The Ultimate List (2019)

If you’re a big, beautiful woman, and you’re ready to rock the beach, patio or pool this summer, you deserve gorgeous, sexy and supportive plus size swimsuits, made specifically to flatter your curves. Good news. If you’ve spent years searching for a plus size bathing suit, only to find a paltry selection of sized up skinny girl suits, lots of designers have embraced your unique shape and size. Happily, you’ll discover the same is happening with other fashion basics, from plus size sports bras to little black dresses.

Whether you’re ready to rock a plus size bikini, maillot, tankini or swimdress, there are amazing options that will make you feel confident and beautiful. The best plus size bathing suits have definitely taken a turn toward fashion, while focusing on form and function as well.

If you want to swim laps, Speedo has a line of top quality plus size swimsuits that will fit the bill. If you’re simply looking to turn some heads while you relax and work on your tan, you’ll see the best designers creating beautifully supportive plus size bathing suits with tons of features you’ll love. Even Consumer Reports tested suits with tummy tucking panels. But don’t forget to look for figure flattering ruching, underwire cups and bust enhancing options, because the best plus size swimwear offers both high performance and serious style.

One of our fave emerging swim trends is the bike short-tini. These feature a variety of tops, but bottoms are cut longer to cover that inner thigh area most of us are particularly sensitive about revealing (and so easily burns.) These swimsuits are super cute, and functional too, as they can act as crossover sportswear for multiple uses. Want to ride your bike to the beach? No problem in one of these cuties. The aquatard is another similar option, in a one-piece swimsuit.

Plus size swimdresses also continue to be one of the most popular swim trends this year, and they’re an adorable swim style that can be as revealing or as modest as you’d like. It was also really great to find some super sexy plus size bikinis that tap into summer’s hottest style looks, with the utmost panache.

So pack your beach bag, slather on the sunscreen, don your fave shades, and get ready to proudly strut your stuff, anywhere and everywhere, with these Best Plus Size Swimsuits for Summer 2019.