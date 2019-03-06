21 Best Plus Size Swimsuits: The Ultimate List (2019)

If you’re a big, beautiful woman, and you’re ready to rock the beach, patio or pool this summer, you deserve gorgeous, sexy and supportive plus size swimsuits, made specifically to flatter your curves. Good news. If you’ve spent years searching for a plus size bathing suit, only to find a paltry selection of sized up skinny girl suits, lots of designers have embraced your unique shape and size. Happily, you’ll discover the same is happening with other fashion basics, from plus size sports bras to little black dresses.
Whether you’re ready to rock a plus size bikini, maillot, tankini or swimdress, there are amazing options that will make you feel confident and beautiful. The best plus size bathing suits have definitely taken a turn toward fashion, while focusing on form and function as well.
If you want to swim laps, Speedo has a line of top quality plus size swimsuits that will fit the bill. If you’re simply looking to turn some heads while you relax and work on your tan, you’ll see the best designers creating beautifully supportive plus size bathing suits with tons of features you’ll love. Even Consumer Reports tested suits with tummy tucking panels. But don’t forget to look for figure flattering ruching, underwire cups and bust enhancing options, because the best plus size swimwear offers both high performance and serious style.
One of our fave emerging swim trends is the bike short-tini. These feature a variety of tops, but bottoms are cut longer to cover that inner thigh area most of us are particularly sensitive about revealing (and so easily burns.) These swimsuits are super cute, and functional too, as they can act as crossover sportswear for multiple uses. Want to ride your bike to the beach? No problem in one of these cuties. The aquatard is another similar option, in a one-piece swimsuit.
Plus size swimdresses also continue to be one of the most popular swim trends this year, and they’re an adorable swim style that can be as revealing or as modest as you’d like. It was also really great to find some super sexy plus size bikinis that tap into summer’s hottest style looks, with the utmost panache.
So pack your beach bag, slather on the sunscreen, don your fave shades, and get ready to proudly strut your stuff, anywhere and everywhere, with these Best Plus Size Swimsuits for Summer 2019.
The first thing you'll get sucked in by is the absolutely gorgeous floral print on this adorable plus size one piece. It's like grasping a bouquet, and slapping on your outfit. Brilliant hues of pink, red, yellow, green, peach and more are a total standout with a tan. The full coverage panty doesn't reveal too much of your bum.
This cute suit features a striking shoulder ruffle and wide comfy straps that can be removed for a more dramatic and sexy look that also eliminates those annoying tan lines. Get it in four different prints or solid black, and in plus sizes from 16 to 26 .
Whether you’re a beach babe, or a serious endurance swimmer, you can count on Speedo for comfort and long-lasting performance both in and out of the water. This solid moderate ultraback plus size bathing suit is one of Speedo’s most popular designs and its simple silhouette is great for all water activities.
Made of Speedo’s exclusive endurance, chlorine resistant fabric, it will last 20 times longer than ordinary spandex. This suit also has four way stretch technology for a body hugging fit and a softer feel. The soft cup construction and moderate cut offers just the right amount of coverage for women who are a bit more modest about baring their body.
The suit is ideal for water aerobics, lap swimming, or while sunning poolside or at the beach. You know you can look and feel great in a Speedo. If you like the slimming look of shirring, Speedo has a pretty plus size tank swimsuit with side shirring.
Looking for a great swimsuit coverup? Check out our guide to the best plus size tunics for some fun ideas.
In sizes up to XXX Large, this perfect pink swimdress is a gorgeous way to enjoy fun in the sun. Ruched sides and a sexy little skirt tie offer the perfect homage to your curves. The skater style top features a clever asymmetrical hemline to add to the appeal.
This suit offers a full padded unremovable cup bra to give your bust great lift and shape. The versatile bandeau styling means you can wear this suit two ways – strapless or with the straps straight or crossed.
This is a fun cross between a swimdress and a tankini because it comes with matched bottoms. Or check out the PERONA Plus Size Tummy Control Swimdressat a terrific price. It comes four fun patterns and in sizes up to 26W.
This gorgeous maillot shows off everything it should, and none of what it shouldn’t. Count on looking your best in this chic and slimming plus size bathing suit that evokes the bandage style, but keeps it subtle with bands of stretch mesh.
This suit is made of chlorine resistant stretch microfiber, which means it’s going to look as sexy wet as it does dry. The innovative Miratex fabric offers triple holding power to maximize your curves and minimize bulges. The flattering side ruching adds to the slim silhouette of this plus size swimsuit.
This one piece should be ordered one size larger than you normally wear, due to the body slimming fabric. It’s in good supply in sizes 20 and 22, however, quantities in other sizes are a bit limited. If you love the look of that peek-a-boo mesh, Miraclesuit also has a high neck plus size swimsuit with just a hint of see through mesh at the top and sides, but only in size 22.
The Miraclesuit Plus Size Solids Helix One-Piece offers slimming tank styling that’s flattering on every figure, and it’s readily available in sizes 16W to 24 Plus, but more limited in sizes beyond that. The Sunset Cay Escape one piece has an especially sexy neckline.
Sweet, simple and sexy is the perfect way to describe the plus size swimsuit. This maillot is like a summer waterfall - bright colored patterns are splashed on the top and sprinkled lightly as they move down the body of the suit. It is chlorine and fade-resistant, UV blocking, quick drying and retains its shape.
The Xtra-Life Lycra spandex, which resists chlorine, and Creora which means this suit will last up to ten times longer than ordinary swimsuits. It retains color without fading, retains its shape and looks new longer. The easy-fit stretch fabric moves with you for fantastic comfort and ease.
A Power Mesh tummy-control panel provides instant slimming. Looking to get in a game of beach volleyball? No worries. The anti-bounce soft cup molded bra with a plush empire underband will keep your girls secure. The keyhole back with an S-hook closure is designed to ensure free movement. This durable, flattering suit is ideal for your aquatic fitness routines or an everyday dip in the pool.
Love the flowers, but prefer a traditional tank that doesn’t give you funky tan lines? Aquabelle makes a hot, hot pink floral tank too.
This playful hanky-style plus size tankini from Coastal Blue features a top in an allover abstract floral pattern with an easy, adjustable tie at the neck, and sexy triple straps in front to add tons of style. The bright peach and aqua print is especially great for showing off your tan.
The top offers a layered look over the fitted bottoms that are modestly cut. That billowy front also hides any extra tummy you might want to cover, and the handkerchief hem adds length to your look. This control top plus size tankini is designed with strategic shirring, draping, and seaming to create a slimming effect.
You can also get this same top in a tropical print, or solid navy, which really shows off the details of this cute suit.
This cute plus size tankini is a swimsuit that has oodles of cool design detail. The blouson top, in shades of rich blue, black and grey, is especially beautiful with a tan. The tankini top is long enough to cover ample hips. It has an absolutely adorable side ruffle at the bottom, that can be tucked up, or shown off.
Made with a hefty 18 percent spandex, you can be sure this suit will keep its shape, whether it’s wet or dry. The top features soft cups to give you a little shaping, and the bold black contrast edging and deep scoop neck offer sexy support.
Adjustable straps mean you can hike up the girls if they’re looking a little droopy. Get this suit in sizes from 8-10 to 22-24XXXL depending on the colors and styles you choose. Another really cute tankini from this company features multiple straps across the back, along with a low V-neckline and structured cups with an empire waist. They also have a high neck woven neckline tankini with a halter tie that’s another sweet summer option.
Flexible, functional and super sporty well describe this cute Anne Cole signature high neck crochet plus size tankini. The clever combination of texture and sheer openwork, along with a defined empire waist, give your bust a more sculpted look. The adjustable halter straps give you an adjustable fit, so you can snug it up, if you’re surfing or in big waves.
The top features soft, removable cups for definition, and the tie straps feature sparkling Anne Cole hardware at each end, for a little sparkle. Get this suit in navy or black, and in sizes up to 24 Plus.
Add an extra sexy touch with an Anne Cole swim skirt. The traditional style features a cute flair and hits right at the belly button, but our favorite style is the Anne Cole Plus Size Sarong Swim Skirt, that sweeps to one side with ruching and a layered look. It’s downright adorable.
One you beach time comes to an end for the day, check out our guide to the best plus size tops, tanks and tees that are perfect for all your non-beach hours.
If you’ve ever suffered through a summer season with a poorly fitted swimsuit, you’ll rejoice over this plus size tankini that offers a built-in shelf bra with lightly padded cups that ensures both shaping and support. This tankini top features a pretty native inspired print with black trim.
The racerback styling is comfortable and makes swimming and beach volleyball easy, and because of the added support this offers, the girls will be bouncing a whole lot less. This cutie comes in sizes up to 22W, and a second color option with more pink than yellow.
A similar racerback style, the ZeroXposur Plus Size Echo Sporty Swimsuit Tankini Top literally looks like a soundwave pattern in brilliant summer colors. Pair any of these tops with the ZeroXposur Board Shorts that are loose fitting, but feature a built in brief.
As a woman who sports an ample bottom and thighs that touch, I personally love the swimdress concept. A plus size swimdress falls just long enough to cover both of my least favorite body areas. The thing I love even more about this Kenneth Cole Reaction Riviera multi-colored striped swimsuit is the halter top.
While I’m so busy covering my bottom and thighs, I still like to show off my assets up top, and this cute suit allows for that. Even better, it has tummy control, and while my waistline isn’t an issue, I still like the feel of that extra gut sucking offering. The adjustable neck ties mean you can snug up your bust to show as little or as much cleavage as you’d like.
For princess styling with a sweetheart neckline, the Intuition swimdress is a keeper. And the Ruffle-Liscious Sweetheart Swimdress has a totally flattering neckline, along with a clever curve-enhancing cut.
Is it a maillot or a tankini? In this instance, this swimsuit has cleverly managed to be both! The floral and geometric print top features a crossover skirt with an attached solid blue panty. Wide adjustable straps are in the same contrast color, making this a super comfortable piece of swimwear. This cutie is ready for your next beach excursion and comes in plus sizes from 18W to 22W.
-
What more can we say? Hot. Sexy. Gorgeous. This sweet plus size bathing suit takes the monokini to a new level of alluring. Black is simply the most popular and slimming swimsuit color, and this one piece swimsuit puts all the emphasis on your shoulders, with a single sweeping strap that features a sexy cutout detail.
This suit has removable soft cups for extra bust shaping, and the single strap is adjustable in the back if the girls need a little extra lift. It comes in sizes from 1X Plus to 3X Plus. Another sexy off-shoulder style is the Kenneth Cole Tummy Control Swimsuit, that has striped straps that criss-cross high in front, and become comfy white straps in back.
Sometimes it’s the bright tribal print that gets your attention, but often it’s the figure flattering cut that catches the eye. This gorgeous plus size swimdress has everything going for it. Start with the modest squarish neckline that looks flattering on almost every woman. It features adjustable, wide straight straps that nicely hold things in place.
Inside this suit, you’ll find light padded cups, for support and comfort. That adds to the figure flattering potential of this swimdress that features a universally flattering retro style empire dress, that falls 31 inches from the shoulder. It comes in nine different colors and patterns, and in sizes from 14 to 34. With the full coverage brief, you’ll feel securely tucked in at all times.
You'll look as bright as a daisy in this cute scoop neck swimdress that comes in sizes up to 28W.
Doesn’t this elegant coral plus size swimdress remind you of 1940s Hollywood? I can picture some starlet (or you) lounging by the pool, martini in hand. This sexy, solid swimdress, in an absolute tan show-off color, features side shirring that is universally flattering on every body shape.
The sweetheart neckline is accented by a dramatic twist at the bustline. Sewn in cups give you the support you need. I also like the fact that this swimsuit offers detachable straps, so you can wear it bandeau style or attach the straps for more strenuous water sports that could have a tendency to reveal something you hadn’t planned to show.
Plus, at the price, it’s a great buy for high quality summer swimwear. It comes in sizes 12 Plus to 26 Plus, and more than a dozen colors and patterns.
High waisted bikinis continue to be hot, hot, hot this year, and this plus size bikini from Wavely puts it all together with a bright tropical print in your favorite summer hues. The bikini bottom features ruched side seams that add detail and the shirred front provides added tummy control for a slim silhouette.
The bikini top is the standout here, however, with a sweet off the shoulder ruffle that leaves just a tantalizing bit of your midriff showing. The soft padded bra adds just enough support, and prevents your headlights from showing. Spaghetti straps complete the picture and, if you're looking for more bare shoulders or want to avoid tan lines, they're detachable.
Get this suit in four fun summery prints, and in plus sizes from 12-14 to 20W. If you don't want that bit of bare midriff, Wavely makes a similar plus size maillot in six different prints and the same size ranges.
Are you ready to rock it this summer by sporting a plus size bikini? If you consider yourself a vogue, plus size fearless beauty, this sassy bikini is for you. The top features underwire cups that are totally supportive, the adjustable straps are versatile, and can be worn either crossed, straight depending on your mood.
The sexy bikini top back features a peek-a-boo cutout and an adjustable hook closure to give you the perfect fit. A high waist bottom provides tummy smoothing coverage. The retro styling of this suit also features ruching that adds a slimming element to your silhouette.
Lalagen also makes a sexy halter top high waist bikini in lots of color choices. You can also find a super cute fringed bikini in sizes up to XXXL.
Shopping for cute plus size swimwear on a budget? This adorable tankini comes in at less that $20, which is really an amazing deal. The cute puple and black tankini top is subtly striped with a contrasting black neckline in a deep scoop. The wide straps in front travel over the shoulders where they split and become sexy crisscrossing double straps that are fully adjustable. The back of the suit also offers a multi-strap element that's super cute.
And just in case you're like this writer and prefer not to show the very tops of your legs, this cute tankini features boy shorts instead of panties to give you just that extra bit of coverage that feels so comfortable. This suit comes in purple, green or blue and in plus sizes from 12-14 to 22-24. A similarly designed tankini features a lower cut neckline, and some added color on the boy shorts. It comes in sizes up to XXXXL. This racerback tankini is another sweetheart with cute boyshorts and a bit more supportive bra. It comes in sizes up to 22-24.
What happens when you take the best attributes of sexy lingerie and infuse them into a plus size bikini? You get a strappy, sassy bikini top that looks as good as any bra you’ve ever had. As with many plus size swimsuits these days, the top is purchased separately from the bottom to allow you to get a more customized fit.
This bikini top supports your ample bust with set-in cups and the adjustable cross-back straps allow you to give the girls perfect lift. Another cross strap cutie from Coastal Blue features a color block front with adjustable front shirring and a cute drawstring tie. Both of these tops come in sizes up to 3XL (24W-26W).
Pair either of these bikini tops with a cute pair of solid colored bottoms. The Coastal Blue High Waist Cut-Out Sides Bikini Bottom is super sexy, as is the Twist Front High Waist Bikini Bottom.
Want a swimwear look that's more unique as well as one that keeps the girls under control? This sweet floral print plus size monokini does the trick, without sacrificing one bit of sexy style. The high neckline on this suit features an openwork weave that shows the best of your cleavage, but keeps your bust from falling out during a game of beach volleyball. The halter tie leaves your back and shoulders bare to soak up the sun.
Modestly cut legs are just high enough to look trendy, but keep your bottom covered in back. Underwire cups add support and shape to your bust, and the waist provides the perfect amount of tummy control to keep you looking smooth. If you're worried about those tan lines created by the woven front, You'll love this lace-up halter monokini that comes in a bunch of vintage floral prints. Get these suits in plus sizes from 12-14 to 24-26W.
Not only do we think this retro print plus size bikini is sexy as sin, we love that you get both the top and bottom for one reasonable price. Considering you want to look your best on the beach, this is an affordable option that delivers on both style and fit.
The print halter top features soft molded cups with a built-in underwire, to provide support and structure. With a tie at the back and the neck, this easily allows you to adjust your bust for as much lift as you’d like. The retro high waisted and ruched bikini bottom gives you maximum tummy control, with a minimalist approach. We like that it also offers plenty of coverage for your bum.
This trendy suit comes in sizes up to 3XL. Another cute plus size bikini set is the Lalagen Women’s Plus Size Strappy High Waist Bikini, that features multiple straps that criss-cross the chest for a seriously sexy look. It comes in sizes up to XXXXL. At less than $25, we’re thinking you might want to get both.
This extra cute, modestly cut plus size bikini from Jessica Simpson will get tons of admiring looks from men and women alike. It’s sweet styling includes a high neck halter with a beautiful knotted macrame braided back that is super unique. The top also includes removable soft cups, for more or less support as you choose.
The uber-cute, fully lined ruffle bottom swim skirt must be purchased separately. It features side shirring that flatters the already cute styling. If you’d prefer not to have a print fabric around your bottom, you could also consider the Jessica Simpson solid color adjustable swim skirt, or a shirred high waist bottom instead.
-
